August 11, 2026

Mike looks at eight potential fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers for closers and saves for Week 20 of 2026. His top relief pitcher waiver wire and trade targets for saves.

We're in the sprint to the finish line now, and finding saves, ratio controls, and strikeouts are vitally important to your team. And we have several bullpens that are in turmoil due to ineffectiveness and injury to key players.

Several situations could shake out in the next couple of days; we hypothesize here as to what these could look like. This week, we cover teammates who seem to have almost equal shots at closing for their respective teams. Isn't finding saves fun?

The most important thing to remember is to keep your finger on the pulse. Stay active in managing your roster and knowing what is happening in your leagues. Let the football preparation wait; we have championships to win that are hanging in the balance.

off the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Harris has the closer job for the Athletics and has earned the last two saves for the team. The lefty now has 11 saves to go with a somewhat elevated 3.63 ERA, but a nice 29.3% K%. His 27.6% whiff rate also suggests his elite strikeout totals should remain consistent down the stretch. It looks like he will be set up by Elvis Alvarado and Luis Medina at this time.

Under the hood, the 29-year-old has generated an above-average .210 xBA with a strong 6.2% barrel rate and a 33.1% hard-hit rate. While his save opportunities may not be as consistent pitching for this club, he has emerged as their "go-to" option. Need saves? Get Harris.

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

I am trying to manifest Taylor becoming the closer for Chicago, so maybe this week's article breathes that into actual existence. I feel like I have been writing about him all season. Taylor is clearly the best pitcher in the White Sox bullpen, yet he trades save chances with Sean Newcomb and Bryan Hudson.

The question on the South Side has been when manager Will Venable will go to more set roles. Jordan Hicks looks like a new weapon with his changes; the team added Huascar Brazoban at the trade deadline, and rookies Hagen Smith and Tanner McDougal have been recalled to serve as bullpen pieces.

Taylor should clearly be used more in a role, and he should be the closer. Check out his Statcast below. It feels like just a matter of time until he is anointed the closer here. He should not be on waiver wires; he is the best pitcher on a first-place team at this writing.

Steven Cruz, Kansas City Royals

Cruz can stake a claim to the Royals' closing job, but Nate Pearson might be able to stake that claim as well. Cruz has more impressive stuff; I always look at strikeout rates for closers, and Cruz is ahead of Pearson there, 27.% to 18.9%.

See his Statcast data below. Cruz has the velocity we are looking for in a closer, a good whiff rate, and he uses a two-pitch mix of a fastball and cutter to get results, using the slider far less this year. He has the stuff to be good in the role; the question is, will he have the role to himself?

Nate Pearson, Kansas City Royals

I have quietly rooted for Pearson to get a shot at closing for years, and he could get an opportunity in Kansas City this season. He and the aforementioned Cruz are the favorites for the job at this writing. Pearson locked down his second save of the season on Saturday night.

The pedigree has always been there for him to be successful; he's 29 now, but he was a first-round pick in 2017 who has never had a consistent role. Pitching for the moribund Royals might be just what the doctor ordered, and he's definitely in their high-leverage mix and could get more chances.

Kevin Ginkel, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ginkel got and converted the save chance for the Dbacks this weekend. The release of veteran Paul Sewald clears space for Ginkel to be the right-handed complement to lefty Brandyn Garcia, who is the current favorite for saves.

Ginkel has been a part of the high-leverage mix in Arizona for years and has 17 career saves. Even if we take Garcia as the closer, there will be opportunities for Ginkel down the stretch as the right-handed complement to Garcia. Worth an add in deep leagues, I think.

Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers

It seemed a foregone conclusion that Scott would be back in a full-time setup role once Edwin Diaz returned, but Diaz has an ERA higher than mine throwing batting practice at Batavia High School in Batavia, Illinois.

At the very least, even if Diaz retains the role, Scott will have a chance to vulture saves on nights where Diaz is off. Diaz threw his first clean inning in a week on Monday night, but don't be surprised if this ends up being more of a timeshare than we expected after Diaz's activation, especially if these struggles linger.

Daniel Duarte, New York Mets

Duarte looks to be the high-leverage mix for now, as Devin Williams hit the IL with a shoulder strain. I am also intrigued by the guy listed below, Kodai Senga. Duarte got the win on Monday night, and he earned a save last week in an extra-inning game.

This is going to be an interesting mix down the stretch in New York, given that the team traded away half of its relief corps last week at the trade deadline. Duarte could easily find himself in the mix for saves as this bullpen sorts itself out.

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

Senga was pushed into a setup role before the Williams injury, and could now figure into the closer opportunity as well. Senga was called on to get the save on Monday night, and he converted the chance. Maybe this could be the role for Senga after injuries and ineffectiveness have hampered his career?

The stuff is clearly there and intact for Senga. Despite the sickly 8.12 ERA and 15.4% BB%, he has a 25.8% K% and a 28.8% whiff percentage. The fastball velocity is there as well. Narrowing his pitch mix down to the fastball, forkball, and maybe his cutter could unleash a whole new Senga. Let's see what happens.

Quick Hits

Baltimore Orioles

With Ryan Helsley still on the shelf and Tyler Wells now in Tampa Bay, this committee has become even more frustrating for managers. Yennier Cano and Andrew Kittredge appear to share the role, with Rico Garcia occasionally seeing high-leverage work. Kittredge appears to be the slight favorite, but neither is a solid waiver wire target for standard leagues.

Would-be closer Ryan Helsley has just resumed a throwing program and could potentially return late in the season.

San Francisco Giants

It looks like this could be a fluid situation in a wasted season for the Giants. I think Dylan Smith is the closer here for now, with Sam Hentges and Keaton Winn hoping to get him the ball in the ninth inning. Smith does have the last save but also blew a chance on Monday night.

His saving grace may be that they do not have many ready-made options here, and that he can retain the job and get some saves in the season's second half.

Keep grinding! We are getting into mid-August already. Never give up on your fantasy team!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Hot Pitchers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds, Buys? MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/11/26) MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/11 Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers