Frank's favorite Zero RB fantasy football sleepers, draft targets for the later rounds. His top 2026 running back sleepers for the fantasy football ZeroRB strategy.
Zero RB is a draft strategy where you wait until after the sixth round to select your first running back. The goal here is to load up your wide receiver room, along with adding an elite quarterback and/or tight end before taking the most volatile position in fantasy football, running back. From there, you can mix in some floor picks with several upside dart throws, especially in the later rounds. That's where this column helps out.
We're going to focus on Zero RB fantasy football sleepers in this article. We'll include a few running backs who you can start, as well as a couple of handcuffs who could have standalone value. I didn't want to turn this page into merely a column of handcuffs, which is why I have some undervalued lead running backs as well.
So, without further ado, read on to find out why Blake Corum, J.K. Dobbins, Jordan Mason, Tyler Allgeier, and MarShawn Lloyd are five of my favorite sleepers for Zero RB teams.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Corum put up 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry last season. The Rams are a superteam this year after bringing in Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett, especially if Aaron Donald comes out of retirement, which feels likely at this point.
That means we could see them in several positive game scripts, where they're chewing away the clock as they play with a lead. In that scenario, Corum will see plenty of carries to rack up fantasy points for you.
Blake Corum is a great pick because he has standalone value + contingent upside.
Playing for an elite Rams team means more positive game scripts.
Just think of a home game vs the Cardinals.
Rams will be 14-point favorites.
Corum would be an upside FLEX in a game like that.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) July 10, 2026
Then we have to consider what could happen if Kyren Williams were to miss time. Corum would immediately become a top-12 running back in fantasy football. To that end, you're getting some floor with standalone value, with a ton of contingent upside. In other words, Corum is the perfect pick for a Zero RB team, which is why he's the headliner of this article.
One more note: Matthew Stafford put up a 7.0% touchdown rate last season, which is completely unsustainable. You have to expect some regression there, but the Rams offense should still be among the best in the NFL. That means we could see some of those passing touchdowns go to the running backs, giving Corum a chance to eclipse his six scores from last year. Simply put, Corum is a smash pick.
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos
Dobbins might be the most underrated running back in the NFL. He's averaged 4.6+ yards per carry in four of his five seasons. Before getting injured, Dobbins put up 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 5.0 yards per carry in 10 games for the Broncos. When he was out, the Broncos could no longer run the ball as well, which is why they drafted Jonah Coleman this year. RJ Harvey has upside, but he needs to share the backfield.
Obviously, Dobbins has a ton of injury risk. He has a hard time staying on the field. But the Broncos remain one of the best teams in the NFL, and their offense should be much-improved now that they traded for Jaylen Waddle. With a stout defense, we could see a lot of positive game scripts, allowing Dobbins to rack up yardage while they play with a lead.
With your Zero RB team, you want to bring in undervalued veterans like this to keep you afloat while you scour the waiver wire each week. That's what makes Dobbins the perfect fit.
Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Speaking of undervalued veterans, how about Mason? While Aaron Jones is still there and also worth a look for your Zero RB team, Mason is more likely to have the lead role. We saw him put up 758 yards and six touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry. He's shown that he's able to be an efficient runner, making him a great pick for Zero RB builds.
With Kyler Murray's legs providing a threat under center, that could open up rushing lanes for Mason. On top of that, the Vikings are revamping their running game, set to feature more outside zone. This fits Mason's strengths, so he has a chance to have his first 1,000-yard season this year.
What's good about Mason is that he technically doesn't even need an injury to Jones, who can be the change of pace and receiving back. Whether Jones stays healthy or not, Mason should provide rock-solid RB2 value, making him the perfect fit here.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals
We waited for a while for Allgeier to have a chance to start somewhere, or at least be the lead back. We thought that may happen in Arizona after the Cardinals signed him in free agency, but then they drafted Jeremiyah Love, who is going to be an absolute stud. That's made Allgeier extremely cheap in drafts, but I like targeting him.
I like taking Tyler Allgeier in best ball.
Yes, obviously Jeremiyah Love is a stud.
But there will be games where Allgeier goes for 50+ and a TD.
They didn't sign him not to use him to some degree.
Nice way to round out your RB room.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) June 7, 2026
Allgeier is still going to play a role in this offense, possibly more so in the early part of the year, as Love acclimates to the NFL. We could see him poach some touchdowns while the Cardinals are in the red zone. I view this as an underrated offense with a stacked skills group. Mike LaFleur is going to be a good playcaller. That should give Allgeier some opportunities for a couple of spike weeks.
I know James Conner and Trey Benson are there, but the former is returning from injury while the latter is a cut candidate. This will be the Love/Allgeier show on offense.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers
Lloyd was once an intriguing prospect, but he's dealt with numerous injuries in his first two years. But now, he's fully healthy and turning heads in camp while Josh Jacobs is injured. Remember, Jacobs has a lot of mileage on him, and he's getting older, so there's more injury risk there than usual.
Even if Jacobs doesn't miss time, Lloyd is clearly establishing himself as the next-in-line in a good offense. We could see him provide some usable weeks over the course of the season.
Lloyd is the ideal pick to stash on your bench as a potential lottery ticket. Who knows, he may find his way into the mix as well. There's a ton of talent here.
More Zero RB Fantasy Football Tips
Here are some tips to consider when building your Zero RB team:
- You should only pivot to Zero RB during the draft. Don't head into a draft with the idea that you're already going Zero RB. For example, imagine you take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 3. You love Brock Bowers as well, and he surprisingly falls to you in the late second. But then you can't pass up Chris Olave in the third. Suddenly, you're in the Zero RB zone.
- Mix in some 1B types that have standalone value with huge upside. This way you can still start them as you search for your starting running backs.
- Since your WR room will be strong, your bench should mostly consist of lottery-ticket handcuffs like Ray Davis. These are players who can have a massive spike in value if the starter gets injured. That would put your team over the top.
- Prioritize RB on the waiver wire. Don't save your FAAB or waiver. You need to pick up whenever it comes around.
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