Scott Engel's fantasy football mock draft rankings for 2026. His six-round PPR mock draft for redraft leagues with expert pick-by-pick analysis.
Your Google or Outlook calendar is now displaying the month of July, which obviously means that the preseason for fantasy football has started. From a fantasy perspective, that means we have arrived at our version of training camp, in the weeks before most players do the bulk of their drafting.
Of course, many high-stakes players are already drafting, and I am about to jump in myself. To get ready for my first drafts of the season, which will include the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association Experts League and the Fantasy League of Experts (FLEX), I executed my July version of the One-Man Mock Draft.
I have started to flesh out my seasonal rankings, which will be posted here on RotoBaller soon, and put the top 70-plus players through my first annual drafting exercise of the season. I sit in the virtual chairs of 12 fantasy football drafters to build all of their rosters in the first six rounds of a 12-team PPR league.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
The King’s One-Man Mock Draft: The Rules and Setup
This mock is based on a 12-team full PPR league setup, with a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, and 1 Flex option.
Selections are not tied to early Average Draft Positions as much as to my own preferences, so if you see players taken earlier or later than what ADPs indicate, it provides a sense of where I deviate from the consensus rankings.
My player evaluations and draft preferences will change throughout the preseason as I do more research and gather additional info. So there will definitely be a sequel to this One-Man Mock later in the preseason.
Round One
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions: With David Montgomery gone, Gibbs can deliver a career year. He is an outstanding and versatile major upside option.
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons: Gibbs obviously works in the better offense, and there is a minor concern about fewer touchdown chances for Robinson than the Detroit standout. Falcons Newcomer Brian Robinson Jr. can also steal some short-yardage carries.
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals: Numbers were down a bit last year, but the floor is incredibly high, and Chase has usually been durable and dependable.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks: Maybe the best pure technician among the elite wide receivers. JSN can beat defenses at every level.
- Puka Nacua, WR, Rams: He gets more banged up than Chase and Smith-Njigba, but Nacua’s unrelenting physical style is also a key to his terrific production.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions: He has been annually reliable for 10-plus TDs over each of the past three seasons. St. Brown has only missed two games in five seasons.
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers: Always the biggest risk/reward player in fantasy football, McCaffrey will either lead your team to a championship or make you regret taking him in the first round.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts: An authentic feature back who willingly takes on a heavy workload, Taylor can only benefit from a healthy Daniel Jones in 2026.
- James Cook III, RB, Bills: Those who were concerned about a TD falloff last year missed out on 14 of them, plus Cook led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards. Don’t doubt him.
- A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots: Moving to a better passing team and with a chance to remind everyone he is a true alpha WR, Brown is set for a big year. I am ranking him higher than many other fantasy analysts this year.
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings: I will expect a return to better form, especially if Kyler Murray wins the starting job and also recaptures a good chunk of his own better form.
- Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers: I would consider him as soon as the 10th. The offensive line outlook is better, and Hampton is a favorite breakout target for many fantasy analysts in 2026.
"I'm going to take the bold stance that Tom Brady is correct about football and agree with the GOAT here."@billbarnwell echoes Tom Brady's sentiment that A.J. Brown will be a great fit with the Patriots 😤 pic.twitter.com/gLBpN0m0Ju
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 10, 2026
Round Two
- Saquon Barkley, RB Eagles: The falloff was significant last year, but Barkley is still a focal point of the Philadelphia offense. He remains a major threat to rip off a big play from anywhere on the field, both as a runner and passer.
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys: Good health can help him regain his fantasy WR1 form, as he is still the true WR1 for Dallas.
- George Pickens, WR, Cowboys: He finished as a top-5 fantasy WR last year. Pickens has found a real home with the Cowboys as a prime 1A target for Dak Prescott.
- De'Von Achane, WR, Dolphins: Proved he can get the job done without many weapons around him, and the supporting cast is super-thin this year. Achane will benefit from heavy volume as a runner and receiver, but he may also draw more defensive attention than ever.
- Drake London, WR, Falcons: Should crack double figures in TD receptions for the first time this season as a big target hog for Atlanta.
- Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders: Still has to show he is an authentic standout RB, but the Las Vegas offense should be better under Klint Kubiak.
- Chase Brown, RB, Bengals: Totaled 11 TDs from scrimmage last season, and he has even more appeal in full PPR formats.
- Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals: Busted out as a TD target in 2025 and can now be expected to post better fantasy numbers than some top-10 WRs.
- Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens: The significant drop-off still has not happened, and the Ravens made him the highest-paid RB ever over the age of 30.
- Nico Collins, WR, Texans: He was targeted a career-high 120 times last season, and Collins has registered 1,100-plus yards in two of the past three years.
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles: More production is naturally expected as he moves into a No. 1 WR role, but Smith must still show he can fully embrace the assignment.
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs: Played at his highest levels ever last season when it counted the most. Walker, however, has never delivered as a pure feature back over a full season yet.
Round Three
- Chris Olave, WR, Saints: Pairing with Tyler Shough worked out well in 2025, as Olave caught a career-high nine TD passes.
- Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs: He would certainly be drafted earlier if not for concerns other than his potential production.
- Travis Etienne, RB, Saints: He might be a bit undervalued last year, as Etienne could play a very significant role in the New Orleans offense.
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos: Could be headed for a career year with an ascending QB.
- Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals: Availability can sometimes be a concern, but Higgins has still caught 21 TD passes over the past two seasons.
- Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders: The unquestioned prime option in an offense that should start to get better.
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers: Appears set for a true breakthrough season with Mike Evans no longer in Tampa Bay.
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals: I am not overly enthusiastic about his situation, as the Arizona backfield contains other notable RBs, and I don’t get overly hyped up about rookie runners.
- Ladd McConkey WR, Chargers: Ready to bounce back in the Mike McDaniel offense.
- Josh Allen, QB, Bills: A near-lock to finish as a top-2 fantasy QB every year.
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers: Off-field concerns bump him down for now; otherwise, he would not slip out of my top 20 overall.
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets: If Geno Smith holds the starting job for most of the year, he is not afraid to let loose and find his best pass-catcher. Wilson could deliver a satisfying season with a decent veteran passer.
No. 96 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr.! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/zfTyJQx7cd
— NFL (@NFL) June 24, 2026
Round Four
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers: This is a pivotal season for Bryce Young, and McMillan can be a quality No. 1 WR for him.
- Kyren Williams, RB, Rams: Blake Corum might start to see more work, but Williams is still the lead RB for a top-level offense.
- Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys: Was a pleasant surprise last year, and the Cowboys now appear committed to Williams as their No. 1 RB.
- Malik Nabers, WR, Giants: You will likely have to be patient with Nabers early in the season. Drafting him is hoping for better returns by midseason.
- Luther Burden III, WR, Bears: The departure of DJ Moore has shined the spotlight on Burden as a tempting upside play for 2026.
- Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens: He would be a more ideal fit as an NFL team’s No. 2 WR. Flowers has not caught more than five TD passes in a season yet.
- Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders: Good health for him and his QB can pave a path to a return to quality fantasy WR2 production.
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens: I would not doubt a better season for him in 2026 after Jackson was hindered by injuries last year.
- Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants: Reports on his recovery from ankle surgery have been positive, and Skattebo can be a good value here as a No. 2 fantasy RB.
- David Montgomery, RB, Texans: Houston finally gets a guy to stabilize the position. Montgomery is a solid pick here, as he is a tough and determined runner who can be a viable source of TDs.
- Breece Hall, RB, Jets: The talent and role are still positive factors, but will we ever see him produce adequate numbers for an RB of his caliber? I’ll believe it when I see it.
- Colston Loveland, TE, Bears: This could be the last year in which Loveland might be available after the third round. He will go earlier than this in some drafts.
Round Five
- Davante Adams, WR, Rams
- Mike Evans, WR, 49ers
- Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
- Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
- Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
- Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
- Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
- DJ Moore, WR, Bills
- Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
- Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
- Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
Caleb Williams made the throw of the year 4 different times 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vYtpbqy1M1
— NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2026
Round Six
- Harold Fannin, TE, Browns
- DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
- Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
- Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
- Carnell Tate, WR, Titans
- Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
- Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
- Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
- Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
- Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
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