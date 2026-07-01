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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 14

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A.J. Ewing - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include A.J. Ewing, Caleb Durbin, Clayton Beeter, Nasim Nunez, Cooper Pratt, and Brandon Sproat.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

It's officially July, and we are a few weeks away from the MLB All-Star break. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 14— June 29 through July 5 to help fantasy managers in leagues that allow daily moves. We have updated the top 100 hitters and pitchers to help fantasy managers decide who to prioritize off the waiver wire. Find out where key players such as Caleb Durbin, Caleb Kilian, A.J. Ewing, Bryce Eldridge, Braden Montgomery, and Joshua Baez are listed in our rankings below. 

While there were no major prospect promotions this week, there were a couple of key injuries and performances to monitor. Red Sox left-hander Connelly Early exited Tuesday's start against Washington with an elbow issue. At the same time, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was removed from Tuesday's game against the Guardians with a back issue. Seager's injury was serious enough that the Rangers placed him on the 10-day injured list. Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing continues to rake and is slashing .409/.519/.727 with two home runs, six RBI, and a stolen base over his last seven games.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Hunter Greene SP 70 Add in All Leagues
2 Jacob Latz SP/RP 61 Add in All Leagues
3 Carter Jensen C 67 Add in All Leagues
4 Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues
5 Travis Bazzana 2B 46 Add in All Leagues
6 Gage Jump SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Nick Lodolo SP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Logan Henderson SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Caleb Kilian RP 9 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Jake Burger 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 T.J. Rumfield 1B 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Jake McCarthy OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Paul Sewald RP 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Bryce Eldridge 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Jung Hoo Lee OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Mickey Moniak OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Braden Montgomery OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Jasson Dominguez OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Daulton Varsho OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Brandon Sproat SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Chase DeLauter OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Tatsuya Imai SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Shane Bieber SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Cade Cavalli SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Colt Emerson 3B/SS 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Lawrence Butler OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Alejandro Kirk C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Josh Bell 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Walbert Urena SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Ryan Weathers SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Troy Melton SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Joshua Baez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Samad Taylor 2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Aaron Ashby RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Jake Bennett SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Garrett Whitlock RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
68 Kyle Teel C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
69 Heliot Ramos OF 36 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
70 Andre Pallante SP 36 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
71 Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
72 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
73 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
74 Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
75 Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Ian Seymour SP/RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Noah Schultz SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Cooper Pratt SS 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Elvis Alvarado RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Hogan Harris RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Dennis Santana RP 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Brandyn Garcia RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Cooper Ingle C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Javier Assad SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Nolan Schanuel 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Jonathan Loaisiga RP 0 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Karson Milbrandt SP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Caleb Durbin, Clayton Beeter, Nasim Nunez, Cooper Pratt, Brandon Sproat, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Caleb Durbin, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball recently. He went 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, a run scored, two stolen bases, and a strikeout in the team's 5-4, 10-inning win at Fenway on Sunday to help Boston complete a four-game sweep over the division-rival New York Yankees.

Durbin's overall numbers in 2026, his second year in the majors (first with the BoSox), don't look very enticing from a fantasy standpoint, as he's hitting just .232/.287/.392 with a .679 OPS, seven home runs, 34 RBI, 31 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 77 games and 274 plate appearances.

However, he has become a strong waiver-wire addition in fantasy leagues of late due to his hot streak at the plate, and he's eligible at both second and third base in most leagues. In his last 13 games, Durbin has gone 19-for-45 (.422) with four home runs, nine RBI, and four stolen bases. Durbin had 11 homers and 18 RBI in 136 games in his rookie campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025, and he's Boston's starting third baseman. He's available in 70% of Yahoo leagues right now.

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals

Across 25 1/3 innings (25 games) in 2026, Washington Nationals right-hander Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3-1 record with a 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 28 strikeouts, and six saves. The 27-year-old's control of the strike zone remains a major concern, as he's posted a 16.5% walk rate this season and owns a 16.2% walk rate for his big-league career. Still, Beeter is averaging 95.6 miles per hour on his fastball and has struck out 25.7% of the batters he's faced this season.

Washington has opted for a committee approach to the ninth inning so far this season, so fantasy managers should not expect Beeter to see every save opportunity for the Nationals. Still, Beeter missed nearly a month of action earlier this season with a forearm injury and is still first in saves among relievers currently on Washington's active roster. Fantasy managers in need of saves should target Beeter on the waiver wire in leagues where he remains available.

 

Cooper Pratt, Milwaukee Brewers

Since being called up for his MLB debut on June 16, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt is hitting .211/.295/.237 with zero home runs, two RBI, four runs scored, and five stolen bases across 44 plate appearances. The 21-year-old does not profile as much of a power threat, as he's logged a 3.4% barrel rate in the majors after posting a 3.7% barrel rate across 261 plate appearances at Triple-A before his promotion.

However, Pratt is known as an elite defensive prospect at shortstop, which should help extend his runway as the Brewers' everyday shortstop. Pratt has demonstrated an ability to get on base, logging a 13% walk rate at Triple-A and an 11.4% walk rate in his small sample of big league plate appearances so far.

As long as that holds, Pratt should be able to continue to provide value on the basepaths. Fantasy managers should temper their overall expectations for Pratt, but he could be a viable source of speed to target on the waiver wire.

Nasim Nunez, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals infielder Nasim Nunez has struggled at the plate so far this season, hitting .232/.319/.274 with zero home runs, 27 RBI, and 33 runs scored across 279 plate appearances. However, the 25-year-old has been a major fantasy asset on the basepaths, logging an MLB-high 32 stolen bases in 35 attempts.

Nunez also profiles as a high-end defender at second base, which has helped keep him in the Nationals lineup on a near-everyday basis despite his limited output at the plate. With a 0.0% barrel rate and a 19.9% hard-hit rate, fantasy managers should not expect Nunez to provide any real value outside of stolen bases.

Still, for deeper league managers who have power to spare but might be in desperate need of speed, Nunez could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.

 

Brandon Sproat, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat has started to look like the arm fantasy managers hoped for. Over his last three starts, he has posted a 2.87 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and three walks across 15 2/3 innings. His best outing came June 23, when he held the Cincinnati Reds to one hit over six scoreless frames and set a career high with 10 strikeouts.

His full-season line still shows why some caution is needed. Sproat owns a 5.43 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 69 2/3 innings, and his 10.8% walk rate can quickly turn an outing bad. The upside is real, though, with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a fastball averaging 96.8 mph.

Milwaukee is keeping him in its six-man rotation for now. Yahoo lists Sproat at 21% rostered, leaving him within reach in most formats. He is a worthwhile 12-team addition for fantasy managers willing to bet on the recent improvement.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Paul Goldschmidt 1B 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Schanuel 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Travis Bazzana 2B 46 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samad Taylor 2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Colt Emerson 3B/SS 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daulton Varsho OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samad Taylor 2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 36 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 67 Add in All Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Teel C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cooper Ingle C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Hunter Greene SP 70 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 61 Add in All Leagues
Gage Jump SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Lodolo SP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tatsuya Imai SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Bieber SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Weathers SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andre Pallante SP 36 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Noah Schultz SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Assad SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Karson Milbrandt SP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 61 Add in All Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Kilian RP 9 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Paul Sewald RP 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Ashby RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Whitlock RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Dennis Santana RP 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Assad SP/RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jonathan Loaisiga RP 0 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Caleb Durbin, Cooper Pratt, A.J. Ewing, Clayton Beeter, Sean Manaea, Logan Henderson, Henry Bolte, Caleb Kilian, Jake Burger, Esmerlyn Valdez, Braden Montgomery, Bryce Eldridge, Cole Carrigg, Brandon Sproat, Grant Taylor, Colt Emerson, Josh Bell, Christian Scott, Dylan Crews, Curtis Mead, Jake Bennett, Garrett Whitlock, Nasim Nunez, and Mason Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Durbin, Cooper Pratt, A.J. Ewing, Clayton Beeter, Sean Manaea, Logan Henderson, Henry Bolte, Caleb Kilian, Jake Burger, Esmerlyn Valdez, Braden Montgomery, Bryce Eldridge, Cole Carrigg, Brandon Sproat, Grant Taylor, Colt Emerson, Josh Bell, Christian Scott, Nasim Nunez, Dylan Crews, Curtis Mead, Jake Bennett, Garrett Whitlock, and Mason Montgomery:

Caleb Durbin
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Caleb Durbin
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Henry Bolte
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
Caleb Kilian
Caleb Durbin
vs
Willi Castro
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samad Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
Blaze Jordan
Cooper Pratt
vs
Sean Manaea
Cooper Pratt
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Cooper Pratt
vs
Noah Schultz
Cooper Pratt
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jacob Webb
Cooper Pratt
vs
Hogan Harris
Cooper Pratt
vs
Ian Seymour
Cooper Pratt
vs
Dennis Santana
Cooper Pratt
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cooper Pratt
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Cooper Pratt
vs
Mason Barnett
Cooper Pratt
vs
Max Muncy
Cooper Pratt
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cooper Pratt
vs
Cooper Ingle
Cooper Pratt
vs
Willi Castro
Cooper Pratt
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cooper Pratt
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cooper Pratt
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Cooper Pratt
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cooper Pratt
vs
Denzer Guzman
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Burger
A.J. Ewing
vs
Paul Sewald
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Kilian
A.J. Ewing
vs
Bryce Eldridge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kerry Carpenter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
A.J. Ewing
vs
Henry Bolte
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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A.J. Ewing
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
Mason Barnett
Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
Ian Seymour
Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
Sean Manaea
Clayton Beeter
vs
Jacob Latz
Clayton Beeter
vs
Tanner Scott
Clayton Beeter
vs
Payton Tolle
Clayton Beeter
vs
Griffin Jax
Clayton Beeter
vs
Emilio Pagan
Clayton Beeter
vs
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Sean Manaea
vs
Noah Schultz
Sean Manaea
vs
Cooper Pratt
Sean Manaea
vs
Jacob Webb
Sean Manaea
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Sean Manaea
vs
Ian Seymour
Sean Manaea
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Sean Manaea
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Sean Manaea
vs
Hogan Harris
Sean Manaea
vs
Mason Barnett
Sean Manaea
vs
Dennis Santana
Sean Manaea
vs
Mason Montgomery
Sean Manaea
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Sean Manaea
vs
Clayton Beeter
Sean Manaea
vs
Max Muncy
Sean Manaea
vs
Hunter Greene
Sean Manaea
vs
Jacob Latz
Sean Manaea
vs
Gage Jump
Sean Manaea
vs
Nick Lodolo
Sean Manaea
vs
Tanner Scott
Sean Manaea
vs
Payton Tolle
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Logan Henderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Logan Henderson
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Logan Henderson
vs
Emilio Pagan
Logan Henderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Logan Henderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Logan Henderson
vs
Sam Antonacci
Logan Henderson
vs
Henry Bolte
Logan Henderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Logan Henderson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Logan Henderson
vs
Nick Lodolo
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Kilian
Logan Henderson
vs
Gage Jump
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake Burger
Logan Henderson
vs
Hunter Greene
Logan Henderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Logan Henderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Logan Henderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Logan Henderson
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Logan Henderson
vs
Shane Bieber
Henry Bolte
vs
Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
vs
Emilio Pagan
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Kilian
Henry Bolte
vs
Griffin Jax
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Burger
Henry Bolte
vs
Logan Henderson
Henry Bolte
vs
Samuel Basallo
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Durbin
Henry Bolte
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Henry Bolte
vs
A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
vs
Payton Tolle
Henry Bolte
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake Burger
Caleb Kilian
vs
Henry Bolte
Caleb Kilian
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Kilian
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Kilian
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Kilian
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Kilian
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Kilian
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Kilian
vs
Caleb Durbin
Caleb Kilian
vs
Paul Sewald
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Kilian
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Kilian
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Alex Lange
Caleb Kilian
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jake Burger
vs
Caleb Kilian
Jake Burger
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jake Burger
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jake Burger
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake Burger
vs
Henry Bolte
Jake Burger
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jake Burger
vs
Royce Lewis
Jake Burger
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Burger
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jake Burger
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jake Burger
vs
Griffin Jax
Jake Burger
vs
Paul Sewald
Jake Burger
vs
Logan Henderson
Jake Burger
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jake Burger
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Jake Burger
vs
Willi Castro
Jake Burger
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Jake Burger
vs
Blaze Jordan
Jake Burger
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Jake Burger
vs
Sean Keys
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Paul Sewald
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jake Burger
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Caleb Kilian
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Willi Castro
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Henry Bolte
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Carson Benge
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Royce Lewis
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Daulton Varsho
Braden Montgomery
vs
Willi Castro
Braden Montgomery
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Daulton Varsho
Braden Montgomery
vs
Paul Sewald
Braden Montgomery
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Paul Sewald
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake McCarthy
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Mickey Moniak
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Willi Castro
Bryce Eldridge
vs
A.J. Ewing
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Samuel Basallo
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jake Burger
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alex Lange
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Blaze Jordan
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Sean Keys
Cole Carrigg
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Daulton Varsho
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brandon Sproat
Cole Carrigg
vs
Alex Lange
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shane Bieber
Cole Carrigg
vs
Braden Montgomery
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Willi Castro
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase DeLauter
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cole Carrigg
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Brandon Sproat
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Bieber
Brandon Sproat
vs
Daulton Varsho
Brandon Sproat
vs
Grant Taylor
Brandon Sproat
vs
Alex Lange
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Colt Emerson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Hunter Greene
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nick Lodolo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Payton Tolle
Brandon Sproat
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
vs
Shane Bieber
Grant Taylor
vs
Cade Cavalli
Grant Taylor
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Grant Taylor
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Grant Taylor
vs
Chase DeLauter
Grant Taylor
vs
Colt Emerson
Grant Taylor
vs
Brandon Sproat
Grant Taylor
vs
Lawrence Butler
Grant Taylor
vs
Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
vs
Chase Meidroth
Grant Taylor
vs
Cole Carrigg
Grant Taylor
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Grant Taylor
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Grant Taylor
vs
Nasim Nunez
Grant Taylor
vs
Hunter Greene
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Lodolo
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Payton Tolle
Colt Emerson
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Colt Emerson
vs
Lawrence Butler
Colt Emerson
vs
Cade Cavalli
Colt Emerson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Colt Emerson
vs
Grant Taylor
Colt Emerson
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Colt Emerson
vs
Shane Bieber
Colt Emerson
vs
Nasim Nunez
Colt Emerson
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Colt Emerson
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Colt Emerson
vs
Chase DeLauter
Colt Emerson
vs
Josh Bell
Colt Emerson
vs
Brandon Sproat
Colt Emerson
vs
Walbert Urena
Colt Emerson
vs
Sam Antonacci
Colt Emerson
vs
Royce Lewis
Colt Emerson
vs
Willi Castro
Colt Emerson
vs
Nick Gonzales
Colt Emerson
vs
Blaze Jordan
Colt Emerson
vs
Max Muncy
Nasim Nunez
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Nasim Nunez
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Nasim Nunez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Nasim Nunez
vs
Josh Bell
Nasim Nunez
vs
Lawrence Butler
Nasim Nunez
vs
Walbert Urena
Nasim Nunez
vs
Colt Emerson
Nasim Nunez
vs
Ryan Weathers
Nasim Nunez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Nasim Nunez
vs
Troy Melton
Nasim Nunez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Nasim Nunez
vs
Joshua Baez
Nasim Nunez
vs
Grant Taylor
Nasim Nunez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Nasim Nunez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Nasim Nunez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Nasim Nunez
vs
Willi Castro
Nasim Nunez
vs
Samad Taylor
Nasim Nunez
vs
Max Muncy
Nasim Nunez
vs
Denzer Guzman
Josh Bell
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Josh Bell
vs
Walbert Urena
Josh Bell
vs
Nasim Nunez
Josh Bell
vs
Ryan Weathers
Josh Bell
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Josh Bell
vs
Troy Melton
Josh Bell
vs
Chase Meidroth
Josh Bell
vs
Joshua Baez
Josh Bell
vs
Lawrence Butler
Josh Bell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Josh Bell
vs
Colt Emerson
Josh Bell
vs
Christian Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
vs
Samad Taylor
Josh Bell
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Josh Bell
vs
Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Willi Castro
Josh Bell
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Josh Bell
vs
Blaze Jordan
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
vs
Samad Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Christian Scott
vs
Dylan Crews
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Curtis Mead
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Weathers
Christian Scott
vs
Sean Burke
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Aaron Ashby
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Blaze Jordan
Christian Scott
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Hunter Greene
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Lodolo
Christian Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Dylan Crews
vs
Samad Taylor
Dylan Crews
vs
Curtis Mead
Dylan Crews
vs
Christian Scott
Dylan Crews
vs
Sean Burke
Dylan Crews
vs
Nick Gonzales
Dylan Crews
vs
Aaron Ashby
Dylan Crews
vs
Joshua Baez
Dylan Crews
vs
Blaze Jordan
Dylan Crews
vs
Troy Melton
Dylan Crews
vs
Shane Drohan
Dylan Crews
vs
Ryan Weathers
Dylan Crews
vs
Jake Bennett
Dylan Crews
vs
Walbert Urena
Dylan Crews
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Dylan Crews
vs
Carson Benge
Dylan Crews
vs
Sam Antonacci
Dylan Crews
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Dylan Crews
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Dylan Crews
vs
Jake McCarthy
Dylan Crews
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Curtis Mead
vs
Dylan Crews
Curtis Mead
vs
Sean Burke
Curtis Mead
vs
Samad Taylor
Curtis Mead
vs
Aaron Ashby
Curtis Mead
vs
Christian Scott
Curtis Mead
vs
Blaze Jordan
Curtis Mead
vs
Nick Gonzales
Curtis Mead
vs
Shane Drohan
Curtis Mead
vs
Joshua Baez
Curtis Mead
vs
Jake Bennett
Curtis Mead
vs
Troy Melton
Curtis Mead
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Curtis Mead
vs
Ryan Weathers
Curtis Mead
vs
Kyle Teel
Curtis Mead
vs
Travis Bazzana
Curtis Mead
vs
Sam Antonacci
Curtis Mead
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Curtis Mead
vs
Royce Lewis
Curtis Mead
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Curtis Mead
vs
Willi Castro
Jake Bennett
vs
Shane Drohan
Jake Bennett
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Jake Bennett
vs
Blaze Jordan
Jake Bennett
vs
Kyle Teel
Jake Bennett
vs
Aaron Ashby
Jake Bennett
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jake Bennett
vs
Sean Burke
Jake Bennett
vs
Andre Pallante
Jake Bennett
vs
Curtis Mead
Jake Bennett
vs
Kirby Yates
Jake Bennett
vs
Dylan Crews
Jake Bennett
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jake Bennett
vs
Samad Taylor
Jake Bennett
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jake Bennett
vs
Hunter Greene
Jake Bennett
vs
Jacob Latz
Jake Bennett
vs
Gage Jump
Jake Bennett
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jake Bennett
vs
Payton Tolle
Jake Bennett
vs
Griffin Jax
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jake Bennett
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kyle Teel
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Shane Drohan
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Heliot Ramos
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Blaze Jordan
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Andre Pallante
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Aaron Ashby
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kirby Yates
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Sean Burke
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Clayton Beeter
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Curtis Mead
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Mason Montgomery
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Dylan Crews
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Mason Barnett
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jacob Latz
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Tanner Scott
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Payton Tolle
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Griffin Jax
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Emilio Pagan
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Paul Sewald
Mason Montgomery
vs
Clayton Beeter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mason Barnett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kirby Yates
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Andre Pallante
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heliot Ramos
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Webb
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kyle Teel
Mason Montgomery
vs
Noah Schultz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Mason Montgomery
vs
Sean Manaea
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cooper Pratt
Mason Montgomery
vs
Hunter Greene
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Gage Jump
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Lodolo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle

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Commanders Growing Wary of Potentially Adding Brandon Aiyuk?
Rashid Shaheed

has "Big Spring," a Bigger Role Coming in 2026?
Jadarian Price

Won't Have High-Volume Role Right Away
Elijah Arroyo

Carries Stash Appeal for Dynasty Rebuilders
Tre Tucker

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Sell High on Tre Tucker?
Jack Bech

a Buy-Low Candidate With New Offensive Infrastructure in Vegas?
Jonah Coleman

Profiles as a Priority Dynasty Stash Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Leaves Early on Monday With Apparent Head Injury
Tyler Soderstrom

Lands on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Teoscar Hernández

Dodgers Reinstate Teoscar Hernandez From the Injured List
Marcus Semien

has Grade 3 Flexor Strain, Out 4-6 Weeks
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Elly De La Cruz

Sprains Ankle on Sunday, Set for Re-Evaluation on Monday
Oneil Cruz

Likely to Return After All-Star Break
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Set For UFC Baku Main Event
Rafael Fiziev

In Dire Need Of Victory
Michel Pereira

Set For UFC Baku Co-Main Event
Shara Magomedov

Returns At UFC Baku
Matheus Camilo

An Underdog At UFC Baku
Nazim Sadykhov

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Charles Johnson

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Asu Almabayev

A Favorite At UFC Baku
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