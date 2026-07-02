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3 Fantasy Football Rookies to Target: Breakout Candidates and Draft Sleepers for FFPC Leagues (2026)

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Demond Claiborne - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Corbin Young examines three fantasy football rookie sleepers and draft targets for 2026 FFPC best ball leagues. His top rookie targets, sleepers, and breakouts to draft.

The first rule of fantasy football is understanding your league format. When playing in Fantasy Football Players Championship (FFPC) best ball leagues, it's 28 rounds and 12 teams, with one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, and two flex spots. That's 336 players being drafted in best ball leagues, making for deeper rosters.

That said, we'll identify draft sleepers using an arbitrary cutoff of rookies past pick 200. Beyond the typical point-per-reception scoring format, they award tight ends 1.5 points per reception. That automatically pushes tight end value up higher, but be cautious on overvaluing the position in some cases. Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers remain two of the top fantasy-relevant rookies drafted at the position.

These three rookie sleepers to target in best ball leagues happen to be running backs. Can these rookies make an impact via some splash games in FFPC best ball leagues? Let's dive into their rookie profiles and team contexts to see why we should be targeting them in drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Demond Claiborne, RB, Vikings

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 201.9

NFL Draft Pick: 6th Round (Day 3)

Demond Claiborne lacks the ideal size at running back, listed at 5-foot-8 and under 190 pounds. He ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, which translated to an above-average Speed Score (64th percentile). Claiborne dominated the team production with a 68% Running Back Dominator in 2025, higher than his career average (59%).

He has shown his ability to be a pass catcher, too, with 51 receptions over his final two collegiate seasons and a career 5% market share of receiving yards.

As a smaller running back, he teased us with his breakaway speed. That's evident in Claiborne's 42.5% breakaway rush percentage, which indicates that over 42% of his carries went for 15 or more rushing yards. Though Claiborne can be a pass-catching option out of the backfield, he struggles to pass block at times, which can limit his playing time.

The Vikings ranked 12th in neutral script rush percentage (46%) last season. That shows they probably want to be a balanced offense. The Vikings ranked 11th in adjusted yards before contact per attempt and finished 22nd in pressure rate allowed. They added five interior offensive linemen in free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, including a first-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

Let's dig deeper into the team context. In some regards, J.J. McCarthy hasn't met expectations, though we might want to be patient, given his draft capital and injury. That said, the Vikings signed Kyler Murray to a one-year contract in March, muddying the waters for the starting quarterback job.

McCarthy and Murray have been known to use their legs as mobile quarterbacks. The historical data indicate that mobile quarterbacks don't often pass to their running backs. When we filter by the Cardinals and Vikings offenses over the past five seasons (2021-2025), we notice that the Cardinals had a massive spike in running back expected fantasy points (11) and targets (7.3) last season.

That's mainly because Jacoby Brissett started in 14 games during the 2025 season. For context, the Cardinals ranked first in neutral script pass rate (64%) in 2025. They ranked ninth in 2024, 25th in 2023, and 8th in 2022. With Murray and McCarthy battling for quarterback reps, there's a good chance that the running back targets will be limited.

That will impact Claiborne's running back targets, though he could be an explosive rusher on limited touches, similar to Keaton Mitchell. Claiborne will be fighting for the Vikings' RB3 spot behind Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason. Jones has shown to be a proficient pass catcher, but Mason profiled more as an early-down rusher.

This is a situation where FFPC best ball drafters may be leaning into the uncertainty for Claiborne, as a potential third-down back with explosive rushing upside.

 

Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 247.1 

NFL Draft Pick: Third Round (Day 2)

Kaelon Black shared the backfield with the former Maryland sleeper Roman Hemby at Indiana during their National Championship run. Black was a third-round pick, while Hemby was undrafted, underscoring how NFL teams valued both running backs. With Christian McCaffrey as the lead running back, Black could be the second RB on this 49ers team.

Black peaked in his final collegiate season at Indiana in Year 4. He was primarily deployed as a rusher with over 1,039 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Black was more of a pass catcher at James Madison (42 receptions), though he only caught eight passes in two seasons at Indiana. In the instance that McCaffrey misses time, Black could serve in an early-down role.

The top closest comparisons for Black are seen below. Black's most notable comparisons include Qadree Ollison, Jase McClellan, Damien Harris, and Zamir White.

Black showed he can fight for yards after contact, averaging 3.47 yards per attempt (YAC/Att). He also showed he can break off chunk plays, with a 41.6% breakaway rush percentage. Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo will be competing for backup reps with Black. Guerendo is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, with James lacking any production in his brief NFL career.

Black fits into the Zero RB category, taking a chance on upside backups. However, there's a downside scenario in which another backup running back becomes relevant instead of Black if McCaffrey misses time.

 

Adam Randall, RB, Ravens

FFPC Best Ball ADP: 307.5

NFL Draft Pick: Fifth Round (Day 3)

Like Black's scenario with the 49ers, Adam Randall is a contingent upside pick as a rookie. However, it's worth noting that Randall is the third Ravens' running back in this offense behind Derrick Henry (23.7 ADP) and Justice Hill (194.3 ADP). Hill is entering his seventh season with the Ravens, so there's a good chance he garners more reps initially as a backup.

Randall entices me with his linebacker-type build at the running back position. He was listed at 6-foot-3 and 232 pounds, with juicy athletic measures. That's evident by Randall's 91st percentile Speed Score, 95th percentile Freak Score, and 82nd percentile Explosion Score. Based on Randall's size and athleticism, he compares closely to Derrick Coleman, Henry, Toby Gerhart, and Latavius Murray.

As a former wide receiver, Randall lacked the career production as a running back. However, Randall closed his career with an 82% Running Back Dominator at Clemson, the highest among the 2026 NFL Draft Prospects. He flashed his receiving skills at running back with a 7-8% receiving yardage market share in his final two collegiate seasons.

Though Randall lacked the YAC/Att (3.20) and missed tackles forced (19.2% in his career), Clemson often deployed him as a power-style running back, who runs between the tackles, which makes him tough to bring down in short yardage plays. Clemson used him on special teams to return kicks, so there's a chance he earns a spot on the roster, with a chance to fight for a backup running back role.

The Ravens ranked second in 2025 and third in 2024 in neutral script rush percentage. That's a product of Lamar Jackson and Henry playing together over the past two seasons. Over the past two seasons, Hill played 41% of the team's snaps with 9% of the team's rush attempts and a 12% target share. The Ravens also like to use fullback Patrick Ricard on 40% of snaps.

Randall projects as the RB3 behind Hill, but there's enough upside to dream upon as one of the final picks in FFPC Best Ball drafts. Don't be surprised if Randall makes several splash plays during the preseason and regular season.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Demond Claiborne, Adam Randall, Kaelon Black, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Demond Claiborne, Adam Randall, Kaelon Black, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, Jonah Coleman:

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Breece Hall
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David Montgomery
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Kaelon Black
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Bucky Irving
Kaelon Black
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Kaelon Black
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Chuba Hubbard
Kaelon Black
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Jaylen Warren
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Tony Pollard
Kaelon Black
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Kaelon Black
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaelon Black
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Blake Corum
Kaelon Black
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Rico Dowdle
Kaelon Black
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RJ Harvey
Kaelon Black
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Kyle Monangai
Nicholas Singleton
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Nicholas Singleton
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Andrei Iosivas
Nicholas Singleton
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Kendrick Bourne
Nicholas Singleton
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Najee Harris
Nicholas Singleton
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Chimere Dike
Nicholas Singleton
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Greg Dulcich
Nicholas Singleton
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Malachi Fields
Nicholas Singleton
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Mack Hollins
Nicholas Singleton
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Jalen Tolbert
Nicholas Singleton
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Colby Parkinson
Nicholas Singleton
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Emmett Johnson
Nicholas Singleton
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Theo Johnson
Nicholas Singleton
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Rashod Bateman
Nicholas Singleton
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Elijah Sarratt
Nicholas Singleton
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Cade Otton
Nicholas Singleton
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David Njoku
Nicholas Singleton
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Darnell Mooney
Nicholas Singleton
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Kimani Vidal
Nicholas Singleton
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Mike Gesicki
Nicholas Singleton
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Nicholas Singleton
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AJ Barner
Nicholas Singleton
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Jack Bech
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Zachariah Branch
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Chris Brazzell II
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Christian Kirk
Nicholas Singleton
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Chris Bell
Nicholas Singleton
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Brandon Aiyuk
Nicholas Singleton
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Demond Claiborne
Nicholas Singleton
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Devaughn Vele
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Kalif Raymond
Nicholas Singleton
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Malik Washington
Nicholas Singleton
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Kaelon Black
Nicholas Singleton
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Troy Franklin
Nicholas Singleton
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Tua Tagovailoa
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Keenan Allen
Nicholas Singleton
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Geno Smith
Nicholas Singleton
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Sean Tucker
Nicholas Singleton
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Elic Ayomanor
Nicholas Singleton
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Justice Hill
Nicholas Singleton
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Deshaun Watson
Nicholas Singleton
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Tre Harris
Nicholas Singleton
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Darnell Washington
Nicholas Singleton
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Jaylen Wright
Nicholas Singleton
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Samaje Perine
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Ty Johnson
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Ted Hurst
Nicholas Singleton
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MarShawn Lloyd
Nicholas Singleton
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Chris Brooks
Nicholas Singleton
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Caleb Douglas
Nicholas Singleton
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Tory Horton
Nicholas Singleton
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Michael Mayer
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Jaylin Noel
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Keon Coleman
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Tank Dell
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Brenen Thompson
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Pat Bryant
Nicholas Singleton
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Eli Stowers
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Ray Davis
Nicholas Singleton
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Dawson Knox
Nicholas Singleton
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DJ Giddens
Nicholas Singleton
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Darius Slayton
Nicholas Singleton
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Adonai Mitchell
Nicholas Singleton
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Skyler Bell
Nicholas Singleton
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Aaron Rodgers
Nicholas Singleton
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Marquise Brown
Nicholas Singleton
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Nicholas Singleton
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Joshua Palmer
Nicholas Singleton
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Antonio Williams
Nicholas Singleton
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Jaydon Blue
Nicholas Singleton
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Braelon Allen
Nicholas Singleton
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Mason Taylor
Nicholas Singleton
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Jonah Coleman
Nicholas Singleton
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Isaac Guerendo
Nicholas Singleton
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Jordan James
Nicholas Singleton
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KaVontae Turpin
Nicholas Singleton
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Nicholas Singleton
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Bijan Robinson
Nicholas Singleton
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Christian McCaffrey
Nicholas Singleton
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Jonathan Taylor
Nicholas Singleton
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James Cook III
Nicholas Singleton
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Saquon Barkley
Nicholas Singleton
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Ashton Jeanty
Nicholas Singleton
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Kenneth Walker III
Nicholas Singleton
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Chase Brown
Nicholas Singleton
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Omarion Hampton
Nicholas Singleton
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Derrick Henry
Nicholas Singleton
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De'Von Achane
Nicholas Singleton
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Jeremiyah Love
Nicholas Singleton
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Kyren Williams
Nicholas Singleton
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Nicholas Singleton
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Javonte Williams
Nicholas Singleton
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Breece Hall
Nicholas Singleton
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Josh Jacobs
Nicholas Singleton
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Cam Skattebo
Nicholas Singleton
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D'Andre Swift
Nicholas Singleton
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TreVeyon Henderson
Nicholas Singleton
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Bhayshul Tuten
Nicholas Singleton
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Jadarian Price
Nicholas Singleton
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David Montgomery
Nicholas Singleton
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Quinshon Judkins
Nicholas Singleton
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Bucky Irving
Nicholas Singleton
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Nicholas Singleton
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Chuba Hubbard
Nicholas Singleton
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Jaylen Warren
Nicholas Singleton
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Tony Pollard
Nicholas Singleton
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J.K. Dobbins
Nicholas Singleton
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Troy Franklin
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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Saquon Barkley
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Antonio Williams
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Minnesota Vikings
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Dylan Sampson
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Tank Bigsby
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Kaytron Allen
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Malik Washington
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Cam Little
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
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AJ Barner
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Mike Gesicki
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Bryce Young
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Tre Tucker
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Cade Otton
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Rashod Bateman
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Emmett Johnson
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Ryan Flournoy
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Jalen Tolbert
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Cam Ward
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Malachi Fields
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Stefon Diggs
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Chimere Dike
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Houston Texans
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Kendrick Bourne
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Juwan Johnson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Javonte Williams
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