July 17, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 16 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Tommy White, Jonah Heim, and Heriberto Hernandez.

Baseball is back! The MLB All-Star break is over and the second half of the season begins. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 100 waiver wire list ahead of the weekend to help fantasy managers in leagues that allow daily moves. Today, we review our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 16 -- July 13 through July 19. Below, you will find rankings for key pickups such as Grant Taylor, Mason Montgomery, Tristan Peters, Kade Anderson, Christian Scott, Tommy White, and Jasson Dominguez.

This week, former prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand was recalled by the Orioles while Blaze Alexander was placed on the injured list with a broken hand. Some key injuries to monitor include Mets star outfielder Juan Soto, who was removed from Thursday night's game against the Phillies in the eighth inning due to left calf soreness. Soto is day-to-day for now. Rays star third baseman Junior Caminero expects to play Friday after being hit by a pitch on the left hand during Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Tommy White, Heriberto Hernandez, Tristan Peters, Jonah Heim, and Elvis Alvarado. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Tommy White, Athletics

The Athletics are calling up corner-infield prospect Tommy White from Triple-A Las Vegas, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The former star at LSU and second-round pick in the 2024 draft hit a combined .303/.353/.465 with an .818 OPS, 10 home runs, 64 RBI, 53 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 76 games with Las Vegas and Double-A Midland this year before his promotion.

The 23-year-old is expected to make his major-league debut in Friday's series opener against the Washington Nationals to kick off the second half for the A's. The A's are a little light on impact corner infielders right now with both Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Zack Gelof (knee) on the injured list during the All-Star break, so White will get his first shot in the bigs to start the second half.

Whether the 6-foot, 220-pounder sticks around for an extended period of time into the second half will depend on how he fares offensively. So far as a pro, White has been focused more on making contact than tapping into his raw power from the right side, with low strikeout and walk rates in the minors. White has below-average speed and won't be an asset in steals. For now, only fantasy managers in dynasty and AL-only leagues should be interested in White in what could end up being a short-term stint in the big leagues.

Heriberto Hernandez, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernandez reached the break at .236/.316/.483 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, 25 runs, and five steals in 203 at-bats. He did most of his recent damage in a hurry, going 12-for-46 with five homers over his final 15 games. 6% on Yahoo is awfully low for that kind of power. The underlying contact gives the surge some weight.

Hernandez carries a 91.9 mph average exit velocity, 49.7% hard-hit rate, and 11.9% barrel rate. Miami has used him primarily in left field, and nothing in the playing-time picture suggests he is about to disappear.

The average may bounce around, and strikeouts will bring quiet stretches, but the power is already helping now. RotoBaller moved him to 39th overall in its July 15 rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He should be one of the first home-run bats claimed this week.

Tristan Peters, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters became the third player in baseball in the first half of the 2026 season to hit for the cycle last Friday against the Athletics. The 26-year-old Canadian finished went into this week's All-Star break with an impressive .301/.354/.478 slash line with an .832 OPS, six home runs, 36 RBI, 37 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 91 games across 275 plate appearances as an All-Star in his first full year in the majors with the White Sox.

Peters debuted in the big leagues last year but played in only four games with the Tampa Bay Rays. The former seventh-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 out of Southern Illinois University Carbondale got off to a scorching start in July, going 13-for-32 (.406) with two homers, three doubles, a triple, six RBI, and six runs scored in 11 games to begin the month.

Fantasy managers who have Peters rostered in deeper leagues will be hoping he can stay hot after the All-Star break, but his .260 expected batting average and .308 xwOBA predict serious regression coming for the Canadian outfielder. Despite his strong first half and beginning of July, Peters is rostered in less than 10% of Yahoo leagues.

Elvis Alvarado, Athletics

Athletics right-handed reliever Elvis Alvarado may not have the best numbers in his second season in the big leagues, but he's still in the late-inning mix in Sacramento for the A's, making him worth a look in deep fantasy leagues for managers desperate for saves.

The 27-year-old Dominican hurler went 3-3 with a 4.94 ERA (4.02 FIP), 1.13 WHIP, his first two career saves, 35 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 27 1/3 innings out of the bullpen in the first half of 2026. Alvarado's last save came way back on June 13 against the Colorado Rockies, but since his last blown save on June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, he has tightened things up, allowing just one earned run on three hits while walking three and fanning 10 in seven innings over seven appearances out of the bullpen.

His blown save against the Giants was his only blown save of the year, and he should see more high-leverage, late-inning work to begin the second half after his recent strong run. Alvarado is rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues and is probably only worth pursuing if you're absolutely desperate for saves.

Jonah Heim, Athletics

Since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves in early May, Athletics catcher Jonah Heim has re-established his MLB career. Across 135 plate appearances with the A's, Heim is hitting .232/.281/.464 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, and 16 runs scored.

The presence of star Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers limits Heim's playing time behind the plate. However, Heim has emerged as a regular at first base and designated hitter with A's first baseman Nick Kurtz (thumb) currently on the injured list.

Heim's playing time may eventually dissipate once Kurtz returns to the Athletics lineup. Still, Heim has found a rhythm in his new hitter-friendly home park and profiles as a short-term source of power for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 59 Add in All Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy White 3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 59 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 55 Add in All Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 62 Add in All Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Lara OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lane Thomas OF 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 70 Add in All Leagues Logan Henderson SP 56 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Owen Murphy SP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Robert Gasser SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 70 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Whitlock RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luke Weaver RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Erik Miller RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs T.J. Rumfield Kody Clemens vs Eugenio Suarez Brett Baty vs Jake Bennett Bailey Ober vs Griffin Jax Joey Cantillo vs Christian Scott Cade Cavalli vs Heriberto Hernandez Tommy Edman vs Tyler Wells Kirby Yates vs Mason Montgomery Shane Drohan vs Kyle Karros Brett Baty vs Carter Jensen Yainer Diaz vs Carter Jensen Samuel Basallo vs Carter Jensen Ryan Jeffers vs Samuel Basallo Ryan Jeffers vs vs vs vs vs vs T.J. Rumfield Kody Clemens vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Eugenio Suarez Brett Baty vs Kyle Karros Brett Baty vs Nick Gonzales Royce Lewis vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jake Bennett Bailey Ober vs Griffin Jax Joey Cantillo vs Christian Scott Cade Cavalli vs Troy Melton Kade Anderson vs Troy Melton Zach Thornton vs Kade Anderson Zach Thornton vs Gage Jump AJ Smith-Shawver vs Sean Burke Jake Bennett vs Sean Burke Payton Tolle vs Tyler Wells Kirby Yates vs Mason Montgomery Shane Drohan vs Garrett Whitlock Clayton Beeter vs Jacob Latz Andrew Kittredge vs Tyler Wells Alex Lange vs Kenley Jansen Erik Miller vs Garrett Whitlock Erik Miller vs Ian Seymour Clayton Beeter vs Jacob Webb Erik Miller

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Caleb Durbin, Josh Bell, Kyle Karros, Grant Taylor, Tyler Wells, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Tommy White, Jonah Heim, Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Travis Bazzana, Joshua Baez, Tommy Edman, Lane Thomas, Luis Lara, Kirby Yates, and Charlie Condon. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Caleb Durbin, Josh Bell, Kyle Karros, Grant Taylor, Tyler Wells, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Tommy White, Jonah Heim, Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Travis Bazzana, Joshua Baez, Tommy Edman, Lane Thomas, Luis Lara, Kirby Yates, and Charlie Condon:

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