July 1, 2026

Eric Cross' top 25 fantasy baseball prospects to stash in redraft for Week 14 (2026). His updated MLB rookie rankings for prospect call-ups to make 2026 impacts.

The calendar is about to flip into July, and we're now entering the stretch run of the 2026 fantasy baseball season. As I've always said, stashing prospects in redraft leagues needs to be very strategic, especially now with those bench spots being so valuable.

With only a couple of prospect promotions recently, the top names remain at the top of this week's stash rankings. However, several names look like they're going to mash their way into the Majors sooner rather than later, including two Colorado Rockies prospects.

These prospect rankings are for 2026 redraft value only. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026 redraft leagues. You can also see our top fantasy baseball dynasty prospects rankings for longer-term outlooks and our 2026 fantasy baseball rankings dashboard for all other league formats.

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Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

My prospect write-ups are below the rankings. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Sean Keys (TOR), Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (ATH)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

There aren't many hotter hitters in the minor leagues than Charlie Condon right now. In 22 games this month, Condon has blasted 15 extra-base hits and nine home runs with a .321/.455/.778 slash line. All nine of those home runs this month have come in his last 17 games, including two separate two-homer games on June 12 and June 28.

Charlie Condon showed off his patented power with his second two-homer game in 16 days for the @ABQTopes. It's been a hot month for the @Rockies' No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 70), who leads Triple-A with 30 RBIs in June: https://t.co/PhC75oBlQr pic.twitter.com/13yOCzBG2m — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 29, 2026

For the season, Condon is now up to 36 extra-base hits and 17 home runs in 70 Triple-A games with a .280/.411/.564 slash line. Condon has been hitting the ball hard all season, but especially in June, when he has a 91.5 mph AVG EV, 51.7% hard-hit rate, and a 13.3% barrel rate, while making contact at a 76.7% clip. At this point, it wouldn't surprise me if Condon mashed his way into the Colorado lineup within the next few weeks.

Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies

One of the few minor league hitters who might be hotter than Condon lately is his own teammate, Zac Veen. Over the last 30 days, Veen has slashed .385/.398/.827 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, and three steals in 108 plate appearances. He's only walked three times during this span, but Veen is also keeping the strikeout rate in check at a solid 19.4% clip.

As was the case with Condon, Veen is hitting for more power this month, registering a 90.7 mph AVG EV, 43.4% hard-hit rate, and a 9.2% barrel rate. While his power upside isn't as high as Condon's, Veen has the power to be a 20-homer bat who provides plenty of steals as well.

This is a very fantasy-friendly profile, and one we should see back up with Colorado at some point this summer. Don't let the initial MLB struggles scare you off here with Veen.

Seaver King, Washington Nationals

Speaking of fantasy-friendly profiles, Seaver King certainly fits into that bucket. King dominated in Double-A over 35 games, earning a promotion in late May to Triple-A. Overall, King has racked up 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and nine steals in 305 plate appearances with a .308/.388/.510 slash line. He's also walking at a 9.8% clip while striking out in just 19.7% of his plate appearances.

Outside of a higher 39.2% chase rate, King's metrics have looked impressive during his time in Triple-A. He's currently running an 87% zone contact rate and 76.4% overall contact rate with a 47% hard-hit rate, 10.2% barrel rate, and a 103.6 mph 90th percentile EV.

King could wind up as a 15-20 homer bat who exceeds 20 steals annually while hitting for a decent average as well. Given his ability to play multiple infield positions, I'd expect him to be up with Washington within the next month or so if he keeps hitting well.

Hector Rodriguez, Cincinnati Reds

Hector Rodriguez has quietly been having a really nice season at the plate, but hasn't been getting discussed nearly enough. Overall this season, Rodriguez is slashing .288/.367/.536 in 78 games for Louisville with 36 extra-base hits, 18 home runs, and six steals. He's been especially potent at the plate over the last 30 days, racking up six doubles, eight home runs, and a .315/.413/.674 slash line.

How hot is Héctor Rodríguez? 🔥🔥 The @Reds' No. 5 prospect collects 4 hits (2 HRs) and 5 RBIs a night after cycling and driving in 7 for the Triple-A @LouisvilleBats: pic.twitter.com/Gz5FgSWEvz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 12, 2026

While he's a tad aggressive at the plate with a 35% chase rate, Rodriguez makes it work thanks to above-average contact skills, above-average power, and a decent approach at the plate.

This is a bat that could really flourish in Great American Ball Park, hitting for average and power while adding in some steals as well. In Triple-A this season, Rodriguez is running an 85% zone contact rate, 77% overall contact rate, 43.3% hard-hit rate, and a 107.3 mph 90th percentile EV.

Max Anderson, Detroit Tigers

A sneaky name to keep an eye on in redraft leagues is Detroit Tigers infield prospect Max Anderson. Over the last 30 days, Anderson is slashing .311/.355/.573 with seven doubles and six home runs in 110 plate appearances for Triple-A Toledo.

I'd say Anderson has been heating up lately, but this is what he's been doing all season, outside of when he missed a bit of time due to a quad strain earlier in the season. For the season, Anderson is slashing .308/.352/.538 with 10 doubles and 11 home runs in 49 games.

Anderson is an aggressive hitter with a 55% swing rate, but he makes above-average contact and has only struck out in 12.4% of his plate appearances this season. However, the middle-of-the-road power and below-average speed make him more appealing in deeper leagues for redraft purposes this season.

Additional Prospect Notes

Wei-En Lin (ATH): Unfortunately, we won't be seeing Wei-En Lin join Gage Jump in the Athletics rotation this season. The talented left-handed pitching prospect will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of 2026 along with the first half of the 2027 season as well.

River Ryan (LAD): It's not as bad as Lin's injury, but River Ryan is also on the IL with a hamstring strain. While the talent is intriguing, I've been wondering when and in what role we'd see Ryan this season for the Dodgers, and this injury is an added speed bump for Ryan's short-term redraft outlook. He's still one to monitor, but I'm really questioning how big a fantasy impact Ryan will make this season.

Jonah Tong (NYM): After nearly doing so last week, I finally bumped Jonah Tong out of the top 25 and into the honorable mentions section this week. Tong just hasn't looked good in Triple-A, allowing 25 hits, 13 earned runs, and 10 walks over his last four starts spanning 18 innings. I'm not giving up on him long-term, but I don't envision much or any fantasy impact in redraft leagues this season.

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