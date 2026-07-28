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Brett's NOT My Guys: When Undesirable Players Become Draft Values

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Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Brett gives his five undervalued players at current ADP. These five players are often overlooked in drafts due to their undesirable team context but offer great value at cost.

One draft strategy I hear often is to make sure you draft “Your Guys.” In the small chance you don’t know what “Your Guys” or “My Guy” are, they are the players that you are especially high on and are willing to target more aggressively than consensus. In layman’s terms, players you may reach for come draft time. The reasoning for this strategy is that, for most, fun and entertainment are a big part of playing fantasy football, and your experience will be much more enjoyable if you draft the guys you love and are high on.

Additionally, no one wants to watch one of their guys succeed on someone else’s team, possibly even as their opponent in a crucial game. But what about the opposite side of this strategy? What about the “Not Your Guys”? The “Not Your Guys,” or as I like to refer to them as, the “Undesirables”, are the players that you don’t want on your squad at ADP and even if they fall to you beyond their ADP. I think this is one of the biggest blind spots in fantasy football…hear me out. From an obvious standpoint, you are potentially missing out on value if a player drops beyond their ADP to you and you fail to draft them.

But what about the compounding nature of failing to capture that value AND reaching for one of "Your Guys?" What I am pondering is that the standard deviation between those two choices within one pick, let alone multiple picks, could be the difference in the success or failure of your fantasy season. I’d like to point out five "Undesirables" that could return value, especially if drafted in place of one of "Your Guys." Note: All ADP referenced is taken from Sleeper PPR Drafts.

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Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints - WR

ADP:26 | WR:11

Injuries, blood clots, size, QB situation, and the addition of Jordyn Tyson leave Olave looking undesirable, especially at his current ADP of 26. I just don’t see Olave going before the likes of Rashee Rice and Kyren Williams. In fact, I predict him falling to somewhere around ADP 30-40 in many drafts. Is it possible that Tyson is going to take away targets and could emerge as the WR1 for New Orleans in the second half of the year?

Maybe, but Olave has been great whenever he has been healthy and especially last year with Tyler Shough. He was also great at Ohio State, playing next to Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, where he set the school record for touchdowns with 36! There is a strong outcome in which Tyson will take some attention away from Olave, allowing him to feast as New Orleans continues throwing the ball a ton.

It might be ugly, but do you have what it takes to draft Olave near his ADP?

The person who selects him instead of or after ADP may get tremendous value in him while avoiding the red flags for Rice, inconsistency, and the WR2 label from Tee Higgins and the limitations that Bryce Young puts on Tetairoa McMillan’s upside.

 

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens - WR

ADP: 43 | WR:19

I know a few people that love Zay Flowers and a ton that will never click that Draft button. Again, in determining these Undesirable Players, I ask you: if Zay Flowers comes along ahead of Jeremiyah Love, Rice, Williams, McMillan, or Josh Jacobs, are you clicking that button? The main two factors that make Flowers so undesirable have been his inconsistency and his lack of TDs.

For inconsistency, he was a WR3 or below in nine of 17 games last year and scored a quarter of his yearly production in just two games. And as for TDs, he’s scored five, four, and five over the last three years. But this year is shaping up to be a monster year for last year’s WR7. Derrick Henry is one year older and Isaiah Likely, who scored 12 TDs and had 26 red-zone targets over the last three years, is gone.

Flowers is an Undesirable who has the upside, if the chips fall right, to finish as a top five wide receiver.

 

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - RB

ADP: 30 | RB:15

Does anyone want to draft Bucky Irving this year? He’s too small at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds and had shoulder surgery this offseason. Kenny Gainwell could take the passing TDs and Sean Tucker the running ones in the red zone. But, here’s the thing: Tampa Bay has lost its leading TD producer in Mike Evans. Last year, when Evans got hurt, Bucky was also hurt with foot and shoulder issues.

These issues plagued him after Week 13, when his production paled in comparison to his rookie season. Assuming Bucky returns to training camp with a clean bill of health, the #1 RB role is his for the taking from Gainwell on a team that lost their leading TD engine. Sure, Egbuka is expected to take a leap, and Chris Godwin is back, albeit older, but it’s very possible that Tampa Bay runs the ball more with an improved defense and a new running-oriented offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson.

If Irving can return anywhere near his rookie 5.5 yards per carry, the offense could very well run through him. There is risk at his ADP, but he could quickly re-establish himself as a bona fide RB1 early in the season.

 

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants - QB

ADP:81 | QB:7

I’ll say it again: you need to take risks to win in fantasy football. Where Dart is sitting in current Sleeper drafts at QB7 and overall 81 (around the range of Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Herbert), he could be a league winner. Add on the negativity around Malik Nabers' health, and he could fall beyond the likes of Brock Purdy, Bo Nix and even Patrick Mahomes if healthy in training camp.

Let’s go through the bull case, because frankly I wasn’t even aware of how incredible his production was in his 12 full games last season. He averaged around 22 points per game, which fell only behind Josh Allen. And guess what, Dart and Nabers started and completed 0 games together last season. Dart became the starter in Week 4, when Nabers tore his ACL. It’s known that the biggest leaps for QBs take place from Year 1 to Year 2.

Dart gets a new weapon in Likely and should get a healthy Nabers for the back-half of the season. Most importantly, the running ability gives him an incredibly high floor with QB1 upside. I think I just convinced myself to click it.

 

David Montgomery, Houston Texans - RB

ADP:54 | RB:23

I’ll start by saying that I’ve always been a David Montgomery lover. I view Montgomery as a workhorse rather than a sidekick and believe that will be the case this season for Houston. With a tremendous defense, I think they will run a ton, and Montgomery will be the beneficiary in a similar fashion to Joe Mixon circa 2024.

But, at ADP 53, he’s ahead of other RBs like Irving, Bhayshul Tuten, TreVeyon Henderson and Jadarian Price and other options such as Tyler Warren, Jameson Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Evans.

That is going to be a difficult button to press, but I think those who do will be handsomely rewarded. He has scored 33 rushing TDs over the past three seasons, and if he gets to double digits, he will clearly exceed his ADP. Houston’s offense will improve with a healthy Nico Collins, an improved C.J. Stroud, a second-year leap from Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and the return of Tank Dell, and it will show at the goal line when Montgomery gets the ball.

Woody Marks will get work, but Houston didn’t give Montgomery $10 million guaranteed over two years and $8.5 million a year to have an even role with a fourth-rounder making $1 million a year.

There are so many other Undesirable players; most importantly, the players that you seem to disproportionately fade, year after year. Do yourself a favor and identify those guys to see if you are giving away too much value by not drafting them if and when they fall.

Thanks as always – Brett Mitchell @BrettMitchellFB on X

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chris Olave, Bucky Irving, Jaxson Dart, David Montgomery, Zay Flowers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Chris Olave, Bucky Irving, Jaxson Dart, David Montgomery, Zay Flowers:

Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
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A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
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Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
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De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
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George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Olave
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
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Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake Maye
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
vs
Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
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Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaxson Dart
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaxson Dart
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaxson Dart
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Blake Corum
Jaxson Dart
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaxson Dart
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaxson Dart
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Downs
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaxson Dart
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaxson Dart
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaxson Dart
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaxson Dart
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaxson Dart
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaxson Dart
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drake Maye
Jaxson Dart
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyler Murray
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
vs
Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Sam Darnold
Jaxson Dart
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jaxson Dart
vs
Daniel Jones
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Jordyn Tyson
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.

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Remains on Left-Squad List
Nick Kurtz

Reinstated From 10-Day Injured List
Juan Soto

Going for Imaging on his Calf on Saturday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Downplays Star Comparisons
NBA

Tyrese Martin Joins Barca on One-Year Deal
NBA

Tosan Evbuomwan Heads to Barcelona
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden Closing in on Cavaliers Extension
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Draws Heat, Warriors Interest
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
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