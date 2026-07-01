RotoBaller's updated fantasy football wide receiver rankings for redraft leagues. Top-accuracy WR tiered rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
The wide receiver spot remains the most volatile and deepest position in fantasy football, making it difficult to split hairs between two players in the same range of a fantasy draft. Luckily, we're back with our updated fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you sort through the top 121 pass-catchers for 2026. Wide receiver spike weeks can win matchups and leagues, so finding high-upside targets in all ranges of the draft is key.
Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football WR rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings, you will see where key players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Malik Nabers, Rashee Rice, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, Carnell Tate, and more stand among the top WRs.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Outlooks
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
A broken collarbone, a concussion, and a nagging hamstring issue limited six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans to only eight games in 2025, ending his historic run of 1,000-yard campaigns. In signing a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Evans will seek a fresh start for his 13th season, and if health allows him to stay on the field, he could be well-positioned for a 2026 bounce-back.
Throughout his career, Evans has been one of the most productive players in the league with two or fewer receivers on the field, and with head coach Kyle Shanahan's propensity for fullback usage, that is a situation he should find himself in regularly. The team's leading wide receiver from each of the past two seasons, Jauan Jennings, departed in free agency, and with All-Pro tight end George Kittle potentially requiring an early-season ramp-up period as he recovers from a torn Achilles, San Francisco's offense could run through Evans and Christian McCaffrey to begin the year.
At almost 33 years old, the health concerns that plagued his final season in Tampa have not suddenly disappeared, but as RotoBaller's WR26, Evans is a pure upside swing in 2026 drafts, and if he can manage anything close to a full season, he could ultimately finish the year in familiar territory among fantasy's biggest difference-makers.
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Seattle Seahawks speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed had a "major spring," and he and quarterback Sam Darnold are "hitting it off." The Seahawks are expected to employ more motions and shifts this year under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, and they are planning to give Shaheed more work in the underneath and intermediate areas of the field.
The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Weber State could be a big-time player for the Seahawks in 2026 after he caught 15 of 26 targets for 188 yards and no touchdowns in nine regular-season games (four starts) after the Seahawks acquired him midseason from the New Orleans Saints. Shaheed had only three grabs on 10 targets for 78 yards in three postseason games, so he wasn't exactly a big part of last year's offense.
Apparently that could change under Fleury, making the speedy wideout a potential late-round sleeper in fantasy drafts this fall. RotoBaller currently has him ranked as the No. 59 fantasy WR. In nine starts with the Saints before being traded in 2025, Shaheed had 44 receptions for 499 yards and two scores on 66 targets.
Michael Pittman Jr., Seattle Seahawks
Veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been an underneath target hog for most of his six-year career, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for him this offseason, the 2020 second-round pick lands in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense seemingly primed to take advantage of his skill set. In his first season with the Steelers, Rodgers finished last in the league in intended air yards per attempt, and heading into his 22nd season at age 42, there's little to suggest a drastic change of approach for 2026.
While the Steelers lost running back Kenneth Gainwell to free agency and released tight end Jonnu Smith, two of Rodgers' favorite short-area targets from 2025 have been replaced by Pittman and second-round rookie Germie Bernard. Given the temperamental quarterback's longstanding distrust of rookies, Pittman could be in line for a massive target share.
Two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf will still man the outside, but with his downfield skill set aligning closer to those of prime Rodgers than the quick-release check-down maestro of later years, he could become more of a secondary read behind Pittman. Ranked as RotoBaller's WR38, four receiver spots behind Metcalf, Pittman could ultimately prove to be the higher-scoring Steelers receiver, and in full-PPR leagues, he represents one of the better values in the later rounds of drafts.
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion showed off his elusiveness and his ability to make tough catches at times while making several plays during an offseason program that favors the passing game, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The Browns got Concepcion the football in a variety of ways, from deep shots to screens to run plays.
Drops continued to be somewhat of an issue for the 24th overall pick this spring, but the Browns aren't too concerned. "KC came in with the right mindset. He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming in the draft, which were his drops," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported last week that the 21-year-old could play all over the formation in 2026 in his rookie year, which corroborates Oyefusi's story, potentially making him one of the most dangerous wideouts the Browns have in new head coach Todd Monken's scheme.
The problem is that Jerry Jeudy is still around, and fellow rookie Denzel Boston could also command a strong share of targets from either quarterbacks Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. Concepcion's upside is very high in the short and long term, but Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB situation could hold him back. Target him as a WR4/flex with upside in single-year fantasy drafts.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.