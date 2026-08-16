RotoBaller's high-accuracy top 400 half-PPR rankings for fantasy football. These updated tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
As we slowly approach the end of August, it's time to crush fantasy football drafts, and we're here to help with our freshly updated top 400 half-PPR fantasy football rankings for 2026. Deciding between players with similar outlooks at different positions is always tricky, so use these rankings to help you make those close calls.
These half-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Brock Bowers, Chris Olave, Kyren Williams, Breece Hall, Jameson Williams, Parker Washington, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Carnell Tate, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Updated Half-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|12
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|13
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|14
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|15
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|16
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|17
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|18
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|19
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|20
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|21
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|22
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|24
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|25
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|27
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|4
|28
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|29
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|30
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|32
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|4
|33
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|34
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|35
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|36
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|37
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|38
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|39
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|40
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|41
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|42
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|44
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|45
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|46
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|47
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|48
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|49
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|50
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|51
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|52
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|53
|DJ Moore
|WR
|6
|54
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|6
|55
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|56
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|57
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|58
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|59
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|60
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|61
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|62
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|63
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|7
|64
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|65
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|66
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|67
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|68
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|7
|69
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|70
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|71
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|72
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|73
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|74
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|75
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|76
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|77
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|78
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|79
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|80
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|81
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|82
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|83
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|84
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|85
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|7
|86
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|87
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|88
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|8
|89
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|90
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|91
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|92
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|93
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|94
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|95
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|8
|96
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|97
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|8
|98
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|8
|99
|Bo Nix
|QB
|8
|100
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|101
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|102
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|9
|103
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|9
|104
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|9
|105
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|106
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|107
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|108
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|109
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|9
|110
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|111
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|112
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|113
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|9
|114
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|115
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|116
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|117
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|118
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|119
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|120
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|121
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|122
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|10
|123
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|124
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|125
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|126
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|127
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|128
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|129
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|130
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|131
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|132
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|10
|133
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|10
|134
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|135
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|136
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|10
|137
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|138
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|139
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|10
|140
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|141
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|142
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|143
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|144
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|145
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|11
|146
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|147
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|148
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|149
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|150
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|151
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|152
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|153
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|154
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|155
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|156
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|157
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|11
|158
|Cam Ward
|QB
|11
|159
|Bryce Young
|QB
|11
|160
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|161
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|162
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|163
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|11
|164
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|11
|165
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|166
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|167
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|168
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|12
|169
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|170
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|171
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|172
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|173
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|174
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|175
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|12
|176
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|177
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|178
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|179
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|180
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|181
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|12
|182
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|183
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|184
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|185
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|186
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|187
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|188
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|189
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|12
|190
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|191
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|192
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|193
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|12
|194
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|195
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|196
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|197
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|198
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|199
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|200
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|201
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|13
|202
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|203
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|13
|204
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|205
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|206
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|13
|207
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|208
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|209
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|210
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|211
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|13
|212
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|213
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|13
|214
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|215
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|216
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|217
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|13
|218
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|13
|219
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|13
|220
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|221
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|13
|222
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|13
|223
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|13
|224
|Malik Washington
|WR
|13
|225
|Justice Hill
|RB
|13
|226
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|13
|227
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|14
|228
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|14
|229
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|230
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|14
|231
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|14
|232
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|233
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|234
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|14
|235
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|236
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|237
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|238
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|14
|239
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|14
|240
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|14
|241
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|242
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|243
|Jack Bech
|WR
|14
|244
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|245
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|14
|246
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|247
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|248
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|14
|249
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|250
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|251
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|14
|252
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|253
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|254
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|14
|255
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|14
|256
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|257
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|14
|258
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|15
|259
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|260
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|261
|Tory Horton
|WR
|15
|262
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|263
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|15
|264
|Jake Bates
|K
|15
|265
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|266
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|15
|267
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|15
|268
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|269
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|270
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|271
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|272
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|273
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|274
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|275
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|276
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|277
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|278
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|279
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|15
|280
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|15
|281
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|282
|Najee Harris
|RB
|15
|283
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|284
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|15
|285
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|286
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|287
|James Conner
|RB
|15
|288
|George Holani
|RB
|15
|289
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|15
|290
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|291
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|292
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|293
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|294
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|295
|Chris Bell
|WR
|15
|296
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|297
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|15
|298
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|299
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|300
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|301
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|302
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|303
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|304
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|305
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|16
|306
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|307
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|308
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|309
|Trey Smack
|K
|16
|310
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|16
|311
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|312
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|16
|313
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|314
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|315
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|316
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|317
|Jarquez Hunter
|RB
|16
|318
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|16
|319
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|16
|320
|Cairo Santos
|K
|16
|321
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|16
|322
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|323
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|324
|Devin Neal
|RB
|16
|325
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|326
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|16
|327
|Adam Randall
|RB
|16
|328
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|329
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|330
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|331
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|332
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|16
|333
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|16
|334
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|335
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|336
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|337
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|16
|338
|Malik Davis
|RB
|16
|339
|Blake Grupe
|K
|16
|340
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|16
|341
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|342
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|343
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|344
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|345
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|346
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|347
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|348
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|349
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|350
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|17
|351
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|352
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|17
|353
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|17
|354
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|355
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|356
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|357
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|358
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|359
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|360
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|361
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|17
|362
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|363
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|364
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|17
|365
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|366
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|367
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|368
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|369
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|17
|370
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|371
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|372
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|373
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|374
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|375
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|376
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|377
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|378
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|379
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|380
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|381
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|382
|Phil Mafah
|RB
|17
|383
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|384
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|385
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|386
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|387
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|388
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|17
|389
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|390
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|391
|Trey Benson
|RB
|17
|392
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|393
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|394
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|395
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|396
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|397
|Savion Williams
|WR
|17
|398
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|399
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|400
|Washington Commanders
|DST
2026 Fantasy Football Player News
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) will do 11-on-11 team work for the first time in training camp on Sunday, head coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. After tearing his ACL in Week 9 of last year, Kraft opened camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but he has been progressing nicely and will take a huge step on Sunday in working with the rest of the team at practice. Barring a setback with his surgically-repaired knee, the 25-year-old should be ready to roll for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings.
The former third-rounder from South Dakota State in 2023 was one of the best tight ends in the league in eight games in 2025 before his season-ending injury, catching 32 of his 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns, and he's not going to come at a discount in fantasy drafts in 2026. RotoBaller currently has Kraft ranked as the No. 5 TE, and his draft stock is only going to rise now that he's been cleared to practice with the rest of the squad.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has developed into one of the league's most well-rounded backs, topping 300 receiving yards in three straight seasons and 1,100 yards from scrimmage in two of three. Whether paired with a bruiser like Najee Harris or a pass-catching specialist like Kenny Gainwell, Warren has shown a knack for filling in wherever needed and often excelling while doing so. Now slated to share a backfield with a similar jack-of-all-trades in Rico Dowdle, there is an opportunity for both backs to produce in Mike McCarthy's up-tempo offense.
Dowdle has rushed for 1,000 yards at each of his last two stops with the Panthers and Cowboys and has familiarity with McCarthy's system. Still, with Warren having already earned the trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the incumbent could have an early advantage in any workload split, and his reliability to always do the right thing will make snaps difficult to take away. Both players represent excellent value in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts, and as the current RB27 by ADP, Warren has the opportunity to greatly outperform expectations after his RB16 finish a year ago in a not dissimilar situation.
Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After what was an electric start to his eighth season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. suffered a severe ankle dislocation in October of 2024 and has played in only nine games since, battling through injury complications for most of his 2025 campaign. At 30 years old, further injury risk and a potential age-related decline are inescapable pieces of Godwin's overall profile, but with those elements thoroughly baked into his 2026 draft cost, he has the potential to be one of the most valuable picks in the later rounds of drafts.
While the departure of six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans has created an opportunity for 2025 first-round pick Emeka Egbuka to find more work on the outside, Godwin could still see heavy volume from the slot, and it should come as no surprise if their target totals wind up in a similar spot at the end of the year. At RotoBaller's WR44, if Godwin can manage anything close to a full-season slate, he should provide one of the safest floors from his range of the draft, and he provides tremendous roster construction value as a reliable fourth receiver.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was the fantasy TE3 in 2025, but even after an offseason of change left him in a potentially better spot heading into his ninth season, the veteran is regularly falling outside the top 12 of the position and sometimes going undrafted altogether in shallower leagues. The Eagles said goodbye to three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, and while they spent a first-round pick on slot receiver Makai Lemon (hamstring) as part of the plan to replace his production, the rookie has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for much of his first training camp.
Goedert could be hard-pressed to repeat his career-high 11 touchdowns from a season ago, but he remains one of the team's most valuable red zone weapons, keeping his ceiling high, while a potentially increased target share would serve to raise his floor. At RotoBaller's TE13, he's one of the more underrated players going at the tail end of 2026 drafts and is particularly attractive in two-tight-end builds.
A.J. Brown, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots sent a first- and fifth-round pick to acquire three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in early May, and as he continues to acclimate to his new surroundings, he has gotten better and better throughout the summer, impressing team reporter Paul Perillo with the suddenness of his routes.
During Saturday's practice, he separated quickly during goal-line work for what looked to be an easy score, and Perillo noted that he has "been nearly unstoppable running slants from various positions on the field." With free agent acquisition Romeo Doubs also coming on of late, expectations continue to rise for the Patriots' passing offense, but as the regular season edges closer, there's been little doubt about who Drake Maye's go-to receiver will be in 2026, and Brown is RotoBaller's WR9.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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