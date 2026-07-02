July 2, 2026

Fantasy baseball trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 14 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

July's here, so let's get in the dealing spirit with our updated fantasy baseball trade value chart for Week 14 of the 2026 MLB season. This column will bring you our updated trade rankings with several top buy-low and sell-high options, including Dansby Swanson, Grant Taylor, Chase DeLauter, and more.

Yesterday's price is not today's price, as the MLB season's marathon always provides new opportunities to buy and sell players as you see fit, even though the year is just rounding that halfway pole. By evaluating each player's trade value, you can add up their scores and calculate potential trades (if the combined score is higher, that side of the deal wins).

Prepare those deals as we use RotoBaller's fantasy baseball trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy baseball candidates for Week 14 to address your team's needs. Let's win some trades and championships.

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Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 14

Want more fantasy baseball trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy baseball. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy baseball news, and see upcoming schedules.

Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball

Grant Taylor, SP/RP, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor recorded his fourth win of the season on Monday, throwing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his team's 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Taylor has been one of MLB's best high-leverage arms so far in 2026, recording a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 62 strikeouts, and two saves across 43 1/3 innings (32 games). The 24-year-old is averaging 98.3 miles per hour on his fastball and owns an elite 28.2% K-BB rate. The White Sox have gotten serviceable production from veteran Seranthony Dominguez in the ninth inning so far this season and may not want to move Taylor out of his current fireman role.

Still, Taylor may have value in deeper fantasy leagues as a multi-inning reliever who provides elite ratios, an elite strikeout rate, and solid win potential while picking up the occasional save.

Verdict: A thin path to an elite closing avenue may be had cheaply if your league's manager is out of patience, expecting Taylor to simply become a full-time closer. His overall profile is still a boon to your team, and Seranthony Dominguez holds a 5.06 xERA behind the 4.30 ERA.

Chase DeLauter, OF, Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians announced on Sunday that they reinstated rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter (ribs) from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Petey Halpin to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move. It's unclear yet if DeLauter will be back in Cleveland's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the visiting Seattle Mariners and right-hander Emerson Hancock.

DeLauter was given the green light to return to the big-league roster after he took batting practice on the field on Saturday with the team. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder is returning from a fracture in his right rib cage that kept him sidelined for two weeks. At the very least, he should return to an everyday role between right field and designated hitter against right-handed pitchers for the Guards.

The former 16th overall pick in 2022 out of James Madison University got off to a strong start in his first MLB season in 2026 before fading a bit. He's returning to a .263/.337/.408 slash line with a .745 OPS, seven home runs, 34 RBI, 24 runs, and two steals in his 240 at-bats. DeLauter hasn't hit the ball hard consistently, but his plate discipline has been impressive as a first-year player with a 13.3% strikeout rate and 10.4% walk rate.

Verdict: DeLauter's medical history and failure to meet the high bar set by his torrid first week of the season could have his manager antsy to flip him now that he's healthy. While they're focused on getting "out," you get his top prospect pedigree and hope that lightning returns to the bottle.

Other Players to Target in Trades

Munetaka Murakami, CHW

Drake Baldwin, ATL

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball

Dansby Swanson, SS, Cubs

The Chicago Cubs and shortstop Dansby Swanson made a statement at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field in a 23-3 thrashing of the visiting San Diego Padres to finish off their three-game sweep. Swanson had a pretty rough start through the first couple months of the 2026 season, but he has been heating up lately, and that's an understatement.

After clubbing two homers and driving in three in Tuesday night's win over SD, Swanson took it to another level in Wednesday's matinee affair, going 3-for-5 with three more home runs, eight RBI, and four runs scored to boost his season average to .210 and his OPS to .731. The 32-year-old veteran has five home runs in his last two games and a staggering 29 RBI in his last 13 games.

Swanson wasn't the only one to get into the act against the Friars on Wednesday, as the Cubs combined for a franchise-tying eight long balls. He's definitely on the uptick offensively as the weather begins to warm, but there are still questions as to whether he can sustain it, as he currently has an xBA of .206, an xSLG of .362, and an xwOBA of .295 (wOBA of .304). After his insane two-game run the last two days against the Padres, this could be the perfect time to sell high on Swanson.

Verdict: Swanson is a sell-high candidate. While many in your league know that this hot streak is unsustainable, the stats are so overwhelming that it may still influence them.

Joey Cantillo, SP, Cleveland Guardians

Across 86 innings (17 starts) in 2026, Cleveland Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo has recorded a 6-3 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts. The 26-year-old's WHIP is elevated by his 10.8% walk rate, which limits his value to fantasy managers to some degree.

Still, Cantillo has limited opposing batters to a 36.6% hard-hit rate and has been a reliable innings-eater for the Guardians so far this season. Cantillo has also demonstrated a higher upside in recent outings, recording a 28.7% strikeout rate and 7% walk rate across 28 innings (five starts) in June.

Especially in more favorable matchups, Cantillo profiles as a quality starting pitcher streamer. His next scheduled start will come on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers in Cleveland.

Verdict: Cantillo has enjoyed back-to-back nine-strikeout gems against subpar offenses, which helps boost his value up over the median expectation for the rest of the season. Mix in Cleveland's poor run support and we could have a nice window to upgrade.

Other Players to Trade Away

Hunter Goodman, COL

Foster Griffin, WAS

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