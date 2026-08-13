August 13, 2026

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 20 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our updated Cut List Rankings for Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season. With the season quickly entering the final stretch, managers are running out of time to improve their roster.

This week, we will look at several players who recently hit the injured list to determine whether they are worthy candidates to stash, and we will also look at some struggling hitters.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 20 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

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Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 20 Player Outlooks

Trey Yesavage, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Cut List Ranking No. 20

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (knee) underwent surgery to repair his torn meniscus on Tuesday. He underwent successful left knee surgery and is now considered week-to-week, according to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon. The Jays haven't ruled him out for the rest of the season, but it's going to be tough for him to return in time for any regular-season action.

If the Jays somehow get into the playoffs, Yesavage might be an option, but otherwise, his season is probably over. This season, Yesavage posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and a 91/46 K/BB ratio across 18 starts. Fantasy managers in shallower redraft formats can start looking for a replacement.

Kyle Stowers, 1B/OF, Miami Marlins

Cut List Ranking No. 28

The Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that they placed first baseman/outfielder Kyle Stowers (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 10) with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Stowers is on the shelf after tweaking his left hamstring in the team's series finale on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

It's the second time this year that Stowers has gone on the IL with a hamstring issue, although earlier this year he dealt with a right hamstring strain. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger hasn't been nearly as good as he was in 2025, a breakout season in which he slashed .288/.368/.544 with a .912 OPS, a career-high 25 home runs, 73 RBI, 61 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 117 games.

He heads to the IL with a .242/.327/.462 slash line in 2026 with a .788 OPS, 16 long balls, 52 RBI, 44 runs, and a stolen base in 94 games played across 399 plate appearances. Stowers is still a young power-hitting outfielder worth stashing in most fantasy leagues, and he could be ready to return when he's eligible in 10 days.

Kyle Stowers homers to straightaway center 🐟 pic.twitter.com/ZyQ3kHmu7U — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, Texas Rangers

Cut List Ranking No. 26

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to August 9, on Monday, according to the team. Eovaldi will head to the shelf due to right posterior elbow inflammation. The good news is that it's not UCL-related, which is an encouraging sign. The assumption is that Eovaldi will undergo more testing in the coming days.

Fantasy managers should stay tuned for a better timetable on his status. This season, Eovaldi owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and a 137/32 K/BB ratio across 132.2 innings of work this season.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jacob Wilson Brayan Rocchio vs Jacob Latz Luke Weaver vs Samuel Basallo Carter Jensen vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Samuel Basallo Carter Jensen vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Wilson Brayan Rocchio vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Latz Luke Weaver vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Travis Bazzana, Jose Caballero, Will Warren, David Peterson, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Jackson Holliday, Sam Antonacci, Francisco Alvarez, Braden Montgomery, Kody Clemens, Carter Jensen, Brandyn Garcia, Jacob Webb, Jake Burger, Luke Weaver, Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nolan Arenado. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Travis Bazzana, Jose Caballero, Will Warren, David Peterson, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Jackson Holliday, Sam Antonacci, Francisco Alvarez, Braden Montgomery, Kody Clemens, Carter Jensen, Brandyn Garcia, Jacob Webb, Jake Burger, Luke Weaver, Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nolan Arenado:

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