June 30, 2026

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, for more waiver wire advice. Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season is here, and the All-Star break is just a few weeks away. Today, we list the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize adding off the waiver wire with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 (June 29 - July 5) of the 2026 MLB season.

This week, we saw the Guardians promote their top-ranked catching prospect Cooper Ingle to the major leagues. In terms of injury, Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langfortmd was held out of Saturday's action due to a hamstring injury. On the pitching side, Kansas City's Cole Ragans will undergo shoulder surgery this upcoming Wednesday, putting his status for the second half in serious doubt.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Colt Emerson, Joshua Baez, Willi Castro, Caleb Kilian, and Henry Bolte, among others. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Willi Castro, Colorado Rockies

Across 275 plate appearances in 2026, Colorado Rockies utility man Willi Castro is hitting .280/.353/.407 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and six stolen bases. The 29-year-old has been on a tear in June, hitting .316 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 93 plate appearances this month. With just a 5.6% barrel rate, Castro does not profile as a significant power source for fantasy managers.

Still, the veteran switch-hitter has a balanced profile at the plate that allows him to provide modest production across the other four categories. Castro also offers multi-positional eligibility, and his hitter-friendly home park in Colorado helps boost his abilities at the plate. In deeper league formats, Castro should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers due to his versatility.

Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

Since being promoted to the big leagues in mid-May, Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson has emerged as his team's everyday shortstop. Across 116 plate appearances, the 20-year-old is hitting .212/.293/.481 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. Emerson's underlying metrics are a bit concerning, as his strikeout rate (31.9%) is higher than his hard-hit rate (31.3%).

Still, Emerson has gotten to some power at the MLB level, and he's widely considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Emerson stole 10 bases across 38 games at Triple-A before his promotion, so he has some untapped speed potential once he starts getting on base more consistently. Given his upside, Emerson profiles as a worthy waiver wire target despite some of his early struggles in the big leagues.

Henry Bolte, Athletics

Athletics rookie outfielder Henry Bolte, who is considered the team's No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has delivered since being called up in early May. Through his first 39 games played for the A's, the former second-rounder in 2022 has gone 39-for-122 (.320) with two home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 143 plate appearances. The Bay Area native is mostly intriguing for his speed, and he could see more run near the top of the A's batting order going forward with infielder/outfielder Zack Gelof (hand) on the injured list.

Bolte has been even better in his second month in the big leagues, going 24-for-70 (.343) with two homers, four doubles, six RBI, five stolen bases, and eight runs scored in 22 games played. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-handed hitter has an exciting combination of power, speed, and defense, but his swing-and-miss issues (27.3% strikeout rate) likely mean regression is coming in his rookie campaign.

But for now, Bolte is still worth considering off the waiver wire for speed, at the very least. He's rostered in only 12% of Yahoo leagues.

Caleb Kilian, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants right-hander Caleb Kilian had a rough outing in his most recent appearance against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing four earned runs for his second blown save of the year. However, the 29-year-old has been one of San Francisco's most reliable relievers overall this season, pitching to a 3.97 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 40 strikeouts and five saves across 34 innings (33 games).

Kilian has boosted his average fastball velocity to a career-best 96.9 miles per hour and has struck out 27.6% of the batters he's faced this season. Before his blowup against the A's, Kilian had recorded nine consecutive scoreless appearances. Kilian remains the most likely source of saves on the Giants roster and should be a priority target on the waiver wire in leagues where he is available.

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez has been among the top power hitters in the minor leagues over the month of June and has put himself on the doorstep of a promotion. Since June 1, the top outfield prospect in the St. Louis pipeline has launched 10 home runs over just 19 contests while holding a .329/.365/.803 line while chipping in an additional two stolen bases.

On the season, the No. 65-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com has posted a .273/.343/.626 line with a strong 949 OPS. Even though the Cardinals recently saw Lars Nootbaar return from his lengthy stint on the IL and Nathan Church return to center field, Baez's elite production has put him in must-stash territory. If he maintains this pace, he should debut shortly after the All-Star break and hold high-end five-category potential as soon as he receives the big leagues.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Royce Lewis 1B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luis Garcia Jr. 1B/2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues TJ Rumfield 1B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Paul Goldschmidt 1B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Schanuel 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Travis Bazzana 2B 50 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luis Garcia Jr. 1B/2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Samad Taylor 2B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Royce Lewis 1B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Noelvi Marte 3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Colt Emerson 3B/SS 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Matt Shaw 3B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Colt Emerson 3B/SS 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cooper Pratt SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Noelvi Marte 3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Daulton Varsho OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Samad Taylor 2B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Matt Shaw 3B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Teel C 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cooper Ingle C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Hunter Greene SP 70 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 58 Add in All Leagues Gage Jump SP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Lodolo SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Dustin May SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tatsuya Imai SP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Roki Sasaki SP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Bieber SP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Weathers SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Logan Henderson SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andre Pallante SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Young SP 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bubba Chandler SP 62 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Javier Assad SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Noah Schultz SP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 58 Add in All Leagues Paul Sewald RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Kilian RP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gregory Soto RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kirby Yates RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Javier Assad SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Caleb Thielbar RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Week 14 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

Nick Mariano's waiver wire pickups (Premium)

Staff roundtable: waiver wire picks for Week 14

FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 14

Starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 14

Hitter streamers, starts, and waiver wire pickups for Week 14

The Cut List - Players to consider dropping for Week 14

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Aaron Ashby Dennis Santana vs Garrett Whitlock Mason Montgomery vs Heliot Ramos Charlie Condon vs Ryan Weathers Mason Barnett vs Aaron Ashby Jonathan Loaisiga vs Cade Cavalli Ryan Weathers vs Ryan O'Hearn Joshua Baez vs Samuel Basallo Francisco Alvarez vs Samuel Basallo Francisco Alvarez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Colt Emerson Ezequiel Tovar vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Ryan Weathers Mason Barnett vs Cade Cavalli Ryan Weathers vs Gage Jump Payton Tolle vs Payton Tolle Logan Henderson vs Shane Bieber Cade Cavalli vs Shane Bieber Mason Barnett vs Ryan Weathers Javier Assad vs Payton Tolle Ryan Weathers vs Griffin Jax Ryan Weathers vs Tanner Scott Mason Montgomery vs Aaron Ashby Dennis Santana vs Garrett Whitlock Mason Montgomery vs Aaron Ashby Jonathan Loaisiga vs Dennis Santana Brandyn Garcia vs Shane Drohan Ian Seymour vs Shane Drohan Brandyn Garcia vs Jacob Latz Emilio Pagan vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Travis Bazzana, Sam Antonacci, Jake McCarthy, Joey Cantillo, Gage Jump, Caleb Kilian, Elvis Alvarado, Henry Bolte, Grant Taylor, Matt Shaw, Caleb Durbin, Tatsuya Imai, Cooper Pratt, Kyle Teel, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, and Kade Anderson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Travis Bazzana, Sam Antonacci, Jake McCarthy, Joey Cantillo, Gage Jump, Caleb Kilian, Elvis Alvarado, Henry Bolte, Grant Taylor, Matt Shaw, Caleb Durbin, Tatsuya Imai, Cooper Pratt, Kyle Teel, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, and Kade Anderson:

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