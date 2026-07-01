July 1, 2026

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include A.J. Ewing, Caleb Durbin, Clayton Beeter, Nasim Nunez, Cooper Pratt, and Brandon Sproat.

It's officially July, and we are a few weeks away from the MLB All-Star break. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 14— June 29 through July 5 to help fantasy managers in leagues that allow daily moves. We have updated the top 100 hitters and pitchers to help fantasy managers decide who to prioritize off the waiver wire. Find out where key players such as Caleb Durbin, Caleb Kilian, A.J. Ewing, Bryce Eldridge, Braden Montgomery, and Joshua Baez are listed in our rankings below.

While there were no major prospect promotions this week, there were a couple of key injuries and performances to monitor. Red Sox left-hander Connelly Early exited Tuesday's start against Washington with an elbow issue. At the same time, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with a back issue. Seager's injury was serious enough that the Rangers placed him on the 10-day injured list. Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing continues to rake and is slashing .409/.519/.727 with two home runs, six RBI, and a stolen base over his last seven games.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Caleb Durbin, Clayton Beeter, Nasim Nunez, Cooper Pratt, Brandon Sproat, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Caleb Durbin, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball recently. He went 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, a run scored, two stolen bases, and a strikeout in the team's 5-4, 10-inning win at Fenway on Sunday to help Boston complete a four-game sweep over the division-rival New York Yankees.

Durbin's overall numbers in 2026, his second year in the majors (first with the BoSox), don't look very enticing from a fantasy standpoint, as he's hitting just .232/.287/.392 with a .679 OPS, seven home runs, 34 RBI, 31 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 77 games and 274 plate appearances.

However, he has become a strong waiver-wire addition in fantasy leagues of late due to his hot streak at the plate, and he's eligible at both second and third base in most leagues. In his last 13 games, Durbin has gone 19-for-45 (.422) with four home runs, nine RBI, and four stolen bases. Durbin had 11 homers and 18 RBI in 136 games in his rookie campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025, and he's Boston's starting third baseman. He's available in 70% of Yahoo leagues right now.

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Across 25 1/3 innings (25 games) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3-1 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 28 strikeouts, and six saves. The 27-year-old's control of the strike zone remains a major concern, as he's posted a 16.5% walk rate this season and owns a 16.2% walk rate for his big-league career. Still, Beeter is averaging 95.6 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 25.7% of the batters he's faced this season.

Washington has opted for a committee approach to the ninth inning so far this season, so fantasy managers should not expect Beeter to see every save opportunity for the Nationals. Still, Beeter missed nearly a month of action earlier this season with a forearm injury and is still first in saves among relievers currently on Washington's active roster. Fantasy managers in need of saves should target Beeter on the waiver wire in leagues where he remains available.

Cooper Pratt, Milwaukee Brewers

Since being called up for his MLB debut on June 16, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt is hitting .211/.295/.237 with zero home runs, two RBI, four runs scored, and five stolen bases across 44 plate appearances. The 21-year-old does not profile as much of a power threat, as he's logged a 3.4% barrel rate in the majors after posting a 3.7% barrel rate across 261 plate appearances at Triple-A before his promotion.

However, Pratt is known as an elite defensive prospect at shortstop, which should help extend his runway as the Brewers' everyday shortstop. Pratt has demonstrated an ability to get on base, logging a 13% walk rate at Triple-A and an 11.4% walk rate in his small sample of big league plate appearances so far.

As long as that holds, Pratt should be able to continue to provide value on the basepaths. Fantasy managers should temper their overall expectations for Pratt, but he could be a viable source of speed to target on the waiver wire.

Nasim Nunez, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals infielder Nasim Nunez has struggled at the plate so far this season, hitting .232/.319/.274 with zero home runs, 27 RBI, and 33 runs scored across 279 plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has been a major fantasy asset on the basepaths, logging an MLB-high 32 stolen bases in 35 attempts.

Nunez also profiles as a high-end defender at second base, which has helped keep him in the Nationals lineup on a near-everyday basis despite his limited output at the plate. With a 0.0% barrel rate and a 19.9% hard-hit rate, fantasy managers should not expect Nunez to provide any real value outside of stolen bases.

Still, for deeper league managers who have power to spare but might be in desperate need of speed, Nunez could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.

Brandon Sproat, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat has started to look like the arm fantasy managers hoped for. Over his last three starts, he has posted a 2.87 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and three walks across 15 2/3 innings. His best outing came June 23, when he held the Cincinnati Reds to one hit over six scoreless frames and set a career high with 10 strikeouts.

His full-season line still shows why some caution is needed. Sproat owns a 5.43 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 69 2/3 innings, and his 10.8% walk rate can quickly turn an outing bad. The upside is real, though, with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a fastball averaging 96.8 mph.

Milwaukee is keeping him in its six-man rotation for now. Yahoo lists Sproat at 21% rostered, leaving him within reach in most formats. He is a worthwhile 12-team addition for fantasy managers willing to bet on the recent improvement.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Paul Goldschmidt 1B 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Schanuel 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Travis Bazzana 2B 46 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Samad Taylor 2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Colt Emerson 3B/SS 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cooper Pratt SS 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Daulton Varsho OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Samad Taylor 2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 36 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 67 Add in All Leagues Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Teel C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cooper Ingle C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Hunter Greene SP 70 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 61 Add in All Leagues Gage Jump SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Lodolo SP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Logan Henderson SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tatsuya Imai SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Bieber SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Weathers SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andre Pallante SP 36 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Noah Schultz SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Javier Assad SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Karson Milbrandt SP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 61 Add in All Leagues Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Kilian RP 9 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Paul Sewald RP 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Aaron Ashby RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Whitlock RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Dennis Santana RP 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brandyn Garcia RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Javier Assad SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jonathan Loaisiga RP 0 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Ryan Weathers Noah Schultz vs Henry Bolte Cole Carrigg vs A.J. Ewing Cole Carrigg vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Jacob Webb Dennis Santana vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Ryan Weathers Noah Schultz vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Garrett Whitlock Jacob Webb vs Jacob Webb Dennis Santana vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Caleb Durbin, Cooper Pratt, A.J. Ewing, Clayton Beeter, Sean Manaea, Logan Henderson, Henry Bolte, Caleb Kilian, Jake Burger, Esmerlyn Valdez, Braden Montgomery, Bryce Eldridge, Cole Carrigg, Brandon Sproat, Grant Taylor, Colt Emerson, Josh Bell, Christian Scott, Dylan Crews, Curtis Mead, Jake Bennett, Garrett Whitlock, Nasim Nunez, and Mason Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Durbin, Cooper Pratt, A.J. Ewing, Clayton Beeter, Sean Manaea, Logan Henderson, Henry Bolte, Caleb Kilian, Jake Burger, Esmerlyn Valdez, Braden Montgomery, Bryce Eldridge, Cole Carrigg, Brandon Sproat, Grant Taylor, Colt Emerson, Josh Bell, Christian Scott, Nasim Nunez, Dylan Crews, Curtis Mead, Jake Bennett, Garrett Whitlock, and Mason Montgomery:

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