Brett gives his five undervalued players at current ADP. These five players are often overlooked in drafts due to their undesirable team context but offer great value at cost.
One draft strategy I hear often is to make sure you draft “Your Guys.” In the small chance you don’t know what “Your Guys” or “My Guy” are, they are the players that you are especially high on and are willing to target more aggressively than consensus. In layman’s terms, players you may reach for come draft time. The reasoning for this strategy is that, for most, fun and entertainment are a big part of playing fantasy football, and your experience will be much more enjoyable if you draft the guys you love and are high on.
Additionally, no one wants to watch one of their guys succeed on someone else’s team, possibly even as their opponent in a crucial game. But what about the opposite side of this strategy? What about the “Not Your Guys”? The “Not Your Guys,” or as I like to refer to them as, the “Undesirables”, are the players that you don’t want on your squad at ADP and even if they fall to you beyond their ADP. I think this is one of the biggest blind spots in fantasy football…hear me out. From an obvious standpoint, you are potentially missing out on value if a player drops beyond their ADP to you and you fail to draft them.
But what about the compounding nature of failing to capture that value AND reaching for one of "Your Guys?" What I am pondering is that the standard deviation between those two choices within one pick, let alone multiple picks, could be the difference in the success or failure of your fantasy season. I’d like to point out five "Undesirables" that could return value, especially if drafted in place of one of "Your Guys." Note: All ADP referenced is taken from Sleeper PPR Drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints - WR
ADP:26 | WR:11
Injuries, blood clots, size, QB situation, and the addition of Jordyn Tyson leave Olave looking undesirable, especially at his current ADP of 26. I just don’t see Olave going before the likes of Rashee Rice and Kyren Williams. In fact, I predict him falling to somewhere around ADP 30-40 in many drafts. Is it possible that Tyson is going to take away targets and could emerge as the WR1 for New Orleans in the second half of the year?
Maybe, but Olave has been great whenever he has been healthy and especially last year with Tyler Shough. He was also great at Ohio State, playing next to Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, where he set the school record for touchdowns with 36! There is a strong outcome in which Tyson will take some attention away from Olave, allowing him to feast as New Orleans continues throwing the ball a ton.
It might be ugly, but do you have what it takes to draft Olave near his ADP?
The person who selects him instead of or after ADP may get tremendous value in him while avoiding the red flags for Rice, inconsistency, and the WR2 label from Tee Higgins and the limitations that Bryce Young puts on Tetairoa McMillan’s upside.
No. 64 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Saints WR Chris Olave! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/EUNS9fTlrY
— NFL (@NFL) July 16, 2026
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens - WR
ADP: 43 | WR:19
I know a few people that love Zay Flowers and a ton that will never click that Draft button. Again, in determining these Undesirable Players, I ask you: if Zay Flowers comes along ahead of Jeremiyah Love, Rice, Williams, McMillan, or Josh Jacobs, are you clicking that button? The main two factors that make Flowers so undesirable have been his inconsistency and his lack of TDs.
For inconsistency, he was a WR3 or below in nine of 17 games last year and scored a quarter of his yearly production in just two games. And as for TDs, he’s scored five, four, and five over the last three years. But this year is shaping up to be a monster year for last year’s WR7. Derrick Henry is one year older and Isaiah Likely, who scored 12 TDs and had 26 red-zone targets over the last three years, is gone.
Flowers is an Undesirable who has the upside, if the chips fall right, to finish as a top five wide receiver.
LAMAR TO ZAY AGAIN. 63-YARD TD.
BALvsPIT on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/ToyvhDAeZc
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - RB
ADP: 30 | RB:15
Does anyone want to draft Bucky Irving this year? He’s too small at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds and had shoulder surgery this offseason. Kenny Gainwell could take the passing TDs and Sean Tucker the running ones in the red zone. But, here’s the thing: Tampa Bay has lost its leading TD producer in Mike Evans. Last year, when Evans got hurt, Bucky was also hurt with foot and shoulder issues.
These issues plagued him after Week 13, when his production paled in comparison to his rookie season. Assuming Bucky returns to training camp with a clean bill of health, the #1 RB role is his for the taking from Gainwell on a team that lost their leading TD engine. Sure, Egbuka is expected to take a leap, and Chris Godwin is back, albeit older, but it’s very possible that Tampa Bay runs the ball more with an improved defense and a new running-oriented offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson.
If Irving can return anywhere near his rookie 5.5 yards per carry, the offense could very well run through him. There is risk at his ADP, but he could quickly re-establish himself as a bona fide RB1 early in the season.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants - QB
ADP:81 | QB:7
I’ll say it again: you need to take risks to win in fantasy football. Where Dart is sitting in current Sleeper drafts at QB7 and overall 81 (around the range of Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Herbert), he could be a league winner. Add on the negativity around Malik Nabers' health, and he could fall beyond the likes of Brock Purdy, Bo Nix and even Patrick Mahomes if healthy in training camp.
Let’s go through the bull case, because frankly I wasn’t even aware of how incredible his production was in his 12 full games last season. He averaged around 22 points per game, which fell only behind Josh Allen. And guess what, Dart and Nabers started and completed 0 games together last season. Dart became the starter in Week 4, when Nabers tore his ACL. It’s known that the biggest leaps for QBs take place from Year 1 to Year 2.
Dart gets a new weapon in Likely and should get a healthy Nabers for the back-half of the season. Most importantly, the running ability gives him an incredibly high floor with QB1 upside. I think I just convinced myself to click it.
Dart second rushing TD of the day 💨
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/oC6o2Lc0QS
— New York Giants (@Giants) December 28, 2025
David Montgomery, Houston Texans - RB
ADP:54 | RB:23
I’ll start by saying that I’ve always been a David Montgomery lover. I view Montgomery as a workhorse rather than a sidekick and believe that will be the case this season for Houston. With a tremendous defense, I think they will run a ton, and Montgomery will be the beneficiary in a similar fashion to Joe Mixon circa 2024.
But, at ADP 53, he’s ahead of other RBs like Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, TreVeyon Henderson and Jadarian Price and other options such as Tyler Warren, Jameson Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Evans.
That is going to be a difficult button to press, but I think those who do will be handsomely rewarded. He has scored 33 rushing TDs over the past three seasons, and if he gets to double digits, he will clearly exceed his ADP. Houston’s offense will improve with a healthy Nico Collins, an improved C.J. Stroud, a second-year leap from Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and the return of Tank Dell, and it will show at the goal line when Montgomery gets the ball.
Woody Marks will get work, but Houston didn’t give Montgomery $10 million guaranteed over two years and $8.5 million a year to have an even role with a fourth-rounder making $1 million a year.
There are so many other Undesirable players; most importantly, the players that you seem to disproportionately fade, year after year. Do yourself a favor and identify those guys to see if you are giving away too much value by not drafting them if and when they fall.
Thanks as always – Brett Mitchell @BrettMitchellFB on X
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