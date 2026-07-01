RotoBaller's updated fantasy football running back rankings for redraft leagues. Top-accuracy RB tiered rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
The 2026 season is a few months away, but it's never too early to start doing your homework on the top running backs for preseason drafts. Picking the right RBs in the early, middle, and late rounds is always key to winning a fantasy football title, and we're here to help. Check out our updated fantasy football running back rankings below.
Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football RB rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings, you will see where key players like Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, Josh Jacobs, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, Jadarian Price, and more stand among the top RBs.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Outlooks
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks didn't draft rookie running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the first round in April with the thought that he'd become a high-volume starter right away, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. It was not a surprise that Price worked with Seattle's No. 1 offense behind George Holani during offseason workouts, and he will share time with Holani and newcomer Emanuel Wilson as the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet (Achilles) to return.
It remains to be seen how much Price will be able to contribute in the passing game after he finished his three-year collegiate career at Notre Dame with only 15 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games played.
Price looked capable as a pass-catcher during the spring, but his ability to carve out a role on passing downs could be the difference between him having RB2 upside in fantasy and just being a hard-to-trust RB3/flex option in 2026 in his rookie campaign. Price's long-term upside is clearly higher than both Holani and Wilson, but Charbonnet's impending return could make things messy for Price in terms of guaranteed volume in his first year with Seattle.
James Cook III, Buffalo Bills
New Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael may place a greater emphasis on involving running back James Cook III in the team's passing game, according to Matt Parrino of syracuse.com. Cook III recorded 44 catches for 445 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, but he's finished with fewer than 35 receptions and 300 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. The 26-year-old saw his largest overall workload in 2025, topping 300 carries for the first time and recording 342 touches overall.
Carmichael was a part of many offenses with the New Orleans Saints, which heavily featured running back Alvin Kamara as a pass-catcher, and could bring a similar flavor to Buffalo. If Cook III can up his receiving workload without seeing a significant drop-off in rushing production, he may have overall fantasy RB1 upside in 2026.
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has averaged more than six yards per rushing attempt through his first three seasons in the league, but injuries and a sub-200-pound frame have limited him to fewer than 60 carries every year. Landing in a Chargers offense, where new coordinator Mike McDaniel values speed above perhaps any other trait, Mitchell has a chance to see the largest workload of his career. Having run a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine, Mitchell is a player who only gets faster when the pads come on.
Per Next Gen Stats, his 14.49 MPH average run speed per carry in 2025 led all players with at least 50 attempts and was more than a full mile per hour faster than the next player on the list, Miami's De'Von Achane. While it's unreasonable to expect a similar level of impact from Mitchell, Achane was one of the league's most explosive players in McDaniel's offense, and if the 24-year-old former undrafted free agent can see even a modest uptick in usage in that same system, he could see weekly fantasy viability as a flex-worthy starter.
All indications are that Los Angeles' backfield will run through 2025 first-rounder Omarion Hampton, but Mitchell has both the ability and the environment to develop into one of the most efficient change-of-pace backs in the league, and at RotoBaller's dynasty RB80, he's a low-cost trade target who could see his value rise considerably in the coming years.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Despite the fact that he has not played sustained meaningful football since 2023, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks continues to pick up steam heading into the 2026 season. With best ball drafts and some early redraft leagues already underway, Brooks has been one of the fastest risers by ADP, and the bull case is easy to see. Brooks was the first running back selected in the 2024 NFL Draft after a final collegiate season at Texas in which he topped 1,400 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns while showcasing his versatility in the passing game.
Carolina's leading rusher from 2025, Rico Dowdle, is no longer with the team, and reports out of the non-contact setting of minicamp have some believing that Brooks could push veteran Chuba Hubbard for a starting role. Hubbard was unimpressive for much of 2025, but it's important to remember that he was dealing with a lingering calf issue for most of the year, and while Brooks represents unproven upside, two catastrophic knee injuries have limited him to only 23 total snaps and nine rushing attempts in his short career.
With a rising swell of support for Brooks, there's little question about which Panthers running back to roster in dynasty leagues, but for 2026 redraft leagues, with their ADPs creeping closer and closer together, Brooks has the potential to disappoint if Carolina opts to give first crack at starting duties to a healthy Hubbard.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
For the majority of his time with the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier was one of the NFL's most qualified backups behind Falcons superstar Bijan Robinson. When Allgeier signed with the Cardinals in March, it looked like he might get his opportunity to start. However, Arizona followed up the signing by using the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on running back Jeremiyah Love.
As a result, Allgeier appears destined for RB2 duties once again in his new home. Still, the 26-year-old proved he can be effective in a reserve role in Atlanta, recording 514 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 143 carries in 2025. Arizona could also choose to bring Love along slowly by opting for more of a committee backfield approach in 2026. Even if Love takes over as the Cardinals RB1 right away, Allgeier remains one of the top handcuff options for fantasy managers. As the RB49 by current redraft ADP, Allgeier may be worth targeting in the later rounds of drafts.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.