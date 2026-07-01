July 1, 2026

Nick Mariano's updated fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings for Week 14 (2026). Baller Ranks is a weekly rankings list for the top-101 starting pitchers.

Welcome back to our weekly starting pitcher rankings for Week 14, where we rank the top starting pitchers in fantasy baseball. This FSWA-award-winning Best Baseball Series is updated weekly with the "Top 101 Starting Pitchers" from Nick Mariano. His Weekly Starting Pitcher Baller Ranks look to assist you to the top spot as well.

Every week, Nick Mariano goes through and ranks the top 101 starting pitchers for the rest of the season. These rankings give fantasy managers a better idea of whether certain pitchers are trending up or down. This week, there is plenty of movement within the top 101. Joey Pollizze will provide the analysis, and Eric Cross' top starting pitcher prospect stashes are listed below.

Please note that the ranks are compiled before Tuesday's games. Let's take a look at the biggest risers on this week's starting pitcher rankings.

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Starting Pitcher Rankings Analysis for Week 14

-Hunter Greene will make his season debut this weekend. The Reds right-hander missed the start of the season after undergoing elbow surgery in early March, but he will officially be back on Saturday against the Orioles. Greene was a top fantasy pitcher last year when he was healthy and threw 14 1/3 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts in his three rehab assignment starts this year. He checks in at the No. 15 spot.

-Parker Messick has had a couple of strong outings over the last few weeks. He threw six innings of two-run ball with nine strikeouts against the Brewers on June 18 and threw 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball with 10 strikeouts against the White Sox on June 23. Although he allowed four runs across 6 2/3 innings pitched in his last start, his increased strikeout rate has him trending up.

Parker Messick, K'ing the Side in the 3rd. And touching 98 mph 😲 pic.twitter.com/PNrXx80xf4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 18, 2026

-Gavin Williams wasn't a consistent fantasy starter in June. He had a 6.04 ERA across 25 1/3 innings pitched in the month and didn't complete six innings in any of his last five starts. This comes after Williams completed at least six innings in all five of his starts in May. The Guardians right-hander drops down nine spots in Nick's rankings and falls outside the top 30.

-Robbie Ray is in a groove on the mound right now. He hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 22 1/3 innings pitched and ended June with a 1.36 ERA across five starts. In his most recent outings, Ray allowed one run (zero earned runs) with two strikeouts across eight dominant innings against the Atlanta Braves. The Giants left-hander moves up another eight spots this week.

-Foster Griffin was one of the best fantasy pitchers in June. The southpaw had a 1.15 ERA and a 27.5% strikeout rate, which included a seven-inning gem against the Baltimore Orioles in his last start. Griffin's strikeout numbers are up over the last month, and he has thrown a quality start in four consecutive outings.

On pitch No. 99, Foster Griffin ties a career high with 9 strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/cyAaLNM1hb — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

-Shane McClanahan hasn't been as efficient on the mound in his last couple of starts. He walked five batters across 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on June 17 and had a 5.79 ERA in June. His recent numbers have him trending down in Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season. McClanahan is one of the biggest fallers this week.

-Trevor Rogers is the biggest riser on Nick's rankings for Week 14. The Orioles left-hander has looked like a much different pitcher recently. He has thrown a quality start in three straight outings and has allowed just one earned run in his last 13 1/3 innings pitched. His best start of the month came against the Dodgers, when he threw seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts on June 20.

-Casey Mize is coming off the best start of his career. He threw seven innings of one-hit ball with a career-high 10 strikeouts against the New York Yankees on Monday. With a 2.80 expected ERA, .213 expected batting average against, 26.9% strikeout rate, and a 5.5% walk rate, Mize is now a top-55 fantasy pitcher the rest of the season.

-Dustin May is the biggest faller on Nick's rankings for this week. He drops 27 spots all the way down to No. 72 overall. He allowed six runs across two innings in his last outing on June 21, and his most recent start was skipped due to some back tightness. May should still be rostered in most leagues, but there are definitely some concerns moving forward. Both his hard-hit rate (46.4%) and whiff rate (21.7%) rank poorly.

-Emmet Sheehan was a popular breakout candidate entering the season, but he just hasn't shown much on the mound in the first half. He has a 5.08 ERA across 72 2/3 innings pitched. While he did allow just one run over five innings in his most recent start against the Padres, he ended June with a whopping 6.15 ERA. He moves down another 20 spots this week after a rough month.

-Joey Cantillo has strung together a few strong starts in a row. He threw five innings of one-run ball against the Tigers on June 13, threw eight innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts against the Astros on June 20, and threw six innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts against the Mariners last week. He's throwing his curveball more, which has helped him post better numbers.

Joey Cantillo, Painted 86mph Cutter. 🖌️🎨 9th K thru 5 pic.twitter.com/s9YmAiGijF — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 27, 2026

Top 101 Starting Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball - Week 14

*Connelly Early was removed after the elbow issue arose during Tuesday's start.

Top Starting Pitcher Prospects for Fantasy Baseball - Week 14

Here are the key SP stashes, including honorable mentions, from our esteemed, industry-leading prospect analyst, Eric Cross. You should also read his full Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash article, which is updated weekly!

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

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