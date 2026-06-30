Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, for more waiver wire advice. Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season is here, and the All-Star break is just a few weeks away. Today, we list the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize adding off the waiver wire with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 (June 29 - July 5) of the 2026 MLB season.
This week, we saw the Guardians promote their top-ranked catching prospect Cooper Ingle to the major leagues. In terms of injury, Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langfortmd was held out of Saturday's action due to a hamstring injury. On the pitching side, Kansas City's Cole Ragans will undergo shoulder surgery this upcoming Wednesday, putting his status for the second half in serious doubt.
As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Carson Benge
|OF
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Gage Jump
|SP
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Royce Lewis
|1B/3B
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|8
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Payton Tolle
|SP/RP
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Ryan O'Hearn
|1B/OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|13
|Carter Jensen
|C
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|1B/2B
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Dustin May
|SP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|17
|Kerry Carpenter
|OF
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Caleb Kilian
|RP
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Jake Burger
|1B
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Gregory Soto
|RP
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|TJ Rumfield
|1B
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Jasson Dominguez
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Noelvi Marte
|3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Tatsuya Imai
|SP
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Roki Sasaki
|SP
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Daulton Varsho
|OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Colt Emerson
|3B/SS
|18
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|43
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Elvis Alvarado
|RP
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jared Jones
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Nasim Nunez
|2B/SS
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Josh Bell
|1B
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Alex Lange
|RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Ryan Weathers
|SP
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Brandon Sproat
|SP
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Christian Scott
|SP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Logan Henderson
|SP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Samad Taylor
|2B/OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Matt Shaw
|3B/OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Blaze Jordan
|1B/3B
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Andre Pallante
|SP
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Kyle Teel
|C
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Aaron Ashby
|RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|75
|Brandon Young
|SP
|40
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|76
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|29
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|77
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|9
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|78
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|79
|Sean Manaea
|SP/RP
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|80
|Cooper Pratt
|SS
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|81
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|20
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|82
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|84
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Max Muncy
|2B/3B/SS
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|Cooper Ingle
|C
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Denzer Guzman
|3B/SS
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Sean Burke
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Bubba Chandler
|SP
|62
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|Javier Assad
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Noah Schultz
|SP
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Nolan Schanuel
|1B
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|Caleb Thielbar
|RP
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Sean Keys
|1B/3B
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Max Clark
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top names include Colt Emerson, Joshua Baez, Willi Castro, Caleb Kilian, and Henry Bolte, among others. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:
Willi Castro, Colorado Rockies
Across 275 plate appearances in 2026, Colorado Rockies utility man Willi Castro is hitting .280/.353/.407 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and six stolen bases. The 29-year-old has been on a tear in June, hitting .316 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 93 plate appearances this month. With just a 5.6% barrel rate, Castro does not profile as a significant power source for fantasy managers.
Still, the veteran switch-hitter has a balanced profile at the plate that allows him to provide modest production across the other four categories. Castro also offers multi-positional eligibility, and his hitter-friendly home park in Colorado helps boost his abilities at the plate. In deeper league formats, Castro should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers due to his versatility.
Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners
Since being promoted to the big leagues in mid-May, Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson has emerged as his team's everyday shortstop. Across 116 plate appearances, the 20-year-old is hitting .212/.293/.481 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. Emerson's underlying metrics are a bit concerning, as his strikeout rate (31.9%) is higher than his hard-hit rate (31.3%).
Still, Emerson has gotten to some power at the MLB level, and he's widely considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Emerson stole 10 bases across 38 games at Triple-A before his promotion, so he has some untapped speed potential once he starts getting on base more consistently. Given his upside, Emerson profiles as a worthy waiver wire target despite some of his early struggles in the big leagues.
Henry Bolte, Athletics
Athletics rookie outfielder Henry Bolte, who is considered the team's No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has delivered since being called up in early May. Through his first 39 games played for the A's, the former second-rounder in 2022 has gone 39-for-122 (.320) with two home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 143 plate appearances. The Bay Area native is mostly intriguing for his speed, and he could see more run near the top of the A's batting order going forward with infielder/outfielder Zack Gelof (hand) on the injured list.
Bolte has been even better in his second month in the big leagues, going 24-for-70 (.343) with two homers, four doubles, six RBI, five stolen bases, and eight runs scored in 22 games played. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-handed hitter has an exciting combination of power, speed, and defense, but his swing-and-miss issues (27.3% strikeout rate) likely mean regression is coming in his rookie campaign.
But for now, Bolte is still worth considering off the waiver wire for speed, at the very least. He's rostered in only 12% of Yahoo leagues.
Caleb Kilian, San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants right-hander Caleb Kilian had a rough outing in his most recent appearance against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing four earned runs for his second blown save of the year. However, the 29-year-old has been one of San Francisco's most reliable relievers overall this season, pitching to a 3.97 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 40 strikeouts and five saves across 34 innings (33 games).
Kilian has boosted his average fastball velocity to a career-best 96.9 miles per hour and has struck out 27.6% of the batters he's faced this season. Before his blowup against the A's, Kilian had recorded nine consecutive scoreless appearances. Kilian remains the most likely source of saves on the Giants roster and should be a priority target on the waiver wire in leagues where he is available.
Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez has been among the top power hitters in the minor leagues over the month of June and has put himself on the doorstep of a promotion. Since June 1, the top outfield prospect in the St. Louis pipeline has launched 10 home runs over just 19 contests while holding a .329/.365/.803 line while chipping in an additional two stolen bases.
On the season, the No. 65-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com has posted a .273/.343/.626 line with a strong 949 OPS. Even though the Cardinals recently saw Lars Nootbaar return from his lengthy stint on the IL and Nathan Church return to center field, Baez's elite production has put him in must-stash territory. If he maintains this pace, he should debut shortly after the All-Star break and hold high-end five-category potential as soon as he receives the big leagues.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Royce Lewis
|1B/3B
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ryan O'Hearn
|1B/OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|1B/2B
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|TJ Rumfield
|1B
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Blaze Jordan
|1B/3B
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Schanuel
|1B
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sean Keys
|1B/3B
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|1B/2B
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nasim Nunez
|2B/SS
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samad Taylor
|2B/OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Max Muncy
|2B/3B/SS
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Royce Lewis
|1B/3B
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Noelvi Marte
|3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Colt Emerson
|3B/SS
|18
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Matt Shaw
|3B/OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Blaze Jordan
|1B/3B
|11
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Max Muncy
|2B/3B/SS
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Denzer Guzman
|3B/SS
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sean Keys
|1B/3B
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Colt Emerson
|3B/SS
|18
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nasim Nunez
|2B/SS
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cooper Pratt
|SS
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Max Muncy
|2B/3B/SS
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Denzer Guzman
|3B/SS
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Carson Benge
|OF
|49
|Add in All Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ryan O'Hearn
|1B/OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kerry Carpenter
|OF
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|56
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jasson Dominguez
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Noelvi Marte
|3B/OF
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Daulton Varsho
|OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samad Taylor
|2B/OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Matt Shaw
|3B/OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Carter Jensen
|C
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Teel
|C
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|29
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|20
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Cooper Ingle
|C
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|Gage Jump
|SP
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Payton Tolle
|SP/RP
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Dustin May
|SP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tatsuya Imai
|SP
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Roki Sasaki
|SP
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Weathers
|SP
|55
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Sproat
|SP
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Christian Scott
|SP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Logan Henderson
|SP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Andre Pallante
|SP
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Young
|SP
|40
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|9
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sean Manaea
|SP/RP
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sean Burke
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Bubba Chandler
|SP
|62
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Javier Assad
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Noah Schultz
|SP
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|67
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Payton Tolle
|SP/RP
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Kilian
|RP
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gregory Soto
|RP
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Elvis Alvarado
|RP
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alex Lange
|RP
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Ashby
|RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|9
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sean Manaea
|SP/RP
|15
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|11
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sean Burke
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Javier Assad
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Thielbar
|RP
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Mason Barnett
|SP/RP
|2
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Week 14 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:
- Nick Mariano's waiver wire pickups (Premium)
- Staff roundtable: waiver wire picks for Week 14
- FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 14
- Starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 14
- Hitter streamers, starts, and waiver wire pickups for Week 14
- The Cut List - Players to consider dropping for Week 14
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Travis Bazzana, Sam Antonacci, Jake McCarthy, Joey Cantillo, Gage Jump, Caleb Kilian, Elvis Alvarado, Henry Bolte, Grant Taylor, Matt Shaw, Caleb Durbin, Tatsuya Imai, Cooper Pratt, Kyle Teel, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, and Kade Anderson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Travis Bazzana, Sam Antonacci, Jake McCarthy, Joey Cantillo, Gage Jump, Caleb Kilian, Elvis Alvarado, Henry Bolte, Grant Taylor, Matt Shaw, Caleb Durbin, Tatsuya Imai, Cooper Pratt, Kyle Teel, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, and Kade Anderson:
More Fantasy Baseball Advice
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