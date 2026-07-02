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Fantasy Football League Winners: 5 Late-Round Draft Targets (2026)

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Aaron Jones - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's fantasy football late-round draft targets for 2026. Players with league-winning upside to draft later, including Aaron Jones Sr., Gunnar Helm, and more.

Often, fantasy football managers put too much emphasis on hitting in the first couple of rounds of their drafts. While it is important to avoid early round busts, it’s nearly impossible to be crowned a champion without a little late-round help.

With June now behind us, all 32 teams will begin their training camps in July, with rookies reporting in mid-July and veterans shortly after. For the most part, average draft positions (ADP) are set, with very little market movement between now and the start of camp.

With that in mind, let’s dig a little deeper into the most recent ADPs to identify players with upside who many are currently overlooking. Here are five players who offer fantasy managers the greatest return on their fantasy investments after Round 10.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings

ADP 122 (RB39)

Just like the offseason heading into the 2025 campaign, it’s still uncertain as to how this backfield dynamic will play out once the Vikings hit the field in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

When looking at the current ADP, Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason are ranked one after another. That also suggests you could lock up the Vikings backfield with picks at the end of the 10th round and early in the 11th round, locking in your RB3 and RB4 with RB2 upside similar to that of Javonte Williams a season ago.

Sitting at the draft table last August, the selection of Williams did not sit well with fantasy managers, much like the thought of Jones and Mason right now. Of the two backs, Jones feels like the safer of the two options, especially if Kyler Murray wins the quarterback competition between him and J.J. McCarthy. With Murray under center, Minnesota’s offense could be much better. 

Jones was plagued by injuries in 2025, playing only 12 games. Yet diving into the numbers, Jones still averaged 4.2 yards per carry and was responsible for 42.9% of the Vikings' carries inside the five when he was healthy. Jones also had 28 receptions in those 12 contests, proving he can be an even bigger part of your fantasy lineups with his receiving upside.

Over Jones’ last two healthy seasons (2022 and 2024), he churned out 2,259 rushing yards on 468 attempts, which works out to 4.82 yards per carry. Not only did Jones top 1,000 yards on the ground in each of those seasons, but he also had more than 50 receptions and averaged more than 400 receiving yards.

If Jones can repeat a 1,100-yard rushing season with 50 receptions and 400 receiving yards with five touchdowns, that works out to 230 fantasy points and an RB15 finish.

 

Gunnar Helm, TE, Tennessee Titans

ADP 192 (TE26)

Historically speaking, the tight end position has been a fantasy nightmare year in and year out. Looking back on the top-12 fantasy tight ends from last season, we have some outliers such as Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, and Dalton Schultz, with AJ Barner finishing right outside the top-12 mark. 

Last season, Chig Okonkwo averaged a modest 7.3 fantasy points per game, but he also led the Titans in receptions (59) and receiving yards (560). Under the radar, Gunnar Helm wasn’t too far behind the leaders, catching 44 of the 55 intended passes that went in his direction for 357 receiving yards.

Helm had three weeks in which he finished as a TE1 last season, putting up double-digit fantasy production against the Colts, Seahawks, and 49ers during a seven-game stretch between Week 8 and Week 15. He earned a 12.8% target share and 17.1% of the Titans' receiving market share over these seven contests. 

Heading into 2026, if you add Okonkwo's 79 vacated targets to Helm's previous total, he's a tight end with the opportunity to see 130 or more targets this season. Only Trey McBride saw more than 130 targets last season, with only eight tight ends topping 100 targets.

Targets are far from guaranteed, considering the additions of Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson. But a much-improved offense, along with Cam Ward entering Year 2, offers plenty of optimism for a tight end who is the perfect complement to one you draft several rounds earlier. 

 

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

ADP 161 (RB50)

Zach Charbonnet’s decline in ADP is tied directly to the late-season ACL injury he suffered, which cost the Seahawks back his opportunity to play in the postseason and ultimately had him watching from the sidelines as his teammates hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Patient fantasy managers have an opportunity to get a running back with league-winning potential in the 14th round. While the ACL injury and the selection of running back Jadarian Price in the first round of this past April’s draft are serious red flags, Charbonnet is far from a fade, especially considering his 6.5% touchdown rate, which led all running backs last season.

Seattle is poised to make a deep playoff run, so it would likely prefer to use multiple backs throughout the regular season to ensure the run game is ready to roll in January and February. While Price is young, he has also never been entrusted as a workhorse back, never surpassing 120 rushing attempts in any of his three collegiate seasons.

Any manager considering adding Charbonnet should expect a significant drop in efficiency once he returns, as the average recovery time for an ACL tear is roughly 10 months. Week 1 of the NFL season would be only eight months since surgery (February 20, 2026).

As a 14th-round selection, the risk is baked into the ADP as it allows fantasy managers to already roster three or more running backs. Last season, Charbonnet was a clear thorn in the side of Kenneth Walker III.

While Walker was clearly the better back of the two, it was Charbonnet who had his number called on the goal line. He scored 12 rushing touchdowns and earned 66.7% of the Seattle carries inside the 5-yard line, the eighth-highest share among running backs.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

ADP 195 (WR73)

When you look across the league, several rookies find themselves in a favorable position on their team's current depth chart. One who has been gaining more and more attention throughout rookie camp and into training camp is Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

During Branch's junior season, the former Georgia Bulldog caught 81 passes in 14 games, resulting in 811 receiving yards, 10 yards per reception, and six touchdowns, with much of that production coming on screen passes. Regardless of who is under center in Atlanta, the short passing game will be a factor.

What we know about the Falcons' offensive scheme with Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees calling the shots is that Atlanta is poised to run heavy 12 personnel (one running back with two tight ends). After Drake London, the wide receiver options are Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, neither of whom possesses the electric speed and yards after the catch ability that Branch offers.

Branch will have plays specifically designed to get the ball into his hands. With much of the attention being on London, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Bijan Robinson, there will be plenty of open field for Branch when the ball is in his hands.

Like most rookie receivers, patience will be key, and most managers will want to drop Branch after a couple of weeks for the shiniest new toy on the waiver wire. However, caution should be exercised, as most impact rookies start to take off around Week 10 after they have been dropped and picked up by someone else in your league.

 

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Atlanta Falcons

ADP 199 (QB31)

Let’s stick with the Atlanta Falcons here. Back in May, coach Stefanski said that accuracy is the most important trait for a quarterback.

In 14 career contests, Michael Penix Jr. has completed 166 of 276 passes (59.6%). Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa has completed 68% of the 2,221 passing attempts over his six-year career, leading Stefanski to reference Tagovailoa's accuracy as an innate, God-given ability.

We know Tagovailoa can be fantasy-relevant, finishing as QB13 in 2024 and averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game after a QB9 finish in 2023. While Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were instrumental in that success, London, Pitts, Robinson, and Branch offer plenty of potential for Tagovailoa to once again flirt with QB1 upside should he win the battle over Penix.

Going back to the 2024 campaign, only Joe Burrow (82.2%) had a more impressive catchable throw rate than Tagovailoa's 82.0%. While Tagovailoa takes a lot of heat for some of his decisions under center, his 26 deep passing touchdowns are tied with Lamar Jackson for the eighth most since 2022.

With the scheme the Falcons want to run, expect a lot of play-action that should lead to shots down the field. Teams must stack the box to stop Robinson, which should lend itself to one-on-one coverage without safety help more often than not.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Aaron Jones Sr., Gunnar Helm, Zach Charbonnet, Zachariah Branch, Tua Tagovailoa. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Aaron Jones Sr., Gunnar Helm, Zach Charbonnet, Zachariah Branch, Tua Tagovailoa:

Gunnar Helm
vs
Cooper Kupp
Gunnar Helm
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Terrance Ferguson
Gunnar Helm
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Tyreek Hill
Gunnar Helm
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Jason Myers
Gunnar Helm
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Isaac TeSlaa
Gunnar Helm
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Travis Hunter
Gunnar Helm
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Kayshon Boutte
Gunnar Helm
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Cameron Dicker
Gunnar Helm
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Fernando Mendoza
Gunnar Helm
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Alvin Kamara
Gunnar Helm
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Dylan Sampson
Gunnar Helm
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Mike Washington Jr.
Gunnar Helm
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Tank Bigsby
Gunnar Helm
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Jordan James
Gunnar Helm
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Kaytron Allen
Gunnar Helm
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Jonah Coleman
Gunnar Helm
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Pat Freiermuth
Gunnar Helm
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Braelon Allen
Gunnar Helm
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Germie Bernard
Gunnar Helm
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Antonio Williams
Gunnar Helm
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Jacoby Brissett
Gunnar Helm
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Gunnar Helm
vs
Dalton Schultz
Gunnar Helm
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Gunnar Helm
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Gunnar Helm
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Adonai Mitchell
Gunnar Helm
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Tyjae Spears
Gunnar Helm
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DJ Giddens
Gunnar Helm
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T.J. Hockenson
Gunnar Helm
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Ray Davis
Gunnar Helm
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Gunnar Helm
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Pat Bryant
Gunnar Helm
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Tyler Allgeier
Gunnar Helm
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Tank Dell
Gunnar Helm
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Denver Broncos
Gunnar Helm
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Jaylin Noel
Gunnar Helm
vs
Jalen Nailor
Gunnar Helm
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Gunnar Helm
vs
Cam Little
Gunnar Helm
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Dontayvion Wicks
Gunnar Helm
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Gunnar Helm
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Minnesota Vikings
Gunnar Helm
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Seattle Seahawks
Gunnar Helm
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Gunnar Helm
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Los Angeles Rams
Gunnar Helm
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Baltimore Ravens
Gunnar Helm
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Bryce Young
Gunnar Helm
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MarShawn Lloyd
Gunnar Helm
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Tre Tucker
Gunnar Helm
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Gunnar Helm
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Jerry Jeudy
Gunnar Helm
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Samaje Perine
Gunnar Helm
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Brandon Aubrey
Gunnar Helm
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Los Angeles Chargers
Gunnar Helm
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Ryan Flournoy
Gunnar Helm
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Tre Harris
Gunnar Helm
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Cam Ward
Gunnar Helm
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Justice Hill
Gunnar Helm
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Brock Bowers
Gunnar Helm
vs
Trey McBride
Gunnar Helm
vs
Colston Loveland
Gunnar Helm
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Tyler Warren
Gunnar Helm
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Tucker Kraft
Gunnar Helm
vs
Mark Andrews
Gunnar Helm
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Gunnar Helm
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Gunnar Helm
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Sam Laporta
Gunnar Helm
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Dalton Kincaid
Gunnar Helm
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Travis Kelce
Gunnar Helm
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Jake Ferguson
Gunnar Helm
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Oronde Gadsden II
Gunnar Helm
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George Kittle
Gunnar Helm
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Isaiah Likely
Gunnar Helm
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Dallas Goedert
Gunnar Helm
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Kenyon Sadiq
Gunnar Helm
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Hunter Henry
Gunnar Helm
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Brenton Strange
Gunnar Helm
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Chig Okonkwo
Gunnar Helm
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Juwan Johnson
Gunnar Helm
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AJ Barner
Gunnar Helm
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Mike Gesicki
Gunnar Helm
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Cade Otton
Gunnar Helm
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Greg Dulcich
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jaylin Noel
Zach Charbonnet
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Dontayvion Wicks
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tank Dell
Zach Charbonnet
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Minnesota Vikings
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Pat Bryant
Zach Charbonnet
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Zach Charbonnet
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Ray Davis
Zach Charbonnet
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Baltimore Ravens
Zach Charbonnet
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DJ Giddens
Zach Charbonnet
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MarShawn Lloyd
Zach Charbonnet
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Adonai Mitchell
Zach Charbonnet
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Charbonnet
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Aaron Rodgers
Zach Charbonnet
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Samaje Perine
Zach Charbonnet
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Zach Charbonnet
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Los Angeles Chargers
Zach Charbonnet
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Antonio Williams
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tre Harris
Zach Charbonnet
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Braelon Allen
Zach Charbonnet
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Justice Hill
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jonah Coleman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Sean Tucker
Zach Charbonnet
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Jordan James
Zach Charbonnet
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Keenan Allen
Zach Charbonnet
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Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
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Troy Franklin
Zach Charbonnet
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Alvin Kamara
Zach Charbonnet
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Malik Washington
Zach Charbonnet
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Cameron Dicker
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Travis Hunter
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Brandon Aiyuk
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jason Myers
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Christian Kirk
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Zachariah Branch
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Gunnar Helm
Zach Charbonnet
vs
AJ Barner
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Mike Gesicki
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Tyreek Hill
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Darnell Mooney
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Cade Otton
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Zach Charbonnet
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Tank Bigsby
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Malachi Fields
Zach Charbonnet
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Kaytron Allen
Zach Charbonnet
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Chimere Dike
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Germie Bernard
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zach Charbonnet
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Zach Charbonnet
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Bijan Robinson
Zach Charbonnet
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Christian McCaffrey
Zach Charbonnet
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Jonathan Taylor
Zach Charbonnet
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James Cook III
Zach Charbonnet
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Saquon Barkley
Zach Charbonnet
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Ashton Jeanty
Zach Charbonnet
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Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
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Chase Brown
Zach Charbonnet
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Omarion Hampton
Zach Charbonnet
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Derrick Henry
Zach Charbonnet
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De'Von Achane
Zach Charbonnet
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Jeremiyah Love
Zach Charbonnet
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Kyren Williams
Zach Charbonnet
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Zach Charbonnet
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Javonte Williams
Zach Charbonnet
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Breece Hall
Zach Charbonnet
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Josh Jacobs
Zach Charbonnet
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Cam Skattebo
Zach Charbonnet
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D'Andre Swift
Zach Charbonnet
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TreVeyon Henderson
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zach Charbonnet
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Jadarian Price
Zach Charbonnet
vs
David Montgomery
Zach Charbonnet
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zachariah Branch
vs
Christian Kirk
Zachariah Branch
vs
AJ Barner
Zachariah Branch
vs
Brandon Aiyuk
Zachariah Branch
vs
Mike Gesicki
Zachariah Branch
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zachariah Branch
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Darnell Mooney
Zachariah Branch
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Malik Washington
Zachariah Branch
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Cade Otton
Zachariah Branch
vs
Troy Franklin
Zachariah Branch
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zachariah Branch
vs
Keenan Allen
Zachariah Branch
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zachariah Branch
vs
Sean Tucker
Zachariah Branch
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Zachariah Branch
vs
Justice Hill
Zachariah Branch
vs
Malachi Fields
Zachariah Branch
vs
Tre Harris
Zachariah Branch
vs
Chimere Dike
Zachariah Branch
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Zachariah Branch
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Zachariah Branch
vs
Samaje Perine
Zachariah Branch
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zachariah Branch
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Zachariah Branch
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Zachariah Branch
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Zachariah Branch
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Andrei Iosivas
Zachariah Branch
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Baltimore Ravens
Zachariah Branch
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Najee Harris
Zachariah Branch
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Zachariah Branch
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Greg Dulcich
Zachariah Branch
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Minnesota Vikings
Zachariah Branch
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Mack Hollins
Zachariah Branch
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Dontayvion Wicks
Zachariah Branch
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Colby Parkinson
Zachariah Branch
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Zachariah Branch
vs
Theo Johnson
Zachariah Branch
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Jaylin Noel
Zachariah Branch
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Zachariah Branch
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Tank Dell
Zachariah Branch
vs
David Njoku
Zachariah Branch
vs
Pat Bryant
Zachariah Branch
vs
Kimani Vidal
Zachariah Branch
vs
Ray Davis
Zachariah Branch
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Zachariah Branch
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DJ Giddens
Zachariah Branch
vs
Jack Bech
Zachariah Branch
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Adonai Mitchell
Zachariah Branch
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Chris Brazzell II
Zachariah Branch
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Aaron Rodgers
Zachariah Branch
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Chris Bell
Zachariah Branch
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Zachariah Branch
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Demond Claiborne
Zachariah Branch
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Antonio Williams
Zachariah Branch
vs
Kalif Raymond
Zachariah Branch
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Braelon Allen
Zachariah Branch
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Kaelon Black
Zachariah Branch
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Jonah Coleman
Zachariah Branch
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Tua Tagovailoa
Zachariah Branch
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Puka Nacua
Zachariah Branch
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Ja'Marr Chase
Zachariah Branch
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zachariah Branch
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CeeDee Lamb
Zachariah Branch
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zachariah Branch
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zachariah Branch
vs
Drake London
Zachariah Branch
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George Pickens
Zachariah Branch
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Nico Collins
Zachariah Branch
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Chris Olave
Zachariah Branch
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Devonta Smith
Zachariah Branch
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Tee Higgins
Zachariah Branch
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A.J. Brown
Zachariah Branch
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Garrett Wilson
Zachariah Branch
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Davante Adams
Zachariah Branch
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Zay Flowers
Zachariah Branch
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Malik Nabers
Zachariah Branch
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Tetairoa McMillan
Zachariah Branch
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Luther Burden III
Zachariah Branch
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Ladd McConkey
Zachariah Branch
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zachariah Branch
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Rashee Rice
Zachariah Branch
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zachariah Branch
vs
Jameson Williams
Zachariah Branch
vs
Mike Evans

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Washington Wizards

Leaky Black Waived by Washington
AJ Johnson

Traded to Grizzlies
PIT

Andrei Kuzmenko Joins Penguins on One-Year Contract
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
LA

Mats Zuccarello Agrees to One-Year Deal With Kings
Santi Aldama

Moves to Dallas
TOR

Jack Roslovic Signs With Maple Leafs for Two Years
Tyson Foerster

Flyers Sign Tyson Foerster to Eight-Year Extension
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
SJ

Mason Marchment Takes his Talents to San Jose
SJ

Jacob Trouba Inks Four-Year, $33 Million Deal With Sharks
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
WAS

Boone Jenner Moves to Washington
Paul George

Lands in Boston
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. a "Long Shot" to Return Before All-Star Break
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Byron Buxton

Day-to-Day With Hip Impingement
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Headed to Injured List With Mild Calf Strain
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Leaves Early on Monday With Apparent Head Injury
Tyler Soderstrom

Lands on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Teoscar Hernández

Dodgers Reinstate Teoscar Hernandez From the Injured List
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Can Shane van Gisbergen Dominate at Sonoma Again?
Ty Gibbs

Speeds to First Road-Course Pole at Sonoma
Chase Elliott

Not His Normal Self This Weekend
Christopher Bell

Plans to Run Full Race at Sonoma
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Finally Back Up Qualifying Speed?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Crashes in Qualifying at Sonoma
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