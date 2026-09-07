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Nick Mariano's Week 1 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds and Stashes

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Nick's Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire adds, pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 1 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

In This Article hide
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 1
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The opening kickoff is on the horizon, so be sure your rosters are fine-tuned for success with all-around Week 1 fantasy football waiver-wire pickups and adds for the 2026 fantasy football season! Roster cuts have hit, those unofficial depth charts are in, and everyone is hanging on every piece of beat-writer speculation that we can get. Are you ready?

We're digesting injury reports, getting sharper weather outlooks, and it's becoming critical to envision which roster slots are "churnable." You drafted everyone for a reason (hopefully), and yet you have to be willing to play the early waiver game to strike it rich. With many fantasy football drafts in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the precious waiver wire.

While my in-season waiver column will be FAAB-oriented, as per usual, this is a straightforward piece without FAAB ramifications. Let's get ahead of the game so we can save your money for when that wallet simply must come out. Be sure to also check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1

Keaton Mitchell (RB, LAC) - 42% rostered 

Lovingly dubbed the “Keaton Missile,” the fourth-year RB enjoyed a rising ADP with every downfield target that hit social media. That trend had everyone salivating on the heels of Mike McDaniel going to GM Joe Hortiz with Mitchell’s face on a wanted poster.

The Chargers have the perfect setup to abuse defenses with their rushers, and Mitchell could finally get a chance to break through after being stuck behind Derrick Henry. The brutal knee injury halted momentum after averaging 8.4 yards per carry as a rookie, but 5.8 YPC last year showed the speed and vision remain. A stout line and a creative playcaller who launched De'Von Achane could make Mitchell a key weapon.

George Holani (RB, SEA) - 4% rostered

Entering the year as the best pass-blocking RB was one thing, but The Athletic’s Andrew Destin giving Holani the goal-line/short-yardage role over rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price is another. Seattle is capable of controlling most games, which can lead to leaning on opponents with the ground-and-pound pressure.

He’s a clear post-hype sleeper who has been injected into a murky depth chart, and his 29 uninspiring touches in PIT still quadruple MarShawn Lloyd’s NFL touch total over three seasons. Targeting opportunity in a muddy spot on a good offense is a fine use of a pre-Week 1 roster spot.

With Zach Charbonnet on PUP, Holani is a quiet asset for those who went with hero/zero-RB builds and need some more bankable touches at the outset. If we get some GL looks and a couple of passing looks with third-down work, we’re playing with house money with likely positive gamescripts.

Kaleb Johnson (RB, GB) - 12% rostered

All anyone thinks of with Johnson is the botched kickoff return that banished him to Pittsburgh’s shadow realm. He gets a fresh start in Green Bay, where the Packers are leaning on an untested Lloyd and Chris Brooks with Josh Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Kareem Hunt (RB, FA) - 0% rostered

For now, Hunt seems like a wise preseason stash, with Detroit in particular lacking a reliable No. 2 RB. Isiah Pacheco was forced to the short-term IR with a back injury, which leaves special-teamers Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors as Jahmyr Gibbs’ backups.

I won’t begrudge anyone for sneaking Vaki/Saylors onto their benches for now, but it’s hard to imagine Dan Campbell relying on either as a notable asset if something happened to Gibbs. If I had to pick one, it’s Saylor's due to preseason work and his collegiate/UFL experience versus Vaki being a two-way college player who got more work at safety.

Running Back Handcuffs with Remote Flex Appeal

Running Back Handcuffs Who Are Pure Stashes

 

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1

*Yahoo holds a steep tier drop in rostered rate, with Deebo Samuel Sr. and Rashid Shaheed at 50%, then Khalil Shakir at 44% before reaching Denzel Boston at 31%.

Keenan Allen (WR, IND) - 28% rostered

Allen is poised to play in Week 1 after the DUI arrest, though a potential league suspension does loom. We will focus on the now, which sees Allen and Shane Steichen reunite after the veteran wideout compiled 777 yards and four TDs on 81 catches (122 targets) with the Chargers last year.

This came after a 70-744-7 line across 15 games in Chicago and that wild 2023 campaign with 108-1243-7 in just 13 games. Last year was his first time hitting the 17-game mark, so don’t necessarily equate “old” with “fragile.” At 6-foot-2, he could be a strong red-zone/possession weapon for Daniel Jones, especially if Alec Pierce suffers any setbacks.

Ryan Flournoy (WR, DAL) - 8% rostered

Several high-octane offenses get their No. 3 WR juiced up plenty on fantasy draft boards, but not Dallas. Despite showing out down the stretch, especially when CeeDee Lamb was unavailable, Flournoy can be had in the final rounds of deeper drafts and many waiver wires!

With so many bemoaning Javonte Williams’ receiving metrics, Jaydon Blue being waived, and Jake Ferguson’s trajectory, there is a surprising lack of counterpunch to Flournoy’s suppression. Let’s see what happens!

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR, BAL) - 19% rostered
Rashod Bateman (WR, BAL) - 3% rostered

Shiny new toy syndrome and viral highlights have pushed Lane’s demand up while Bateman is completely overlooked. This is not to say ignore Lane, but the hype-fueled gap should be rectified. Overall, interest in Baltimore’s secondary pass-catchers is too low following Lamar Jackson’s injury-riddled season.

Now, we have Declan Doyle in as offensive coordinator, with Bateman already talking up how he’s being moved around the formation more often. Please remember that Bateman put up 756 yards and nine touchdowns on 45 catches when Lamar got a healthy campaign in. Zay Flowers has also battled multiple dings leading up to Week 1, though he seems fine.

Caleb Douglas (WR, MIA) - 11% rostered
Chris Bell (WR, MIA) - 4% rostered

Douglas and Bell were both third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Douglas going ahead of the rehabbing Bell (ACL). They could both take over the Dolphins’ thin receiving room, with a strong preseason from Douglas already putting him atop the depth chart as their “X” receiver.

Bell is an immense talent who simply needs to get some reps and prove his knee is 100%, so side with Douglas if you want an early contributor. But Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington should not keep a healthy Bell off the field. Miami may intend to often run the ball, but those second-half scoreboards should tilt matters to the air.

Adonai Mitchell (WR, NYJ) - 16% rostered

Mitchell came over to the Jets and started playing just as they had to turn from Justin Fields to Brady Cook and Tyrod Taylor. As you may surmise, they were not great fits for Mitchell’s downfield prowess, as AD would catch just 24-of-58 targets for 301 yards and two TDs.

Geno Smith may not be Tom Brady, but his deep-ball metrics have typically been a strength, tallying PFF passing grades of 91.0, 99.2, 95.6, and 95.1 between 2021-24. And frankly, if he can get Tre Tucker on the map, then Mitchell should have a solid chance. There will be no safety help on AD with Garrett Wilson on the field, but it is the Jets.

Jalen McMillan (WR, TB) - 18% rostered
Ted Hurst III (WR, TB) - 2% rostered

McMillan is working through a knee injury, and they’re still hoping he can play in Week 1 at Cincinnati. Though the Bengals have improved their pass defense, this is still a script we want to target. Hurst would go from a sort of WR handcuff to a possible splash breakout if either McMillan or Emeka Egbuka (toe) can’t go/are limited. Playmakers in good offenses, it’s simple!

Tre' Harris (WR, LAC) - 5% rostered

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary from Allen signing with the Colts, Harris is now free to ascend into the starting rotation. If Mike McDaniel’s offense spreads the ball around, then Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston managers will be sad, but Harris will stack profits. We want to see how electric that offense can be coming out of the gate, with outrageous upside available if McConkey/Johnston get hurt.

Isaac TeSlaa (WR, DET) - 6% rostered

The early TeSlaa steam petered out with muted camp reports, but the team has sent us all a clear signal by letting Greg Dortch go and entering the year with only four WRs (journeyman Tay Martin is the fourth). They’ll likely elevate Tom Kennedy on gameday, but there are few threats.

So, can TeSlaa prove he’s more than a TD highlight reel? Is that enough for a roster spot anyway? It’s a free hand to be dealt into one of the best, if not the best, offensive setups in 2026.

Devaughn Vele (WR, NO) - 3% rostered

Jordyn Tyson’s IR stint means that Vele is an intriguing deep-league option, especially for those in PPR formats. Like TeSlaa, he has little pressure from behind him on the depth chart, with Bryce Lance and Barion Brown at No. 3 and 4.

Tyquan Thornton (WR, KC) - 1% rostered

Projections are rarely kind to the deep-threat receivers; Cyrus Allen had a serious moment on center stage to steal hearts and juke ADP, and Thornton also had a “carted off the field” scare over the summer. All told, a less-mobile Patrick Mahomes II’s big-play WR is effectively free.

If Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce are all eating up the shallow/intermediate field to soften up the defense, perhaps Thornton can build on last year’s 23.1 yards-per-catch mark?

Germie Bernard (WR, PIT) - 2% rostered

Bernard shouldn’t need long to overtake Roman Wilson for No. 3 WR action on Pittsburgh alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf. Yes, the Steelers ran a lowly 49% 11 personnel rate (26th highest) in 2025, so Pat Freiermuth/Darnell Washington may be the biggest obstacles compared to Wilson.

Still, the 47th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft fits an old Aaron Rodgers’ attack well thanks to his ability to make defenders miss and turn shorter catches into big plays. I don’t see Wilson keeping this guy on the sidelines.

 

Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1

Dalton Schultz (TE, HOU) - 43% rostered 

This isn’t a fun play in non-PPR formats thanks to C.J. Stroud, but Jayden Higgins’ torn ACL nudges Schultz’s projected target share back up to the range that saw him haul in 82 of 106 targets for 777 yards and three scores. Even Houston’s vaunted defense should need the offense to push it with a run of BUF, CIN, IND, and DAL matchups to open ‘26.

Terrance Ferguson (TE, LAR) - 20% rostered 

One of the hottest offseason risers, Ferguson is anointed by some as the Rams’ de facto No. 3 WR masquerading as a tight end. It took a while for the 2025 second-round pick to get involved as a rookie, but he turned 11 catches into 231 yards and three TDs.

Now Sean McVay has a full offseason to scheme up the electric talent and dream of mismatches. He cannot simultaneously be available in four out of five Yahoo leagues and yet be scooped up in “every league already.” The LAR upside is immense, so at least see what his Week 1 involvement amounts to.

(Colby Parkinson also remains a solid dart throw.)

Charlie Kolar (TE, LAC) - 1% rostered 

Kolar made little noise as the No. 3 TE in Baltimore, yet the Chargers saw fit to give him a three-year, $24 million contract going into his fifth NFL season. Pessimists will say he’s there primarily to be a bulldozing run-blocker who won’t get valuable passing work, but we can be open-minded for one week to see if he falls into play-action usage.

He’ll vie for playing time with David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden II, and while the latter rocks the best receiving ceiling, he was also stuck playing with backups throughout the preseason. Taking a cheap flier on a guy with starting reps on a potent Chargers offense is perfect for early waiver churning, as we’ll know what to do after that Week 1 routes run tally.

*Pat Freiermuth (PIT, 6%), Cade Otton (TB, 3%), and Evan Engram (DEN, 2%) are stopgap options early on who should earn targets as you seek out more upside.

*Greg Dulcich (MIA, 11%) is another interesting dart throw, but must overcome a muddy depth chart and be efficient amidst Miami’s passing “attack.”

*Darren Waller (CAR, 2%) might have one more fantasy-viable year in the tank and soak up red-zone looks, much to the chagrin of McMillan/Coker teams. He had six TDs in just nine games on a similarly overlooked Miami squad last year!

 

Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1

Jordan Love is 67% rostered and climbing with buzz around a pass-heavy approach without Josh Jacobs, so make sure he’s not sitting idle in your league.

Baker Mayfield (QB, TB) - 57% rostered

I’ll point those of you in shallower formats to my bold predictions and “My Guys” pieces for proper Mayfield propaganda. We’ll keep it short and sweet here: Mayfield is healthy after last year’s injury-laden campaign, as is his line and (most of his) receivers. The Bucs get Cincinnati’s defense to open the year. Let it rip!

Tyler Shough (QB, NO) -  42% rostered

Even though we’re stuck waiting on Tyson’s return for at least a month, Shough still has a strong offensive line to let him get the ball to Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Travis Etienne. He mixed in 186 rushing yards with three ground TDs over his half-season of work last year and could find himself in a Week 1 shootout with the Lions.

Malik Willis (QB, MIA) - 41% rostered

If you waited long enough at QB to be considering this, then Willis and his high-ceiling, low-floor risk/reward is perfect for you. While we’re happy to pluck some intriguing lotto-ticket receivers from Miami for the back of our benches (more on them later), relying on passing value is tough to envision.

That said, Willis has the skills and willingness to deliver double-digit carries to your box score. QBs who boast such a thing are typically within the top-10 at the position. If you view him as the bad Fields, then move along. But for many of you, it’s a free look at Las Vegas during Week 1 with a steady-floor QB waiver pool to fall back on and stream.

Daniel Jones (QB, IND) - 25% rostered

Jones and his Achilles will be tested early and often against the likes of Baltimore, Kansas City (at Arrowhead), and Houston. But if he impresses against the Ravens at home and proves that much of last year’s early fireworks are still in supply, then you’ll want to be early. All preseason scares appear to be fine, with Josh Downs (calf), Alec Pierce (ankle), Tyler Warren (groin), and Keenan Allen’s DUI seemingly cleared.

Jacoby Brissett (QB, ARI) - 7% rostered

Brissett got his improved $15.5M contract for 2026 and is ready to work after chucking the ball throughout 2025 in never-ending garbage time. While the Cards aren’t expected to win more games in ‘26, growth from the roster and the addition of Jeremiyah Love (or having any healthy RBs, really) could keep Brissett as a sneaky top-12 fantasy option.

Michael Penix Jr. (QB, ATL) - 3% rostered

Atlanta is already showing signs of buyer’s remorse with countless sad clips of Tua Tagovailoa emerging from every preseason opportunity. The Falcons haven’t announced a starting QB yet, but if Tagovailoa draws Week 1 at Pittsburgh, then it could quickly be a wrap.

Penix’s knee health has received encouraging offseason reports, and we already have Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reporting that the team will be turned over to Penix “eventually.” At this point, it looks like everyone with a Falcon will be rooting for that to come ASAP. Even without rushing potential, Penix can feed the playmakers.

Looking Ahead to Week 2 Streamers of Note

  • Sam Darnold, SEA (39%, at ARI)
  • C.J. Stroud, HOU (29%, vs. CIN)

 

Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 1

  • Detroit Lions - 50% rostered (vs. NO)
  • Buffalo Bills - 18% (at HOU)
  • Tennessee Titans - 13% (vs. NYJ)
  • Chicago Bears - 8% (at CAR)
  • Las Vegas Raiders - 6% (vs. MIA)
  • New York Jets - 2% (at TEN)

Looking Ahead to Week 2 Streamers of Note

  • Green Bay Packers - 17% (at NYJ)
  • San Francisco 49ers - 10% (vs. MIA)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3% (vs. CLE)

 

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