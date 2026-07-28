👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Early-Round Fantasy Football Avoids: Overvalued Draft Picks for Best Ball

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Trey McBride - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, Draft Sleepers

Nick's 2026 fantasy football overvalued players and potential busts in the early rounds of best ball drafts. NFL players with inflated ADPs to avoid in fantasy football best ball drafts.

This premium article is part of our 2026 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and a free sample of the expert analysis loaded up in RotoBaller's Draft Kit. Enjoy this premium article for free for a limited time. All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard.

Best ball drafts present a unique landscape where drafters don't necessarily need their early-round picks to carry the torch every week, whereas redraft formats are typically won and lost by finding that handful of league-winners that consistently produce. This piece will focus on tournament-style best ball events, as finding more established options in 50/50 formats is a different animal. We'll have our time to look at sleepers, values, and smash picks, but this is the time to identify who we're avoiding at their current draft-day cost.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

The nitty-gritty is that these are players who I think will underperform their average draft position (ADP) and fail to bring you to the finish line. The baseline premise has the following principle baked in: Being overvalued does not mean the player is bad/undraftable. If they fall a round or two, especially in such early rounds, then the math changes! All ADP data used for this article is from best ball formats from Underdog ADP as of July 13, 2026.

 

De'Von Achane, MIA - RB10, Underdog ADP: 17

The new-look Dolphins will force Achane and his fantasy managers to endure a switch at quarterback, coach, and scheme. Meme Mike McDaniel all you want, but the guy (generally) knows how to maximize his offense’s capabilities. Sadly, that still left much to be desired in 2025 after injuries and ineffective execution took hold.

Achane made his money by recovering his big-play ability en route to 1,350 rushing yards and eight scores on 238 carries. His 305 overall touches were roughly four times higher than anyone else on the team, with the PPR value coming in safer routes as Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t push downfield.

Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers put together a low-risk 67.2% completion rate for a meager 180 passing yards per game. This led to Achane soaking up a team-high 67 receptions for 488 yards and three more scores. But Malik Willis is capable of scrambling rather than checking down.

And he showed a healthy appetite for going downfield with a 10.1 intended air yards per pass attempt on his 35 shots last year (8.4 on 155 career attempts). Tua sat at 6.7 last year.

Does this speak more to Green Bay vs. Miami? The Dolphins don’t have Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle anymore, so can any rookies step up? Perhaps Achane will eat in a horizontal offense. Except there’s the fact that Bobby Slowik is the new offensive coordinator.

Slowik is close to the anti-McDaniel, showing very little creativity when moving RBs around the formation and being more predictable when rushing on first and second downs. We can’t count on Achane lining up wide, or getting those immense dumpoffs on third-and-long with poorer playcall and Willis’ legs. Be careful here.

 

Trey McBride, ARI - TE2, Underdog ADP: 28

McBride went bananas for 169 targets, 126 catches, 1,239 yards, and a whopping 11 TDs after six total in his 49 NFL games. It’s even more dramatic when you consider he had one TD through five contests last year, so that’s 10 in his final 12 tilts. He was the apple of Jacoby Brissett’s eye (Michael Wilson was the other eye), and required copious garbage time to get there.

Clearly, folks are somewhat baking in that he can’t possibly run that hot again, or else we’d be discussing him in the first round. But is it enough? I’d say no, evidently. There are so many variables around what’s changing from 2025 to ‘26 that this still undersells the environment.

There’s the fact that you’ll be sad if Brissett winds up benched for Gardner Minshew II or Carson Beck. The team took Jeremiyah Love in the first round and signed Tyler Allgeier after their entire RB room hit the medical ward last year, leading to a league-high passing rate that sniffed 70%.

Every week it felt as though Brissett blew past 40 pass attempts with the team down double digits in the fourth, and McBride was at the center of it. The volume, the lofty TD%, and the inability to trust a rusher all coalesced into a magical season. He’s closer to Colston Loveland than Brock Bowers.

 

Nico Collins, HOU - WR9, Underdog ADP: 22

Collins is currently between Drake London and George Pickens with a lofty second-round tag, but how much are you willing to buy into C.J. Stroud’s 2026 offense? The aforementioned Slowik can’t be the scapegoat, as Nick Caley heads into Year 2 as Houston’s OC with a widely panned offensive line still in place.

Mix Stroud’s regression with dirty, rushed pockets, and you get the lowly 59% catch rate that mirrors his first two seasons before the breakout, compared to 68.7% in ‘24 and 73.4% in ‘23. The average depth of target blew past his career 11.3 mark with a 12.7 tally last year, resulting in plenty of yards at a lower rate. Is that what Caley wants here? Can Stroud improve the deep ball without better protection?

This is not about Collins’ talent, as the man still posted 71 catches on 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six scores over 15 games. However, this makes all five seasons with 15 or fewer games played, and a career-high of eight TDs.

He also benefited from Joe Mixon’s absence neutering the ground game, something that David Montgomery should stabilize, and the lack of a clear No. 2 receiver vying for competition. Woody Marks remains a capable receiving threat out of the backfield as well.

Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel now have a year under their belts, with Higgins looking like a strong bet to at least garner red-zone looks. Tank Dell may not be a fantasy force after his serious leg injury, yet having him and Xavier Hutchinson in the rotation is better than the likes of Braxton Berrios and Justin Watson.

The team is still very likely to play as far as the defense can take them, which doesn’t paint the ceiling picture of double-digit TDs that most WRs in this range boast. London nabbed nine scores in ‘24 and managed seven in 12 games on last year’s sad Falcs, and had only missed one game in his first three seasons prior to ‘25, for instance. I’m sidestepping Collins at ADP.

 

Tetairoa McMillan, CAR - WR19, Underdog ADP: 39

McMillan’s ADP is rooted in his potential, but then you’re stuck rooting for a Bryce Young breakout to a moderate degree, and that feels mispriced here. Guys like Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Jaylen Waddle, and Davante Adams should not be 6-12 picks behind Tet due to their own talents, sure, but also the caliber of their respective offenses/QBs.

We’re not certain how playcalling is going to fall between head coach Dave Canales and new offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, but it appears that Canales wants more focus elsewhere during the game. So, we’ve got Canales, Bryce, and a bit of a mystery box in Idzik.

Working for Tet’s bull case is how Carolina added little competition around him. Chris Brazzell II is a third-round pick who could push Xavier Legette, though a healthy campaign from Jalen Coker (and Jonathon Brooks) is more relevant.

McMillan saw at least eight targets in five of the six games that Coker missed on the IR to open the year, only topping that four times in the 12 games alongside Coker (including playoffs).

You remember that playoff game? When Coker exploded for a 9-134-1 line on 12 targets against Tet’s 5-81-0 (7 tgts). Pretty nifty to see what happens when it’s all on the line, albeit in a one-game sample where it isn’t as though TMac disappeared. But Young’s passing pie isn't that big, so sharing can hurt disproportionately. Remember, it’s the price, not just the player.

 

Quinshon Judkins, CLE - RB24, Underdog ADP: 54

For as good as Jared Verse is, this defense could absolutely fall apart without Myles Garrett wreaking havoc on the edge. His superstar form covered up a multitude of sins in the secondary, which could lead to seriously jagged scoreboards that take Judkins off the field in favor of Dylan Sampson.

There’s also the small matter of Judkins having to hold up for the year after suffering a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16. He must do so behind one of the worst projected offensive lines in the game with zero passing threat under center to force defenses back. I'll look elsewhere.

 

Bhayshul Tuten, JAX - RB25, Underdog ADP: 55

I like Tuten, and I love the Jaguars’ upside as a whole, but this feels like your avenue to profit has been trimmed away compared to the springtime cost.

The Jags brought in Chris Rodriguez Jr. on a two-year, $10 million deal to reunite with Liam Coen, who was CRod's offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky during the rusher's best collegiate campaign.

Rodriguez's strong running style is an effective between-the-tackles, short-yardage model, but he's quicker than a plodder. The half-PPR format has me leaning away from Tuten with how well Rodriguez could fit as the goal-line option. And LeQuint Allen getting passing work only siphons a bit more.

 

DJ Moore, BUF - WR27, Underdog ADP: 56

Can Josh Allen finally get a No. 1 WR off the ground? Is Moore still capable of greatness after failing to pop under Ben Johnson’s engineering? The passing touchdown equity must battle with Josh Allen and James Cook III on the ground, as well as a healthy year from Dalton Kincaid.

Many levels of questioning are valid to present for the 29-year-old WR, and he's going to be pushed up because everyone who will have already selected Allen will be antsy to lock in the top stack partner. One must be careful of early/mid-round ADP inflation in those situations with an early QB pick.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Every NFL Team's Greatest Tight End
Undervalued Players to Draft at a Value
Top 175 IDP Draft Rankings
Updated Non-PPR Fantasy Draft Rankings



REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

Investigation "Still Open"
Mack Hollins

Willing to Play Tight End for the Patriots
George Pickens

Officially Arrives for Cowboys Training Camp
MLB

Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Vita Vea

Requests Trade From Buccaneers
Micah Parsons

Heading for the PUP List to Begin Training Camp
Cody Bellinger

Expected to Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Shea Langeliers

to Have Knee Surgery on Tuesday
Juan Soto

Says He's "100 Percent" Will Play Again This Year
Tucker Kraft

Packers Place Tucker Kraft on PUP List to Start Training Camp
Alec Pierce

Begins Training Camp on PUP List
Travis Hunter

Runs Routes in Knee-Rehab Footage
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
A.J. Brown

Mike Vrabel Downplays A.J. Brown's Knee Concerns
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Baker Mayfield

No Update on Baker Mayfield Contract Talks Before Camp
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Blake Snell

Could Rejoin Dodgers After Wednesday's Rehab Start
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Reinstated From Injured List
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Kansas City Chiefs

Wife of Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy Shot at Home
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Washington Commanders

Commanders Fire Tight Ends Coach
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
NBA

Colby Jones Heads to Manresa
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Peyton Watson

Linked to Three-Team Market
Jalen Duren

Considers Pistons Qualifying Offer
Daniel Jones

Feels Good, Ready to Go for Training Camp
NBA

Russell Westbrook Drawing Minimal Market Interest
Spencer Jones

Nuggets Match Offer Sheet to Retain Spencer Jones
Tyler Allgeier

Seeing First-Team Reps in Arizona
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Linked to Cavs Sign-and-Trade
NBA

Johnny Juzang Nears Deal With Fenerbahce
NBA

Maxi Kleber Draws Hapoel Tel Aviv Interest
Philadelphia 76ers

Dalen Terry Waived in 76ers Cap Move
Cleveland Cavaliers

Mario Hezonja Returns to NBA With Cavaliers
Jacoby Brissett

Gets Raise, Secures Cardinals' Starting Job
Joe Ryan

Slated to Start on Wednesday After Dealing With Arm Fatigue
Cody Bellinger

Placed on 10-Day Injured List Due to Hamstring Strain
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Facing Competition for Cardinals' WR1 Role?
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Dylan Cease

Continues All-Star Season With Complete-Game Shutout
Cody Bellinger

to Have Tests on Hamstring Injury
Wyatt Langford

X-Rays Come Back Negative, Could Play on Sunday
Shea Langeliers

has Torn Meniscus, Could Miss Rest of the Season
Julian Phillips

Signs Training Camp Deal With Rockets
Harrison Ingram

Gets Fresh Start in Utah
Philadelphia 76ers

Nick Richards Pitched as a 76ers Free-Agent Fit
Kobe Bufkin

Lands One-Year Camp Deal With Pelicans
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Finalizes Move to the 76ers
Spencer Jones

Lands Thunder Offer Sheet
Connelly Early

Traded to Washington
Curtis Mead

to Join Red Sox in Major Trade
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Ranger Suarez

to Start on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani

Postpones Bullpen Session Due to More Knee Discomfort
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Activated on Wednesday
Joe Ryan

Scratched on Sunday With Arm Fatigue
Juan Soto

Mets Place Juan Soto on Injured List With Calf Strain
Chris Olave

Contract Talks Not Expected to Affect Camp Participation
Matthew Stafford

Healthy, Set for Modified Camp Schedule
Nick Bosa

Fred Warner Cleared for Start of Training Camp
Brandon Aiyuk

Remains on Left-Squad List
Nick Kurtz

Reinstated From 10-Day Injured List
Juan Soto

Going for Imaging on his Calf on Saturday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Downplays Star Comparisons
NBA

Tyrese Martin Joins Barca on One-Year Deal
NBA

Tosan Evbuomwan Heads to Barcelona
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden Closing in on Cavaliers Extension
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Draws Heat, Warriors Interest
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts
Hot Pitchers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds, Buys?
2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker