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Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart for Week 14 - Trade Rankings, Buys, Sells

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Dansby Swanson - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Fantasy baseball trade value chart and trade rankings for Week 14 of 2026. Use our trade value rankings to evaluate trades, and buy low on the right players.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 14
Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values
Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball
Other Players to Target in Trades
Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball
Other Players to Trade Away
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

July's here, so let's get in the dealing spirit with our updated fantasy baseball trade value chart for Week 14 of the 2026 MLB season. This column will bring you our updated trade rankings with several top buy-low and sell-high options, including Dansby Swanson, Grant Taylor, Chase DeLauter, and more.

Yesterday's price is not today's price, as the MLB season's marathon always provides new opportunities to buy and sell players as you see fit, even though the year is just rounding that halfway pole. By evaluating each player's trade value, you can add up their scores and calculate potential trades (if the combined score is higher, that side of the deal wins).

Prepare those deals as we use RotoBaller's fantasy baseball trade value chart to identify some of the best fantasy baseball candidates for Week 14 to address your team's needs. Let's win some trades and championships.

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Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer Tool for Week 14

Want more fantasy baseball trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Baseball Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy baseball. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.

The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy baseball news, and see upcoming schedules.

 

Fantasy Baseball Trade Rankings Values

The higher the Trade Value number, the higher the priority for targeting in trades. Find your players, add up the trade values of each side of the offer, and see which side of the trade wins.

Rank Trade Value Player Positions
1 100 Shohei Ohtani DH
2 98 Bobby Witt Jr. SS
3 95 Juan Soto OF
4 90 Yordan Alvarez OF
5 89 Jacob Misiorowski SP
6 87 Kyle Schwarber OF
7 86 James Wood OF
8 85 Nick Kurtz 1B
9 83 Jackson Chourio OF
10 82 Elly De La Cruz SS
11 81 Junior Caminero 3B
12 80 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF
13 79 Paul Skenes SP
14 78 Cristopher Sanchez SP
15 76 Chris Sale SP
16 75 Julio Rodriguez OF
17 74 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B/3B
18 73 Byron Buxton OF
19 72 Corbin Carroll OF
20 71 Cam Schlittler SP
21 70 Ketel Marte 2B
22 69 Shohei Ohtani (SP) SP
23 68 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP
24 67 Zack Wheeler SP
25 66 Chase Burns SP/RP
26 66 Ben Rice C/1B
27 65 Mason Miller RP
28 64 Bryce Harper 1B
29 63 Cade Smith RP
30 62 Joe Ryan SP
31 61 Jacob deGrom SP
32 61 Jhoan Duran RP
33 60 CJ Abrams SS
34 59 Matt Olson 1B
35 58 Pete Alonso 1B
36 57 Oneil Cruz OF
37 57 Louis Varland RP
38 56 Gunnar Henderson SS
39 55 Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B/OF
40 55 Drake Baldwin C
41 54 Josh Hader RP
42 53 Aaron Judge OF
43 53 Mike Trout OF
44 52 Ronald Acuna Jr. OF
45 51 Sal Stewart 1B/2B/3B
46 51 Tarik Skubal SP
47 50 Yandy Diaz 1B
48 49 Jordan Walker OF
49 49 Zach Neto SS
50 48 Michael Harris II OF
51 48 Francisco Lindor SS
52 47 Jose Ramirez 3B
53 46 Drew Rasmussen SP
54 46 Andy Pages OF
55 45 Hunter Goodman C
56 45 Cody Bellinger OF
57 44 Aroldis Chapman RP
58 44 Freddie Freeman 1B
59 43 Ozzie Albies 2B
60 43 Otto Lopez 2B/SS
61 42 Logan Gilbert SP
62 42 Munetaka Murakami 1B/3B
63 41 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
64 41 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B
65 40 Riley Greene OF
66 40 Trea Turner SS
67 39 Shea Langeliers C
68 39 Brice Turang 2B
69 39 Brandon Lowe 2B
70 38 Mookie Betts SS
71 38 Raisel Iglesias RP
72 37 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS
73 37 JJ Wetherholt 2B/3B/SS
74 36 Hunter Greene SP
75 36 Max Muncy 3B
76 36 Andres Munoz RP
77 35 Devin Williams RP
78 35 Seiya Suzuki OF
79 35 Bryan Baker RP
80 34 Randy Arozarena OF
81 34 Manny Machado 3B
82 33 Wyatt Langford OF
83 33 Kyle Harrison SP/RP
84 33 Tanner Scott RP
85 32 Dillon Dingler C
86 32 Bryce Miller SP
87 32 David Bednar RP
88 31 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B
89 31 Kazuma Okamoto 1B/3B
90 31 Max Meyer SP
91 30 Logan Webb SP
92 30 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS
93 30 Hunter Brown SP
94 30 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF
95 29 Kyle Tucker OF
96 29 Christian Walker 1B
97 29 Bryan Woo SP
98 28 Rafael Devers 1B
99 28 Ian Happ OF
100 28 Dylan Cease SP
101 28 Josh Naylor 1B
102 27 Jackson Merrill OF
103 27 Mickey Moniak OF
104 27 Brandon Marsh OF
105 26 Tyler Glasnow SP
106 26 Jacob Latz SP/RP
107 26 Jo Adell OF
108 26 Nathan Eovaldi SP
109 25 Braxton Ashcraft SP/RP
110 25 Trevor Megill RP
111 25 Jesus Luzardo SP
112 25 Brandon Woodruff SP
113 24 Nolan McLean SP
114 24 Parker Messick SP
115 24 Luis Garcia (2B) 1B/2B
116 24 Carlos Rodon SP
117 24 Gerrit Cole SP
118 23 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF
119 23 Bryan Reynolds OF
120 23 Gavin Williams SP
121 23 Max Fried SP
122 22 Garrett Crochet SP
123 22 Kevin Gausman SP
124 22 Payton Tolle SP/RP
125 22 Eugenio Suarez 3B
126 22 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF
127 21 Ranger Suarez SP
128 21 Riley O'Brien RP
129 21 Xavier Edwards 2B/SS
130 21 Jeremy Pena SS
131 21 Konnor Griffin SS/OF
132 21 George Kirby SP
133 20 Willson Contreras 1B
134 20 Bryce Eldridge 1B
135 20 Dansby Swanson SS
136 20 Willy Adames SS
137 20 Sonny Gray SP
138 19 Josh Jung 3B
139 19 William Contreras C
140 19 Cal Raleigh C
141 19 Teoscar Hernandez OF
142 19 Jake Bauers 1B/OF
143 19 Brandon Nimmo OF
144 18 Wilyer Abreu OF
145 18 Carter Jensen C
146 18 Samuel Basallo C
147 18 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF
148 18 Liam Hicks C/1B
149 18 Jonathan Aranda 1B
150 18 Robbie Ray SP
151 17 Shota Imanaga SP
152 17 Paul Sewald RP
153 17 Royce Lewis 1B/3B
154 17 T.J. Rumfield 1B
155 17 Gage Jump SP
156 17 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF
157 17 Tyler Soderstrom 1B/OF
158 16 George Springer OF
159 16 Jarren Duran OF
160 16 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B
161 16 Kenley Jansen RP
162 16 Chase DeLauter OF
163 16 Noelvi Marte 3B/OF
164 16 Colt Emerson 3B/SS
165 15 Kyle Bradish SP
166 15 Corey Seager SS
167 15 Framber Valdez SP
168 15 Caleb Kilian RP
169 15 Pete Fairbanks RP
170 15 Emilio Pagan RP
171 15 Reid Detmers SP/RP
172 15 Carson Benge OF
173 15 Luis Arraez 1B/2B
174 14 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF
175 14 Austin Riley 3B
176 14 Blake Snell SP
177 14 Cole Carrigg OF
178 14 Matt Chapman 3B
179 14 Travis Bazzana 2B
180 14 Jose Altuve 2B/OF
181 14 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF
182 14 Ivan Herrera C
183 13 Griffin Jax SP/RP
184 13 Ryan Weathers SP
185 13 Sandy Alcantara SP
186 13 Eury Perez SP
187 13 Logan Henderson SP
188 13 Foster Griffin SP/RP
189 13 Jake Burger 1B
190 13 Nico Hoerner 2B
191 13 Alec Burleson 1B/OF
192 13 Bo Bichette 3B/SS
193 12 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS
194 12 Ceddanne Rafaela 2B/OF
195 12 Henry Bolte OF
196 12 Jake McCarthy OF
197 12 Kerry Carpenter OF
198 12 Luis Robert Jr. OF
199 12 MacKenzie Gore SP
200 12 Shane McClanahan SP
201 12 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF
202 12 Isaac Paredes 3B
203 12 Cam Smith OF
204 11 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF
205 11 JJ Bleday OF
206 11 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B
207 11 Spencer Horwitz 1B
208 11 Alex Bregman 3B
209 11 Nick Lodolo SP
210 11 Landen Roupp SP
211 11 Casey Mize SP
212 11 Braden Montgomery OF
213 11 Jung Hoo Lee OF
214 11 Taylor Ward OF
215 11 Daylen Lile OF
216 11 Jasson Dominguez OF
217 10 Christian Yelich OF
218 10 Trevor Rogers SP
219 10 Troy Melton SP/RP
220 10 Justin Wrobleski SP/RP
221 10 Geraldo Perdomo SS
222 10 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS
223 10 Ezequiel Tovar SS
224 10 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS
225 10 Xander Bogaerts SS
226 10 Will Warren SP
227 10 Michael King SP
228 10 Aaron Ashby RP
229 10 Grant Taylor SP/RP
230 10 Alex Lange RP
231 9 Joey Cantillo SP/RP
232 9 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF
233 9 Heliot Ramos OF
234 9 Blaze Alexander 2B/3B/SS/OF
235 9 Andres Gimenez 2B/SS
236 9 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
237 9 Jordan Lawlar 3B/OF
238 9 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF
239 9 Maikel Garcia 2B/3B/SS/OF
240 9 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP
241 9 Edwin Diaz RP
242 9 Connelly Early SP
243 9 Ryan Helsley RP
244 9 Roki Sasaki SP
245 9 Jared Jones SP
246 9 Freddy Peralta SP
247 9 Paul Goldschmidt 1B
248 8 Andrew Kittredge RP
249 8 Mason Montgomery SP/RP
250 8 Matt McLain 2B
251 8 Jacob Webb RP
252 8 Emmet Sheehan SP
253 8 Michael Soroka SP/RP
254 8 Kade Anderson SP
255 8 Gregory Soto RP
256 8 Matthew Boyd SP
257 8 Josh Bell 1B
258 8 Kyle Teel C
259 8 Clayton Beeter RP
260 8 Daniel Palencia RP
261 8 Nasim Nunez 2B/SS
262 8 Joshua Baez OF
263 8 Anthony Volpe SS
264 8 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF
265 8 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B
266 8 Bryson Stott 2B/SS
267 7 Trey Yesavage SP
268 7 Emerson Hancock SP/RP
269 7 Joc Pederson DH
270 7 Samad Taylor 2B/OF
271 7 Adley Rutschman C
272 7 Daulton Varsho OF
273 7 Seranthony Dominguez RP
274 7 Shane Bieber SP
275 7 Dylan Crews OF
276 7 Joe Mack C
277 7 Will Smith C
278 7 Owen Caissie OF
279 7 Sean Burke SP/RP
280 7 Spencer Steer 1B/OF
281 7 Brandon Sproat SP
282 7 Tatsuya Imai SP
283 7 Ryan Jeffers C
284 7 Hogan Harris RP
285 7 Rico Garcia RP
286 7 Max Muncy (SS) 2B/3B/SS
287 7 Nolan Schanuel 1B
288 7 Jacob Gonzalez 2B/SS
289 7 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS
290 7 Cade Cavalli SP
291 6 Elvis Alvarado RP
292 6 Kyle Karros 3B
293 6 Endy Rodriguez C/1B
294 6 Denzer Guzman 3B/SS
295 6 Kaelen Culpepper SS
296 6 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B
297 6 James Tibbs OF
298 6 Charlie Condon 1B/OF
299 6 Cedric Mullins II OF
300 6 Taj Bradley SP

 

Players to Target in Trades for Fantasy Baseball

Grant Taylor, SP/RP, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor recorded his fourth win of the season on Monday, throwing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his team's 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Taylor has been one of MLB's best high-leverage arms so far in 2026, recording a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 62 strikeouts, and two saves across 43 1/3 innings (32 games). The 24-year-old is averaging 98.3 miles per hour on his fastball and owns an elite 28.2% K-BB rate. The White Sox have gotten serviceable production from veteran Seranthony Dominguez in the ninth inning so far this season and may not want to move Taylor out of his current fireman role.

Still, Taylor may have value in deeper fantasy leagues as a multi-inning reliever who provides elite ratios, an elite strikeout rate, and solid win potential while picking up the occasional save.

Verdict: A thin path to an elite closing avenue may be had cheaply if your league's manager is out of patience, expecting Taylor to simply become a full-time closer. His overall profile is still a boon to your team, and Seranthony Dominguez holds a 5.06 xERA behind the 4.30 ERA.

Chase DeLauter, OF, Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians announced on Sunday that they reinstated rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter (ribs) from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Petey Halpin to Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move. It's unclear yet if DeLauter will be back in Cleveland's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the visiting Seattle Mariners and right-hander Emerson Hancock.

DeLauter was given the green light to return to the big-league roster after he took batting practice on the field on Saturday with the team. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder is returning from a fracture in his right rib cage that kept him sidelined for two weeks. At the very least, he should return to an everyday role between right field and designated hitter against right-handed pitchers for the Guards.

The former 16th overall pick in 2022 out of James Madison University got off to a strong start in his first MLB season in 2026 before fading a bit. He's returning to a .263/.337/.408 slash line with a .745 OPS, seven home runs, 34 RBI, 24 runs, and two steals in his 240 at-bats. DeLauter hasn't hit the ball hard consistently, but his plate discipline has been impressive as a first-year player with a 13.3% strikeout rate and 10.4% walk rate.

Verdict: DeLauter's medical history and failure to meet the high bar set by his torrid first week of the season could have his manager antsy to flip him now that he's healthy. While they're focused on getting "out," you get his top prospect pedigree and hope that lightning returns to the bottle.

 

Other Players to Target in Trades

  • Munetaka Murakami, CHW
  • Drake Baldwin, ATL

 

Players to Trade Away for Fantasy Baseball

Dansby Swanson, SS, Cubs

The Chicago Cubs and shortstop Dansby Swanson made a statement at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at Wrigley Field in a 23-3 thrashing of the visiting San Diego Padres to finish off their three-game sweep. Swanson had a pretty rough start through the first couple months of the 2026 season, but he has been heating up lately, and that's an understatement.

After clubbing two homers and driving in three in Tuesday night's win over SD, Swanson took it to another level in Wednesday's matinee affair, going 3-for-5 with three more home runs, eight RBI, and four runs scored to boost his season average to .210 and his OPS to .731. The 32-year-old veteran has five home runs in his last two games and a staggering 29 RBI in his last 13 games.

Swanson wasn't the only one to get into the act against the Friars on Wednesday, as the Cubs combined for a franchise-tying eight long balls. He's definitely on the uptick offensively as the weather begins to warm, but there are still questions as to whether he can sustain it, as he currently has an xBA of .206, an xSLG of .362, and an xwOBA of .295 (wOBA of .304). After his insane two-game run the last two days against the Padres, this could be the perfect time to sell high on Swanson.

Verdict: Swanson is a sell-high candidate. While many in your league know that this hot streak is unsustainable, the stats are so overwhelming that it may still influence them.

Joey Cantillo, SP, Cleveland Guardians

Across 86 innings (17 starts) in 2026, Cleveland Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo has recorded a 6-3 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts. The 26-year-old's WHIP is elevated by his 10.8% walk rate, which limits his value to fantasy managers to some degree.

Still, Cantillo has limited opposing batters to a 36.6% hard-hit rate and has been a reliable innings-eater for the Guardians so far this season. Cantillo has also demonstrated a higher upside in recent outings, recording a 28.7% strikeout rate and 7% walk rate across 28 innings (five starts) in June.

Especially in more favorable matchups, Cantillo profiles as a quality starting pitcher streamer. His next scheduled start will come on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers in Cleveland.

Verdict: Cantillo has enjoyed back-to-back nine-strikeout gems against subpar offenses, which helps boost his value up over the median expectation for the rest of the season. Mix in Cleveland's poor run support and we could have a nice window to upgrade.

 

Other Players to Trade Away

  • Hunter Goodman, COL
  • Foster Griffin, WAS

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