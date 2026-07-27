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2026 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Non-PPR Scoring (Standard Leagues)

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Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated standard scoring fantasy football rankings. These non-PPR tiered rankings include all positions and or for 2026 redraft leagues.

In This Article hide
Standard Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

With August and the height of fantasy football draft season on the horizon, it's time for the latest look at RotoBaller's updated non-PPR/standard fantasy football rankings for 2026. In this article, we'll cover the top 300 players for preseason drafts. As always, running backs are king in standard leagues, but like in any format, you need a balance of productive ball carriers and pass-catchers to go with your high-upside quarterback.

Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Josh Jacobs, Jameson Williams, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Christian Watson, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these non-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings

 

Standard Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 8 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 9 James Cook III RB
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 13 Derrick Henry RB
2 14 Justin Jefferson WR
2 15 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 16 Chase Brown RB
3 17 Omarion Hampton RB
3 18 Drake London WR
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 De'Von Achane RB
3 22 A.J. Brown WR
3 23 Brock Bowers TE
3 24 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 25 Kyren Williams RB
4 26 Javonte Williams RB
4 27 Josh Allen QB
4 28 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 29 Chris Olave WR
4 30 Josh Jacobs RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Trey McBride TE
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 Tee Higgins WR
4 35 Zay Flowers WR
4 36 Davante Adams WR
5 37 D'Andre Swift RB
5 38 Rashee Rice WR
5 39 Colston Loveland TE
5 40 Ladd McConkey WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Luther Burden III WR
5 43 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 44 David Montgomery RB
5 45 Terry McLaurin WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Lamar Jackson QB
5 48 Malik Nabers WR
5 49 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 50 Jameson Williams WR
5 51 Mike Evans WR
5 52 Cam Skattebo RB
5 53 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 54 DJ Moore WR
6 55 Jayden Daniels QB
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 58 Bucky Irving RB
6 59 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 60 Drake Maye QB
6 61 Jadarian Price RB
6 62 Tony Pollard RB
6 63 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 64 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 65 Joe Burrow QB
7 66 Carnell Tate WR
7 67 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 68 Rico Dowdle RB
7 69 Jalen Hurts QB
7 70 Parker Washington WR
7 71 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 72 Tyler Warren TE
7 73 Caleb Williams QB
7 74 Rome Odunze WR
7 75 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 76 Tucker Kraft TE
7 77 DK Metcalf WR
7 78 Jaylen Warren RB
7 79 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 80 Justin Herbert QB
7 81 Blake Corum RB
7 82 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 Courtland Sutton WR
7 85 Dak Prescott QB
7 86 Brock Purdy QB
8 87 Alec Pierce WR
8 88 RJ Harvey RB
8 89 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 90 Jaxson Dart QB
8 91 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 92 Michael Wilson WR
8 93 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 94 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 95 Xavier Worthy WR
8 96 Sam LaPorta TE
8 97 Kyle Monangai RB
8 98 Matthew Stafford QB
8 99 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 100 Josh Downs WR
8 101 Bo Nix QB
8 102 George Kittle TE
9 103 Mark Andrews TE
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 106 Jordan Love QB
9 107 Jordan Mason RB
9 108 Jayden Reed WR
9 109 Kyler Murray QB
9 110 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 111 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 112 Quentin Johnston WR
9 113 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 114 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 115 Tyler Shough QB
9 116 Matthew Golden WR
9 117 Jared Goff QB
9 118 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 119 KC Concepcion WR
9 120 Baker Mayfield QB
9 121 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 122 Travis Kelce TE
10 123 Malik Willis QB
10 124 Isaiah Likely TE
10 125 Jalen Coker WR
10 126 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 127 Rachaad White RB
10 128 Jake Ferguson TE
10 129 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 130 Dallas Goedert TE
10 131 Sam Darnold QB
10 132 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 133 Romeo Doubs WR
10 134 C.J. Stroud QB
10 135 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 136 Khalil Shakir WR
10 137 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 138 Jalen McMillan WR
10 139 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 140 Daniel Jones QB
10 141 Hunter Henry TE
10 142 Jayden Higgins WR
11 143 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 144 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 145 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 146 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 147 Brandon Aubrey K
11 148 Jauan Jennings WR
11 149 Brenton Strange TE
11 150 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 151 Woody Marks RB
11 152 Denzel Boston WR
11 153 Stefon Diggs WR
11 154 Houston Texans DST
11 155 Cam Ward QB
11 156 Juwan Johnson TE
11 157 Calvin Ridley WR
11 158 Bryce Young QB
11 159 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 160 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 161 Tank Bigsby RB
11 162 Jalen Nailor WR
11 163 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 Denver Broncos DST
11 166 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 167 Cam Little K
11 168 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 169 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 170 Tyjae Spears RB
12 171 Tre Tucker WR
12 172 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 173 Germie Bernard WR
12 174 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 175 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 176 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 177 Jason Myers K
12 178 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 179 Cameron Dicker K
12 180 Dalton Schultz TE
12 181 Sean Tucker RB
12 182 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 183 Alvin Kamara RB
12 184 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 185 Dylan Sampson RB
12 186 Jonah Coleman RB
12 187 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 188 Cooper Kupp WR
12 189 Jordan James RB
12 190 Braelon Allen RB
12 191 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 192 Gunnar Helm TE
12 193 Kaytron Allen RB
12 194 Travis Hunter WR
12 195 Ray Davis RB
12 196 Tre Harris WR
12 197 Antonio Williams WR
12 198 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 199 DJ Giddens RB
12 200 Greg Dulcich TE
13 201 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 202 Samaje Perine RB
13 203 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 204 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 205 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 206 Cade Otton TE
13 207 Jaydon Blue RB
13 208 Justice Hill RB
13 209 Tank Dell WR
13 210 Pat Bryant WR
13 211 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 212 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 213 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 214 Jaylin Noel WR
13 215 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 216 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 217 Malik Washington WR
13 218 Devaughn Vele WR
13 219 Troy Franklin WR
13 220 AJ Barner TE
13 221 Emmett Johnson RB
13 222 Zachariah Branch WR
13 223 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 224 Keenan Allen WR
13 225 Nicholas Singleton RB
13 226 Najee Harris RB
13 227 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 228 Christian Kirk WR
14 229 Mike Gesicki TE
14 230 Rashod Bateman WR
14 231 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 232 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 233 Darnell Mooney WR
14 234 Mack Hollins WR
14 235 Geno Smith QB
14 236 Chimere Dike WR
14 237 Malachi Fields WR
14 238 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 239 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 240 Demond Claiborne RB
14 241 Colby Parkinson TE
14 242 Kaelon Black RB
14 243 David Njoku TE
14 244 Ty Johnson RB
14 245 Jack Bech WR
14 246 Tyreek Hill WR
14 247 Deshaun Watson QB
14 248 Ted Hurst WR
14 249 Eddy Pineiro K
14 250 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 251 Jahan Dotson WR
14 252 Chris Bell WR
14 253 Kalif Raymond WR
14 254 Chris Brooks RB
14 255 Michael Mayer TE
14 256 Tory Horton WR
14 257 Darnell Washington TE
14 258 Tyler Loop K
15 259 Dawson Knox TE
15 260 Evan Engram TE
15 261 Kimani Vidal RB
15 262 Darius Slayton WR
15 263 Joshua Palmer WR
15 264 Marquise Brown WR
15 265 Chris Boswell K
15 266 Will Reichard K
15 267 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 268 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 269 Caleb Douglas WR
15 270 Jake Bates K
15 271 Brashard Smith RB
15 272 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 273 Tez Johnson WR
15 274 Keon Coleman WR
15 275 Chicago Bears DST
15 276 Cole Kmet TE
15 277 Skyler Bell WR
15 278 Noah Gray TE
15 279 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 280 James Conner RB
15 281 New England Patriots DST
15 282 Isaiah Davis RB
15 283 Jaylen Wright RB
15 284 Kirk Cousins QB
15 285 Tyler Higbee TE
15 286 Treylon Burks WR
15 287 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 288 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 289 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 290 Trevor Etienne RB
15 291 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 292 Harrison Butker K
15 293 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 294 New York Giants DST
15 295 Buffalo Bills DST
15 296 Harrison Mevis K
15 297 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 298 Chase McLaughlin K
15 299 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 300 Eli Stowers TE

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson turned in a stellar 2025 campaign, totaling nearly 2,300 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. While it may be difficult to envision a significant leap from those numbers, there are still reasons to believe the 24-year-old's best football is ahead of him. Former backfield mate Tyler Allgeier, now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, logged at least 135 carries in each of the past three seasons and scored eight rushing touchdowns in 2025 compared to Robinson's seven. Atlanta did add veteran running back Brian Robinson Jr. this offseason, but his one-year, $2.5 million contract indicates that he will, at most, occupy the change-of-pace role vacated by Allgeier.

Additionally, the Falcons will be led by two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski in 2026. During Stefanski's tenure in Cleveland, Nick Chubb finished as a top-12 fantasy option three times despite offering limited value as a pass-catcher.

Robinson's versatile three-down skill set should allow Stefanski to maximize his usage, especially considering the coach's willingness to involve running backs in the passing game. There's a strong argument for Robinson to be selected first overall in drafts across all formats, so fantasy gamers should be ecstatic whenever they have the opportunity to draft him.

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

After being named the MVP of Super Bowl LX while playing for the Seattle Seahawks last season, running back Kenneth Walker III inked a three-year, $43 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Walker III was a productive player during the 2025 regular season as well, recording 1,309 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 252 touches across 17 games. However, his rushing and red zone production were limited by the presence of fellow Seahawks back Zach Charbonnet, who finished the year with 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

In stark contrast, Walker III now profiles as the unencumbered lead back in Kansas City and could have a chance to surpass 17 touches per game for the first time in his NFL career. The quality of the offensive environment around Walker III in Kansas City hinges on the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is currently working his way back from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 campaign.

The latest reporting indicates that Mahomes has a chance to be fully cleared by the start of training camp, which would obviously be the best-case scenario for Walker III's fantasy managers. As long as both he and Mahomes stay on the field, Walker III profiles as a solid RB1 with a clear path to posting his most productive fantasy season.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to remain the team's clear RB1 during the 2026 season, which will provide him with a high workload for fantasy. During the 2025 season, Jacobs punched in at least 13 rushing scores for the second-straight campaign and took 234 attempts (over 15 games) for 929 rushing yards. Through the air, Jacobs caught another 36 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. The veteran back missed two games of action (with one being Week 18) due to a lingering left knee contusion.

While this injury did pave the way for the team's No. 2 option, Emanuel Wilson, to carve out a role behind him, he is now in Seattle, leaving Jacobs as the clear RB1 on the roster, sitting above the unproven Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd. The team did not address this position in the draft as well, leaving the former 24th overall pick as the unquestioned lead back in this offense.

However, fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status during training camp, as the running back was arrested and booked on five charges in April, but has since been released from custody. While he appears to have avoided any short-term effects, a potential suspension could still be placed. If Jacobs is clear to suit up in Week 1, fantasy managers should view him as a strong RB1 with top-10 upside at the position. For those looking to target other positions in the opening two rounds, Jacobs provides great value as a high-volume RB1 at his current Sleeper ADP of 26.0, going off the board as the RB13.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Josh Jacobs, Jameson Williams, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Christian Watson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker III, Josh Jacobs, Jameson Williams, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Christian Watson:

Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian McCaffrey
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Puka Nacua
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
James Cook III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chase Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake London
Christian McCaffrey
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Nico Collins
Christian McCaffrey
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George Pickens
Christian McCaffrey
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian McCaffrey
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A.J. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Olave
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trey McBride
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Breece Hall
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Davante Adams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian McCaffrey
vs
David Montgomery
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Evans
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DJ Moore
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Christian Watson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake Maye
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian McCaffrey
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Joe Burrow
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian McCaffrey
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian McCaffrey
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Blake Corum
Christian McCaffrey
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian McCaffrey
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Kyle Monangai
Christian McCaffrey
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Kenneth Gainwell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordan Mason
Christian McCaffrey
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian McCaffrey
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathon Brooks
Christian McCaffrey
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Rachaad White
Christian McCaffrey
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Keaton Mitchell
Christian McCaffrey
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Christian McCaffrey
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Isiah Pacheco
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
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Woody Marks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tank Bigsby
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyjae Spears
Christian McCaffrey
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Sean Tucker
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Alvin Kamara
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dylan Sampson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonah Coleman
Christian McCaffrey
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Emanuel Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
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Jordan James
Kenneth Walker III
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Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
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Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
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Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
vs
A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
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Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
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Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
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Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
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Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
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Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
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Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
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Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
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Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
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Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
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Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
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Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
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Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
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Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
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D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
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Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
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Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
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Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
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Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
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Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
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David Montgomery
Kenneth Walker III
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Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
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Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
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Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
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Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
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Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
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Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
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Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
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Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
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Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
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DJ Moore
Kenneth Walker III
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Jayden Daniels
Kenneth Walker III
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Christian Watson
Kenneth Walker III
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TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
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Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
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Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Walker III
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Drake Maye
Kenneth Walker III
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Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
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Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
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Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
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Jordyn Tyson
Kenneth Walker III
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Joe Burrow
Kenneth Walker III
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Carnell Tate
Kenneth Walker III
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
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Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
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Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
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J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
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Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
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RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
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Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
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Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
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Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
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Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
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Woody Marks
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Sean Tucker
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
vs
Jordan James
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Jacobs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Jacobs
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
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Josh Allen
Josh Jacobs
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Breece Hall
Josh Jacobs
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Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
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Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
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Kyren Williams
Josh Jacobs
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Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
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Jeremiyah Love
Josh Jacobs
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Davante Adams
Josh Jacobs
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Brock Bowers
Josh Jacobs
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D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Jacobs
vs
De'Von Achane
Josh Jacobs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake London
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Jacobs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Jacobs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Lamar Jackson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Jacobs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Jacobs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Jacobs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jayden Daniels
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Jacobs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Jacobs
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Jacobs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Jacobs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Jacobs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Jacobs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Jacobs
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Jacobs
vs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
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Josh Jacobs
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Woody Marks
Josh Jacobs
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Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sean Tucker
Josh Jacobs
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Alvin Kamara
Josh Jacobs
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Dylan Sampson
Josh Jacobs
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Jonah Coleman
Josh Jacobs
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Emanuel Wilson
Josh Jacobs
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
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Drake Maye
Jameson Williams
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Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
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Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
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Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
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Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
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D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jameson Williams
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Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
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Jordyn Tyson
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Jameson Williams
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Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Jameson Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
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Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Caleb Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
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Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Alec Pierce
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashee Rice
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
D'Andre Swift
Colston Loveland
vs
Garrett Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Davante Adams
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Zay Flowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Tee Higgins
Colston Loveland
vs
David Montgomery
Colston Loveland
vs
Breece Hall
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Colston Loveland
vs
Devonta Smith
Colston Loveland
vs
Lamar Jackson
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Jacobs
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Nabers
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Olave
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jameson Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Allen
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Evans
Colston Loveland
vs
Javonte Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Cam Skattebo
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyren Williams
Colston Loveland
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Colston Loveland
vs
DJ Moore
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Jayden Daniels
Colston Loveland
vs
A.J. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Christian Watson
Colston Loveland
vs
De'Von Achane
Colston Loveland
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Colston Loveland
vs
George Pickens
Colston Loveland
vs
Bucky Irving
Colston Loveland
vs
Nico Collins
Colston Loveland
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake London
Colston Loveland
vs
Drake Maye
Colston Loveland
vs
Omarion Hampton
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Chase Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Tony Pollard
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Colston Loveland
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Colston Loveland
vs
Justin Jefferson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Colston Loveland
vs
Derrick Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Joe Burrow
Colston Loveland
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
Saquon Barkley
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colston Loveland
vs
James Cook III
Colston Loveland
vs
Jalen Hurts
Colston Loveland
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Colston Loveland
vs
Parker Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Colston Loveland
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Lamar Jackson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jayden Daniels
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake Maye
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Carnell Tate
D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
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D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Monangai
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
D'Andre Swift
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Jonathon Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
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Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
Isiah Pacheco
D'Andre Swift
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
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Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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Dylan Sampson
D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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D'Andre Swift
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David Montgomery
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Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Davante Adams
David Montgomery
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Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
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Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
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Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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DJ Moore
David Montgomery
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Breece Hall
David Montgomery
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Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
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Trey McBride
David Montgomery
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Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
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Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Jordyn Tyson
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Isiah Pacheco
David Montgomery
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Sean Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Dylan Sampson
David Montgomery
vs
Jonah Coleman
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
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Chris Olave
Christian Watson
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Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
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Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
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Josh Allen
Christian Watson
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Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
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Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
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Brock Purdy
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
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Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
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RJ Harvey
Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
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Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
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Christian Watson
vs
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Christian Watson
vs
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Christian Watson
vs
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Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
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Christian Watson
vs
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Christian Watson
vs
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Joe Ryan

Slated to Start on Wednesday After Dealing With Arm Fatigue
Cody Bellinger

Placed on 10-Day Injured List Due to Hamstring Strain
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Facing Competition for Cardinals' WR1 Role?
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Dylan Cease

Continues All-Star Season With Complete-Game Shutout
Cody Bellinger

to Have Tests on Hamstring Injury
Wyatt Langford

X-Rays Come Back Negative, Could Play on Sunday
Shea Langeliers

has Torn Meniscus, Could Miss Rest of the Season
Julian Phillips

Signs Training Camp Deal With Rockets
Harrison Ingram

Gets Fresh Start in Utah
Philadelphia 76ers

Nick Richards Pitched as a 76ers Free-Agent Fit
Kobe Bufkin

Lands One-Year Camp Deal With Pelicans
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Finalizes Move to the 76ers
Spencer Jones

Lands Thunder Offer Sheet
Connelly Early

Traded to Washington
Curtis Mead

to Join Red Sox in Major Trade
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Ranger Suarez

to Start on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani

Postpones Bullpen Session Due to More Knee Discomfort
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Activated on Wednesday
Joe Ryan

Scratched on Sunday With Arm Fatigue
Juan Soto

Mets Place Juan Soto on Injured List With Calf Strain
Chris Olave

Contract Talks Not Expected to Affect Camp Participation
Matthew Stafford

Healthy, Set for Modified Camp Schedule
Nick Bosa

Fred Warner Cleared for Start of Training Camp
Brandon Aiyuk

Remains on Left-Squad List
George Kittle

49ers Place George Kittle on PUP List to Start Training Camp
Nick Kurtz

Reinstated From 10-Day Injured List
Puka Nacua

Expected to Practice Despite Seeking Contract Extension
Juan Soto

Going for Imaging on his Calf on Saturday
San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan to be Limited in Camp After Being Involved in Car Accident
Darius Acuff Jr.

Downplays Star Comparisons
NBA

Tyrese Martin Joins Barca on One-Year Deal
NBA

Tosan Evbuomwan Heads to Barcelona
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden Closing in on Cavaliers Extension
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Draws Heat, Warriors Interest
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Juan Soto

Exits with Calf Soreness
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Unlikely to Rejoin Braves This Weekend
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Won't be Activated This Weekend
Bucky Irving

Could be Set For Reduced Workload to Improve Efficiency
Rashee Rice

Cleared for Start of Training Camp
Patrick Mahomes

Fully Cleared for Training Camp Practice
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Patrick Mahomes

Hoping to Take Part in 11-on-11 Workouts Next Week
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Jeremiyah Love

May Not be Guaranteed a Full-Time Role
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
Ketel Marte

Scratched With Back Stiffness
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
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