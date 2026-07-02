👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Chris Godwin Jr., Christian Watson, Ricky Pearsall, Mike Evans, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Jalen Nailor

Link copied to clipboard!
Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Chris Godwin Jr., Christian Watson, Ricky Pearsall, Mike Evans, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Jalen Nailor.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions are regarding players like Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Chris Godwin Jr., Christian Watson, Ricky Pearsall, Mike Evans, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Jalen Nailor. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026. Our free Who Should I Draft? tool will help make your fantasy football draft decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free! Make the right decisions.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee) was released from Dallas County Jail after serving 30 days for a probation violation, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. After being released, Rice ran away from cameras and refused to speak to the media before being taken away in an SUV. In addition to more off-the-field issues this offseason for the 26-year-old, Rice had a clean-up surgery on his right knee in May, but head coach Andy Reid said he expects Rice to be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Barring a setback with his knee this summer, Rice should be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season in early September, although another potential suspension to begin the year hanging over his head will have fantasy managers hesitant to take him early in drafts. When active, Rice has clearly established himself as the WR1 in KC as quarterback Patrick Mahomes' (knee) favorite weapon, but injuries and off-the-field issues have limited him to just 12 regular-season starts in the last two years. The former second-rounder in 2023 out of SMU is a risk/reward, low-end WR2/high-end WR3 target in upcoming 2026 fantasy drafts.

 

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) suffered ACL and meniscus tears in Week 4's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, prematurely ending his season. Nabers caught 18 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns over four games before the season-ending injury. The 22-year-old initially had the knee surgery in late October and had a procedure in April to remove scar tissue. He continues to progress and is expected to return to the field soon. According to head coach John Harbaugh, he's making "really good progress," and he's "very hopeful that he'll be back soon."

Harbaugh added that Nabers is 70-80 percent through his rehab process. Barring a setback, Nabers will likely be ready by the time training camp rolls around. Some of the offseason changes besides the addition of HC Harbaugh include new OC Charles Nagy, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end Isaiah Likely. All of Nabers' production, except Week 4, came with now-retired quarterback Russell Wilson. The Giants' offense was gradually better with then-rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

Nabers is targeting a Week 1 return and should produce with Dart as long as he's healthy. RotoBaller ranks the former first-round pick as WR18 and projects 77 catches, 1,103 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2026. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Nabers' progress throughout training camp, but all signs are pointing up for the LSU product heading into fantasy football drafts.

 

Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. could be the odds-on favorite to take over the team's WR1 job in 2026 now that Mike Evans is in San Francisco, according to River Wells of Sports Illustrated. Godwin signed a big deal worth $22 million per year before the start of last season, but he was hurt for most of 2025 and finished with 33 receptions on 55 targets for a career-low 360 yards and two touchdowns in nine games (six starts) in his ninth year in the NFL (all with Tampa).

The 30-year-old has spoken at length about how good he feels about where his health is. Godwin got a lot of looks in the slot during organized team activities and minicamp and looked crisp with the ball in his hands. Second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan should also have bigger roles in 2026 in Tampa's passing game, but Godwin has plenty of trust from veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield and could return excellent value in PPR leagues if he can stay healthy.

Godwin has played in only 16 games the last two years due to injuries, but before that, he had three straight 1,000-yard campaigns. RotoBaller currently has him ranked as the No. 48 fantasy WR going into the 2026 season.

 

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has yet to play a full 17-game season, and for most of his four-year career, he's been part of a muddled depth chart. As a result, he has never topped 41 catches or 620 receiving yards in a season, but 2026 is set up for a true breakout.

Watson is now approximately 18 months removed from the ACL injury that kept him sidelined for the first seven weeks of the 2025 season, and after the Packers moved on from two of their more heavily involved receivers from a year ago, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, the team committed to Watson in the form of a four-year, $92 million extension.

Throughout his career, in games where Watson has seen at least a 75% route share, he has averaged 14.1 half-PPR fantasy points per game, which would have ranked as WR7 in 2025 and no lower than WR12 over the past four seasons. Set to see a full-time role in 2026, the 27-year-old Watson is one of the most high-upside buy candidates as RotoBalller's dynasty WR37, and it should surprise nobody if he flirts with WR1 status over the coming seasons.

 

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A broken collarbone, a concussion, and a nagging hamstring issue limited six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans to only eight games in 2025, ending his historic run of 1,000-yard campaigns. In signing a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Evans will seek a fresh start for his 13th season, and if health allows him to stay on the field, he could be well-positioned for a 2026 bounceback.

Throughout his career, Evans has been one of the most productive players in the league with two or fewer receivers on the field, and with head coach Kyle Shanahan's propensity for fullback usage, that is a situation he should find himself in regularly. The team's leading wide receiver from each of the past two seasons, Jauan Jennings, departed in free agency, and with All-Pro tight end George Kittle potentially requiring an early-season ramp-up period as he recovers from a torn Achilles, San Francisco's offense could run through Evans and Christian McCaffrey to begin the year.

At almost 33 years old, the health concerns that plagued his final season in Tampa have not suddenly disappeared, but as RotoBaller's WR26, Evans is a pure upside swing in 2026 drafts, and if he can manage anything close to a full season, he could ultimately finish the year in familiar territory among fantasy's biggest difference-makers.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Chris Godwin Jr., Christian Watson, Ricky Pearsall, Mike Evans, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Jalen Nailor. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Rashee Rice, Malik Nabers, Chris Godwin Jr., Christian Watson, Ricky Pearsall, Mike Evans, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, Jalen Nailor:

Rashee Rice
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rashee Rice
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rashee Rice
vs
Javonte Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
David Montgomery
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyren Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake Maye
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashee Rice
vs
De'Von Achane
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Derrick Henry
Rashee Rice
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Joe Burrow
Rashee Rice
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
Chase Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Tyler Warren
Rashee Rice
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rashee Rice
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rashee Rice
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rashee Rice
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
James Cook III
Rashee Rice
vs
Caleb Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rashee Rice
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Reed
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashee Rice
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashee Rice
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashee Rice
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashee Rice
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashee Rice
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashee Rice
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rashee Rice
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashee Rice
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rashee Rice
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashee Rice
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashee Rice
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashee Rice
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rashee Rice
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashee Rice
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Germie Bernard
Rashee Rice
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashee Rice
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rashee Rice
vs
Tyreek Hill
Rashee Rice
vs
Cooper Kupp
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Hunter
Rashee Rice
vs
Antonio Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Von Achane
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Malik Nabers
vs
Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Jadarian Price
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
vs
Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
vs
Alec Pierce
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Nabers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Nabers
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Nabers
vs
KC Concepcion
Malik Nabers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Nabers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Nabers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jauan Jennings
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Malik Nabers
vs
Calvin Ridley
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Nabers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malik Nabers
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Nabers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Germie Bernard
Malik Nabers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Malik Nabers
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyreek Hill
Malik Nabers
vs
Cooper Kupp
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Hunter
Malik Nabers
vs
Antonio Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jayden Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
Mark Andrews
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Germie Bernard
Christian Watson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Christian Watson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Christian Watson
vs
Tyreek Hill
Christian Watson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Blake Corum
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Justin Herbert
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Dak Prescott
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Mark Andrews
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jordan Addison
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tony Pollard
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
DK Metcalf
Ricky Pearsall
vs
RJ Harvey
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Michael Wilson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Sam Laporta
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Caleb Williams
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jayden Reed
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Josh Downs
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Makai Lemon
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ricky Pearsall
vs
KC Concepcion
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tyler Warren
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Joe Burrow
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Brock Purdy
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Parker Washington
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jaxson Dart
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Alec Pierce
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Christian Watson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Rome Odunze
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Matthew Stafford
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Drake Maye
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Bo Nix
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Bucky Irving
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Matthew Golden
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Carnell Tate
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jalen Coker
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jordan Mason
Ricky Pearsall
vs
David Montgomery
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tyler Shough
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jadarian Price
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jared Goff
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jordan Love
Ricky Pearsall
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Kyler Murray
Ricky Pearsall
vs
DJ Moore
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ricky Pearsall
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Travis Kelce
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jake Ferguson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Rachaad White
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Mike Evans
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Puka Nacua
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ricky Pearsall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Drake London
Ricky Pearsall
vs
George Pickens
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Nico Collins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Chris Olave
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Devonta Smith
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tee Higgins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
A.J. Brown
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Davante Adams
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Zay Flowers
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jameson Williams
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jayden Higgins
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jauan Jennings
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Calvin Ridley
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Denzel Boston
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Ricky Pearsall
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Germie Bernard
Mike Evans
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Mike Evans
vs
Tyreek Hill
Mike Evans
vs
Cooper Kupp
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
vs
Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
vs
Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
vs
Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Luther Burden III
vs
Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
vs
Bijan Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Luther Burden III
vs
Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
vs
Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
vs
Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
vs
KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
vs
Quentin Johnston
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen Coker
Luther Burden III
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
vs
Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
vs
Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
vs
Jayden Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jauan Jennings
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
vs
Calvin Ridley
Luther Burden III
vs
Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Luther Burden III
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Luther Burden III
vs
Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Germie Bernard
Luther Burden III
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Luther Burden III
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Luther Burden III
vs
Tyreek Hill
Luther Burden III
vs
Cooper Kupp
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Hunter
Luther Burden III
vs
Antonio Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Alec Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rome Odunze
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Javonte Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Kyren Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Trey McBride
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
De'Von Achane
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyreek Hill
Rome Odunze
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jalen Nailor
vs
Cam Little
Jalen Nailor
vs
Denver Broncos
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Nailor
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jalen Nailor
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jalen Nailor
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Bryce Young
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Nailor
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jalen Nailor
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Nailor
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Nailor
vs
Germie Bernard
Jalen Nailor
vs
Cam Ward
Jalen Nailor
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jalen Nailor
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Nailor
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jalen Nailor
vs
Houston Texans
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Nailor
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Nailor
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jalen Nailor
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jalen Nailor
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Nailor
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jalen Nailor
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jalen Nailor
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Nailor
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jalen Nailor
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jalen Nailor
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jalen Nailor
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Nailor
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jason Myers
Jalen Nailor
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Nailor
vs
Travis Hunter
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jalen Nailor
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jalen Nailor
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Nailor
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jordan James
Jalen Nailor
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Nailor
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jalen Nailor
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Nailor
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Nailor
vs
Antonio Williams
Jalen Nailor
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Nailor
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Nailor
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jalen Nailor
vs
DJ Giddens
Jalen Nailor
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ray Davis
Jalen Nailor
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Nailor
vs
Pat Bryant
Jalen Nailor
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tank Dell
Jalen Nailor
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jalen Nailor
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Nailor
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jalen Nailor
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Nailor
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jalen Nailor
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Nailor
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Nailor
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Nailor
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Drake London
Jalen Nailor
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Nailor
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Nailor
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Nailor
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Nailor
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Nailor
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Nailor
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Nailor
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Nailor
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Nailor
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Nailor
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Alec Pierce
Jalen Nailor
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Nailor
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Nailor
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Nailor
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jakobi Meyers

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated 1QB-League Rookie Rankings
Half-PPR TE Rankings (July Updates)
Late-Round Fantasy Football Draft Targets
3 Rookies To Target In Best Ball Drafts


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!