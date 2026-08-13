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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Cut List Rankings for Week 20 Waiver Wire

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Brandon Marsh - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 20 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 20 Player Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our updated Cut List Rankings for Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season. With the season quickly entering the final stretch, managers are running out of time to improve their roster.

This week, we will look at several players who recently hit the injured list to determine whether they are worthy candidates to stash, and we will also look at some struggling hitters.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 20 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Pos. Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Tatsuya Imai SP/RP HOU 30 Drop in All Leagues
2 Heriberto Hernandez OF MIA 10 Drop in All Leagues
3 Davis Martin SP CHW 40 Drop in All Leagues
4 Hunter Greene SP CIN 40 Drop in All Leagues
5 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF ATL 40 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Kumar Rocker SP TEX 15 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Shane Drohan SP MIL 30 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Michael McGreevy SP STL 30 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Freddy Peralta SP TB 80 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Justin Wrobleski SP LAD 70 Drop in Shallow Leagues
11 Clay Holmes SP CHC 40 Drop in Shallow Leagues
12 Jo Adell OF CLE 70 Drop in Shallow Leagues
13 Brandon Marsh OF PHI 55 Drop in Shallow Leagues
14 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF PIT 45 Drop in Shallow Leagues
15 Willy Adames SS SF 65 Drop in Shallow Leagues
16 Christian Yelich OF MIL 80 Drop in Shallow Leagues
17 Ian Happ OF CHC 80 Drop in Shallow Leagues
18 Taylor Ward OF SEA 75 Drop in Shallow Leagues
19 Nick Kurtz 1B ATH 95 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
20 Trey Yesavage SP TOR 80 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
21 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF PIT 45 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
22 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B BOS 20 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
23 Nick Pivetta SP SD 70 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
24 Josh Jung 3B TEX 25 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
25 Spencer Steer 1B/OF CIN 20 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
26 Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX 90 Hold in Most Leagues (IL Stash)
27 Devin Williams RP NYM 80 Hold in Most Leagues (IL Stash)
28 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF MIA 70 Hold in Most Leagues (IL Stash)
29 Cal Raleigh C SEA 90 Hold in All Leagues
30 Kyle Harrison SP MIL 90 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 20 Player Outlooks

Trey Yesavage, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Cut List Ranking No. 20

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage (knee) underwent surgery to repair his torn meniscus on Tuesday. He underwent successful left knee surgery and is now considered week-to-week, according to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon. The Jays haven't ruled him out for the rest of the season, but it's going to be tough for him to return in time for any regular-season action.

If the Jays somehow get into the playoffs, Yesavage might be an option, but otherwise, his season is probably over. This season, Yesavage posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and a 91/46 K/BB ratio across 18 starts. Fantasy managers in shallower redraft formats can start looking for a replacement.

Kyle Stowers, 1B/OF, Miami Marlins

Cut List Ranking No. 28

The Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that they placed first baseman/outfielder Kyle Stowers (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 10) with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Graham Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Stowers is on the shelf after tweaking his left hamstring in the team's series finale on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

It's the second time this year that Stowers has gone on the IL with a hamstring issue, although earlier this year he dealt with a right hamstring strain. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger hasn't been nearly as good as he was in 2025, a breakout season in which he slashed .288/.368/.544 with a .912 OPS, a career-high 25 home runs, 73 RBI, 61 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 117 games.

He heads to the IL with a .242/.327/.462 slash line in 2026 with a .788 OPS, 16 long balls, 52 RBI, 44 runs, and a stolen base in 94 games played across 399 plate appearances. Stowers is still a young power-hitting outfielder worth stashing in most fantasy leagues, and he could be ready to return when he's eligible in 10 days.

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, Texas Rangers

Cut List Ranking No. 26

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to August 9, on Monday, according to the team. Eovaldi will head to the shelf due to right posterior elbow inflammation. The good news is that it's not UCL-related, which is an encouraging sign. The assumption is that Eovaldi will undergo more testing in the coming days.

Fantasy managers should stay tuned for a better timetable on his status. This season, Eovaldi owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and a 137/32 K/BB ratio across 132.2 innings of work this season.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
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Who To Pickup?
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Travis Bazzana, Jose Caballero, Will Warren, David Peterson, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Jackson Holliday, Sam Antonacci, Francisco Alvarez, Braden Montgomery, Kody Clemens, Carter Jensen, Brandyn Garcia, Jacob Webb, Jake Burger, Luke Weaver, Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nolan Arenado. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Travis Bazzana, Jose Caballero, Will Warren, David Peterson, JJ Bleday, Merrill Kelly, Jackson Holliday, Sam Antonacci, Francisco Alvarez, Braden Montgomery, Kody Clemens, Carter Jensen, Brandyn Garcia, Jacob Webb, Jake Burger, Luke Weaver, Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nolan Arenado:

Travis Bazzana
vs
Noah Cameron
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jose Caballero
Travis Bazzana
vs
Samuel Basallo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Will Warren
Travis Bazzana
vs
Willy Adames
Travis Bazzana
vs
David Peterson
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kyle Leahy
Travis Bazzana
vs
JJ Bleday
Travis Bazzana
vs
Dylan Crews
Travis Bazzana
vs
Merrill Kelly
Travis Bazzana
vs
Clay Holmes
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jackson Holliday
Travis Bazzana
vs
Heliot Ramos
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Mangum
Travis Bazzana
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Zach Thornton
Travis Bazzana
vs
Braden Montgomery
Travis Bazzana
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Durbin
Travis Bazzana
vs
Bryson Stott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Angel Genao
Travis Bazzana
vs
Royce Lewis
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jose Caballero
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jose Caballero
vs
Will Warren
Jose Caballero
vs
Noah Cameron
Jose Caballero
vs
David Peterson
Jose Caballero
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jose Caballero
vs
JJ Bleday
Jose Caballero
vs
Willy Adames
Jose Caballero
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jose Caballero
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jose Caballero
vs
Jackson Holliday
Jose Caballero
vs
Dylan Crews
Jose Caballero
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jose Caballero
vs
Clay Holmes
Jose Caballero
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jose Caballero
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jose Caballero
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jose Caballero
vs
Jake Mangum
Jose Caballero
vs
Kody Clemens
Jose Caballero
vs
Max Clark
Jose Caballero
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jose Caballero
vs
Steven Kwan
Jose Caballero
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jose Caballero
vs
Bryson Stott
Jose Caballero
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jose Caballero
vs
Angel Genao
Will Warren
vs
Jose Caballero
Will Warren
vs
David Peterson
Will Warren
vs
Travis Bazzana
Will Warren
vs
JJ Bleday
Will Warren
vs
Noah Cameron
Will Warren
vs
Merrill Kelly
Will Warren
vs
Samuel Basallo
Will Warren
vs
Jackson Holliday
Will Warren
vs
Willy Adames
Will Warren
vs
Sam Antonacci
Will Warren
vs
Kyle Leahy
Will Warren
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Will Warren
vs
Dylan Crews
Will Warren
vs
Braden Montgomery
Will Warren
vs
Clay Holmes
Will Warren
vs
Kody Clemens
Will Warren
vs
Heliot Ramos
Will Warren
vs
Carter Jensen
Will Warren
vs
Cade Cavalli
Will Warren
vs
Jacob Latz
Will Warren
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Peter Lambert
Will Warren
vs
Ian Seymour
Will Warren
vs
Jared Jones
Will Warren
vs
Jake Bennett
Will Warren
vs
Walbert Urena
David Peterson
vs
Will Warren
David Peterson
vs
JJ Bleday
David Peterson
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Jose Caballero
David Peterson
vs
Merrill Kelly
David Peterson
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Travis Bazzana
David Peterson
vs
Jackson Holliday
David Peterson
vs
Noah Cameron
David Peterson
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Sam Antonacci
David Peterson
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Samuel Basallo
David Peterson
vs
Francisco Alvarez
David Peterson
vs
Willy Adames
David Peterson
vs
Braden Montgomery
David Peterson
vs
Kyle Leahy
David Peterson
vs
Kody Clemens
David Peterson
vs
Dylan Crews
David Peterson
vs
Carter Jensen
David Peterson
vs
Clay Holmes
David Peterson
vs
Brandyn Garcia
David Peterson
vs
Cade Cavalli
David Peterson
vs
Jacob Latz
David Peterson
vs
Peter Lambert
David Peterson
vs
Pete Fairbanks
David Peterson
vs
Ian Seymour
David Peterson
vs
Jared Jones
David Peterson
vs
Jake Bennett
JJ Bleday
vs
David Peterson
JJ Bleday
vs
Merrill Kelly
JJ Bleday
vs
Will Warren
JJ Bleday
vs
Jackson Holliday
JJ Bleday
vs
Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
vs
Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
vs
Travis Bazzana
JJ Bleday
vs
Francisco Alvarez
JJ Bleday
vs
Noah Cameron
JJ Bleday
vs
Braden Montgomery
JJ Bleday
vs
Samuel Basallo
JJ Bleday
vs
Kody Clemens
JJ Bleday
vs
Willy Adames
JJ Bleday
vs
Carter Jensen
JJ Bleday
vs
Kyle Leahy
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandyn Garcia
JJ Bleday
vs
Dylan Crews
JJ Bleday
vs
Jacob Webb
JJ Bleday
vs
Max Clark
JJ Bleday
vs
Steven Kwan
JJ Bleday
vs
Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
vs
Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
vs
Luke Keaschall
JJ Bleday
vs
Cole Carrigg
Merrill Kelly
vs
JJ Bleday
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jackson Holliday
Merrill Kelly
vs
David Peterson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Sam Antonacci
Merrill Kelly
vs
Will Warren
Merrill Kelly
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jose Caballero
Merrill Kelly
vs
Braden Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
vs
Travis Bazzana
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kody Clemens
Merrill Kelly
vs
Noah Cameron
Merrill Kelly
vs
Carter Jensen
Merrill Kelly
vs
Samuel Basallo
Merrill Kelly
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Merrill Kelly
vs
Willy Adames
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jacob Webb
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kyle Leahy
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jake Burger
Merrill Kelly
vs
Cade Cavalli
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jacob Latz
Merrill Kelly
vs
Peter Lambert
Merrill Kelly
vs
Ian Seymour
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jared Jones
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jake Bennett
Merrill Kelly
vs
Walbert Urena
Jackson Holliday
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jackson Holliday
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jackson Holliday
vs
JJ Bleday
Jackson Holliday
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jackson Holliday
vs
David Peterson
Jackson Holliday
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jackson Holliday
vs
Will Warren
Jackson Holliday
vs
Kody Clemens
Jackson Holliday
vs
Jose Caballero
Jackson Holliday
vs
Carter Jensen
Jackson Holliday
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jackson Holliday
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jackson Holliday
vs
Noah Cameron
Jackson Holliday
vs
Jacob Webb
Jackson Holliday
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jackson Holliday
vs
Jake Burger
Jackson Holliday
vs
Willy Adames
Jackson Holliday
vs
Luke Weaver
Jackson Holliday
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jackson Holliday
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jackson Holliday
vs
Bryson Stott
Jackson Holliday
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jackson Holliday
vs
Angel Genao
Jackson Holliday
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jackson Holliday
vs
Royce Lewis
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jackson Holliday
Sam Antonacci
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Merrill Kelly
Sam Antonacci
vs
Braden Montgomery
Sam Antonacci
vs
JJ Bleday
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kody Clemens
Sam Antonacci
vs
David Peterson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carter Jensen
Sam Antonacci
vs
Will Warren
Sam Antonacci
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jose Caballero
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jacob Webb
Sam Antonacci
vs
Travis Bazzana
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake Burger
Sam Antonacci
vs
Noah Cameron
Sam Antonacci
vs
Luke Weaver
Sam Antonacci
vs
Samuel Basallo
Sam Antonacci
vs
Joshua Baez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Max Clark
Sam Antonacci
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Sam Antonacci
vs
Steven Kwan
Sam Antonacci
vs
Caleb Durbin
Sam Antonacci
vs
Bryson Stott
Sam Antonacci
vs
Angel Genao
Sam Antonacci
vs
Mickey Moniak
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jackson Holliday
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kody Clemens
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Carter Jensen
Francisco Alvarez
vs
JJ Bleday
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Francisco Alvarez
vs
David Peterson
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jacob Webb
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Will Warren
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jake Burger
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Jose Caballero
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Luke Weaver
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Joshua Baez
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Noah Cameron
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Kade Anderson
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Francisco Alvarez
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Francisco Alvarez
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carter Jensen
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jackson Holliday
Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Braden Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jacob Webb
Braden Montgomery
vs
JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake Burger
Braden Montgomery
vs
David Peterson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luke Weaver
Braden Montgomery
vs
Will Warren
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Braden Montgomery
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Braden Montgomery
vs
Max Clark
Braden Montgomery
vs
Steven Kwan
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kody Clemens
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kody Clemens
vs
Carter Jensen
Kody Clemens
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Kody Clemens
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Kody Clemens
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kody Clemens
vs
Jacob Webb
Kody Clemens
vs
Jackson Holliday
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake Burger
Kody Clemens
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kody Clemens
vs
Luke Weaver
Kody Clemens
vs
JJ Bleday
Kody Clemens
vs
Joshua Baez
Kody Clemens
vs
David Peterson
Kody Clemens
vs
Kade Anderson
Kody Clemens
vs
Will Warren
Kody Clemens
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kody Clemens
vs
Jose Caballero
Kody Clemens
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kody Clemens
vs
Max Clark
Kody Clemens
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kody Clemens
vs
Steven Kwan
Kody Clemens
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kody Clemens
vs
Bryson Stott
Kody Clemens
vs
Angel Genao
Kody Clemens
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carter Jensen
vs
Kody Clemens
Carter Jensen
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Carter Jensen
vs
Braden Montgomery
Carter Jensen
vs
Jacob Webb
Carter Jensen
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Carter Jensen
vs
Jake Burger
Carter Jensen
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carter Jensen
vs
Luke Weaver
Carter Jensen
vs
Jackson Holliday
Carter Jensen
vs
Joshua Baez
Carter Jensen
vs
Merrill Kelly
Carter Jensen
vs
Kade Anderson
Carter Jensen
vs
JJ Bleday
Carter Jensen
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Carter Jensen
vs
David Peterson
Carter Jensen
vs
Nolan Arenado
Carter Jensen
vs
Will Warren
Carter Jensen
vs
Luis Rengifo
Carter Jensen
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Carter Jensen
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Carter Jensen
vs
Yainer Diaz
Carter Jensen
vs
Samuel Basallo
Carter Jensen
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Carter Jensen
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Carter Jensen
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jacob Webb
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Kody Clemens
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jake Burger
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Braden Montgomery
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Luke Weaver
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Sam Antonacci
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jackson Holliday
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Merrill Kelly
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Nolan Arenado
Brandyn Garcia
vs
JJ Bleday
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Luis Rengifo
Brandyn Garcia
vs
David Peterson
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Burger
Jacob Webb
vs
Carter Jensen
Jacob Webb
vs
Luke Weaver
Jacob Webb
vs
Kody Clemens
Jacob Webb
vs
Joshua Baez
Jacob Webb
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Kade Anderson
Jacob Webb
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jacob Webb
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jacob Webb
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jacob Webb
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jacob Webb
vs
Jackson Holliday
Jacob Webb
vs
Luis Rengifo
Jacob Webb
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jacob Webb
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jacob Webb
vs
JJ Bleday
Jacob Webb
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Jake Burger
vs
Jacob Webb
Jake Burger
vs
Luke Weaver
Jake Burger
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jake Burger
vs
Joshua Baez
Jake Burger
vs
Carter Jensen
Jake Burger
vs
Kade Anderson
Jake Burger
vs
Kody Clemens
Jake Burger
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jake Burger
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jake Burger
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jake Burger
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jake Burger
vs
Luis Rengifo
Jake Burger
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jake Burger
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jake Burger
vs
Jackson Holliday
Jake Burger
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger
vs
Merrill Kelly
Jake Burger
vs
Keider Montero
Jake Burger
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake Burger
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Burger
vs
Royce Lewis
Jake Burger
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jake Burger
vs
Ty France
Jake Burger
vs
Ernie Clement
Jake Burger
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Luke Weaver
vs
Jake Burger
Luke Weaver
vs
Joshua Baez
Luke Weaver
vs
Jacob Webb
Luke Weaver
vs
Kade Anderson
Luke Weaver
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Luke Weaver
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Luke Weaver
vs
Carter Jensen
Luke Weaver
vs
Nolan Arenado
Luke Weaver
vs
Kody Clemens
Luke Weaver
vs
Luis Rengifo
Luke Weaver
vs
Braden Montgomery
Luke Weaver
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Luke Weaver
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Luke Weaver
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Luke Weaver
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luke Weaver
vs
Keider Montero
Luke Weaver
vs
Jackson Holliday
Luke Weaver
vs
Gage Jump
Luke Weaver
vs
Jacob Latz
Luke Weaver
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Luke Weaver
vs
Ian Seymour
Luke Weaver
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luke Weaver
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
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vs
Yoendrys Gomez
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vs
Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Weaver
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
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vs
Jake Burger
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vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Webb
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vs
Nolan Arenado
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Rengifo
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Carter Jensen
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Garrett Mitchell
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
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Keider Montero
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Francisco Alvarez
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Gage Jump
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Sam Antonacci
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Max Clark
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Steven Kwan
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Carson Benge
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Luke Keaschall
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Cole Carrigg
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Joshua Baez
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kade Anderson
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Luke Weaver
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Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Rengifo
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Carter Jensen
Kade Anderson
vs
Keider Montero
Kade Anderson
vs
Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
vs
Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Hogan Harris
Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Robert Gasser
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Peter Lambert
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Ian Seymour
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Jared Jones
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Walbert Urena
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Kade Anderson
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Nolan Arenado
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Joshua Baez
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Luis Rengifo
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Luke Weaver
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Jake Burger
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Jacob Webb
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Keider Montero
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Gage Jump
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Carter Jensen
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Hogan Harris
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Kody Clemens
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Robert Gasser
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Braden Montgomery
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Josh Bell
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Royce Lewis
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Isaac Paredes
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Ty France
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Ernie Clement
Vinnie Pasquantino
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Nolan Arenado
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Nolan Arenado
vs
Luis Rengifo
Nolan Arenado
vs
Kade Anderson
Nolan Arenado
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Nolan Arenado
vs
Joshua Baez
Nolan Arenado
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Nolan Arenado
vs
Luke Weaver
Nolan Arenado
vs
Keider Montero
Nolan Arenado
vs
Jake Burger
Nolan Arenado
vs
Gage Jump
Nolan Arenado
vs
Jacob Webb
Nolan Arenado
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Hogan Harris
Nolan Arenado
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Nolan Arenado
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Robert Gasser
Nolan Arenado
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Carter Jensen
Nolan Arenado
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Josh Bell
Nolan Arenado
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Kody Clemens
Nolan Arenado
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Bailey Ober
Nolan Arenado
vs
George Lombard Jr.
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Caleb Durbin
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Bryson Stott
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