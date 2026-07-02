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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Cut List Rankings for Week 14 Waiver Wire

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Gregory Soto - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Nick's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 14 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 14 Player Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Howdy, RotoBallers, and welcome to our updated Cut List Rankings for fantasy baseball in Week 14 of the 2026 MLB season. This weekly column presents you with some of the most dropped players across Yahoo leagues, and then we make a call on whether we're holding on or letting go.

Our focus this week is on some players dealing with injuries, poor performance, and a loss of consistent playing time. You will have to decide for yourself, based on your spot in the standings and how many roster/IL slots you have available, which side of the fence you fall on.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 14 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Position Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Brent Rooker OF ATH 79 Drop in All Leagues
2 Carlos Estevez RP KC 40 Drop in All Leagues
3 Robert Gasser SP MIL 8 Drop in All Leagues
4 Samad Taylor 2B/OF SD 17 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Martin Perez SP ATL 31 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU 43 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Bubba Chandler SP PIT 61 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Gabriel Moreno C ARI 44 Drop in Shallower Leagues
9 Nasim Nunez 2B/SS WAS 29 Drop in Shallower Leagues
10 Paul Goldschmidt 1B NYY 40 Drop in Shallower Leagues
11 JJ Bleday OF CIN 35 Drop in Shallower Leagues
12 Gregory Soto RP PIT 41 Drop in Shallower Leagues
13 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF COL 51 Drop in Shallower Leagues
14 Jakob Marsee OF MIA 60 Drop in Shallower Leagues
15 Landen Roupp SP SF 43 Drop in Shallower Leagues
16 Bryce Eldridge 1B SF 30 Drop in Shallower Leagues
17 Kyle Teel C CHW 19 Drop in Shallower Leagues
18 Jose Soriano SP LAA 83 Drop in Shallower Leagues
19 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF CIN 39 Drop in Shallower Leagues
20 Jung Hoo Lee OF SF 51 Drop in Shallower Leagues
21 Samuel Basallo C BAL 49 Drop in Shallower Leagues
22 Ryan Weathers SP NYY 53 Drop in Shallower Leagues
23 Matt Chapman 3B SF 72 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
24 Connelly Early SP BOS 70 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
25 Corey Seager SS TEX 84 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
26 Austin Riley 3B ATL 84 Hold in All Leagues
27 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 45 Hold in All Leagues
28 Brandon Nimmo OF TEX 75 Hold in All Leagues
29 George Springer OF TOR 78 Hold in All Leagues
30 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B/OF SF 83 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 14 Player Outlooks

Connelly Early, SP, Boston Red Sox

Cut List Ranking No. 18

The Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday that they placed left-hander Connelly Early (elbow) on the 15-day injured list with left-elbow inflammation and recalled left-hander Alec Gamboa from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move. Early threw four shutout innings with two walks and five strikeouts on Tuesday night against the visiting Washington Nationals before the BoSox pulled him early with elbow discomfort.

The 24-year-old southpaw will now miss at least the next two weeks and won't be able to rejoin the Red Sox's starting rotation until after the All-Star break in late July, in a best-case scenario. Once Early undergoes tests, we'll have a better idea of whether he'll be ready to return from the IL when eligible after the break.

In his first full year in the majors, Early has gone 7-5 with a 3.44 ERA (4.61 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 93 strikeouts and 34 walks across 91 2/3 innings and 17 starts. He's had a decent 23.8% walk rate and 8.7% walk rate, but he ranks in the 15th percentile in barrel rate and has allowed 15 homers in his 17 starts. Early is rostered in 70% of Yahoo leagues.

Carlos Estevez, RP, Kansas City Royals

Cut List Ranking No. 2

Kansas City Royals right-handed reliever Carlos Estevez (shoulder) suffered a shoulder injury while rehabbing his foot on May 6. He threw a bullpen session on June 27, but his right shoulder didn't feel great, so the Royals will re-evaluate him in the coming days, according to MLB.com.

Estevez initially went on the 15-day injured list on April 1 with a foot injury, but he was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 15 with a right rotator-cuff strain in his shoulder. It's unclear exactly what is wrong with the 33-year-old Dominican veteran now, but he's unlikely to come off the IL to rejoin the Royals' bullpen before the All-Star break next month, and depending on what the team finds this week, Estevez could be out well into the second half of the season.

Right-hander Lucas Erceg was the next man up for saves in KC with Estevez hurt early in April. Erceg has 12 saves, but he has since been booted from the closer's role in favor of Alex Lange, who has converted all seven of his save opportunities in June. It's becoming harder to justify holding Estevez in fantasy baseball leagues as we near the end of the first half. He's currently rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues.

Gregory Soto, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Cut List Ranking No. 15

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto entered Monday's game against the Phillies in the bottom of the eighth inning with a three-run lead. He started his outing with a strikeout of Bryce Harper, but then allowed a home run to Brandon Marsh and a single to Bryson Stott, who later came around to score as well.

Soto was charged with two runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning. He did earn his seventh hold of the season, but he has allowed at least one run in five of his last eight games. He has a 14.85 ERA in those eight outings, and his season ERA is up to 4.37.

As evidenced by his entry in the eighth inning, he seems to have lost his closer role to Dennis Santana and Mason Montgomery. Montgomery finished the game on Monday night in a non-save situation and seems to be the reliever to own in Pittsburgh at this point in the season. Yahoo league managers have him rostered at a 41% clip.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Carter Jensen, Sam Antonacci, Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Emilio Pagan, Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing, Esmerlyn Valdez, Jake McCarthy, Joey Cantillo, Tatsuya Imai, Daulton Varsho, and Grant Taylor. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Carter Jensen, Sam Antonacci, Caleb Durbin, Logan Henderson, Emilio Pagan, Henry Bolte, A.J. Ewing, Esmerlyn Valdez, Jake McCarthy, Joey Cantillo, Tatsuya Imai, Daulton Varsho, and Grant Taylor:

Carter Jensen
vs
Jacob Latz
Carter Jensen
vs
Carson Benge
Carter Jensen
vs
Hunter Greene
Carter Jensen
vs
Gage Jump
Carter Jensen
vs
Nick Lodolo
Carter Jensen
vs
Tanner Scott
Carter Jensen
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carter Jensen
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Carter Jensen
vs
Caleb Durbin
Carter Jensen
vs
Payton Tolle
Carter Jensen
vs
Logan Henderson
Carter Jensen
vs
Griffin Jax
Carter Jensen
vs
Samuel Basallo
Carter Jensen
vs
A.J. Ewing
Carter Jensen
vs
Travis Bazzana
Carter Jensen
vs
Emilio Pagan
Carter Jensen
vs
Royce Lewis
Carter Jensen
vs
Henry Bolte
Carter Jensen
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Carter Jensen
vs
Caleb Kilian
Carter Jensen
vs
Jake Burger
Carter Jensen
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Carter Jensen
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Carter Jensen
vs
Jake McCarthy
Carter Jensen
vs
Paul Sewald
Carter Jensen
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Carter Jensen
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carter Jensen
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Carter Jensen
vs
Kyle Teel
Carter Jensen
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Carter Jensen
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Carter Jensen
vs
Cooper Ingle
Sam Antonacci
vs
Tanner Scott
Sam Antonacci
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Sam Antonacci
vs
Nick Lodolo
Sam Antonacci
vs
Caleb Durbin
Sam Antonacci
vs
Gage Jump
Sam Antonacci
vs
Payton Tolle
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carson Benge
Sam Antonacci
vs
Logan Henderson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carter Jensen
Sam Antonacci
vs
Griffin Jax
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jacob Latz
Sam Antonacci
vs
Samuel Basallo
Sam Antonacci
vs
Hunter Greene
Sam Antonacci
vs
A.J. Ewing
Sam Antonacci
vs
Travis Bazzana
Sam Antonacci
vs
Emilio Pagan
Sam Antonacci
vs
Royce Lewis
Sam Antonacci
vs
Henry Bolte
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Sam Antonacci
vs
Caleb Kilian
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake Burger
Sam Antonacci
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Sam Antonacci
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake McCarthy
Sam Antonacci
vs
Paul Sewald
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Sam Antonacci
vs
Mickey Moniak
Sam Antonacci
vs
Braden Montgomery
Sam Antonacci
vs
Tommy Edman
Sam Antonacci
vs
Cole Carrigg
Sam Antonacci
vs
Chase DeLauter
Sam Antonacci
vs
Chase Meidroth
Sam Antonacci
vs
Willi Castro
Sam Antonacci
vs
Joshua Baez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Nick Gonzales
Sam Antonacci
vs
Dylan Crews
Sam Antonacci
vs
Curtis Mead
Sam Antonacci
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Caleb Durbin
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carson Benge
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Hunter Greene
Caleb Durbin
vs
Henry Bolte
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Durbin
vs
Caleb Kilian
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake Burger
Caleb Durbin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Durbin
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Durbin
vs
Paul Sewald
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tommy Edman
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Willi Castro
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Colt Emerson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nasim Nunez
Caleb Durbin
vs
Blaze Jordan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Max Muncy
Caleb Durbin
vs
Denzer Guzman
Logan Henderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Logan Henderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Logan Henderson
vs
Samuel Basallo
Logan Henderson
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Logan Henderson
vs
A.J. Ewing
Logan Henderson
vs
Sam Antonacci
Logan Henderson
vs
Travis Bazzana
Logan Henderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Logan Henderson
vs
Emilio Pagan
Logan Henderson
vs
Nick Lodolo
Logan Henderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Logan Henderson
vs
Gage Jump
Logan Henderson
vs
Henry Bolte
Logan Henderson
vs
Carson Benge
Logan Henderson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Logan Henderson
vs
Carter Jensen
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Kilian
Logan Henderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake Burger
Logan Henderson
vs
Hunter Greene
Logan Henderson
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Logan Henderson
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake McCarthy
Logan Henderson
vs
Paul Sewald
Logan Henderson
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Logan Henderson
vs
Mickey Moniak
Logan Henderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Logan Henderson
vs
Brandon Sproat
Logan Henderson
vs
Shane Bieber
Logan Henderson
vs
Cade Cavalli
Logan Henderson
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Logan Henderson
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Logan Henderson
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Logan Henderson
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Logan Henderson
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Logan Henderson
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Logan Henderson
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Emilio Pagan
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Emilio Pagan
vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
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Emilio Pagan
vs
Logan Henderson
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jake Burger
Emilio Pagan
vs
Payton Tolle
Emilio Pagan
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Emilio Pagan
vs
Caleb Durbin
Emilio Pagan
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Emilio Pagan
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jake McCarthy
Emilio Pagan
vs
Sam Antonacci
Emilio Pagan
vs
Paul Sewald
Emilio Pagan
vs
Tanner Scott
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Emilio Pagan
vs
Nick Lodolo
Emilio Pagan
vs
Mickey Moniak
Emilio Pagan
vs
Gage Jump
Emilio Pagan
vs
Braden Montgomery
Emilio Pagan
vs
Carson Benge
Emilio Pagan
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Emilio Pagan
vs
Carter Jensen
Emilio Pagan
vs
Jacob Latz
Emilio Pagan
vs
Alex Lange
Emilio Pagan
vs
Troy Melton
Emilio Pagan
vs
Sean Burke
Emilio Pagan
vs
Aaron Ashby
Emilio Pagan
vs
Shane Drohan
Emilio Pagan
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Emilio Pagan
vs
Kirby Yates
Emilio Pagan
vs
Clayton Beeter
Emilio Pagan
vs
Mason Montgomery
Emilio Pagan
vs
Mason Barnett
Henry Bolte
vs
Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
vs
Emilio Pagan
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Kilian
Henry Bolte
vs
Travis Bazzana
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Burger
Henry Bolte
vs
A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Henry Bolte
vs
Samuel Basallo
Henry Bolte
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
vs
Griffin Jax
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
vs
Logan Henderson
Henry Bolte
vs
Paul Sewald
Henry Bolte
vs
Payton Tolle
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Durbin
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Henry Bolte
vs
Braden Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Henry Bolte
vs
Tanner Scott
Henry Bolte
vs
Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Lodolo
Henry Bolte
vs
Tommy Edman
Henry Bolte
vs
Gage Jump
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Cole Carrigg
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Dylan Crews
Henry Bolte
vs
Heliot Ramos
Henry Bolte
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Henry Bolte
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Henry Bolte
vs
Lawrence Butler
Henry Bolte
vs
Tristan Peters
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Emilio Pagan
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Royce Lewis
A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Henry Bolte
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kerry Carpenter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Kilian
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Burger
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tanner Scott
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nick Lodolo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Paul Sewald
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
Hunter Greene
A.J. Ewing
vs
Braden Montgomery
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tommy Edman
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase Meidroth
A.J. Ewing
vs
Willi Castro
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joshua Baez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nick Gonzales
A.J. Ewing
vs
Dylan Crews
A.J. Ewing
vs
Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jake Burger
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Paul Sewald
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Caleb Kilian
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Henry Bolte
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Royce Lewis
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Emilio Pagan
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Alex Lange
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Tommy Edman
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Griffin Jax
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Logan Henderson
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Payton Tolle
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Carson Benge
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Josh Bell
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Willi Castro
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Joshua Baez
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Dylan Crews
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Curtis Mead
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jake McCarthy
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Paul Sewald
Jake McCarthy
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jake Burger
Jake McCarthy
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jake McCarthy
vs
Caleb Kilian
Jake McCarthy
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jake McCarthy
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jake McCarthy
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Henry Bolte
Jake McCarthy
vs
Alex Lange
Jake McCarthy
vs
Royce Lewis
Jake McCarthy
vs
Tommy Edman
Jake McCarthy
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jake McCarthy
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake McCarthy
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jake McCarthy
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake McCarthy
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jake McCarthy
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jake McCarthy
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jake McCarthy
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake McCarthy
vs
Griffin Jax
Jake McCarthy
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jake McCarthy
vs
Logan Henderson
Jake McCarthy
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Jake McCarthy
vs
Payton Tolle
Jake McCarthy
vs
Carson Benge
Jake McCarthy
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Jake McCarthy
vs
Willi Castro
Jake McCarthy
vs
Joshua Baez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Dylan Crews
Jake McCarthy
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jake McCarthy
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jake McCarthy
vs
Tristan Peters
Jake McCarthy
vs
Charlie Condon
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joey Cantillo
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tommy Edman
Joey Cantillo
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joey Cantillo
vs
Alex Lange
Joey Cantillo
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Joey Cantillo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Joey Cantillo
vs
Braden Montgomery
Joey Cantillo
vs
Shane Bieber
Joey Cantillo
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joey Cantillo
vs
Grant Taylor
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joey Cantillo
vs
Paul Sewald
Joey Cantillo
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joey Cantillo
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Joey Cantillo
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Josh Bell
Joey Cantillo
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Joey Cantillo
vs
Walbert Urena
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake Burger
Joey Cantillo
vs
Willi Castro
Joey Cantillo
vs
Caleb Kilian
Joey Cantillo
vs
Ryan Weathers
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Joey Cantillo
vs
Hunter Greene
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Latz
Joey Cantillo
vs
Gage Jump
Joey Cantillo
vs
Nick Lodolo
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tanner Scott
Joey Cantillo
vs
Payton Tolle
Joey Cantillo
vs
Griffin Jax
Joey Cantillo
vs
Troy Melton
Joey Cantillo
vs
Christian Scott
Joey Cantillo
vs
Sean Burke
Joey Cantillo
vs
Aaron Ashby
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Shane Bieber
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Grant Taylor
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Tommy Edman
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Josh Bell
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Alex Lange
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Walbert Urena
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Willi Castro
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Ryan Weathers
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Troy Melton
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Joshua Baez
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Paul Sewald
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Christian Scott
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Hunter Greene
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Jacob Latz
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Gage Jump
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Nick Lodolo
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Payton Tolle
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Griffin Jax
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Sean Burke
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Shane Drohan
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Jake Bennett
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Andre Pallante
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Mason Montgomery
Daulton Varsho
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Daulton Varsho
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Daulton Varsho
vs
Heliot Ramos
Daulton Varsho
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Daulton Varsho
vs
Aaron Ashby
Daulton Varsho
vs
Colt Emerson
Daulton Varsho
vs
Sean Burke
Daulton Varsho
vs
Lawrence Butler
Daulton Varsho
vs
Curtis Mead
Daulton Varsho
vs
Nasim Nunez
Daulton Varsho
vs
Dylan Crews
Daulton Varsho
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Daulton Varsho
vs
Christian Scott
Daulton Varsho
vs
Blaze Jordan
Daulton Varsho
vs
Nick Gonzales
Daulton Varsho
vs
Shane Drohan
Daulton Varsho
vs
Joshua Baez
Daulton Varsho
vs
Jake Bennett
Daulton Varsho
vs
Troy Melton
Daulton Varsho
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Daulton Varsho
vs
Ryan Weathers
Daulton Varsho
vs
Kyle Teel
Daulton Varsho
vs
Willi Castro
Daulton Varsho
vs
Andre Pallante
Daulton Varsho
vs
Walbert Urena
Daulton Varsho
vs
Kirby Yates
Daulton Varsho
vs
Josh Bell
Daulton Varsho
vs
Carson Benge
Daulton Varsho
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Daulton Varsho
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Daulton Varsho
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Daulton Varsho
vs
Mickey Moniak
Daulton Varsho
vs
Braden Montgomery
Daulton Varsho
vs
Tommy Edman
Daulton Varsho
vs
Cole Carrigg
Daulton Varsho
vs
Chase DeLauter
Daulton Varsho
vs
Tristan Peters
Daulton Varsho
vs
Charlie Condon
Grant Taylor
vs
Shane Bieber
Grant Taylor
vs
Cade Cavalli
Grant Taylor
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Grant Taylor
vs
Chase Meidroth
Grant Taylor
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Grant Taylor
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Grant Taylor
vs
Chase DeLauter
Grant Taylor
vs
Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
vs
Brandon Sproat
Grant Taylor
vs
Walbert Urena
Grant Taylor
vs
Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
vs
Willi Castro
Grant Taylor
vs
Cole Carrigg
Grant Taylor
vs
Ryan Weathers
Grant Taylor
vs
Tommy Edman
Grant Taylor
vs
Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
vs
Alex Lange
Grant Taylor
vs
Joshua Baez
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Gonzales
Grant Taylor
vs
Braden Montgomery
Grant Taylor
vs
Christian Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Mickey Moniak
Grant Taylor
vs
Dylan Crews
Grant Taylor
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Grant Taylor
vs
Curtis Mead
Grant Taylor
vs
Paul Sewald
Grant Taylor
vs
Hunter Greene
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Lodolo
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Payton Tolle
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
vs
Caleb Kilian
Grant Taylor
vs
Sean Burke
Grant Taylor
vs
Aaron Ashby
Grant Taylor
vs
Shane Drohan

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