👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

8 Closer Fantasy Baseball Breakout Candidates: Relief Pitcher Targets For Saves (Week 20)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kodai Senga - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Mike looks at eight potential fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers for closers and saves for Week 20 of 2026. His top relief pitcher waiver wire and trade targets for saves.

We're in the sprint to the finish line now, and finding saves, ratio controls, and strikeouts are vitally important to your team. And we have several bullpens that are in turmoil due to ineffectiveness and injury to key players.

Several situations could shake out in the next couple of days; we hypothesize here as to what these could look like. This week, we cover teammates who seem to have almost equal shots at closing for their respective teams. Isn't finding saves fun?

The most important thing to remember is to keep your finger on the pulse. Stay active in managing your roster and knowing what is happening in your leagues. Let the football preparation wait; we have championships to win that are hanging in the balance.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Harris has the closer job for the Athletics and has earned the last two saves for the team. The lefty now has 11 saves to go with a somewhat elevated 3.63 ERA, but a nice 29.3% K%. His 27.6% whiff rate also suggests his elite strikeout totals should remain consistent down the stretch. It looks like he will be set up by Elvis Alvarado and Luis Medina at this time.

Under the hood, the 29-year-old has generated an above-average .210 xBA with a strong 6.2% barrel rate and a 33.1% hard-hit rate. While his save opportunities may not be as consistent pitching for this club, he has emerged as their "go-to" option. Need saves? Get Harris.

 

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

I am trying to manifest Taylor becoming the closer for Chicago, so maybe this week's article breathes that into actual existence. I feel like I have been writing about him all season. Taylor is clearly the best pitcher in the White Sox bullpen, yet he trades save chances with Sean Newcomb and Bryan Hudson.

The question on the South Side has been when manager Will Venable will go to more set roles. Jordan Hicks looks like a new weapon with his changes; the team added Huascar Brazoban at the trade deadline, and rookies Hagen Smith and Tanner McDougal have been recalled to serve as bullpen pieces.

Taylor should clearly be used more in a role, and he should be the closer. Check out his Statcast below. It feels like just a matter of time until he is anointed the closer here. He should not be on waiver wires; he is the best pitcher on a first-place team at this writing.

 

Steven Cruz, Kansas City Royals

Cruz can stake a claim to the Royals' closing job, but Nate Pearson might be able to stake that claim as well. Cruz has more impressive stuff; I always look at strikeout rates for closers, and Cruz is ahead of Pearson there, 27.% to 18.9%.

See his Statcast data below. Cruz has the velocity we are looking for in a closer, a good whiff rate, and he uses a two-pitch mix of a fastball and cutter to get results, using the slider far less this year. He has the stuff to be good in the role; the question is, will he have the role to himself?

 

Nate Pearson, Kansas City Royals

I have quietly rooted for Pearson to get a shot at closing for years, and he could get an opportunity in Kansas City this season. He and the aforementioned Cruz are the favorites for the job at this writing. Pearson locked down his second save of the season on Saturday night.

The pedigree has always been there for him to be successful; he's 29 now, but he was a first-round pick in 2017 who has never had a consistent role. Pitching for the moribund Royals might be just what the doctor ordered, and he's definitely in their high-leverage mix and could get more chances.

 

Kevin Ginkel, Arizona Diamondbacks

Ginkel got and converted the save chance for the Dbacks this weekend. The release of veteran Paul Sewald clears space for Ginkel to be the right-handed complement to lefty Brandyn Garcia, who is the current favorite for saves.

Ginkel has been a part of the high-leverage mix in Arizona for years and has 17 career saves. Even if we take Garcia as the closer, there will be opportunities for Ginkel down the stretch as the right-handed complement to Garcia. Worth an add in deep leagues, I think.

 

Tanner Scott, Los Angeles Dodgers

It seemed a foregone conclusion that Scott would be back in a full-time setup role once Edwin Diaz returned, but Diaz has an ERA higher than mine throwing batting practice at Batavia High School in Batavia, Illinois.

At the very least, even if Diaz retains the role, Scott will have a chance to vulture saves on nights where Diaz is off. Diaz threw his first clean inning in a week on Monday night, but don't be surprised if this ends up being more of a timeshare than we expected after Diaz's activation, especially if these struggles linger.

 

Daniel Duarte, New York Mets

Duarte looks to be the high-leverage mix for now, as Devin Williams hit the IL with a shoulder strain. I am also intrigued by the guy listed below, Kodai Senga. Duarte got the win on Monday night, and he earned a save last week in an extra-inning game.

This is going to be an interesting mix down the stretch in New York, given that the team traded away half of its relief corps last week at the trade deadline. Duarte could easily find himself in the mix for saves as this bullpen sorts itself out.

 

Kodai Senga, New York Mets

Senga was pushed into a setup role before the Williams injury, and could now figure into the closer opportunity as well. Senga was called on to get the save on Monday night, and he converted the chance. Maybe this could be the role for Senga after injuries and ineffectiveness have hampered his career?

The stuff is clearly there and intact for Senga. Despite the sickly 8.12 ERA and 15.4% BB%, he has a 25.8% K% and a 28.8% whiff percentage. The fastball velocity is there as well. Narrowing his pitch mix down to the fastball, forkball, and maybe his cutter could unleash a whole new Senga. Let's see what happens.

 

Quick Hits

Baltimore Orioles

With Ryan Helsley still on the shelf and Tyler Wells now in Tampa Bay, this committee has become even more frustrating for managers. Yennier Cano and Andrew Kittredge appear to share the role, with Rico Garcia occasionally seeing high-leverage work. Kittredge appears to be the slight favorite, but neither is a solid waiver wire target for standard leagues.

Would-be closer Ryan Helsley has just resumed a throwing program and could potentially return late in the season.

San Francisco Giants

It looks like this could be a fluid situation in a wasted season for the Giants. I think Dylan Smith is the closer here for now, with Sam Hentges and Keaton Winn hoping to get him the ball in the ninth inning. Smith does have the last save but also blew a chance on Monday night.

His saving grace may be that they do not have many ready-made options here, and that he can retain the job and get some saves in the season's second half.

Keep grinding! We are getting into mid-August already. Never give up on your fantasy team!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hot Pitchers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds, Buys?
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/11/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/11
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
DeAndre Hopkins

Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Monday With Tightness
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
Miami Heat

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Jared Goff

Will Sit Out Entire Preseason
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Hot Pitchers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds, Buys?
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/11/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/11
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers