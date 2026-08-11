August 11, 2026

Eric Cross' top 25 fantasy baseball prospects to stash in redraft for Week 20 (2026). His updated MLB rookie rankings for prospect call-ups to make 2026 impacts.

It's been a really exciting last two weeks for prospect promotions, starting with Max Clark debuting on the last day of July. Since then, we've also seen George Lombard, Kaelen Culpepper, Angel Genao, and Hagen Smith debut, among others.

I don't believe this wave is done either, as the threshold for teams to call up prospects without them losing their rookie eligibility for next season is coming up in the next few days.

These prospect rankings are for 2026 redraft value only. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026 redraft leagues. You can also see our top fantasy baseball dynasty prospects rankings for longer-term outlooks and our 2026 fantasy baseball rankings dashboard for all other league formats.

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Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

My prospect write-ups are below the rankings. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

With Kaelen Culpepper getting the call last week, it should only be a matter of time before Walker Jenkins joins him in Minnesota. While Jenkins has some durability question marks, he's proven to be one of the top hitting prospects in baseball when healthy, and that includes this season. Since returning to Triple-A St. Paul on June 23, Jenkins has slashed .297/.357/.516 with 17 extra-base hits, four home runs, and six steals in 140 plate appearances.

108.2 mph | 400 ft 👀 MLB's No. 14 prospect Walker Jenkins collects the first multihomer game of his career!@Twins | @StPaulSaints | @TwinsPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/6c2fu4vVu7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 7, 2026

For the season, Jenkins is up to eight homers and 11 steals in 61 games with a .299/.388/.500 slash line in 61 games. Everything has been mostly status quo for Jenkins compared to previous seasons, but he's tapping into his power a bit more this season, which has been great to see. In Triple-A, Jenkins has recorded a 90.8 mph AVG EV, 106.4 mph 90th percentile EV, and a 43.5% hard-hit rate, while maintaining his impressive 92.3% zone and 82.1% overall contact rates.

Jenkins has the skills to be a high-impact outfielder for fantasy, and I'd be shocked if he's not up with Minnesota in the next week or two.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Honestly, I'm surprised that I'm still able to discuss Charlie Condon in an article like this. He's been putting together a really solid season in Triple-A, but the rebuilding Rockies have yet to give him a shot in the Majors to get his feet wet before the 2027 season.

MLB's No. 69 prospect Charlie Condon crushes his system-leading 22nd homer of the year -- 109.6 mph | 446 ft 💥@Rockies | @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/NcYxkF2NNM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2026

In 96 Triple-A games, Condon has racked up 46 extra-base hits, 22 home runs, and six steals with a .282/.397/.542 slash line. Condon has also walked at a 12.7% clip and is only chasing at an 18.7% clip. Yes, his contact rates are a tad below average, but a 79% zone and 71% overall contact rate will play at Coors Field with Condon's level of power, which includes a 106.4 mph 90th percentile EV.

Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies

I'm also surprised that Zac Veen has yet to receive another shot with the Rockies after his extremely brief cup of coffee with them last season. Veen's numbers in Triple-A this season have been even more impressive than Condon's. In 100 games, Veen has slashed .327/.402/.625 with 33 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs, and 18 steals in 20 attempts. He's also walked at a 10.7% clip while keeping his strikeout rate in check at 20.5%.

ZAC VEEN TRIPLES TO COMPLETE THE GREATEST INDIVIDUAL SINGLE-GAME PERFORMANCE IN ISOTOPES HISTORY!!! pic.twitter.com/bkcdouocCB — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) August 9, 2026

With Veen, the upside and ceiling are higher than Condon's, but the floor is also a bit lower, largely due to Veen's 35.4% chase rate. But he's made it work, thanks to serviceable 81.8% zone and 73.8% overall contact rates, along with his elite speed. The power has been solid as well with a 43.2% hard-hit rate, 90 mph AVG EV, and a 107 mph 90th percentile EV.

Franklin Arias, Boston Red Sox

As a 20-year-old in Triple-A, Franklin Arias has shown zero signs of slowing down following his promotion to the level back in late July. In his first 12 games with Worcester, Arias has slashed .289/.356/.519 with three doubles and three home runs. Arias is now up to 20 doubles and 22 home runs in 87 games for the season, while slashing an impressive .313/.399/.576.

107.8 mph | 419 ft 💥 MLB’s No. 7 prospect Franklin Arias (@RedSox) blasts his 22nd homer of the year, 3rd for the Triple-A @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/qFTCdmU5G1 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 5, 2026

Arias has continued to make plenty of contact, both in the zone and overall this season, but the power progression has been the key to him ascending to elite prospect status. He's wasted no time showing that power in Triple-A, recording a 91.3 mph AVG EV, 48.8% hard-hit rate, and 9.8% barrel rate in his first dozen games at the level.

I'm still not sure if Arias is up this season, but I'm also not sure if Trevor Story can come back and be useful, or if Andruw Monasterio can hold down the shortstop gig for the remainder of the season. Arias might force Boston's hand at some point, and if he doesn't, you're going to want to pick him up immediately in all fantasy leagues.

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

If you play in a Triple-A fantasy baseball league (those don't exist... I think), you're probably pretty happy that Joshua Baez is still down in Triple-A mashing home runs. With four home runs in his last 11 games, Baez is now up to 33 on the season in 100 games, while adding 22 doubles, 18 steals, and a .252/.324/.572 slash line. And on top of having six doubles and four home runs in his last 12 games, Baez has only struck out in 21.6% of his plate appearances during that span.

Joshua Báez extends his Triple-A HR lead with a 112.7 MPH ROCKET 🚀 The @Cardinals' No. 3 prospect tallies his 33rd long ball of the season for the @memphisredbirds: pic.twitter.com/glOPfoOiVV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 8, 2026

The path to regular playing time in St. Louis is wide open too. The Cardinals have been starting Bryan Torres in left field for the most part, so Baez could take over there once he gets the call. If Baez isn't up within the next week, I'd be shocked. Especially after the service time threshold passes in the next few days.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/11/26) Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 8/11 MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/11 Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash

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