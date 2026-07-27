RotoBaller's updated standard scoring fantasy football rankings. These non-PPR tiered rankings include all positions and or for 2026 redraft leagues.
With August and the height of fantasy football draft season on the horizon, it's time for the latest look at RotoBaller's updated non-PPR/standard fantasy football rankings for 2026. In this article, we'll cover the top 300 players for preseason drafts. As always, running backs are king in standard leagues, but like in any format, you need a balance of productive ball carriers and pass-catchers to go with your high-upside quarterback.
Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Josh Jacobs, Jameson Williams, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Christian Watson, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these non-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Standard Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson turned in a stellar 2025 campaign, totaling nearly 2,300 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. While it may be difficult to envision a significant leap from those numbers, there are still reasons to believe the 24-year-old's best football is ahead of him. Former backfield mate Tyler Allgeier, now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, logged at least 135 carries in each of the past three seasons and scored eight rushing touchdowns in 2025 compared to Robinson's seven. Atlanta did add veteran running back Brian Robinson Jr. this offseason, but his one-year, $2.5 million contract indicates that he will, at most, occupy the change-of-pace role vacated by Allgeier.
Additionally, the Falcons will be led by two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski in 2026. During Stefanski's tenure in Cleveland, Nick Chubb finished as a top-12 fantasy option three times despite offering limited value as a pass-catcher.
Robinson's versatile three-down skill set should allow Stefanski to maximize his usage, especially considering the coach's willingness to involve running backs in the passing game. There's a strong argument for Robinson to be selected first overall in drafts across all formats, so fantasy gamers should be ecstatic whenever they have the opportunity to draft him.
Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
After being named the MVP of Super Bowl LX while playing for the Seattle Seahawks last season, running back Kenneth Walker III inked a three-year, $43 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker III was a productive player during the 2025 regular season as well, recording 1,309 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 252 touches across 17 games. However, his rushing and red zone production were limited by the presence of fellow Seahawks back Zach Charbonnet, who finished the year with 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
In stark contrast, Walker III now profiles as the unencumbered lead back in Kansas City and could have a chance to surpass 17 touches per game for the first time in his NFL career. The quality of the offensive environment around Walker III in Kansas City hinges on the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is currently working his way back from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 campaign.
The latest reporting indicates that Mahomes has a chance to be fully cleared by the start of training camp, which would obviously be the best-case scenario for Walker III's fantasy managers. As long as both he and Mahomes stay on the field, Walker III profiles as a solid RB1 with a clear path to posting his most productive fantasy season.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to remain the team's clear RB1 during the 2026 season, which will provide him with a high workload for fantasy. During the 2025 season, Jacobs punched in at least 13 rushing scores for the second-straight campaign and took 234 attempts (over 15 games) for 929 rushing yards. Through the air, Jacobs caught another 36 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. The veteran back missed two games of action (with one being Week 18) due to a lingering left knee contusion.
While this injury did pave the way for the team's No. 2 option, Emanuel Wilson, to carve out a role behind him, he is now in Seattle, leaving Jacobs as the clear RB1 on the roster, sitting above the unproven Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd. The team did not address this position in the draft as well, leaving the former 24th overall pick as the unquestioned lead back in this offense.
However, fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status during training camp, as the running back was arrested and booked on five charges in April, but has since been released from custody. While he appears to have avoided any short-term effects, a potential suspension could still be placed. If Jacobs is clear to suit up in Week 1, fantasy managers should view him as a strong RB1 with top-10 upside at the position. For those looking to target other positions in the opening two rounds, Jacobs provides great value as a high-volume RB1 at his current Sleeper ADP of 26.0, going off the board as the RB13.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Josh Jacobs, Jameson Williams, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Christian Watson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Josh Jacobs, Jameson Williams, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Christian Watson:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.