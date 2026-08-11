2026 fantasy football quarterback draft rankings with August updates. Use our QB fantasy football rankings and rankings tiers to dominate your drafts.
The fantasy football offseason continues to roll as we are inching closer to some of the biggest draft weekends. Quarterbacks have been moving up the draft board with Josh Allen single-handedly winning weeks for fantasy managers with his huge performances. For those in superflex leagues, it's vital to address the position early. There are quite a few teams that switched starting quarterbacks this offseason, and we break it all down with our updated fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026.
These fantasy football QB rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Below, find out where key QBs such as Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Cam Ward, and more stand, among all others.
In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|4
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|5
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|2
|7
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|3
|8
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|9
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|10
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|11
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|3
|12
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|4
|13
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|14
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|15
|Bo Nix
|QB
|4
|16
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|17
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|18
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|5
|19
|Jordan Love
|QB
|5
|20
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|21
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|22
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|23
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|24
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|25
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|26
|Bryce Young
|QB
|6
|27
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|6
|28
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|6
|29
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|6
|30
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|6
|31
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|32
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6
|33
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|6
|34
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback News
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
The NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe noted on Monday that New Orleans Saints second-year quarterback Tyler Shough was "so accurate" in training camp practice, and the "ball barely hit the ground." Wolfe added that Shough showed much more command and comfort with the offense while also connecting well with No. 1 receiver Chris Olave.
Shough appeared in 11 games (nine starts) for the Saints as a rookie in 2025 and impressed, completing 67.6% of his 327 pass attempts for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also running for 186 yards and three touchdowns. In another season in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, the 26-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Louisville could be primed to take a step forward in his first full year as an NFL starter in 2026.
The Saints added running back Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson, too, to give Shough even more weapons. Shough is nowhere near QB1 territory in fantasy football, but he's certainly becoming an interesting QB2 target in superflex formats as he heads into his sophomore campaign in the Big Easy.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love believes his timing and chemistry with the starting receivers have improved this training camp. After spreading the ball to more weapons last season, Love said working mostly with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden has accelerated their timing, something they couldn't do a year ago given their depth.
"You build trust and understanding of where guys are going to be and how things time up." The Packers traded wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles and let Romeo Doubs walk this offseason. While both departures could cause problems if Reed, Watson, or Golden get injured, Love should be in a good spot with all three receivers early in 2026.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) is not expected to play in the preseason, per The Athletic's James Boyd. According to Boyd, Jones will participate only in Tuesday's joint practice with the New England Patriots and will sit out Thursday's game. The former sixth-overall pick has looked sharp in practice and earned praise from his teammates.
Veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox said, "He looks like he never got hurt," while guard Quenton Nelson said, "He's been incredible. He's back like he's never left." In his first season with the Colts in 2025, Jones recorded 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, and added 164 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
He was the QB7 before the injury, averaging 19.4 fantasy points per game. Jones is ranked QB24 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, offering upside at a reasonable price.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is growing comfortable in his new offensive scheme, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. Under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Herbert has improved his timing and has been sharp and accurate with his receivers. Herbert's fantasy value has declined over the past two seasons under Greg Roman, averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game, 2.4 points below his previous average from his first four seasons.
If McDaniel's offense unlocks more passing volume than Roman's, Herbert could return to his old form as a consistent Top-5 quarterback. Fantasy managers should expect Herbert to rank as a mid-QB1 in 2026 drafts.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had one of his better practices of training camp on Monday and continues to build chemistry with rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, with veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk still sitting out with injuries, according to Marc Adams of 49ers Web Zone. Purdy connected with several receivers on Monday for explosive plays, including with Stribling for a 50-yard touchdown down the right sideline.
Purdy also connected with Demarcus Robinson on a couple of deep throws, and he had another explosive play with veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. Stribling has continued to make plays for the 49ers' offense, and his work ethic has drawn praise from WRs coach Leonard Hankerson. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) done for the year, Purdy and Stribling could be hooking up for big gains down the field a lot in 2026.
Even with injuries already prevalent throughout the 49ers' locker room in training camp, Purdy is an obvious bounce-back candidate this season after missing a large chunk of 2025 with a foot injury. Fantasy managers should view him as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 target in upcoming drafts.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
After helping the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in his first year with the team in 2025, veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has been looking to get more comfortable in training camp this summer in new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's scheme, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Darnold and Fleury overlapped with the San Francisco 49ers, but Fleury has never called plays before.
It gives the two men "a nice foundation with a ton of carryover within the system," but they need experience together. The 29-year-old signal-caller has been trying to fine-tune elements of his game while also working to get more comfortable with Fleury, and on the exterior, Darnold "looks to be at ease."
Although Darnold hit the 4,000-yard mark for the second straight year in 2025 and made the Pro Bowl for a second straight season, he wasn't in the top 10 in fantasy scoring at his position. And outside of Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle's WR corps is rather weak. On volume alone, Darnold should have a safe floor as a low-end QB2 target, but expecting more than that doesn't seem wise.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. wrote that the Cincinnati Bengals offense bounced back in training camp practice on Sunday by posting two scores, and quarterback Joe Burrow "still looked like himself with touchdowns to receivers Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas." The Bengals' offense has "started to show their teeth" with more unscripted periods in practice, which began on Friday in the new stadium with a bomb from Burrow to All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Big moments like that for the Bengals' offense have "become increasingly more frequent" after the defense had mostly dominated early in camp. Burrow looks to be at full health this summer and set for another big year leading Cincy's offense in his seventh year in the NFL.
The 29-year-old former first overall pick from LSU is the highest-ranked fantasy QB who doesn't have a high-end rushing skill set. Burrow makes up for it with a strong arm, precision passing, and one of the best WR duos in the league in Chase and Higgins. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 5 fantasy signal-caller for the 2026 campaign.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Cam Ward. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Cam Ward:
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