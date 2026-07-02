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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? Omarion Hampton, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, RJ Harvey, Kenneth Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, J.K. Dobbins, Kyle Monangai

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Breece Hall - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Omarion Hampton, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, RJ Harvey, Kenneth Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, J.K. Dobbins, Kyle Monangai.

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions are regarding players like Omarion Hampton, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, RJ Harvey, Kenneth Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, J.K. Dobbins, Kyle Monangai. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026. Our free Who Should I Draft? tool will help make your fantasy football draft decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free! Make the right decisions.

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

Breece Hall, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall enters 2026 as a strong bounce-back candidate after handling 243 carries for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns across 16 games in 2025. He also caught 36 of 48 targets for 350 yards and another score, finishing as the PPR RB19 while averaging 13.0 fantasy points per game. The overall production was solid, but the Jets' offensive struggles kept Hall's weekly ceiling inconsistent and limited his touchdown chances. Hall signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Jets this offseason.

New York's move to Geno Smith at quarterback and Frank Reich at offensive coordinator should give Hall a cleaner offensive environment. At the same time, Garrett WilsonKenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr. can help pull defensive attention away from the box. The concern is that Hall's receiving usage dropped sharply from 95 targets in 2023 to 48 in 2025, and Braelon Allen's return could create some goal-line competition.

On top of that, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn plans to use Hall, Allen, and Isaiah Davis as a three-headed monster in the team's backfield. Despite the committee concerns, Hall is the focal point of the Jets offense and is currently going 38th overall on Sleeper, which aligns closely with his 36th overall and RB18 ranking at RotoBaller. Hall is locked in and is a fair-cost RB2 with real bounce-back upside.

 

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers second-year running back Omarion Hampton said that offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel told him he reminds him of Denver Broncos Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis, according to Alex Insdorf. The Bolts took the 23-year-old with the 22nd overall pick in last year's NFL draft out of the University of North Carolina.

He was set up for a major role earlier than expected in L.A. when Najee Harris suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1, but then Hampton missed seven weeks with a fractured ankle, ultimately finishing with 545 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries (4.4 yards per carry) while adding 32 receptions for 192 yards and another score in nine regular-season games (six starts). Comparing Hampton to Davis is high praise from the new OC, but if healthy, Hampton has clear Year 2 breakout potential.

With better health, an improved Chargers' offensive line, and more usage in McDaniel's system, Hampton has obvious RB1 upside going into his sophomore campaign. RotoBaller has Hampton ranked as the No. 11 fantasy RB for the upcoming 2026 season.

 

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (shoulder) enters 2026 with rebound appeal, but his draft cost is aggressive after an injury-hit sophomore season. The 23-year-old played 10 games and started nine in 2025, rushing 173 times for 588 yards and one touchdown while adding 30 receptions for 277 yards and three more scores. That was a major step back from his rookie year, when he rushed for 1,122 yards, averaged 5.4 yards per carry, and finished as a strong fantasy starter.

Irving missed seven games last season and is working back from offseason shoulder surgery, which adds another layer of risk entering the summer. Irving participated in OTAs and might not be a full go for training camp, but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Tampa Bay also changed the backfield around him. Rachaad White is with the Commanders now, but Kenneth Gainwell signed with the Buccaneers and should threaten passing-down work, while Sean Tucker remains a factor near the goal line. Irving still has talent and a path to useful volume under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, but the workload is no longer clean. He is currently going 45th overall as the RB17 on Sleeper, ahead of his RB26 ranking at RotoBaller, making him a risky bet at cost despite his bounce-back appeal.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is flying under the radar this offseason, which is the polar opposite of the hype he was receiving a year ago. Croskey-Merritt underperformed as a rookie despite rushing for 805 yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries. That is solid production, especially for the situation Croskey-Merritt was put in. He was a 7th-round pick who was forced to sit out his final year of college due to an NCAA clerical error regarding his freshman year at Alabama State.

Additionally, Croskey-Merritt was forced to be a focal point of the Commanders' offense after Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin battled injuries all season. In 2026, his situation has drastically improved with Daniels healthy, an improved offensive line, and a new offense that favors his running style. The Commanders did not acquire a big-name running back this offseason, which highlights their faith in Croskey-Merritt to take his game to another level.

Croskey-Merritt can take his biggest fantasy jump with his touchdown production. Similar to James Cook's situation in Buffalo, there is no overwhelming red zone threat through the air in the Commanders' offense. This gives Croskey-Merritt a clear path to hit double-digit touchdowns this season in an offense with lofty expectations. Croskey-Merritt is currently being drafted as an RB4 despite having achievable RB2 upside. After a full season back in football and being in a better offensive ecosystem, Croskey-Merritt is in a better position to live up to those high expectations from last season.

 

J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey stepped up as a rookie, notching 12 total touchdowns with 146 carries for 540 rushing yards alongside another 356 yards through the air on 47 catches. Even before J.K. Dobbins was lost for the year to a foot injury, Harvey had scored six TDs on 75 touches through 10 weeks, operating as a change-of-pace back. After Dobbins went down, Harvey tallied 96-326-5 on the ground (3.4 YPC) with another 22-181-1 receiving, so we saw more volume rather than big plays.

But this did result in four top-12 RB weeks (half-PPR) between Weeks 13-17. He then tore his labrum in the AFC Championship Round and required shoulder surgery, which has limited his offseason involvement. Dobbins is now healthy, and Denver also took Jonah Coleman in the fourth round, so there's pessimism around the sophomore RB who relied on volume and TDs to pop. He may slide from his June half-PPR ADP of the RB30, going around overall pick 80, as a result. Our RotoBaller ranks have him closer to pick 90.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omarion Hampton, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, RJ Harvey, Kenneth Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, J.K. Dobbins, Kyle Monangai. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Omarion Hampton, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, RJ Harvey, Kenneth Gainwell, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, J.K. Dobbins, Kyle Monangai:

Omarion Hampton
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Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
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George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
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Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
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Saquon Barkley
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Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
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Drake London
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
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James Cook III
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De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
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Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
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Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
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Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
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Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
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CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
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Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
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A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
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Kyren Williams
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Bijan Robinson
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Garrett Wilson
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Puka Nacua
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Josh Allen
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Davante Adams
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Zay Flowers
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Javonte Williams
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Breece Hall
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Malik Nabers
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Josh Jacobs
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Luther Burden III
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Ladd McConkey
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Terry Mclaurin
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Rashee Rice
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Colston Loveland
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Emeka Egbuka
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Jameson Williams
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Mike Evans
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Jaylen Waddle
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Jadarian Price
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David Montgomery
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Quinshon Judkins
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Jayden Daniels
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Carnell Tate
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Bucky Irving
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Drake Maye
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Rome Odunze
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Christian Watson
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Jordyn Tyson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Alec Pierce
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Joe Burrow
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jalen Hurts
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Jaylen Warren
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Michael Wilson
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DK Metcalf
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Tony Pollard
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Jakobi Meyers
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Jordan Addison
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Tucker Kraft
Omarion Hampton
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Justin Herbert
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J.K. Dobbins
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Trevor Lawrence
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Ricky Pearsall
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Blake Corum
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Rico Dowdle
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Jordan Mason
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Keaton Mitchell
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Rachaad White
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Jonathon Brooks
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Woody Marks
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Tyjae Spears
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Ray Davis
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Samaje Perine
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Justice Hill
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Sean Tucker
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Emmett Johnson
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Breece Hall
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Zay Flowers
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Josh Jacobs
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Bucky Irving
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James Cook III
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Breece Hall
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Christian Watson
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Jonathan Taylor
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Jordyn Tyson
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CeeDee Lamb
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Breece Hall
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Alec Pierce
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Christian McCaffrey
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Parker Washington
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Joe Burrow
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Bijan Robinson
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Jalen Hurts
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Jordan Addison
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J.K. Dobbins
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
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DJ Giddens
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Ray Davis
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Zach Charbonnet
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MarShawn Lloyd
Breece Hall
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Samaje Perine
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Justice Hill
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Sean Tucker
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Emmett Johnson
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Nicholas Singleton
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Jaylen Wright
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Ty Johnson
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Chris Brooks
Bucky Irving
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Carnell Tate
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Drake Maye
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Jayden Daniels
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Rome Odunze
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Quinshon Judkins
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Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
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David Montgomery
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Jordyn Tyson
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Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
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Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
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Alec Pierce
Bucky Irving
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TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
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Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
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DJ Moore
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Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
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D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
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Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
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Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
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Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
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Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
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Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
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Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
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Courtland Sutton
Bucky Irving
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Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Bucky Irving
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Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
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Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
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Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
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Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
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Rashee Rice
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Michael Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
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DK Metcalf
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Ladd McConkey
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Luther Burden III
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Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
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Tucker Kraft
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Justin Herbert
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Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
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J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
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Josh Allen
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RJ Harvey
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Devonta Smith
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Josh Downs
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Xavier Worthy
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Derrick Henry
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Makai Lemon
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George Pickens
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KC Concepcion
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Brock Bowers
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
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Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
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Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
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Brock Purdy
Bucky Irving
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
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Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
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Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
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Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
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James Cook III
Bucky Irving
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Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
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Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
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Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
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Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
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Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
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Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
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Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
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Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bucky Irving
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Isiah Pacheco
Bucky Irving
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
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Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
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Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
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Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
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Kaytron Allen
Bucky Irving
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Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
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Dylan Sampson
Bucky Irving
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Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan James
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Giddens
Bucky Irving
vs
Ray Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Sean Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Nicholas Singleton
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jayden Reed
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Dak Prescott
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Ricky Pearsall
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Trevor Lawrence
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Purdy
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Herbert
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaxson Dart
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
RJ Harvey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Quentin Johnston
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Stafford
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Bo Nix
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Coker
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Hurts
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Shough
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jared Goff
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyler Murray
RJ Harvey
vs
Joe Burrow
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Parker Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordyn Tyson
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Watson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathon Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
RJ Harvey
vs
Drake Maye
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Baker Mayfield
RJ Harvey
vs
Jayden Daniels
RJ Harvey
vs
Dallas Goedert
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Willis
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Jadarian Price
RJ Harvey
vs
Jayden Higgins
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen McMillan
RJ Harvey
vs
DJ Moore
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Darnold
RJ Harvey
vs
Lamar Jackson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Von Achane
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Jacobs
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Isiah Pacheco
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaytron Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Tank Bigsby
RJ Harvey
vs
Dylan Sampson
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan James
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonah Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
DJ Giddens
RJ Harvey
vs
Ray Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
Zach Charbonnet
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Brock Purdy
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
KC Concepcion
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Bo Nix
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Makai Lemon
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Matthew Golden
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jalen Coker
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Josh Downs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jayden Reed
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordan Mason
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tyler Shough
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Sam Laporta
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jared Goff
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
RJ Harvey
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordan Love
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyler Murray
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Travis Kelce
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Mark Andrews
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Dak Prescott
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Blake Corum
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Rachaad White
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
George Kittle
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Justin Herbert
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordan Addison
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Malik Willis
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tony Pollard
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jayden Higgins
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
DK Metcalf
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Michael Wilson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Caleb Williams
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Sam Darnold
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Woody Marks
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tyler Warren
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Joe Burrow
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Daniel Jones
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Parker Washington
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Hunter Henry
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Alec Pierce
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Christian Watson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Rome Odunze
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Denzel Boston
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
James Cook III
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Chase Brown
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Derrick Henry
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
De'Von Achane
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kyren Williams
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Javonte Williams
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jadarian Price
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
David Montgomery
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jordan James
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
DJ Giddens
Kenneth Gainwell
vs
Ray Davis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Malik Willis
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
George Kittle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Woody Marks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rachaad White
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Hunter Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brenton Strange
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Kelce
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Denzel Boston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jared Goff
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Shough
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan Mason
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Houston Texans
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Coker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Golden
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Ward
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bo Nix
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tre Tucker
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bryce Young
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Little
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
KC Concepcion
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Denver Broncos
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Makai Lemon
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Downs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jayden Reed
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Sam Laporta
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
RJ Harvey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Germie Bernard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mark Andrews
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
James Cook III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chase Brown
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Derrick Henry
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
De'Von Achane
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Kyren Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Javonte Williams
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jadarian Price
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
David Montgomery
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Tony Pollard
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Blake Corum
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jordan James
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Braelon Allen
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
DJ Giddens
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Herbert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ricky Pearsall
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dak Prescott
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Hurts
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Reed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Joe Burrow
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Parker Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alec Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Monangai
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Purdy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaxson Dart
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake Maye
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quentin Johnston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jayden Daniels
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bo Nix
J.K. Dobbins
vs
David Montgomery
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jadarian Price
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Moore
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Shough
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jared Goff
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Lamar Jackson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyler Murray
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Evans
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Romeo Doubs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rachaad White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ladd McConkey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
James Cook III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
De'Von Achane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isiah Pacheco
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaytron Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tank Bigsby
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Sampson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan James
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonah Coleman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DJ Giddens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ray Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyle Monangai
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyle Monangai
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jayden Reed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bo Nix
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jared Goff
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyler Murray
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jayden Higgins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyle Monangai
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Monangai
vs
Parker Washington
Kyle Monangai
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian Watson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyle Monangai
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyle Monangai
vs
Drake Maye
Kyle Monangai
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Monangai
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan James
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kyle Monangai
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
DJ Giddens
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ray Davis

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