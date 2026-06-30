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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 14 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Henry Bolte - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Rookie Rankings

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 14 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, for more waiver wire advice. Week 14 of the fantasy baseball season is here, and the All-Star break is just a few weeks away. Today, we list the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize adding off the waiver wire with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 14 (June 29 - July 5) of the 2026 MLB season. 

This week, we saw the Guardians promote their top-ranked catching prospect Cooper Ingle to the major leagues. In terms of injury, Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langfortmd was held out of Saturday's action due to a hamstring injury. On the pitching side, Kansas City's Cole Ragans will undergo shoulder surgery this upcoming Wednesday, putting his status for the second half in serious doubt.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Hunter Greene SP 70 Add in All Leagues
2 Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues
3 Travis Bazzana 2B 50 Add in All Leagues
4 Jacob Latz SP/RP 58 Add in All Leagues
5 Gage Jump SP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Nick Lodolo SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Paul Sewald RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Tanner Scott RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Carter Jensen C 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Luis Garcia Jr. 1B/2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Dustin May SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Bryce Eldridge 1B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Jung Hoo Lee OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Caleb Kilian RP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Jake Burger 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Gregory Soto RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Braden Montgomery OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 TJ Rumfield 1B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Griffin Jax SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Jasson Dominguez OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Noelvi Marte 3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 JJ Bleday OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Tatsuya Imai SP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Roki Sasaki SP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Shane Bieber SP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Daulton Varsho OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Colt Emerson 3B/SS 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
43 Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Lawrence Butler OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Alejandro Kirk C 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Joshua Baez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Ryan Weathers SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Troy Melton SP/RP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Brandon Sproat SP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Christian Scott SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Logan Henderson SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Samad Taylor 2B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Matt Shaw 3B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Andre Pallante SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Kyle Teel C 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Heliot Ramos OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Jake Bennett SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Kirby Yates RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
75 Brandon Young SP 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Ryan Jeffers C 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Ian Seymour SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Cooper Pratt SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Clayton Beeter RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Cooper Ingle C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Sean Burke SP/RP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Bubba Chandler SP 62 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Javier Assad SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Noah Schultz SP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Nolan Schanuel 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Jacob Webb RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Caleb Thielbar RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Tristan Peters OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Colt Emerson, Joshua Baez, Willi Castro, Caleb Kilian, and Henry Bolte, among others. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Willi Castro, Colorado Rockies

Across 275 plate appearances in 2026, Colorado Rockies utility man Willi Castro is hitting .280/.353/.407 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and six stolen bases. The 29-year-old has been on a tear in June, hitting .316 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 93 plate appearances this month. With just a 5.6% barrel rate, Castro does not profile as a significant power source for fantasy managers.

Still, the veteran switch-hitter has a balanced profile at the plate that allows him to provide modest production across the other four categories. Castro also offers multi-positional eligibility, and his hitter-friendly home park in Colorado helps boost his abilities at the plate. In deeper league formats, Castro should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers due to his versatility.

Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

Since being promoted to the big leagues in mid-May, Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson has emerged as his team's everyday shortstop. Across 116 plate appearances, the 20-year-old is hitting .212/.293/.481 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. Emerson's underlying metrics are a bit concerning, as his strikeout rate (31.9%) is higher than his hard-hit rate (31.3%).

Still, Emerson has gotten to some power at the MLB level, and he's widely considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Emerson stole 10 bases across 38 games at Triple-A before his promotion, so he has some untapped speed potential once he starts getting on base more consistently. Given his upside, Emerson profiles as a worthy waiver wire target despite some of his early struggles in the big leagues.

 

Henry Bolte, Athletics

Athletics rookie outfielder Henry Bolte, who is considered the team's No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, has delivered since being called up in early May. Through his first 39 games played for the A's, the former second-rounder in 2022 has gone 39-for-122 (.320) with two home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 143 plate appearances. The Bay Area native is mostly intriguing for his speed, and he could see more run near the top of the A's batting order going forward with infielder/outfielder Zack Gelof (hand) on the injured list.

Bolte has been even better in his second month in the big leagues, going 24-for-70 (.343) with two homers, four doubles, six RBI, five stolen bases, and eight runs scored in 22 games played. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-handed hitter has an exciting combination of power, speed, and defense, but his swing-and-miss issues (27.3% strikeout rate) likely mean regression is coming in his rookie campaign.

But for now, Bolte is still worth considering off the waiver wire for speed, at the very least. He's rostered in only 12% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Caleb Kilian, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants right-hander Caleb Kilian had a rough outing in his most recent appearance against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing four earned runs for his second blown save of the year. However, the 29-year-old has been one of San Francisco's most reliable relievers overall this season, pitching to a 3.97 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 40 strikeouts and five saves across 34 innings (33 games).

Kilian has boosted his average fastball velocity to a career-best 96.9 miles per hour and has struck out 27.6% of the batters he's faced this season. Before his blowup against the A's, Kilian had recorded nine consecutive scoreless appearances. Kilian remains the most likely source of saves on the Giants roster and should be a priority target on the waiver wire in leagues where he is available.

 

Joshua Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez has been among the top power hitters in the minor leagues over the month of June and has put himself on the doorstep of a promotion. Since June 1, the top outfield prospect in the St. Louis pipeline has launched 10 home runs over just 19 contests while holding a .329/.365/.803 line while chipping in an additional two stolen bases.

On the season, the No. 65-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com has posted a .273/.343/.626 line with a strong 949 OPS. Even though the Cardinals recently saw Lars Nootbaar return from his lengthy stint on the IL and Nathan Church return to center field, Baez's elite production has put him in must-stash territory. If he maintains this pace, he should debut shortly after the All-Star break and hold high-end five-category potential as soon as he receives the big leagues.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luis Garcia Jr. 1B/2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
TJ Rumfield 1B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Paul Goldschmidt 1B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Schanuel 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Travis Bazzana 2B 50 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luis Garcia Jr. 1B/2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samad Taylor 2B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noelvi Marte 3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Colt Emerson 3B/SS 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Matt Shaw 3B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Blaze Jordan 1B/3B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Colt Emerson 3B/SS 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nasim Nunez 2B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noelvi Marte 3B/OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daulton Varsho OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samad Taylor 2B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Matt Shaw 3B/OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Teel C 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cooper Ingle C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Hunter Greene SP 70 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 58 Add in All Leagues
Gage Jump SP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Lodolo SP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dustin May SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tatsuya Imai SP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Roki Sasaki SP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Bieber SP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Weathers SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andre Pallante SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Young SP 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bubba Chandler SP 62 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Assad SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Noah Schultz SP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 58 Add in All Leagues
Paul Sewald RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Kilian RP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gregory Soto RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Javier Assad SP/RP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Caleb Thielbar RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mason Barnett SP/RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 14 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Travis Bazzana, Sam Antonacci, Jake McCarthy, Joey Cantillo, Gage Jump, Caleb Kilian, Elvis Alvarado, Henry Bolte, Grant Taylor, Matt Shaw, Caleb Durbin, Tatsuya Imai, Cooper Pratt, Kyle Teel, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, and Kade Anderson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Travis Bazzana, Sam Antonacci, Jake McCarthy, Joey Cantillo, Gage Jump, Caleb Kilian, Elvis Alvarado, Henry Bolte, Grant Taylor, Matt Shaw, Caleb Durbin, Tatsuya Imai, Cooper Pratt, Kyle Teel, Brandon Sproat, Christian Scott, and Kade Anderson:

Travis Bazzana
vs
Carson Benge
Travis Bazzana
vs
Gage Jump
Travis Bazzana
vs
Carter Jensen
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Lodolo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jacob Latz
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tanner Scott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Hunter Greene
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Payton Tolle
Travis Bazzana
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Durbin
Travis Bazzana
vs
Logan Henderson
Travis Bazzana
vs
Griffin Jax
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Royce Lewis
Travis Bazzana
vs
Henry Bolte
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Kilian
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Burger
Travis Bazzana
vs
Samuel Basallo
Travis Bazzana
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Travis Bazzana
vs
A.J. Ewing
Travis Bazzana
vs
Willi Castro
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nasim Nunez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
vs
Samad Taylor
Travis Bazzana
vs
Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
vs
Max Muncy
Travis Bazzana
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Sam Antonacci
vs
Tanner Scott
Sam Antonacci
vs
Payton Tolle
Sam Antonacci
vs
Nick Lodolo
Sam Antonacci
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Sam Antonacci
vs
Gage Jump
Sam Antonacci
vs
Caleb Durbin
Sam Antonacci
vs
Travis Bazzana
Sam Antonacci
vs
Logan Henderson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carson Benge
Sam Antonacci
vs
Griffin Jax
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carter Jensen
Sam Antonacci
vs
Emilio Pagan
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jacob Latz
Sam Antonacci
vs
Royce Lewis
Sam Antonacci
vs
Hunter Greene
Sam Antonacci
vs
Henry Bolte
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Sam Antonacci
vs
Caleb Kilian
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake Burger
Sam Antonacci
vs
Samuel Basallo
Sam Antonacci
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Sam Antonacci
vs
A.J. Ewing
Sam Antonacci
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Sam Antonacci
vs
Mickey Moniak
Sam Antonacci
vs
Willi Castro
Sam Antonacci
vs
Braden Montgomery
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Daulton Varsho
Sam Antonacci
vs
Cole Carrigg
Sam Antonacci
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake McCarthy
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake McCarthy
vs
Paul Sewald
Jake McCarthy
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jake McCarthy
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jake McCarthy
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake McCarthy
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jake McCarthy
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
vs
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
vs
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Jake McCarthy
vs
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Jake McCarthy
vs
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Jake McCarthy
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Jake McCarthy
vs
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Jake McCarthy
vs
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Jake McCarthy
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Grant Taylor
Joey Cantillo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joey Cantillo
vs
Braden Montgomery
Joey Cantillo
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Joey Cantillo
vs
Willi Castro
Joey Cantillo
vs
Colt Emerson
Joey Cantillo
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joey Cantillo
vs
Lawrence Butler
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joey Cantillo
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joey Cantillo
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Joey Cantillo
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Joey Cantillo
vs
Hunter Greene
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Latz
Joey Cantillo
vs
Nick Lodolo
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tanner Scott
Joey Cantillo
vs
Payton Tolle
Joey Cantillo
vs
Logan Henderson
Joey Cantillo
vs
Griffin Jax
Joey Cantillo
vs
Emilio Pagan
Joey Cantillo
vs
Paul Sewald
Gage Jump
vs
Travis Bazzana
Gage Jump
vs
Nick Lodolo
Gage Jump
vs
Carson Benge
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Carter Jensen
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
vs
Hunter Greene
Gage Jump
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Royce Lewis
Gage Jump
vs
Henry Bolte
Gage Jump
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Kilian
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Burger
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Gage Jump
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gage Jump
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
vs
Shane Bieber
Gage Jump
vs
Cade Cavalli
Gage Jump
vs
Walbert Urena
Gage Jump
vs
Ryan Weathers
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Sean Burke
Gage Jump
vs
Shane Drohan
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake Burger
Caleb Kilian
vs
Henry Bolte
Caleb Kilian
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Kilian
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Kilian
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Kilian
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Kilian
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Kilian
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Kilian
vs
Caleb Durbin
Caleb Kilian
vs
Paul Sewald
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Caleb Kilian
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Caleb Kilian
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Caleb Kilian
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Kilian
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Kilian
vs
Willi Castro
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Kilian
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Alex Lange
Caleb Kilian
vs
Troy Melton
Caleb Kilian
vs
Sean Burke
Caleb Kilian
vs
Aaron Ashby
Caleb Kilian
vs
Shane Drohan
Caleb Kilian
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kirby Yates
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Hogan Harris
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Cooper Pratt
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Dennis Santana
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Sean Manaea
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Noah Schultz
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Max Muncy
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jacob Webb
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Cooper Ingle
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Ian Seymour
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Denzer Guzman
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
Clayton Beeter
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jonathan Loaisiga
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Kirby Yates
Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
Tanner Scott
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Payton Tolle
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Griffin Jax
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Emilio Pagan
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Paul Sewald
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Alex Lange
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Troy Melton
Henry Bolte
vs
Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
vs
Emilio Pagan
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Kilian
Henry Bolte
vs
Griffin Jax
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Burger
Henry Bolte
vs
Logan Henderson
Henry Bolte
vs
Samuel Basallo
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Durbin
Henry Bolte
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Henry Bolte
vs
A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
vs
Payton Tolle
Henry Bolte
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
vs
Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
vs
Tanner Scott
Henry Bolte
vs
Paul Sewald
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Lodolo
Henry Bolte
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Henry Bolte
vs
Gage Jump
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Braden Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Henry Bolte
vs
Daulton Varsho
Henry Bolte
vs
Cole Carrigg
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
Lawrence Butler
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
Alex Lange
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
Walbert Urena
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Lodolo
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Caleb Durbin
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Caleb Durbin
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
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vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
Samad Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Tatsuya Imai
vs
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Tatsuya Imai
vs
Shane Bieber
Tatsuya Imai
vs
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Tatsuya Imai
vs
Grant Taylor
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Colt Emerson
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Daulton Varsho
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Lawrence Butler
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Alex Lange
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tatsuya Imai
vs
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Tatsuya Imai
vs
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Tatsuya Imai
vs
Nasim Nunez
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Willi Castro
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Josh Bell
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Hunter Greene
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Jacob Latz
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Nick Lodolo
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Payton Tolle
Tatsuya Imai
vs
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Tatsuya Imai
vs
Griffin Jax
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Walbert Urena
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Ryan Weathers
Tatsuya Imai
vs
Troy Melton
Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Cooper Pratt
vs
Noah Schultz
Cooper Pratt
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jacob Webb
Cooper Pratt
vs
Hogan Harris
Cooper Pratt
vs
Ian Seymour
Cooper Pratt
vs
Dennis Santana
Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cooper Pratt
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cooper Pratt
vs
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Cooper Pratt
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cooper Pratt
vs
Nasim Nunez
Cooper Pratt
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Cooper Pratt
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cooper Pratt
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Cooper Pratt
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kyle Teel
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Kyle Teel
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Teel
vs
Jake Bennett
Kyle Teel
vs
Andre Pallante
Kyle Teel
vs
Shane Drohan
Kyle Teel
vs
Kirby Yates
Kyle Teel
vs
Blaze Jordan
Kyle Teel
vs
Clayton Beeter
Kyle Teel
vs
Aaron Ashby
Kyle Teel
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kyle Teel
vs
Sean Burke
Kyle Teel
vs
Mason Barnett
Kyle Teel
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Teel
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kyle Teel
vs
Dylan Crews
Kyle Teel
vs
Ian Seymour
Kyle Teel
vs
Samad Taylor
Kyle Teel
vs
Jacob Webb
Kyle Teel
vs
Christian Scott
Kyle Teel
vs
Noah Schultz
Kyle Teel
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Teel
vs
Sean Manaea
Kyle Teel
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Teel
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kyle Teel
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Kyle Teel
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Kyle Teel
vs
Cooper Ingle
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase DeLauter
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cole Carrigg
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Brandon Sproat
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Bieber
Brandon Sproat
vs
Daulton Varsho
Brandon Sproat
vs
Grant Taylor
Brandon Sproat
vs
Alex Lange
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
vs
Colt Emerson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Braden Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Lawrence Butler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Willi Castro
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase Meidroth
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mickey Moniak
Brandon Sproat
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nasim Nunez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Hunter Greene
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nick Lodolo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Payton Tolle
Brandon Sproat
vs
Logan Henderson
Brandon Sproat
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Griffin Jax
Brandon Sproat
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Walbert Urena
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Weathers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
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Samad Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Christian Scott
vs
Dylan Crews
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Curtis Mead
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Weathers
Christian Scott
vs
Sean Burke
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Aaron Ashby
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Blaze Jordan
Christian Scott
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Nasim Nunez
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Christian Scott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Teel
Christian Scott
vs
Lawrence Butler
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Hunter Greene
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Nick Lodolo
Christian Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Bieber
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
vs
Javier Assad
Kade Anderson
vs
Nolan Schanuel
Kade Anderson
vs
Denzer Guzman
Kade Anderson
vs
Jonathan Loaisiga
Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
Max Muncy
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Charlie Condon
Kade Anderson
vs
Dennis Santana
Kade Anderson
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Max Clark
Kade Anderson
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Hogan Harris
Kade Anderson
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Walker Jenkins
Kade Anderson
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Kade Anderson
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Kaelen Culpepper
Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
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Karson Milbrandt
Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Sean Manaea
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
vs
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
vs
Cade Cavalli

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has "Big Spring," a Bigger Role Coming in 2026?
Jadarian Price

Won't Have High-Volume Role Right Away
Elijah Arroyo

Carries Stash Appeal for Dynasty Rebuilders
Tre Tucker

Should Dynasty Managers Be Looking to Sell High on Tre Tucker?
Jack Bech

a Buy-Low Candidate With New Offensive Infrastructure in Vegas?
Jonah Coleman

Profiles as a Priority Dynasty Stash Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Leaves Early on Monday With Apparent Head Injury
Tyler Soderstrom

Lands on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Teoscar Hernández

Dodgers Reinstate Teoscar Hernandez From the Injured List
Marcus Semien

has Grade 3 Flexor Strain, Out 4-6 Weeks
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Elly De La Cruz

Sprains Ankle on Sunday, Set for Re-Evaluation on Monday
Oneil Cruz

Likely to Return After All-Star Break
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Set For UFC Baku Main Event
Rafael Fiziev

In Dire Need Of Victory
Michel Pereira

Set For UFC Baku Co-Main Event
Shara Magomedov

Returns At UFC Baku
Matheus Camilo

An Underdog At UFC Baku
Nazim Sadykhov

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Charles Johnson

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Asu Almabayev

A Favorite At UFC Baku
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