👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Zero RB Fantasy Football Sleepers - Later Round Running Back Draft Targets

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
JK Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Frank's favorite Zero RB fantasy football sleepers, draft targets for the later rounds. His top 2026 running back sleepers for the fantasy football ZeroRB strategy.

Zero RB is a draft strategy where you wait until after the sixth round to select your first running back. The goal here is to load up your wide receiver room, along with adding an elite quarterback and/or tight end before taking the most volatile position in fantasy football, running back. From there, you can mix in some floor picks with several upside dart throws, especially in the later rounds. That's where this column helps out.

We're going to focus on Zero RB fantasy football sleepers in this article. We'll include a few running backs who you can start, as well as a couple of handcuffs who could have standalone value. I didn't want to turn this page into merely a column of handcuffs, which is why I have some undervalued lead running backs as well.

So, without further ado, read on to find out why Blake Corum, J.K. Dobbins, Jordan Mason, Tyler Allgeier, and MarShawn Lloyd are five of my favorite sleepers for Zero RB teams.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Corum put up 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry last season. The Rams are a superteam this year after bringing in Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett, especially if Aaron Donald comes out of retirement, which feels likely at this point.

That means we could see them in several positive game scripts, where they're chewing away the clock as they play with a lead. In that scenario, Corum will see plenty of carries to rack up fantasy points for you.

Then we have to consider what could happen if Kyren Williams were to miss time. Corum would immediately become a top-12 running back in fantasy football. To that end, you're getting some floor with standalone value, with a ton of contingent upside. In other words, Corum is the perfect pick for a Zero RB team, which is why he's the headliner of this article.

One more note: Matthew Stafford put up a 7.0% touchdown rate last season, which is completely unsustainable. You have to expect some regression there, but the Rams offense should still be among the best in the NFL. That means we could see some of those passing touchdowns go to the running backs, giving Corum a chance to eclipse his six scores from last year. Simply put, Corum is a smash pick.

 

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

Dobbins might be the most underrated running back in the NFL. He's averaged 4.6+ yards per carry in four of his five seasons. Before getting injured, Dobbins put up 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 5.0 yards per carry in 10 games for the Broncos. When he was out, the Broncos could no longer run the ball as well, which is why they drafted Jonah Coleman this year. RJ Harvey has upside, but he needs to share the backfield.

Obviously, Dobbins has a ton of injury risk. He has a hard time staying on the field. But the Broncos remain one of the best teams in the NFL, and their offense should be much-improved now that they traded for Jaylen Waddle. With a stout defense, we could see a lot of positive game scripts, allowing Dobbins to rack up yardage while they play with a lead.

With your Zero RB team, you want to bring in undervalued veterans like this to keep you afloat while you scour the waiver wire each week. That's what makes Dobbins the perfect fit.

 

Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Speaking of undervalued veterans, how about Mason? While Aaron Jones is still there and also worth a look for your Zero RB team, Mason is more likely to have the lead role. We saw him put up 758 yards and six touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry. He's shown that he's able to be an efficient runner, making him a great pick for Zero RB builds.

With Kyler Murray's legs providing a threat under center, that could open up rushing lanes for Mason. On top of that, the Vikings are revamping their running game, set to feature more outside zone. This fits Mason's strengths, so he has a chance to have his first 1,000-yard season this year.

What's good about Mason is that he technically doesn't even need an injury to Jones, who can be the change of pace and receiving back. Whether Jones stays healthy or not, Mason should provide rock-solid RB2 value, making him the perfect fit here.

 

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals

We waited for a while for Allgeier to have a chance to start somewhere, or at least be the lead back. We thought that may happen in Arizona after the Cardinals signed him in free agency, but then they drafted Jeremiyah Love, who is going to be an absolute stud. That's made Allgeier extremely cheap in drafts, but I like targeting him.

Allgeier is still going to play a role in this offense, possibly more so in the early part of the year, as Love acclimates to the NFL. We could see him poach some touchdowns while the Cardinals are in the red zone. I view this as an underrated offense with a stacked skills group. Mike LaFleur is going to be a good playcaller. That should give Allgeier some opportunities for a couple of spike weeks.

I know James Conner and Trey Benson are there, but the former is returning from injury while the latter is a cut candidate. This will be the Love/Allgeier show on offense.

 

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

Lloyd was once an intriguing prospect, but he's dealt with numerous injuries in his first two years. But now, he's fully healthy and turning heads in camp while Josh Jacobs is injured. Remember, Jacobs has a lot of mileage on him, and he's getting older, so there's more injury risk there than usual.

Even if Jacobs doesn't miss time, Lloyd is clearly establishing himself as the next-in-line in a good offense. We could see him provide some usable weeks over the course of the season.

Lloyd is the ideal pick to stash on your bench as a potential lottery ticket. Who knows, he may find his way into the mix as well. There's a ton of talent here.

 

More Zero RB Fantasy Football Tips

Here are some tips to consider when building your Zero RB team:

  • You should only pivot to Zero RB during the draft. Don't head into a draft with the idea that you're already going Zero RB. For example, imagine you take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 3. You love Brock Bowers as well, and he surprisingly falls to you in the late second. But then you can't pass up Chris Olave in the third. Suddenly, you're in the Zero RB zone.
  • Mix in some 1B types that have standalone value with huge upside. This way you can still start them as you search for your starting running backs.
  • Since your WR room will be strong, your bench should mostly consist of lottery-ticket handcuffs like Ray Davis. These are players who can have a massive spike in value if the starter gets injured. That would put your team over the top.
  • Prioritize RB on the waiver wire. Don't save your FAAB or waiver. You need to pick up whenever it comes around.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Blake Corum, JK Dobbins, Tyler Allgeier, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Mason. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Blake Corum, JK Dobbins, Tyler Allgeier, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Mason:

Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Purdy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dak Prescott
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaxson Dart
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alec Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Herbert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bo Nix
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jared Goff
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Hurts
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Stefon Diggs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyler Murray
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Joe Burrow
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake Maye
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Breece Hall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Houston Texans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaydon Blue
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jayden Higgins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Hunter
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Gunnar Helm
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacoby Brissett
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Germie Bernard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cade Otton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ray Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Minnesota Vikings
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Greg Dulcich
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Bryant
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashod Bateman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Dell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Hunter
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Fernando Mendoza
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cooper Kupp
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sean Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Sampson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Adonai Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zachariah Branch
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cameron Dicker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kayshon Boutte
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Alvin Kamara
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan James
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jason Myers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Zach Charbonnet
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Baltimore Ravens
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Aaron Rodgers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
AJ Barner
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Gesicki
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonah Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaydon Blue
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colby Parkinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jerry Jeudy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Denver Broncos
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylin Noel
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Little
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terrance Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaytron Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
T.J. Hockenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Troy Franklin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Breece Hall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Mason
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Mason
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
David Montgomery

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 400
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for 2026
Fantasy Football Rookie Breakout Candidates
Top 10 Fantasy Football Team Defenses (D/ST)



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
DeAndre Hopkins

Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Monday With Tightness
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
Miami Heat

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Jared Goff

Will Sit Out Entire Preseason
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
Jadarian Price

Injury is Not Considered Serious
Mike Evans

is Nearing Full Strength
Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil Suffers Torn Triceps, Will Miss Significant Portion Of Season
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Luther Burden III

Exits Early With Apparent Lower-Body Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/11/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/11
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 20