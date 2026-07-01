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Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026

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Emeka Egbuka - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Prop Picks

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football wide receiver rankings for redraft leagues. Top-accuracy WR tiered rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The wide receiver spot remains the most volatile and deepest position in fantasy football, making it difficult to split hairs between two players in the same range of a fantasy draft. Luckily, we're back with our updated fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help you sort through the top 121 pass-catchers for 2026. Wide receiver spike weeks can win matchups and leagues, so finding high-upside targets in all ranges of the draft is key.

Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football WR rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings, you will see where key players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Malik Nabers, Rashee Rice, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, Carnell Tate, and more stand among the top WRs.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Position
1 1 Puka Nacua WR
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
2 7 Drake London WR
3 8 Nico Collins WR
3 9 George Pickens WR
3 10 Chris Olave WR
3 11 DeVonta Smith WR
4 12 A.J. Brown WR
4 13 Tee Higgins WR
4 14 Garrett Wilson WR
4 15 Davante Adams WR
5 16 Zay Flowers WR
5 17 Malik Nabers WR
5 18 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 19 Luther Burden III WR
5 20 Ladd McConkey WR
5 21 Terry McLaurin WR
5 22 Rashee Rice WR
5 23 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 24 Jameson Williams WR
5 25 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 26 Mike Evans WR
5 27 DJ Moore WR
6 28 Christian Watson WR
6 29 Carnell Tate WR
6 30 Rome Odunze WR
7 31 Alec Pierce WR
7 32 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 33 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 34 Parker Washington WR
7 35 Courtland Sutton WR
7 36 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 37 Michael Wilson WR
7 38 DK Metcalf WR
7 39 Jordan Addison WR
7 40 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 41 Ricky Pearsall WR
8 42 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 43 Jayden Reed WR
8 44 Josh Downs WR
8 45 Xavier Worthy WR
8 46 Makai Lemon WR
8 47 KC Concepcion WR
9 48 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 49 Quentin Johnston WR
9 50 Jalen Coker WR
9 51 Matthew Golden WR
9 52 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 53 Romeo Doubs WR
10 54 Khalil Shakir WR
10 55 Jayden Higgins WR
10 56 Jalen McMillan WR
10 57 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 58 Jauan Jennings WR
11 59 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 60 Denzel Boston WR
11 61 Calvin Ridley WR
11 62 Stefon Diggs WR
11 63 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 64 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 65 Tre Tucker WR
12 66 Jalen Nailor WR
12 67 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 68 Germie Bernard WR
12 69 Kayshon Boutte WR
12 70 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 71 Tyreek Hill WR
12 72 Cooper Kupp WR
12 73 Travis Hunter WR
12 74 Antonio Williams WR
12 75 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 76 Adonai Mitchell WR
13 77 Pat Bryant WR
13 78 Tank Dell WR
13 79 Jaylin Noel WR
13 80 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 81 Tre Harris WR
13 82 Malik Washington WR
13 83 Brandon Aiyuk WR
13 84 Devaughn Vele WR
13 85 Keenan Allen WR
13 86 Troy Franklin WR
13 87 Christian Kirk WR
13 88 Zachariah Branch WR
13 89 Darnell Mooney WR
14 90 Rashod Bateman WR
14 91 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 92 Chimere Dike WR
14 93 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 94 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
14 95 Malachi Fields WR
14 96 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 97 Mack Hollins WR
14 98 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 99 Elijah Sarratt WR
14 100 Jack Bech WR
14 101 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 102 Chris Bell WR
15 103 Kalif Raymond WR
15 104 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 105 Jahan Dotson WR
15 106 Ted Hurst WR
15 107 Caleb Douglas WR
15 108 Tory Horton WR
16 109 Keon Coleman WR
16 110 Brenen Thompson WR
16 111 Darius Slayton WR
16 112 Skyler Bell WR
16 113 Joshua Palmer WR
16 114 Marquise Brown WR
17 115 KaVontae Turpin WR
17 116 Tez Johnson WR
17 117 Kyle Williams WR
18 118 Dyami Brown WR
18 119 Treylon Burks WR
18 120 Tyquan Thornton WR
18 121 Jahdae Walker WR

 

2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Outlooks

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

A broken collarbone, a concussion, and a nagging hamstring issue limited six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans to only eight games in 2025, ending his historic run of 1,000-yard campaigns. In signing a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Evans will seek a fresh start for his 13th season, and if health allows him to stay on the field, he could be well-positioned for a 2026 bounce-back.

Throughout his career, Evans has been one of the most productive players in the league with two or fewer receivers on the field, and with head coach Kyle Shanahan's propensity for fullback usage, that is a situation he should find himself in regularly. The team's leading wide receiver from each of the past two seasons, Jauan Jennings, departed in free agency, and with All-Pro tight end George Kittle potentially requiring an early-season ramp-up period as he recovers from a torn Achilles, San Francisco's offense could run through Evans and Christian McCaffrey to begin the year.

At almost 33 years old, the health concerns that plagued his final season in Tampa have not suddenly disappeared, but as RotoBaller's WR26, Evans is a pure upside swing in 2026 drafts, and if he can manage anything close to a full season, he could ultimately finish the year in familiar territory among fantasy's biggest difference-makers.

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Seattle Seahawks speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed had a "major spring," and he and quarterback Sam Darnold are "hitting it off." The Seahawks are expected to employ more motions and shifts this year under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, and they are planning to give Shaheed more work in the underneath and intermediate areas of the field.

The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Weber State could be a big-time player for the Seahawks in 2026 after he caught 15 of 26 targets for 188 yards and no touchdowns in nine regular-season games (four starts) after the Seahawks acquired him midseason from the New Orleans Saints. Shaheed had only three grabs on 10 targets for 78 yards in three postseason games, so he wasn't exactly a big part of last year's offense.

Apparently that could change under Fleury, making the speedy wideout a potential late-round sleeper in fantasy drafts this fall. RotoBaller currently has him ranked as the No. 59 fantasy WR. In nine starts with the Saints before being traded in 2025, Shaheed had 44 receptions for 499 yards and two scores on 66 targets.

Michael Pittman Jr., Seattle Seahawks

Veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been an underneath target hog for most of his six-year career, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for him this offseason, the 2020 second-round pick lands in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense seemingly primed to take advantage of his skill set. In his first season with the Steelers, Rodgers finished last in the league in intended air yards per attempt, and heading into his 22nd season at age 42, there's little to suggest a drastic change of approach for 2026.

While the Steelers lost running back Kenneth Gainwell to free agency and released tight end Jonnu Smith, two of Rodgers' favorite short-area targets from 2025 have been replaced by Pittman and second-round rookie Germie Bernard. Given the temperamental quarterback's longstanding distrust of rookies, Pittman could be in line for a massive target share.

Two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf will still man the outside, but with his downfield skill set aligning closer to those of prime Rodgers than the quick-release check-down maestro of later years, he could become more of a secondary read behind Pittman. Ranked as RotoBaller's WR38, four receiver spots behind Metcalf, Pittman could ultimately prove to be the higher-scoring Steelers receiver, and in full-PPR leagues, he represents one of the better values in the later rounds of drafts.

KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion showed off his elusiveness and his ability to make tough catches at times while making several plays during an offseason program that favors the passing game, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The Browns got Concepcion the football in a variety of ways, from deep shots to screens to run plays.

Drops continued to be somewhat of an issue for the 24th overall pick this spring, but the Browns aren't too concerned. "KC came in with the right mindset. He was ready to work on what he thought was an issue coming in the draft, which were his drops," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported last week that the 21-year-old could play all over the formation in 2026 in his rookie year, which corroborates Oyefusi's story, potentially making him one of the most dangerous wideouts the Browns have in new head coach Todd Monken's scheme.

The problem is that Jerry Jeudy is still around, and fellow rookie Denzel Boston could also command a strong share of targets from either quarterbacks Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. Concepcion's upside is very high in the short and long term, but Cleveland's less-than-ideal QB situation could hold him back. Target him as a WR4/flex with upside in single-year fantasy drafts.

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