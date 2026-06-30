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5 Deep Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers - Breakout Candidates to Target in Drafts (2026)

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Isaac TeSlaa - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Wyatt's five late-round fantasy football WR sleepers for 2026. Target these breakout candidates in drafts: Germie Bernard, Ted Hurst, Antonio Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, and Dontayvion Wicks.

There is no greater feeling than finding a diamond in the rough in fantasy football. That one player you’ve been holding close to the vest finally pays off and turns your fantasy team into a legit contender.

The NFL is a transient league built on out-of-nowhere breakout campaigns that completely reshape the fantasy football landscape and history forever. The league has seen deep wide receiver breakouts like Wan'Dale Robinson, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and Deebo Samuel Sr., almost year over year.

Let’s dive into five deep sleepers at wide receiver who possess hidden talent and overlooked opportunities in their offense. The ADP used for this article is courtesy of RotoBaller.

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Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers 

WR79, ADP 269

Germie Bernard is currently gliding underneath fantasy radars so far despite being selected in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in April.

The former Alabama standout currently projects as the Steelers' No. 3 pass-catcher and starting slot receiver. Bernard was a Swiss Army knife for three of his four years in college, finding ways to contribute despite playing in talented receiver rooms.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has heavily used 11 personnel as a play-caller, which provides Bernard with an immediate opportunity to play. Bernard’s blue-collar mindset and versatile skill set are perfect for McCarthy’s scheme and Aaron Rodgers' current play style.

Rodgers has become more risk-averse in the latter stages of his career. In 2025, Rodgers had the fewest completed air yards (1,203) and the second-most pass yards after the catch (2,119) of quarterbacks who started at least 15 games.

Additionally, Rodgers had one of the lowest average depths of target (6.4) and one of the fastest average times to throw (2.56 seconds) in the league, according to PFF.

This aligns perfectly with Bernard’s route-running skill set, according to Matt Harmon of Reception Perception. In his college samples, Bernard had over an 85 percent success rate on screens (100%), flat routes (92.9%), outs (89.2%), digs (85.2%), and comebacks (100%).

These are the quick-hitting routes Rodgers desires to throw to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

On paper, the Steelers receiving room is filled with big-name receivers like DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. However, Bernard’s versatile skill set to play all three receiver positions and occasionally line up in the backfield allows him to carve out a contributing role.

Bernard was able to find a contributing role in star-studded college receiver rooms. He contributed to the Washington Huskies' national championship run, which featured Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan, all of whom were top-100 picks.

Then, when Bernard transferred to Alabama, he became the most productive offensive weapon despite having future first-round pick Ryan Coleman-Williams on the roster.

It might take some time, but Bernard has the pro-like mindset and skill set to become Rodgers' go-to target on quick dropback passes. This makes the 22-year-old rookie a dark-horse candidate to lead the Steelers in targets this season.

 

Ted Hurst, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

WR75, ADP 248

While playing off the national radar at Georgia State, Ted Hurst burst onto the scene during the predraft process for the 2026 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old managed to boost his draft stock from a Day 3 flyer to an early Day 2 selection after producing an impressive week at the Reese Senior Bowl.

Hurst dominated defensive backs in one-on-one drills by creating consistent separation and making highlight-reel catches. Then at the NFL Combine, Hurst measured in at 6’3" and 206 lbs and paired a 4.42 40 time (59th percentile) with an 11’3’’ broad jump (98th percentile).

The Georgia State standout will now be going to an opportunistic receiving room in Tampa Bay. The departure of future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans leaves the door open for a younger receiver to carve out a role in the offense.

Second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka will likely become the WR1 in the offense and take a leadership role in the room. However, Hurst is the only receiver on the roster with the size and athleticism to slide into the Evans role.

The inconsistent health of Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan also leaves an opportunity for Hurst to find consistent volume in the offense.

There will be a learning curve for Hurst coming into the NFL from the Sun Belt conference, and it will take time for him to get up to speed. His red-zone opportunity could provide him with a floor during his rookie season.

Hurst is a more appealing target for dynasty leagues than redraft leagues currently. However, this is a path to fantasy relevance in Year 1 if he can find consistent volume on a fluid receiver depth chart and bully smaller defensive backs in the end zone.

 

Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions

WR76, ADP 255

Isaac TeSlaa felt like a walking highlight reel during his rookie season, making eye-popping one-handed grabs and mossing defenders at the catch point.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was very complimentary of TeSlaa recently on where he is heading into his sophomore campaign. Campbell said that TeSlaa has looked “like a consistent veteran this offseason,” and he is “excited” about his trajectory, according to Tim Twentyman of the Detroit Lions' official website.

The biggest weakness in TeSlaa’s 2026 outlook is his path to volume in the Lions' high-profile offense. The 24-year-old is currently in the pole position to win the WR3 job. However, the WR3 role is at best the fifth option in a loaded offense: Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta.

On the other hand, TeSlaa’s greatest strengths are his ball skills at the catch point and his knack for finding the end zone. He had 16 catches for 239 yards and six touchdowns, which means 37.5 percent of his catches went for a touchdown.

TeSlaa might not command a high target share in the offense, but he can take the role of the jump-ball receiver in the red zone. The team does not have an established contested-catch winner on the roster, which allows TeSlaa to carve out a crucial role in the offense.

The Arkansas product ranked in the top 1 percent of all wide receivers in history with his Relative Athletic Score at the NFL Combine. He is the ideal option for the Lions due to his 6’4" frame, 39.5-inch vertical, and impressive acrobatic catch radius.

If he can build a strong relationship with Jared Goff this offseason, TeSlaa could find his way to double-digit touchdowns in his second season.

 

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

WR58, ADP 163

The Washington Commanders may have landed another talented receiver in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft this past April. The team selected wide receiver Antonio Williams from Clemson with the 71st overall pick.

He was a four-year contributor at Clemson and exited the program with the fourth-most career receptions (208) and is tied with Mike Williams for the fourth-most touchdown receptions (21) in school history. Williams broke out as a junior, hauling in 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, which led the ACC.

The lack of premier pass-catching options in the Commanders' passing game provides an opportunity for high volume and a path to fantasy relevance this year. Williams currently projects as the No. 2 receiver in the offense and will compete with Treylon Burks and Luke McCaffrey for the spot.

Williams has reportedly been a standout player during training camp, putting his quickness and separation ability on full display.

Williams is seen as a smooth operator as a route runner and was praised for his ability to create separation at all three levels of the field during the predraft process. He was also comfortable doing the dirty work in the middle of the field.

New offensive coordinator David Blough is set to run a variation of Ben Johnson’s offense with hints of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Johnson’s offense primarily ran through Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot receiver role. Williams' skill set aligns perfectly to play the St. Brown for Washington. Plus, with Jayden Daniels running the offense, it allows more explosiveness and upside.

As of right now, Williams is primed to be the No. 2 receiver in Washington, and it will need him to produce at a high level if it wants to get back to the postseason. Washington has been rumored to be interested in signing Stefon Diggs or Brandon Aiyuk at some point this offseason.

If this happens, Williams' fantasy stock will take a hit as a rookie for redraft leagues, but he would still be an intriguing player with upside to target in dynasty and deep keeper league formats.

 

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

WR86, ADP 309

There have been rumblings around the league about the Eagles' recent trade acquisition, Dontayvion Wicks. The Packers traded Wicks to the Eagles in April for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The Eagles gave him a one-year, $12.5 million extension upon arrival, and he has since emerged as an offensive standout during offseason workouts.

Wicks mainly operated as a rotational receiver with the Packers, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes he could be more than that in Philly.

“I’ll continue to say that I wouldn’t sleep on Dontayvion Wicks as a key piece to the Eagles’ puzzle to replace A.J. Brown,” Breer wrote in his quick-hitters article. “Talent was never his issue in Green Bay.”

Green Bay had a crowded receiver room full of first- and second-round draft picks with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed. That significant draft capital quickly overshadows a fifth-round draft pick when it comes to managing the pecking order of playing time.

In Philly, Wicks is stepping into a receiver room that currently has a void with the A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots. Additionally, Eagles first-round pick Makai Lemon has missed substantial time this offseason due to a hamstring injury.

As a result, Wicks has been frequently lining up alongside DeVonta Smith in two-receiver sets and has been building chemistry with his new quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has praised Wicks for his “unique skill set” to get in and out of breaks and even said he had some Keenan Allen in him and his game.

Wicks was strategically targeted by future Hall of Fame GM Howie Roseman as a key piece in the next evolution of the Eagles offense. If Roseman is buying Wicks, then I am buying into Wicks becoming an asset for the Eagles.

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