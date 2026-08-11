👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Best Ball Cheat Sheet – Tiered Rankings, Sleepers & Strategy (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
James Cook - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Get ready for 2026 Best Ball drafts with our ultimate fantasy football cheat sheet featuring tiered rankings, sleepers, strategy tips & expert insights. Use our best ball cheat sheet for Underdog, DraftKings & FFPC leagues.

In This Article hide
Best Fantasy Football Best Ball Stacks
Best And Worst Team Schedules To Target And Avoid
Fantasy Football Best Ball Sleepers
Fantasy Football Best Ball Busts To Avoid
Top 15 Quarterbacks - Tiered Rankings
Top 15 Running Backs - Tiered Rankings
Top 15 Wide Receivers - Tiered Rankings
More Best-Ball League Strategy

As we're less than two months away from the start of the 2026 NFL season, best ball drafts are starting to pick up steam. Training camp is finally underway, so we finally have something somewhat real to look forward to.

Best ball is a complicated beast. There are seemingly a million different strategies to approach, and while it's obviously important to try to get the best players possible with your draft picks, there's a lot of nuance to that.

Diving into rankings, best best ball stacks, sleepers, who to avoid, and taking a look at how schedules might affect close decisions between players can help you gain an edge in your best ball leagues. So let's dive into a big breakdown of best ball strategy for the 2026 NFL season!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Best Fantasy Football Best Ball Stacks

QB Drake Maye and WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

There isn't much justification one would need to provide to post that New England Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye is an excellent fantasy football asset in all formats. He looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season, despite playing behind one of its worst offensive lines and with arguably its worst pass-catching group. Thankfully, the Pats grabbed two receivers to be their leading pass-catchers for 2026.

A few months ago, they signed WR Romeo Doubs, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, and later traded for former Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown. Brown is an absolute stud when healthy, and his combination of size, strength, and movement skills makes him an impossible matchup for most defensive backs. But it isn't all sunshine and roses with Brown, who carries significant injury risk.

Brown likely has a degenerative knee in some manner. He admitted in an interview that he had to have his knee drained twice per week throughout the 2024 season. He's known for playing through insanely bad injuries. That's not to say he will get injured, but it's just a pretext here -- Doubs is a genuinely good pick to make, and drafting running backs early is important this season.

Doubs is easily the best receiver the Patriots have if Brown gets hurt. Even if he doesn't, those two are the best pass-catchers the team has, and it's not close. The Patriots' running game struggled last season, with rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson putting up worrying efficiency metrics and struggling with breaking tackles running inside, while RB Rhamondre Stevenson had a serious fumbling problem.

Doubs languished, to a degree, with the Green Bay Packers, thanks to heavy distribution of targets. His ceiling is probably much higher. According to my analysis, he's getting an upgraded quarterback.

Maye is more accurate than Packers QB Jordan Love and is likely to have a fantastic passing season now that he has some real weapons. Doubs is also a good receiver in the red zone and a great blocker, and there are whispers of a "big slot" role for him moving forward.

Fantasy football analyst Zain Dhanani thinks so, at least, as he cited an article by New England Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles that suggested as much. Slot reps are great for racking up easy-button targets. Doubs should shine in his new home, and Maye's ceiling and floor both are likely to be elevated. He's still young, and should maintain his high-end rushing upside.

QB Kirk Cousins and RB Ashton Jeanty/TE Brock Bowers

The Raiders are boasting some big improvements to their offensive attack. Most notable are the additions of an elite new center in Tyler Linderbaum and one of the best offensive minds in football, Klint Kubiak, as their new head coach. Kubiak helped quarterback Sam Darnold to a Super Bowl win and made the Seahawks offense one of the most efficient attacks in football.

Cousins, though old, is one of the cheapest starting quarterbacks for best ball in the NFL right now. Though Jeanty is expensive, he was touted as a generational talent coming out of college and had a very promising first season, offensive line woes notwithstanding. For as long as Cousins is the starter, and that could be for a long time in Year 1, he should be productive enough to justify the late-round pick you'll need to spend on him.

Jeanty has high-end pass-catching upside. The Raiders also don't have an elite receiving corps, so we might see Jeanty absorb a high proportion of the team's passing targets that aren't going to elite tight end Brock Bowers.

Speaking of Bowers, he's set up for a monster season as the only real receiving threat among WRs or TEs on this team that we know of. Remember the season that Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba had last season with Kubiak as the offensive coordinator?

I like picking either of these guys (Jeanty or Bowers) as an elite option in your offense and snagging Cousins as a late-round basically-free pick to help early in the season. If rookie Fernando Mendoza is declared as the starter, Cousins can be dropped for another cheap option.

QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Parker Washington/Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence looked like the NFL MVP over the last seven games of the 2025 season, inclusive. Sometimes it takes time for a new offense under a new head coach to click, but it did in a big way starting in Week 12.

From that point on, he threw for 265 passing yards per game and racked up 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions. If you exclude Week 12, those numbers become 15 touchdowns and just one pick. He also rushed for over 25 yards per game and scored four times on the ground, and didn't fumble once.

Lawrence's ADP is around 10th quarterback off the board. He's absolutely worth taking at his ADP because of his upside. There have been rumblings that the Jaguars are set to use his rushing upside to their advantage more this season, too. He's got the size for it.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's scheme helped the team's offensive line make huge leaps last year. Speaking of huge leaps, Jags WR Parker Washington took huge strides toward the end of last season, too.

Washington is likely to be the primary slot receiver in a Coen offense this season. That could mean plenty of production. He outproduced every other Jacksonville WR last year when all were on the field. I neglected to say on the field and healthy because WR Brian Thomas Jr. wasn't healthy.

Thomas played injured all last season after a massive rookie campaign. He is back fully healthy and is also a great value at his position in what should be a high-powered offensive attack.

QB Brock Purdy and WR Mike Evans/TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is one of those players that falls in drafts and makes everyone wonder why they didn't draft him at a great value, since he's a 19-point-per-game player when healthy. The same goes for Evans, who is still one of the league's best separators and will be the starting X receiver for San Francisco. The 49ers offense is great at producing fantasy football stars at all fantasy positions -- running back, quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end.

Purdy has some untapped rushing upside that he showed off in 2024 that he could re-tap into. He won't have WR Brandon Aiyuk to throw to, but Evans should help his upside tremendously, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense has morphed him into a fantasy stud.

When the former last overall pick in the NFL Draft returned from injury in 2025, he scored 18 total touchdowns and threw just six interceptions. He also scored 26.2, 31.9, and 37.9 PPR fantasy points in the fantasy playoffs.

Purdy's improvisational ability is excellent, and Evans is a wizard at getting open during scramble drills. Both are underpriced, making them together one of the best stacks in best ball for 2026. It would be a mistake not to mention Kittle here, too. He has major upside -- though he tore his Achilles tendon late last season, he appears to be progressing quickly in his recovery.

We've been tricked by Shanahan before, but Kittle's ADP is around 114 on Underdog, which makes him a significant value. He could return sooner than expected and have a nice end to the season. If Evans gets hurt, he'll be the No. 1 target for the team, which would boost his ceiling by a lot.

 

Best And Worst Team Schedules To Target And Avoid

To preface this section, keep in mind that I'm going by the philosophy that it's hard to predict with much certainty the strength of schedule before the season, because teams improve and get worse every year. But there is some merit to looking at SoS on the extreme ends. The handful of teams with the worst and easiest schedules based on last year's records are interesting to look at, if nothing for something that stands out.

Tough Schedule: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers face an absolute gauntlet of opponents early in the season that may influence how their offense performs and how heavily they lean into the run or pass. Starting in Week 3, their opponents are the Seahawks, Broncos, Chiefs, Rams, Texans, and Ravens. So they'll face three teams that had elite defenses last year and likely five that have varying degrees of a high-powered offense.

It's hard to imagine them not leaning more heavily into the pass over this stretch. It seems like they may have a hard time running the ball heavily against all of those teams except for the Texans. That makes me worry about spending a premium draft pick on RB Omarion Hampton. This should boost Justin Herbert ever so slightly, but he's ahead of both Lawrence and Purdy in ADP.

The Toughest Schedule But It Shouldn't Deter You: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have the toughest schedule in the NFL. That shouldn't deter you because they signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a revised deal to bring him back, probably because rookie QB Carson Beck has looked absolutely horrendous so far. The Cardinals are the Garbage Time Gods of the NFL, and they had three high-end starting players for fantasy football -- Brissett, tight end Trey McBride, and wide receiver Michael Wilson.

In PPR, it's hard not to like McBride and Brissett this season. Wilson has more competition as long as WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing. He seems to be suffering from an injury, but should be healthy to start the season as far as we know.

In garbage time, the highly-drafted running back Jeremiyah Love should get significant passing work, especially since they'll be playing from behind; he's a great pass-catcher, he's an elite prospect, and the Cardinals' offensive line doesn't seem to be very good.

Easy Schedule: Detroit Lions

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is already the No. 1 overall player in ADP in best ball. That's with good reason. You can do a victory lap prematurely if you get the No. 1 pick, as he's set to have an explosive season. The Lions have the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL by far, and RB David Montgomery isn't there anymore. Gibbs should absolutely smash and put up a monster year if healthy.

But it's worth considering the team's other starters. With games against the Saints, Jets, Panthers, Dolphins, Falcons, Titans, Bears, and Giants, they have a reverse-gauntlet of a bunch of teams that had horrible defenses last year.

We saw that Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn't afraid of running up the score. Obviously, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is a great pick, even if he's expensive. WR Jameson Williams is excellent at his ADP of WR26 on Underdog, though. He often crushes it in blowout games.

Tight end Sam LaPorta had a spine injury last year, so I'm agnostic on him. If fully healthy, he should be a solid value.

 

Fantasy Football Best Ball Sleepers

This year, let's break down some players who aren't rookies, and maybe some that haven't been gassed up draft boards by fantasy football analysis dialogue on X. Those are very hard to find, but we'll exclude players like Washington, as there's been so much dialogue steaming him up that it's hard to call him a sleeper anymore, even though he seems like a good player in a good situation.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

He was discussed above, but it's hard not to see him as a sleeper. If he can get back to mostly full health by midseason, he should be an amazing value. He's a top-3 tight end when healthy, typically, and is priced as the TE9. Tight ends tend to see their production fall off more slowly with age than wide receivers, so he should have more years of being a great fantasy asset.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers 

"Your drive phase is going to tear this league up" is the most memorable quote I've heard from an NFL coach this offseason. It was directed at Johnston by Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Considering what we said above, about the Chargers facing a bunch of tough offenses this year, McDaniel's pedigree, Johnston's touchdown upside, and the fact that the Chargers suffered through poor offensive coaching in his first three seasons in the league, there's a lot of reason for enthusiasm here.

Johnston was forced into an X-type role in the Chargers offense. That's not his specialty, as he's much better as a run-after-catch threat. We saw McDaniel's offense thrive at producing yards after the catch for multiple pass-catching players like tight end Jonnu Smith, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and running back De'Von Achane.

Smith in particular seemed to be a showcase of McDaniel's aptitude at creating space after the catch for his receivers, as he's been irrelevant since and was mostly irrelevant before his short stint with the Dolphins.

Johnston was also comfortably more efficient than his fellow receiver Ladd McConkey when both were on the field, and is priced much cheaper. It's hard for me not to click him at WR36. He isn't a great deep ball threat or ball tracker, but he should have boom games regardless.

Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

All signs have been pointing to Brown having a monster season. There's not much competition in the backfield, he gets an impressive amount of receiving work, and the Bengals offense is great when quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy. A workhorse role with receiving upside is the best role any player can have in fantasy football. Brown is entering his fourth year, and has a chance to make a strong statement for a nice payday.

He might not have elite touchdown upside since he's a smaller back, but they do still use him at the goal line, and the free PPR points should be hard to pass up.

 

Fantasy Football Best Ball Busts To Avoid

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Most of the fantasy football space seems to be certain that Walker will get a huge role with the Chiefs, earning over 20 touches per game with plenty of receiving work and getting all the goal line RB touches, finishing with double-digit touchdowns and over 1,500 all-purpose yards with plenty of receptions mixed in. However, there are a lot of reasons to be cautious about drafting him.

The Chiefs offense simply isn't good. They relied heavily on quarterback Patrick Mahomes II running the ball last year to keep drives going. They didn't have much of a run game, had bad options at receiver, and tried to feature a 35-year-old tight end at times, not to great effect.

They finished with just 21.3 points per game, tied for 12th-worst in the league. Their offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, doesn't lean heavily into the run.

Aside from that, there are two major problems here. First is that Walker isn't a great goal-line back. He tends to bounce runs outside, which causes issues when the play calls runs up the middle. Those can lead to losses. His signature move is cutting backward and trying to run around defenders. He hits home runs at times, but he constantly lost work to the inefficient but bigger RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) in Seattle.

The other is his durability. The Seahawks admitted that they wanted to manage Walker's workload to cut down on the constant injuries he faced there. They drafted RB Emmett Johnson and signed RB Emari Demercado in the offseason, so it's not like they don't have options behind Walker. It's hard for me to imagine a gigantic role materializing for him. Many want to blame Seattle for his lack of touches, but it might just be his fault.

 

Top 15 Quarterbacks - Tiered Rankings

Tier 1

1. Josh Allen

2. Drake Maye

3. Lamar Jackson

Tier 2

4. Jalen Hurts

5. Jayden Daniels

6. Joe Burrow

7. Brock Purdy

8. Jaxson Dart

Tier 3

9. Caleb Williams

10. Dak Prescott

11. Trevor Lawrence

12. Bo Nix

13. Jared Goff

14. Baker Mayfield

15. Jordan Love

 

Top 15 Running Backs - Tiered Rankings

Tier 1

1. Jahmyr Gibbs

2. Bijan Robinson

3. Ashton Jeanty

4. Christian McCaffrey

Tier 2

5. James Cook III

6. Jonathan Taylor

7. Derrick Henry

8. Chase Brown

9. Saquon Barkley

10. Omarion Hampton

Tier 3

11. Josh Jacobs

12. Jeremiyah Love

13. Cam Skattebo

14. D'Andre Swift

15. Kyren Williams

 

Top 15 Wide Receivers - Tiered Rankings

Tier 1

1. Ja'Marr Chase

2. Puka Nacua

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tier 2

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown

5. Drake London

6. George Pickens

7. DeVonta Smith

8. CeeDee Lamb

Tier 3

9. A.J. Brown

10. Chris Olave

11. Mike Evans

12. Malik Nabers

13. Nico Collins

14. Justin Jefferson

15. Rashee Rice

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Best-Ball League Strategy

2026 Underdog Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 DraftKings Best Ball Rankings
Early-Round Avoids: Overvalued Draft Picks?
6 Best Ball Rookie Targets



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
DeAndre Hopkins

Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Monday With Tightness
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
Miami Heat

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Jared Goff

Will Sit Out Entire Preseason
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
Jadarian Price

Injury is Not Considered Serious
Mike Evans

is Nearing Full Strength
Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil Suffers Torn Triceps, Will Miss Significant Portion Of Season
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/11/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/11
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Week 20