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Fantasy Football Quarterback Draft Rankings: August Updates (2026)

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2026 fantasy football quarterback draft rankings with August updates. Use our QB fantasy football rankings and rankings tiers to dominate your drafts.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The fantasy football offseason continues to roll as we are inching closer to some of the biggest draft weekends. Quarterbacks have been moving up the draft board with Josh Allen single-handedly winning weeks for fantasy managers with his huge performances. For those in superflex leagues, it's vital to address the position early. There are quite a few teams that switched starting quarterbacks this offseason, and we break it all down with our updated fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026.

These fantasy football QB rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Below, find out where key QBs such as Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Cam Ward, and more stand, among all others.

In addition to these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jayden Daniels QB
2 4 Drake Maye QB
2 5 Joe Burrow QB
2 6 Jalen Hurts QB
2 7 Justin Herbert QB
3 8 Caleb Williams QB
3 9 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 10 Dak Prescott QB
3 11 Brock Purdy QB
3 12 Jaxson Dart QB
4 13 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 14 Matthew Stafford QB
4 15 Bo Nix QB
4 16 Jared Goff QB
4 17 Baker Mayfield QB
5 18 Kyler Murray QB
5 19 Jordan Love QB
5 20 Tyler Shough QB
5 21 Malik Willis QB
5 22 Sam Darnold QB
5 23 C.J. Stroud QB
5 24 Daniel Jones QB
6 25 Cam Ward QB
6 26 Bryce Young QB
6 27 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 28 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 29 Fernando Mendoza QB
6 30 Tua Tagovailoa QB
6 31 Geno Smith QB
6 32 Deshaun Watson QB
6 33 Kirk Cousins QB
6 34 Shedeur Sanders QB

 

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback News

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

The NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe noted on Monday that New Orleans Saints second-year quarterback Tyler Shough was "so accurate" in training camp practice, and the "ball barely hit the ground." Wolfe added that Shough showed much more command and comfort with the offense while also connecting well with No. 1 receiver Chris Olave.

Shough appeared in 11 games (nine starts) for the Saints as a rookie in 2025 and impressed, completing 67.6% of his 327 pass attempts for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions while also running for 186 yards and three touchdowns. In another season in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, the 26-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Louisville could be primed to take a step forward in his first full year as an NFL starter in 2026.

The Saints added running back Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson, too, to give Shough even more weapons. Shough is nowhere near QB1 territory in fantasy football, but he's certainly becoming an interesting QB2 target in superflex formats as he heads into his sophomore campaign in the Big Easy.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love believes his timing and chemistry with the starting receivers have improved this training camp. After spreading the ball to more weapons last season, Love said working mostly with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden has accelerated their timing, something they couldn't do a year ago given their depth.

"You build trust and understanding of where guys are going to be and how things time up." The Packers traded wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles and let Romeo Doubs walk this offseason. While both departures could cause problems if Reed, Watson, or Golden get injured, Love should be in a good spot with all three receivers early in 2026.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) is not expected to play in the preseason, per The Athletic's James Boyd. According to Boyd, Jones will participate only in Tuesday's joint practice with the New England Patriots and will sit out Thursday's game. The former sixth-overall pick has looked sharp in practice and earned praise from his teammates.

Veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox said, "He looks like he never got hurt," while guard Quenton Nelson said, "He's been incredible. He's back like he's never left." In his first season with the Colts in 2025, Jones recorded 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, and added 164 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

He was the QB7 before the injury, averaging 19.4 fantasy points per game. Jones is ranked QB24 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, offering upside at a reasonable price.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is growing comfortable in his new offensive scheme, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. Under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Herbert has improved his timing and has been sharp and accurate with his receivers. Herbert's fantasy value has declined over the past two seasons under Greg Roman, averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game, 2.4 points below his previous average from his first four seasons.

If McDaniel's offense unlocks more passing volume than Roman's, Herbert could return to his old form as a consistent Top-5 quarterback. Fantasy managers should expect Herbert to rank as a mid-QB1 in 2026 drafts.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had one of his better practices of training camp on Monday and continues to build chemistry with rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, with veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk still sitting out with injuries, according to Marc Adams of 49ers Web Zone. Purdy connected with several receivers on Monday for explosive plays, including with Stribling for a 50-yard touchdown down the right sideline.

Purdy also connected with Demarcus Robinson on a couple of deep throws, and he had another explosive play with veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. Stribling has continued to make plays for the 49ers' offense, and his work ethic has drawn praise from WRs coach Leonard Hankerson. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) done for the year, Purdy and Stribling could be hooking up for big gains down the field a lot in 2026.

Even with injuries already prevalent throughout the 49ers' locker room in training camp, Purdy is an obvious bounce-back candidate this season after missing a large chunk of 2025 with a foot injury. Fantasy managers should view him as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 target in upcoming drafts.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

After helping the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl in his first year with the team in 2025, veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has been looking to get more comfortable in training camp this summer in new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's scheme, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Darnold and Fleury overlapped with the San Francisco 49ers, but Fleury has never called plays before.

It gives the two men "a nice foundation with a ton of carryover within the system," but they need experience together. The 29-year-old signal-caller has been trying to fine-tune elements of his game while also working to get more comfortable with Fleury, and on the exterior, Darnold "looks to be at ease."

Although Darnold hit the 4,000-yard mark for the second straight year in 2025 and made the Pro Bowl for a second straight season, he wasn't in the top 10 in fantasy scoring at his position. And outside of Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle's WR corps is rather weak. On volume alone, Darnold should have a safe floor as a low-end QB2 target, but expecting more than that doesn't seem wise.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. wrote that the Cincinnati Bengals offense bounced back in training camp practice on Sunday by posting two scores, and quarterback Joe Burrow "still looked like himself with touchdowns to receivers Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas." The Bengals' offense has "started to show their teeth" with more unscripted periods in practice, which began on Friday in the new stadium with a bomb from Burrow to All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Big moments like that for the Bengals' offense have "become increasingly more frequent" after the defense had mostly dominated early in camp. Burrow looks to be at full health this summer and set for another big year leading Cincy's offense in his seventh year in the NFL.

The 29-year-old former first overall pick from LSU is the highest-ranked fantasy QB who doesn't have a high-end rushing skill set. Burrow makes up for it with a strong arm, precision passing, and one of the best WR duos in the league in Chase and Higgins. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 5 fantasy signal-caller for the 2026 campaign.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Cam Ward. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray, Cam Ward:

Jayden Daniels
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Daniels
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Daniels
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Daniels
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Daniels
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jayden Daniels
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Daniels
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jayden Daniels
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jayden Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Daniels
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Daniels
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jayden Daniels
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jayden Daniels
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jayden Daniels
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jayden Daniels
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
vs
Sam Darnold
Daniel Jones
vs
Cam Ward
Daniel Jones
vs
Malik Willis
Daniel Jones
vs
Bryce Young
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyler Shough
Daniel Jones
vs
Jordan Love
Daniel Jones
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Daniel Jones
vs
Kyler Murray
Daniel Jones
vs
Baker Mayfield
Daniel Jones
vs
Jared Goff
Daniel Jones
vs
Bo Nix
Daniel Jones
vs
Matthew Stafford
Daniel Jones
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Daniel Jones
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
vs
Jaxson Dart
Daniel Jones
vs
Brock Purdy
Daniel Jones
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Daniel Jones
vs
Dak Prescott
Daniel Jones
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Daniel Jones
vs
Josh Allen
Daniel Jones
vs
Lamar Jackson
Daniel Jones
vs
Drake Maye
Daniel Jones
vs
Joe Burrow
Daniel Jones
vs
Jalen Hurts
Daniel Jones
vs
Justin Herbert
Daniel Jones
vs
Caleb Williams
Daniel Jones
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Brock Purdy
Bo Nix
vs
Dak Prescott
Bo Nix
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bo Nix
vs
Tyler Shough
Bo Nix
vs
Caleb Williams
Bo Nix
vs
Malik Willis
Bo Nix
vs
Justin Herbert
Bo Nix
vs
Sam Darnold
Bo Nix
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Joe Burrow
Bo Nix
vs
Drake Maye
Bo Nix
vs
Daniel Jones
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Bryce Young
Bo Nix
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bo Nix
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bo Nix
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Bo Nix
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Bo Nix
vs
Geno Smith
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Shough
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Malik Willis
Jared Goff
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jared Goff
vs
Caleb Williams
Jared Goff
vs
Justin Herbert
Jared Goff
vs
Sam Darnold
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jared Goff
vs
Daniel Jones
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jared Goff
vs
Bryce Young
Jared Goff
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jared Goff
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jared Goff
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jared Goff
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jared Goff
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyler Murray
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyler Murray
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Kyler Murray
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Cam Ward
vs
Bryce Young
Cam Ward
vs
Daniel Jones
Cam Ward
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Cam Ward
vs
C.J. Stroud
Cam Ward
vs
Sam Darnold
Cam Ward
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Cam Ward
vs
Malik Willis
Cam Ward
vs
Tyler Shough
Cam Ward
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Cam Ward
vs
Jordan Love
Cam Ward
vs
Kyler Murray
Cam Ward
vs
Baker Mayfield
Cam Ward
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Cam Ward
vs
Jared Goff
Cam Ward
vs
Bo Nix
Cam Ward
vs
Matthew Stafford
Cam Ward
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Cam Ward
vs
Jaxson Dart
Cam Ward
vs
Brock Purdy
Cam Ward
vs
Geno Smith
Cam Ward
vs
Josh Allen
Cam Ward
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Ward
vs
Drake Maye
Cam Ward
vs
Joe Burrow
Cam Ward
vs
Jalen Hurts
Cam Ward
vs
Justin Herbert
Cam Ward
vs
Caleb Williams
Cam Ward
vs
Trevor Lawrence

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Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
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