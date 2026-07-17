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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 16

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Tristan Peters - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Picks, MLB News

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 16 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Tommy White, Jonah Heim, and Heriberto Hernandez.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Baseball is back! The MLB All-Star break is over and the second half of the season begins. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 100 waiver wire list ahead of the weekend to help fantasy managers in leagues that allow daily moves. Today, we review our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 16 -- July 13  through July 19. Below, you will find rankings for key pickups such as Grant Taylor, Mason Montgomery, Tristan Peters, Kade Anderson, Christian Scott, Tommy White, and Jasson Dominguez

This week, former prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand was recalled by the Orioles while Blaze Alexander was placed on the injured list with a broken hand. Some key injuries to monitor include Mets star outfielder Juan Soto, who was removed from Thursday night's game against the Phillies in the eighth inning due to left calf soreness. Soto is day-to-day for now. Rays star third baseman Junior Caminero expects to play Friday after being hit by a pitch on the left hand during Tuesday's All-Star Game. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 59 Add in All Leagues
2 Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
3 Carson Benge OF 55 Add in All Leagues
4 Jake McCarthy OF 62 Add in All Leagues
5 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in All Leagues
6 Sean Burke SP/RP 70 Add in All Leagues
7 Logan Henderson SP 56 Add in All Leagues
8 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
9 Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Eugenio Suarez 3B 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Chase DeLauter OF 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Troy Melton SP/RP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Ian Seymour SP/RP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 T.J. Rumfield 1B 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Heliot Ramos OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Gage Jump SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Kyle Karros 3B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Cole Carrigg OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Josh Bell 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Jake Burger 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Tristan Peters OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Brandon Sproat SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Christian Scott SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Kade Anderson SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Alex Lange RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Jung Hoo Lee OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Henry Bolte OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Kerry Carpenter OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Tommy White 3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
60 Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Ryan Jeffers C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Luis Lara OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Lane Thomas OF 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Cade Cavalli SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Walbert Urena SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Garrett Whitlock RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 JJ Bleday OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
74 Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
75 Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Jacob Webb RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Zach Thornton SP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Luke Weaver RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Owen Murphy SP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Erik Miller RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Robert Gasser SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Andrew Kittredge RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Tommy White, Heriberto Hernandez, Tristan Peters, Jonah Heim, and Elvis Alvarado. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Tommy White, Athletics

The Athletics are calling up corner-infield prospect Tommy White from Triple-A Las Vegas, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The former star at LSU and second-round pick in the 2024 draft hit a combined .303/.353/.465 with an .818 OPS, 10 home runs, 64 RBI, 53 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 76 games with Las Vegas and Double-A Midland this year before his promotion.

The 23-year-old is expected to make his major-league debut in Friday's series opener against the Washington Nationals to kick off the second half for the A's. The A's are a little light on impact corner infielders right now with both Nick Kurtz (thumb) and Zack Gelof (knee) on the injured list during the All-Star break, so White will get his first shot in the bigs to start the second half.

Whether the 6-foot, 220-pounder sticks around for an extended period of time into the second half will depend on how he fares offensively. So far as a pro, White has been focused more on making contact than tapping into his raw power from the right side, with low strikeout and walk rates in the minors. White has below-average speed and won't be an asset in steals. For now, only fantasy managers in dynasty and AL-only leagues should be interested in White in what could end up being a short-term stint in the big leagues.

Heriberto Hernandez, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernandez reached the break at .236/.316/.483 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, 25 runs, and five steals in 203 at-bats. He did most of his recent damage in a hurry, going 12-for-46 with five homers over his final 15 games. 6% on Yahoo is awfully low for that kind of power. The underlying contact gives the surge some weight.

Hernandez carries a 91.9 mph average exit velocity, 49.7% hard-hit rate, and 11.9% barrel rate. Miami has used him primarily in left field, and nothing in the playing-time picture suggests he is about to disappear.

The average may bounce around, and strikeouts will bring quiet stretches, but the power is already helping now. RotoBaller moved him to 39th overall in its July 15 rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He should be one of the first home-run bats claimed this week.

 

Tristan Peters, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters became the third player in baseball in the first half of the 2026 season to hit for the cycle last Friday against the Athletics. The 26-year-old Canadian finished went into this week's All-Star break with an impressive .301/.354/.478 slash line with an .832 OPS, six home runs, 36 RBI, 37 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 91 games across 275 plate appearances as an All-Star in his first full year in the majors with the White Sox.

Peters debuted in the big leagues last year but played in only four games with the Tampa Bay Rays. The former seventh-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 out of Southern Illinois University Carbondale got off to a scorching start in July, going 13-for-32 (.406) with two homers, three doubles, a triple, six RBI, and six runs scored in 11 games to begin the month.

Fantasy managers who have Peters rostered in deeper leagues will be hoping he can stay hot after the All-Star break, but his .260 expected batting average and .308 xwOBA predict serious regression coming for the Canadian outfielder. Despite his strong first half and beginning of July, Peters is rostered in less than 10% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Elvis Alvarado, Athletics

Athletics right-handed reliever Elvis Alvarado may not have the best numbers in his second season in the big leagues, but he's still in the late-inning mix in Sacramento for the A's, making him worth a look in deep fantasy leagues for managers desperate for saves.

The 27-year-old Dominican hurler went 3-3 with a 4.94 ERA (4.02 FIP), 1.13 WHIP, his first two career saves, 35 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 27 1/3 innings out of the bullpen in the first half of 2026. Alvarado's last save came way back on June 13 against the Colorado Rockies, but since his last blown save on June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, he has tightened things up, allowing just one earned run on three hits while walking three and fanning 10 in seven innings over seven appearances out of the bullpen.

His blown save against the Giants was his only blown save of the year, and he should see more high-leverage, late-inning work to begin the second half after his recent strong run. Alvarado is rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues and is probably only worth pursuing if you're absolutely desperate for saves.

Jonah Heim, Athletics

Since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves in early May, Athletics catcher Jonah Heim has re-established his MLB career. Across 135 plate appearances with the A's, Heim is hitting .232/.281/.464 with eight home runs, 21 RBI, and 16 runs scored.

The presence of star Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers limits Heim's playing time behind the plate. However, Heim has emerged as a regular at first base and designated hitter with A's first baseman Nick Kurtz (thumb) currently on the injured list.

Heim's playing time may eventually dissipate once Kurtz returns to the Athletics lineup. Still, Heim has found a rhythm in his new hitter-friendly home park and profiles as a short-term source of power for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 59 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy White 3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Gonzalez 1B/2B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 59 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 55 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 62 Add in All Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Lara OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 70 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 56 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Owen Murphy SP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
AJ Smith-Shawver SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 70 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Whitlock RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Erik Miller RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Caleb Durbin, Josh Bell, Kyle Karros, Grant Taylor, Tyler Wells, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Tommy White, Jonah Heim, Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Travis Bazzana, Joshua Baez, Tommy Edman, Lane Thomas, Luis Lara, Kirby Yates, and Charlie Condon. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like A.J. Ewing, Gage Jump, Caleb Durbin, Josh Bell, Kyle Karros, Grant Taylor, Tyler Wells, Mason Montgomery, Heriberto Hernandez, Tommy White, Jonah Heim, Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Travis Bazzana, Joshua Baez, Tommy Edman, Lane Thomas, Luis Lara, Kirby Yates, and Charlie Condon:

A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sean Burke
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nick Gonzales
Gage Jump
vs
Kenley Jansen
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Karros
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Carter Jensen
Gage Jump
vs
Kody Clemens
Gage Jump
vs
Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
vs
Josh Bell
Gage Jump
vs
Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Burger
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Sean Burke
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
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Caleb Durbin
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Caleb Durbin
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Caleb Durbin
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Caleb Durbin
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Caleb Durbin
vs
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Josh Bell
vs
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Josh Bell
vs
Tanner Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Emilio Pagan
Josh Bell
vs
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Josh Bell
vs
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Josh Bell
vs
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Josh Bell
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Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
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Grant Taylor
Josh Bell
vs
Caleb Durbin
Josh Bell
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Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
vs
Gage Jump
Josh Bell
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Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
vs
Kenley Jansen
Josh Bell
vs
Tyler Wells
Josh Bell
vs
Mickey Moniak
Josh Bell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Josh Bell
vs
Spencer Steer
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Kenley Jansen
Kyle Karros
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
vs
Jake Burger
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Karros
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Brett Baty
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
Travis Bazzana
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Burger
Grant Taylor
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Tyler Wells
Grant Taylor
vs
Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Gonzales
Grant Taylor
vs
Kody Clemens
Grant Taylor
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Grant Taylor
vs
Emilio Pagan
Grant Taylor
vs
Shane Drohan
Grant Taylor
vs
Kyle Karros
Grant Taylor
vs
Royce Lewis
Grant Taylor
vs
Cole Carrigg
Grant Taylor
vs
Mason Montgomery
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Sean Burke
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
vs
Payton Tolle
Grant Taylor
vs
Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Bennett
Tyler Wells
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tyler Wells
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tyler Wells
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tyler Wells
vs
Grant Taylor
Tyler Wells
vs
Shane Drohan
Tyler Wells
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Wells
vs
Royce Lewis
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Burger
Tyler Wells
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tyler Wells
vs
Tanner Scott
Tyler Wells
vs
Curtis Mead
Tyler Wells
vs
Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
vs
Tristan Peters
Tyler Wells
vs
Kody Clemens
Tyler Wells
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Wells
vs
Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
vs
Sean Burke
Tyler Wells
vs
Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
vs
Payton Tolle
Tyler Wells
vs
Troy Melton
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tristan Peters
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yainer Diaz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Sean Burke
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Shane Drohan
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tyler Wells
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Royce Lewis
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Curtis Mead
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Grant Taylor
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tristan Peters
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake Burger
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tanner Scott
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Alex Lange
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jose Caballero
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Carson Benge
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jonah Heim
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jonah Heim
vs
Kirby Yates
Jonah Heim
vs
Erik Miller
Jonah Heim
vs
Khalil Watson
Jonah Heim
vs
Spencer Steer
Jonah Heim
vs
Robert Gasser
Jonah Heim
vs
Bailey Ober
Jonah Heim
vs
Brett Baty
Jonah Heim
vs
Zach Thornton
Jonah Heim
vs
Jacob Webb
Jonah Heim
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jonah Heim
vs
Anthony Seigler
Jonah Heim
vs
JJ Bleday
Jonah Heim
vs
Jake Mangum
Jonah Heim
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Jonah Heim
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Jonah Heim
vs
Carter Jensen
Jonah Heim
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jonah Heim
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jonah Heim
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jonah Heim
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jonah Heim
vs
Kyle Teel
Jonah Heim
vs
Dalton Rushing
Tristan Peters
vs
Curtis Mead
Tristan Peters
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tristan Peters
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tristan Peters
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tristan Peters
vs
Royce Lewis
Tristan Peters
vs
Alex Lange
Tristan Peters
vs
Shane Drohan
Tristan Peters
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tristan Peters
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tristan Peters
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tristan Peters
vs
Tyler Wells
Tristan Peters
vs
Henry Bolte
Tristan Peters
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tristan Peters
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tristan Peters
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tristan Peters
vs
Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tristan Peters
vs
Sam Antonacci
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jake Mangum
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Anthony Seigler
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jacob Webb
Elvis Alvarado
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Brett Baty
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Kyle Teel
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Robert Gasser
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Dalton Rushing
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Khalil Watson
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Charlie Condon
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Kirby Yates
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Walker Jenkins
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jonah Heim
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Max Clark
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jacob Latz
Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
Griffin Jax
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Payton Tolle
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Troy Melton
Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
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Gage Jump
vs
Kenley Jansen
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Karros
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Carter Jensen
Gage Jump
vs
Kody Clemens
Gage Jump
vs
Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
vs
Josh Bell
Gage Jump
vs
Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Burger
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Sean Burke
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Cole Carrigg
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
vs
Emilio Pagan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kenley Jansen
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Samuel Basallo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carter Jensen
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Travis Bazzana
vs
Grant Taylor
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tyler Wells
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Burger
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tanner Scott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Josh Bell
Travis Bazzana
vs
Shane Drohan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kody Clemens
Travis Bazzana
vs
Royce Lewis
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mason Montgomery
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kyle Karros
Travis Bazzana
vs
Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jose Caballero
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Luke Keaschall
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Spencer Steer
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brett Baty
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
vs
Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
vs
Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
vs
Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
vs
Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Lara
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tommy Edman
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tommy Edman
vs
Luis Lara
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tommy Edman
vs
Lane Thomas
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tommy Edman
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tommy Edman
vs
Masyn Winn
Tommy Edman
vs
Christian Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Tommy Edman
vs
Kade Anderson
Tommy Edman
vs
Walbert Urena
Tommy Edman
vs
Joshua Baez
Tommy Edman
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Tommy Edman
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tommy Edman
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Lara
Lane Thomas
vs
Cade Cavalli
Lane Thomas
vs
Tommy Edman
Lane Thomas
vs
Christian Scott
Lane Thomas
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Lane Thomas
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase Meidroth
Lane Thomas
vs
Walbert Urena
Lane Thomas
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Lane Thomas
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Lane Thomas
vs
Masyn Winn
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Lane Thomas
vs
Dominic Canzone
Lane Thomas
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Lane Thomas
vs
Kade Anderson
Lane Thomas
vs
JJ Bleday
Lane Thomas
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake McCarthy
Lane Thomas
vs
Jose Caballero
Lane Thomas
vs
Carson Benge
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase DeLauter
Lane Thomas
vs
Heliot Ramos
Lane Thomas
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Tommy Edman
Luis Lara
vs
Lane Thomas
Luis Lara
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Luis Lara
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luis Lara
vs
Chase Meidroth
Luis Lara
vs
Christian Scott
Luis Lara
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Luis Lara
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Lara
vs
Masyn Winn
Luis Lara
vs
Walbert Urena
Luis Lara
vs
Dominic Canzone
Luis Lara
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Luis Lara
vs
Kade Anderson
Luis Lara
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Lara
vs
Joshua Baez
Luis Lara
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Lara
vs
Heliot Ramos
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kirby Yates
vs
Jonah Heim
Kirby Yates
vs
Khalil Watson
Kirby Yates
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Kirby Yates
vs
Robert Gasser
Kirby Yates
vs
Erik Miller
Kirby Yates
vs
Brett Baty
Kirby Yates
vs
Spencer Steer
Kirby Yates
vs
Jacob Webb
Kirby Yates
vs
Bailey Ober
Kirby Yates
vs
Anthony Seigler
Kirby Yates
vs
Zach Thornton
Kirby Yates
vs
Jake Mangum
Kirby Yates
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kirby Yates
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Kirby Yates
vs
JJ Bleday
Kirby Yates
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Kirby Yates
vs
Jacob Latz
Kirby Yates
vs
Sean Burke
Kirby Yates
vs
Griffin Jax
Kirby Yates
vs
Payton Tolle
Kirby Yates
vs
Troy Melton
Kirby Yates
vs
Ian Seymour
Kirby Yates
vs
Joey Cantillo
Charlie Condon
vs
Dalton Rushing
Charlie Condon
vs
Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
vs
Kyle Teel
Charlie Condon
vs
Max Clark
Charlie Condon
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
vs
Vaughn Grissom
Charlie Condon
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Charlie Condon
vs
Jacob Gonzalez
Charlie Condon
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Charlie Condon
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Charlie Condon
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Charlie Condon
vs
Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake Mangum
Charlie Condon
vs
Richie Palacios
Charlie Condon
vs
Anthony Seigler
Charlie Condon
vs
Hogan Harris
Charlie Condon
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Charlie Condon
vs
Jose Caballero
Charlie Condon
vs
Carson Benge
Charlie Condon
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Charlie Condon
vs
Chase DeLauter

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Isaac TeSlaa

Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
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