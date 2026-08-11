Get ready for 2026 Best Ball drafts with our ultimate fantasy football cheat sheet featuring tiered rankings, sleepers, strategy tips & expert insights. Use our best ball cheat sheet for Underdog, DraftKings & FFPC leagues.
As we're less than two months away from the start of the 2026 NFL season, best ball drafts are starting to pick up steam. Training camp is finally underway, so we finally have something somewhat real to look forward to.
Best ball is a complicated beast. There are seemingly a million different strategies to approach, and while it's obviously important to try to get the best players possible with your draft picks, there's a lot of nuance to that.
Diving into rankings, best best ball stacks, sleepers, who to avoid, and taking a look at how schedules might affect close decisions between players can help you gain an edge in your best ball leagues. So let's dive into a big breakdown of best ball strategy for the 2026 NFL season!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best Fantasy Football Best Ball Stacks
QB Drake Maye and WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
There isn't much justification one would need to provide to post that New England Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye is an excellent fantasy football asset in all formats. He looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season, despite playing behind one of its worst offensive lines and with arguably its worst pass-catching group. Thankfully, the Pats grabbed two receivers to be their leading pass-catchers for 2026.
A few months ago, they signed WR Romeo Doubs, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, and later traded for former Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown. Brown is an absolute stud when healthy, and his combination of size, strength, and movement skills makes him an impossible matchup for most defensive backs. But it isn't all sunshine and roses with Brown, who carries significant injury risk.
Gonzo vs. AJ Brown. Gonzo is worth every cent of that contract. #NEPats #NFL pic.twitter.com/169cd0ONcB
— ThePatsCorner.com (@thepatscorner) July 26, 2026
Brown likely has a degenerative knee in some manner. He admitted in an interview that he had to have his knee drained twice per week throughout the 2024 season. He's known for playing through insanely bad injuries. That's not to say he will get injured, but it's just a pretext here -- Doubs is a genuinely good pick to make, and drafting running backs early is important this season.
Doubs is easily the best receiver the Patriots have if Brown gets hurt. Even if he doesn't, those two are the best pass-catchers the team has, and it's not close. The Patriots' running game struggled last season, with rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson putting up worrying efficiency metrics and struggling with breaking tackles running inside, while RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a serious fumbling problem.
Romeo Doubs Highlights.
Drake Maye gets a new weapon.pic.twitter.com/yPMjpAA4A9 https://t.co/lgqPom7RFm
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 10, 2026
Doubs languished, to a degree, with the Green Bay Packers, thanks to heavy distribution of targets. His ceiling is probably much higher. According to my analysis, he's getting an upgraded quarterback.
Maye is more accurate than Packers QB Jordan Love and is likely to have a fantastic passing season now that he has some real weapons. Doubs is also a good receiver in the red zone and a great blocker, and there are whispers of a "big slot" role for him moving forward.
Fantasy football analyst Zain Dhanani thinks so, at least, as he cited an article by New England Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles that suggested as much. Slot reps are great for racking up easy-button targets. Doubs should shine in his new home, and Maye's ceiling and floor both are likely to be elevated. He's still young, and should maintain his high-end rushing upside.
QB Kirk Cousins and RB Ashton Jeanty/TE Brock Bowers
The Raiders are boasting some big improvements to their offensive attack. Most notable are the additions of an elite new center in Tyler Linderbaum and one of the best offensive minds in football, Klint Kubiak, as their new head coach. Kubiak helped quarterback Sam Darnold to a Super Bowl win and made the Seahawks offense one of the most efficient attacks in football.
Cousins, though old, is one of the cheapest starting quarterbacks for best ball in the NFL right now. Though Jeanty is expensive, he was touted as a generational talent coming out of college and had a very promising first season, offensive line woes notwithstanding. For as long as Cousins is the starter, and that could be for a long time in Year 1, he should be productive enough to justify the late-round pick you'll need to spend on him.
Jeanty has high-end pass-catching upside. The Raiders also don't have an elite receiving corps, so we might see Jeanty absorb a high proportion of the team's passing targets that aren't going to elite tight end Brock Bowers.
Speaking of Bowers, he's set up for a monster season as the only real receiving threat among WRs or TEs on this team that we know of. Remember the season that Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba had last season with Kubiak as the offensive coordinator?
I like picking either of these guys (Jeanty or Bowers) as an elite option in your offense and snagging Cousins as a late-round basically-free pick to help early in the season. If rookie Fernando Mendoza is declared as the starter, Cousins can be dropped for another cheap option.
QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Parker Washington/Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Lawrence looked like the NFL MVP over the last seven games of the 2025 season, inclusive. Sometimes it takes time for a new offense under a new head coach to click, but it did in a big way starting in Week 12.
From that point on, he threw for 265 passing yards per game and racked up 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions. If you exclude Week 12, those numbers become 15 touchdowns and just one pick. He also rushed for over 25 yards per game and scored four times on the ground, and didn't fumble once.
Lawrence's ADP is around 10th quarterback off the board. He's absolutely worth taking at his ADP because of his upside. There have been rumblings that the Jaguars are set to use his rushing upside to their advantage more this season, too. He's got the size for it.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's scheme helped the team's offensive line make huge leaps last year. Speaking of huge leaps, Jags WR Parker Washington took huge strides toward the end of last season, too.
— Performances (@NotPerformances) December 22, 2025
Washington is likely to be the primary slot receiver in a Coen offense this season. That could mean plenty of production. He outproduced every other Jacksonville WR last year when all were on the field. I neglected to say on the field and healthy because WR Brian Thomas Jr. wasn't healthy.
Thomas played injured all last season after a massive rookie campaign. He is back fully healthy and is also a great value at his position in what should be a high-powered offensive attack.
QB Brock Purdy and WR Mike Evans/TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy is one of those players that falls in drafts and makes everyone wonder why they didn't draft him at a great value, since he's a 19-point-per-game player when healthy. The same goes for Evans, who is still one of the league's best separators and will be the starting X receiver for San Francisco. The 49ers offense is great at producing fantasy football stars at all fantasy positions -- running back, quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end.
Purdy has some untapped rushing upside that he showed off in 2024 that he could re-tap into. He won't have WR Brandon Aiyuk to throw to, but Evans should help his upside tremendously, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense has morphed him into a fantasy stud.
When the former last overall pick in the NFL Draft returned from injury in 2025, he scored 18 total touchdowns and threw just six interceptions. He also scored 26.2, 31.9, and 37.9 PPR fantasy points in the fantasy playoffs.
Brock Purdy scrambled, threw a tuddy, then hit the Dougie 🕺 @Accenture pic.twitter.com/pxmWlfSyb1
— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2026
Purdy's improvisational ability is excellent, and Evans is a wizard at getting open during scramble drills. Both are underpriced, making them together one of the best stacks in best ball for 2026. It would be a mistake not to mention Kittle here, too. He has major upside -- though he tore his Achilles tendon late last season, he appears to be progressing quickly in his recovery.
We've been tricked by Shanahan before, but Kittle's ADP is around 114 on Underdog, which makes him a significant value. He could return sooner than expected and have a nice end to the season. If Evans gets hurt, he'll be the No. 1 target for the team, which would boost his ceiling by a lot.
Best And Worst Team Schedules To Target And Avoid
To preface this section, keep in mind that I'm going by the philosophy that it's hard to predict with much certainty the strength of schedule before the season, because teams improve and get worse every year. But there is some merit to looking at SoS on the extreme ends. The handful of teams with the worst and easiest schedules based on last year's records are interesting to look at, if nothing for something that stands out.
Tough Schedule: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers face an absolute gauntlet of opponents early in the season that may influence how their offense performs and how heavily they lean into the run or pass. Starting in Week 3, their opponents are the Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, Texans, and Ravens. So they'll face three teams that had elite defenses last year and likely five that have varying degrees of a high-powered offense.
It's hard to imagine them not leaning more heavily into the pass over this stretch. It seems like they may have a hard time running the ball heavily against all of those teams except for the Texans. That makes me worry about spending a premium draft pick on RB Omarion Hampton. This should boost Justin Herbert ever so slightly, but he's ahead of both Lawrence and Purdy in ADP.
The Toughest Schedule But It Shouldn't Deter You: Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have the toughest schedule in the NFL. That shouldn't deter you because they signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a revised deal to bring him back, probably because rookie QB Carson Beck has looked absolutely horrendous so far. The Cardinals are the Garbage Time Gods of the NFL, and they had three high-end starting players for fantasy football -- Brissett, tight end Trey McBride, and wide receiver Michael Wilson.
2025 Trey McBride. pic.twitter.com/hxx2HotbTk
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) July 12, 2026
In PPR, it's hard not to like McBride and Brissett this season. Wilson has more competition as long as WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing. He seems to be suffering from an injury, but should be healthy to start the season as far as we know.
In garbage time, the highly-drafted running back Jeremiyah Love should get significant passing work, especially since they'll be playing from behind; he's a great pass-catcher, he's an elite prospect, and the Cardinals' offensive line doesn't seem to be very good.
Easy Schedule: Detroit Lions
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is already the No. 1 overall player in ADP in best ball. That's with good reason. You can do a victory lap prematurely if you get the No. 1 pick, as he's set to have an explosive season. The Lions have the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL by far, and RB David Montgomery isn't there anymore. Gibbs should absolutely smash and put up a monster year if healthy.
But it's worth considering the team's other starters. With games against the Saints, Jets, Panthers, Dolphins, Falcons, Titans, Bears, and Giants, they have a reverse-gauntlet of a bunch of teams that had horrible defenses last year.
We saw that Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn't afraid of running up the score. Obviously, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is a great pick, even if he's expensive. WR Jameson Williams is excellent at his ADP of WR26 on Underdog, though. He often crushes it in blowout games.
Tight end Sam LaPorta had a spine injury last year, so I'm agnostic on him. If fully healthy, he should be a solid value.
Fantasy Football Best Ball Sleepers
This year, let's break down some players who aren't rookies, and maybe some that haven't been gassed up draft boards by fantasy football analysis dialogue on X. Those are very hard to find, but we'll exclude players like Washington, as there's been so much dialogue steaming him up that it's hard to call him a sleeper anymore, even though he seems like a good player in a good situation.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
He was discussed above, but it's hard not to see him as a sleeper. If he can get back to mostly full health by midseason, he should be an amazing value. He's a top-3 tight end when healthy, typically, and is priced as the TE9. Tight ends tend to see their production fall off more slowly with age than wide receivers, so he should have more years of being a great fantasy asset.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
"Your drive phase is going to tear this league up" is the most memorable quote I've heard from an NFL coach this offseason. It was directed at Johnston by Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
Considering what we said above, about the Chargers facing a bunch of tough offenses this year, McDaniel's pedigree, Johnston's touchdown upside, and the fact that the Chargers suffered through poor offensive coaching in his first three seasons in the league, there's a lot of reason for enthusiasm here.
Here is every target Quentin Johnston had in 2025. In 4K quality.
QJ finished the season with 👇
🔹90 Targets
🔹54 Receptions
🔹755 Yards
🔹8 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/SWRroC8oaS
— BoltzGalaxy⚡️🪐 (@boltzgalaxy) July 26, 2026
Johnston was forced into an X-type role in the Chargers offense. That's not his specialty, as he's much better as a run-after-catch threat. We saw McDaniel's offense thrive at producing yards after the catch for multiple pass-catching players like tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and running back De'Von Achane.
Smith in particular seemed to be a showcase of McDaniel's aptitude at creating space after the catch for his receivers, as he's been irrelevant since and was mostly irrelevant before his short stint with the Dolphins.
Johnston was also comfortably more efficient than his fellow receiver Ladd McConkey when both were on the field, and is priced much cheaper. It's hard for me not to click him at WR36. He isn't a great deep ball threat or ball tracker, but he should have boom games regardless.
Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
All signs have been pointing to Brown having a monster season. There's not much competition in the backfield, he gets an impressive amount of receiving work, and the Bengals offense is great when quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy. A workhorse role with receiving upside is the best role any player can have in fantasy football. Brown is entering his fourth year, and has a chance to make a strong statement for a nice payday.
He might not have elite touchdown upside since he's a smaller back, but they do still use him at the goal line, and the free PPR points should be hard to pass up.
Fantasy Football Best Ball Busts To Avoid
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Most of the fantasy football space seems to be certain that Walker will get a huge role with the Chiefs, earning over 20 touches per game with plenty of receiving work and getting all the goal line RB touches, finishing with double-digit touchdowns and over 1,500 all-purpose yards with plenty of receptions mixed in. However, there are a lot of reasons to be cautious about drafting him.
The Chiefs offense simply isn't good. They relied heavily on quarterback Patrick Mahomes II running the ball last year to keep drives going. They didn't have much of a run game, had bad options at receiver, and tried to feature a 35-year-old tight end at times, not to great effect.
They finished with just 21.3 points per game, tied for 12th-worst in the league. Their offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, doesn't lean heavily into the run.
It's George Holani's turn for a @Seahawks TD!
21-0 in Seattle 😮
AZvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/M1IUPjLTrL
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Aside from that, there are two major problems here. First is that Walker isn't a great goal-line back. He tends to bounce runs outside, which causes issues when the play calls runs up the middle. Those can lead to losses. His signature move is cutting backward and trying to run around defenders. He hits home runs at times, but he constantly lost work to the inefficient but bigger RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) in Seattle.
The other is his durability. The Seahawks admitted that they wanted to manage Walker's workload to cut down on the constant injuries he faced there. They drafted RB Emmett Johnson and signed RB Emari Demercado in the offseason, so it's not like they don't have options behind Walker. It's hard for me to imagine a gigantic role materializing for him. Many want to blame Seattle for his lack of touches, but it might just be his fault.
Top 15 Quarterbacks - Tiered Rankings
Tier 1
1. Josh Allen
2. Drake Maye
Tier 2
4. Jalen Hurts
6. Joe Burrow
7. Brock Purdy
8. Jaxson Dart
Tier 3
10. Dak Prescott
11. Trevor Lawrence
12. Bo Nix
13. Jared Goff
14. Baker Mayfield
15. Jordan Love
Top 15 Running Backs - Tiered Rankings
Tier 1
1. Jahmyr Gibbs
3. Ashton Jeanty
Tier 2
8. Chase Brown
10. Omarion Hampton
Tier 3
11. Josh Jacobs
12. Jeremiyah Love
13. Cam Skattebo
14. D'Andre Swift
15. Kyren Williams
Top 15 Wide Receivers - Tiered Rankings
Tier 1
2. Puka Nacua
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tier 2
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
5. Drake London
8. CeeDee Lamb
Tier 3
9. A.J. Brown
10. Chris Olave
11. Mike Evans
12. Malik Nabers
13. Nico Collins
14. Justin Jefferson
15. Rashee Rice
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