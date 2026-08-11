👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Should I Draft De'Zhaun Stribling, Germie Bernard, or Antonio Williams? Fantasy Football Outlooks for Rookie WRs

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
De'Zhaun Stribling - NFL Rookie Rankings, Fantasy Football Dynasty Sleepers

Should you draft De'Zhaun Stribling, Germie Bernard, or Antonio Williams in fantasy football in 2026? RotoBaller's fantasy outlooks for these rookies wide receivers.

In This Article hide
De'Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlooks
Germie Bernard Fantasy Football Outlook
Antonio Williams Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 fantasy football rookie class leaves a lot to be desired, but there are a handful of intriguing first-year wideouts entering the NFL. Among those are De'Zhaun Stribling, Germie Bernard, and Antonio Williams, who all flashed during their college careers and became top-three-round picks in April's draft.

Stribling is set to play in Kyle Shanahan's offense, Bernard will catch passes from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and Williams joins forces with one of the brightest young signal callers in the league.

So, which of the three wideouts should you target in redraft leagues? Read the fantasy football outlooks below.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

De'Zhaun Stribling Fantasy Football Outlooks

The San Francisco 49ers shocked the world with the first pick of the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, taking Ole Miss receiver De'Zhaun Stribling. Standing 6-foot-2, Stribling had a productive college career that spanned three different schools over five seasons. His combination of size and speed made him an intriguing NFL prospect, and he landed in a great spot to make an early impact.


He projects to be behind Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and Christian Kirk on the depth chart as of now, but none of those three players has a clean history of staying healthy for a full season. With Ricky Pearsall (PCL) already lost for the season, opportunity could quickly open up for the second-round rookie to make an impact. Stribling has been making waves at training camp, earning praise from Evans and quarterback Brock Purdy while powering through minor hamstring tightness.

 

Germie Bernard Fantasy Football Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wideout Germie Bernard with the 47th overall pick in April's draft. The former Alabama standout currently projects as the Steelers' No. 3 pass catcher and starting slot receiver. Bernard was a Swiss Army Knife for three of his four years in college, finding ways to contribute despite playing in talented receiver rooms. The blue-collar wideout was Alabama's leading receiver in his final two seasons and served as a chess piece in the run and pass game.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has heavily used 11-personnel as a play-caller, which provides Bernard with an immediate opportunity to play. Aaron Rodgers under center also favors Bernard's fantasy outlook this season. In 2025, Rodgers had the fewest completed air yards (1,203) and the second most pass yards after the catch (2,119) of quarterbacks who started at least 15 games.


Additionally, Rodgers had one of the lowest average depths of target (6.4) and one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) in the league according to PFF. These stats blend well with Bernard, who was an elite route runner on short, quick routes with great vision and contact balance after the catch. At this stage in Rodgers' career, Bernard might become Rodgers' favorite target and push to lead the Steelers in targets this season.

 

Antonio Williams Fantasy Football Outlook

The Washington Commanders selected wideout Antonio Williams in the third round of April's draft. The former Clemson product immediately projects as their No. 3 receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs. He was a four-year contributor at Clemson and exited the program with the fourth most career receptions (208) and tied for the fourth most touchdown receptions (21) in school history.

Williams broke out as a junior, hauling in 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, which led the ACC. His production dipped last season while battling injuries, but he displayed great ball skills by improving his drop rate from 9.6 percent to 1.8 percent. Williams is seen as a smooth operator as a route runner and is praised for his ability to create separation at all three levels of the field.

Williams may struggle to be a weekly contributor behind the two veteran wideouts, but his outstanding separation skills and large catch radius could lead to some spike weeks for best ball purposes.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - De'Zhaun Stribling, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for De'Zhaun Stribling, Germie Bernard, Antonio Williams:

De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isiah Pacheco
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jauan Jennings
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Hunter Henry
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
C.J. Stroud
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brenton Strange
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Sam Darnold
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Woody Marks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jayden Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brandon Aubrey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Denzel Boston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chig Okonkwo
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jake Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ryan Flournoy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Nailor
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Houston Texans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Ward
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bryce Young
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Seattle Seahawks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Calvin Ridley
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Tucker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Los Angeles Rams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
T.J. Hockenson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terrance Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Little
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Emeka Egbuka
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Davante Adams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Luther Burden III
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jameson Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Ray Davis
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Germie Bernard
vs
Greg Dulcich
Germie Bernard
vs
Gunnar Helm
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashod Bateman
Germie Bernard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Hunter
Germie Bernard
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Harris
Germie Bernard
vs
Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
vs
Sean Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Cade Otton
Germie Bernard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Germie Bernard
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Germie Bernard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Bryant
Germie Bernard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Germie Bernard
vs
Tank Dell
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Germie Bernard
vs
Jason Myers
Germie Bernard
vs
Cooper Kupp
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Germie Bernard
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Germie Bernard
vs
Zachariah Branch
Germie Bernard
vs
Dalton Schultz
Germie Bernard
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Germie Bernard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan James
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaydon Blue
Germie Bernard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Germie Bernard
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Germie Bernard
vs
Denver Broncos
Germie Bernard
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Germie Bernard
vs
Cam Little
Germie Bernard
vs
AJ Barner
Germie Bernard
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Gesicki
Germie Bernard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Germie Bernard
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Germie Bernard
vs
Colby Parkinson
Germie Bernard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylin Noel
Germie Bernard
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Germie Bernard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaytron Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Calvin Ridley
Germie Bernard
vs
Seth McGowan
Germie Bernard
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Rashee Rice
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Davante Adams
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Antonio Williams
vs
Christian Kirk
Antonio Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Antonio Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Antonio Williams
vs
Jack Bech
Antonio Williams
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Antonio Williams
vs
Chimere Dike
Antonio Williams
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Antonio Williams
vs
Demond Claiborne
Antonio Williams
vs
David Njoku
Antonio Williams
vs
Ted Hurst
Antonio Williams
vs
Ty Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Antonio Williams
vs
Evan Engram
Antonio Williams
vs
Geno Smith
Antonio Williams
vs
Darius Slayton
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Darnell Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Antonio Williams
vs
Jahan Dotson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Brooks
Antonio Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Deshaun Watson
Antonio Williams
vs
Malachi Fields
Antonio Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Antonio Williams
vs
Darnell Mooney
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Loop
Antonio Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Tory Horton
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Antonio Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Antonio Williams
vs
Dawson Knox
Antonio Williams
vs
Mack Hollins
Antonio Williams
vs
Joshua Palmer
Antonio Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Troy Franklin
Antonio Williams
vs
Marquise Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Antonio Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Antonio Williams
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Kaytron Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Boswell
Antonio Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Antonio Williams
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylin Noel
Antonio Williams
vs
Will Reichard
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Antonio Williams
vs
Colby Parkinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Antonio Williams
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Antonio Williams
vs
Jake Bates
Antonio Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Antonio Williams
vs
Treylon Burks
Antonio Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Antonio Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Antonio Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Antonio Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Antonio Williams
vs
Drake London
Antonio Williams
vs
George Pickens
Antonio Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Antonio Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Antonio Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Antonio Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Antonio Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Antonio Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Antonio Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Antonio Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Antonio Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Antonio Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Antonio Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Antonio Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Antonio Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Antonio Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Best Ball Cheat Sheet (2026)
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 400
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for 2026
Fantasy Football Rookie Breakout Candidates



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

to Miss At Least a Week
Josh Downs

Back at Practice
Alec Pierce

Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
CFB

Northwestern Football to Receive $35 Million Donation Over Next Three Years
Jalen Hurts

"Looks Faster" in Camp
NFL

Tony Romo Not Attending CBS NFL Media Day as Future Remains Unclear
Pacôme Dadiet

Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek

Surfaces as Knicks Trade Candidate
Mohamed Diawara

Could Earn Bigger Role with Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo

to Miss Greece Qualifiers
Nikola Jokić

Nuggets Hold Nikola Jokic Despite Serious Panathinaikos Offer
CFB

Michigan Freshmen Travis Johnson, Salesi Moa Competing for WR3 Role
Min Woo Lee

Returns to Action at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Max Homa

Attempts to Stay in the Playoffs at Memphis
CFB

Savion Hiter to Open Season as Michigan's RB2
PGA

Jordan Smith Has Nothing to Lose at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Michael Kim

Needs to Rebound from Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin

Losing Form Heading into the Playoffs
Rickie Fowler

Keeps Heat on Heading to Memphis
Corey Conners

Makes Playoffs Behind Strong June and July Push
Ludvig Aberg

Enters the Playoffs Inside the Top 10 at Memphis
Rory McIlroy

Returns to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cameron Young

Needs to Find Putter at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Xander Schauffele

Has Chance to Compete at FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in Right Direction For FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship Following Missed Cut
Matt Fitzpatrick

Looking to Continue Outstanding Season
Wyndham Clark

Needs Bounce-Back At FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sam Burns

Heads to FedEx St. Jude Championship In Excellent Form
Geraldo Perdomo

Exits Early on Monday With Knee Soreness
Daniel Jones

Not Expected to Play in Preseason
Jadarian Price

Without Timetable for Return
Adley Rutschman

Expected to be Activated on Tuesday
De'Von Achane

Set for Heavy Workload in 2026
Nathan Eovaldi

Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Bryce Harper

Playing Through Knee Soreness
Alec Pierce

Has Second PRP Injection
Payton Pritchard

Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Peyton Watson

Draws Serious Cavaliers Interest
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Washington Wizards

Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
CFB

Derek Carr Joins UCLA Coaching Staff
Kawhi Leonard

Believes Raptors Move Is on Track
CFB

Devin Fitzgerald Flashing for Notre Dame
George Kittle

"High Level of Confidence" That George Kittle Will be Ready for Week 1
Kazuma Okamoto

Scratched With Knee Contusion
Devin Williams

Mets Place Closer Devin Williams on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Practice With Soreness
DeAndre Hopkins

Accuses Steve Keim Over 2022 PED Test
Shohei Ohtani

to Play Catch Again on Monday
Christian McCaffrey

Sits Out Monday With Tightness
CFB

Kevin Jennings Dealing with Injured Throwing Hand
CFB

Darian Mensah Flashing "Elite Passing Skills" in Camp
CFB

Running Back AK Dear Taking First-Team Reps for Alabama
Ty Gibbs

Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win
Christopher Bell

Finishes Second for the Seventh Time This Season at Iowa
Ryan Blaney

Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa
Josh Berry

Quietly Earns his First Top-Five Finish of the Year at Iowa
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Fifth After Battling Brake Issues at Iowa
CFB

Isaac Brown Remains Limited in Monday's Practice
Hunter Henry

Signs Two-Year Extension with Patriots
Victor Wembanyama

Says 100 Points Is Possible
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Mike Gansey Touts a Big 5 Starting Lineup
CFB

Trey'Dez Green to be "Leaned on Early and Often" in LSU's New Offense
NBA

Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Quillan Salkilld

Extends His Win Streak
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Jamarion Sharp

Officially Joins Clippers
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Billy Quarantillo

Loses Third Fight In A Row
Diego Ferreira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Yadier del Valle

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Darren Elkins

Retires After First-Round TKO Loss
NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
Yuki Kawamura

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
Miami Heat

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Managers Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Jared Goff

Will Sit Out Entire Preseason
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day 1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Hot Pitchers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds, Buys?
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/11/26)
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/11
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers