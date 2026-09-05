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Week 1 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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TJ Watt - IDP, Pittsburgh Steelers, DST, Defense, Fantasy Football Def

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

In This Article hide
IDP Scoring System for Rankings:
DL Riser of the Week:
DL Fade of the Week:
LB Riser of the Week:
LB Fade of the Week:
DB Riser of the Week:
DB Fade of the Week:
More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

One of the greatest mistakes fantasy analysts and fans can make is putting too much weight on early strength of schedule. Whether you are using last year’s results or trying to simply predict this year based on roster and history, the process is flawed and hard to rely on early in the year. While it is a useful tool midseason, strength of schedule is far less so in Week 1 or Week 2.

The Pittsburgh Steelers offer a fine example of this problem. Going into last year, the Steelers were viewed as a tough opponent for fantasy quarterbacks. After all, T.J. Watt's squad allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2024 and arguably improved with the addition of Jalen Ramsey. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh allowed the sixth-most QB points the following year.

With that said, some predictability does tend to translate year-to-year. For example, you can usually rely on the Cowboys to run a high-volume passing offense that feeds receivers and pass rushers alike. That is something to consider in your early season projections, but you shouldn’t heavily lean on those types of things when deciding whether to bench a starter in Week 1.

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings:

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1-point Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen for Week 1

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Maxx Crosby Raiders Dolphins
2 Myles Garrett Rams 49ers
3 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Saints
4 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Packers
5 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Bills
6 T.J. Watt Steelers Falcons
7 Abdul Carter Giants Cowboys
8 Brian Burns Giants Cowboys
9 Nick Bosa (Q) 49ers Rams
10 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Cardinals
11 Jared Verse Browns Jaguars
12 Nik Bonitto Broncos Chiefs
13 Jeffery Simmons Titans Jets
14 Dallas Turner Vikings Packers
15 Danielle Hunter Texans Bills
16 Byron Young Rams 49ers
17 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Commanders
18 Alex Highsmith Steelers Falcons
19 Jaelan Phillips Panthers Bears
20 Chase Young Saints Lions
21 Ed Oliver Bills Texans
22 Trey Hendrickson Ravens Colts
23 YaYa Diaby Buccaneers Bengals
24 Montez Sweat Bears Panthers
25 DeForest Buckner Colts Ravens
26 Ruben Bain Jr. Buccaneers Bengals
27 David Bailey Jets Titans
28 Bradley Chubb Bills Texans
29 Derrick Brown Panthers Bears
30 DeMarcus Lawrence Seahawks Patriots
31 Cameron Heyward Steelers Falcons
32 Greg Rousseau Bills Texans
33 Jalen Carter Eagles Commanders
34 Laiatu Latu Colts Ravens
35 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Browns
36 Cashius Howell Bengals Buccaneers
37 Jalyx Hunt Eagles Commanders
38 Travon Walker Jaguars Browns
39 Jordan Davis Eagles Commanders
40 Boye Mafe Bengals Buccaneers
41 Josh Sweat Cardinals Chargers
42 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Giants
43 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Giants
44 Leonard Williams Seahawks Patriots
45 Odafe Oweh Commanders Eagles
46 Austin Booker Bears Panthers
47 Walter Nolen III Cardinals Chargers
48 Carl Granderson Saints Lions
49 Zach Sieler Dolphins Raiders
50 Byron Murphy II Seahawks Patriots

 

DL Riser of the Week:

Jaelan Phillips, Carolina Panthers

Phillips was our top DL Value of the Year in our preseason rankings, in part because he has a strong schedule to start the season. While projecting matchups this early is discouraged, as we noted in our intro this week, the Bears do profile as a strong fit for Phillips.

Chicago Head Coach Ben Johnson has already stated he wants to break the offensive points scored record this year, something that will require significant passing volume. While Caleb Williams did dial back his sack rate last year,  significant questions at left tackle remain, at least until Ozzy Trapilo is back and fully healthy.

The Bears’ current projected starting left tackle in Week 1 is Braxton Jones, who was 66th amongst qualifying offensive tackles in Pass Protection Grade for PFF last year while allowing pressure at one of the worst rates in the NFL (11%). Reports out of camp have been negative for all of Chicago’s left tackle prospects, as well.

 

DL Fade of the Week:

Odafe Oweh, Washington Commanders

Oweh’s ADP in redrafts (DL21 overall) far outpaces his career production, with the former Raven never cracking the top 50 defensive linemen in Standard IDP Scoring. Worse, he has a bad matchup on paper this week.

Philadelphia allowed the sixth-fewest quarterback pressures last year despite health issues along their offensive line. In fact, 2025 was the third straight year they finished among the top six in that category. That’s bad news for pass rush specialists like Oweh.

Worse, the Eagles have finished in the top ten in rush attempts per game and in the bottom ten in pass attempts per game in each of the past four seasons. This is despite having multiple offensive coordinators during that span. Philly is committed to the run under Nick Sirianni and will continue to lean on it against the underdog Commanders.

Top Fantasy Linebackers for Week 1

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins Raiders
2 Jack Campbell Lions Saints
3 Carson Schwesinger Browns Jaguars
4 Cedric Gray Titans Jets
5 Fred Warner 49ers Rams
6 Zack Baun Eagles Commanders
7 Sonny Styles Commanders Eagles
8 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Rams
9 Nakobe Dean Raiders Dolphins
10 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Browns
11 Nate Landman Rams 49ers
12 Blake Cashman Vikings Packers
13 Roquan Smith Ravens Colts
14 Edgerrin Cooper Packers Vikings
15 Nick Bolton Chiefs Broncos
16 Tremaine Edmunds Giants Cowboys
17 Devin Bush Bears Panthers
18 Devin Lloyd Panthers Bears
19 Robert Spillane Patriots Seahawks
20 Zaire Franklin Packers Vikings
21 DeMarvion Overshown Cowboys Giants
22 Alex Singleton Broncos Chiefs
23 Jamien Sherwood Jets Titans
24 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans Bills
25 Daiyan Henley Chargers Cardinals
26 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Chargers
27 Kaden Elliss Saints Lions
28 Jihaad Campbell Eagles Commanders
29 Demario Davis Jets Titans
30 Josiah Trotter Buccaneers Bengals
31 Barrett Carter Bengals Buccaneers
32 T.J. Edwards Bears Panthers
33 Terrel Bernard (Q) Bills Texans
34 Frankie Luvu Commanders Eagles
35 Quay Walker Raiders Dolphins
36 Eric Wilson Vikings Packers
37 Patrick Queen Steelers Falcons
38 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans Jets
39 Arvell Reese Giants Cowboys
40 Devin White Lions Saints
41 Bryce Boettcher Colts Ravens
42 Quincy Williams Browns Jaguars
43 Dre Greenlaw 49ers Rams
44 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Buccaneers
45 Jacob Rodriguez (Q) Dolphins Jets
46 Alex Anzalone Buccaneers Bengals
47 Cody Simon Cardinals Chargers
48 Divine Deablo Falcons Steelers
49 Dee Winters Cowboys Giants
50 Payton Wilson Steelers Falcons

 

LB Riser of the Week:

Sonny Styles, Washington Commanders

While Styles was a hot name this offseason due to his glowing NFL Draft profile and the resources Washington invested in him, the buzz this summer has cooled significantly. Several IDP analysts have expressed concern about Styles admitting he has felt “lost” at times, which likely contributed to multiple outlets ranking him as an LB3.

Do not count us amongst the throngs worried about Styles, especially against an Eagles offense that has consistently finished amongst the league leaders in rush attempts under Sirianni. Philly has a penchant for running the ball and feeding opposing linebackers across multiple coordinators and multiple seasons.

 

LB Fade of the Week:

CJ Allen, Indianapolis Colts

Allen is currently the 38th most rostered LB in fantasy, which is significantly lower than where we rated him right after the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Allen’s early-season stock has plummeted this summer, and his current fantasy usage has not kept up with that fall.

While we still hold out significant hope for Allen long-term, making him a strong hold in dynasty and deep IDP leagues, multiple outlets have indicated that Allen may start the season on the bench. Due to injuries and inconsistencies during the preseason, most Indy beat writers are actually reporting Allen may even start the year on special teams.

Given these concerning reports, it is hard to rate Allen near his current usage rate (LB38). Take a wait-and-see approach with this one before plugging him into any lineup, even a deep one.

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs for Week 1

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Travis Hunter Jaguars Browns
2 Nick Emmanwori (Q) Seahawks Patriots
3 Kyle Hamilton Ravens Colts
4 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Bengals
5 Derwin James Jr. Chargers Cardinals
6 Cooper DeJean Eagles Commanders
7 DeShon Elliott Steelers Falcons
8 Kamari Lassiter Texans Bills
9 Talanoa Hufanga Broncos Chiefs
10 Quentin Lake Rams 49ers
11 Jordan Battle Bengals Buccaneers
12 Nick Cross Commanders Eagles
13 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Dolphins
14 Caleb Downs Cowboys Giants
15 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Patriots
16 Jalen Pitre Texans Bills
17 Chamarri Conner Chiefs Broncos
18 Xavier Watts Falcons Steelers
19 Kam Curl Rams 49ers
20 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers Bengals
21 Marlon Humphrey Ravens Colts
22 Cole Bishop Bills Texans
23 Kevin Winston Jr. Titans Jets
24 Budda Baker Cardinals Chargers
25 Tre’von Moehrig Panthers Bears
26 Malaki Starks Ravens Colts
27 Dillon Thieneman Bears Panthers
28 Malik Mustapha 49ers Rams
29 Josh Metellus Vikings Packers
30 Kevin Byard III Patriots Seahawks
31 Grant Delpit Browns Jaguars
32 Bryan Cook Bengals Buccaneers
33 Tyson Campbell Browns Jaguars
34 Treydan Stukes Raiders Dolphins
35 Julian Blackmon Saints Lions
36 Marcus Jones Patriots Seahawks
37 Dru Phillips Giants Cowboys
38 Jessie Bates III Falcons Steelers
39 Trent McDuffie Rams 49ers
40 Jalen Thompson Cowboys Giants
41 Riley Moss Broncos Chiefs
42 Justin Reid Saints Lions
43 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets Titans
44 Jonas Sanker Saints Lions
45 Paulson Adebo Giants Cowboys
46 Upton Stout 49ers Rams
47 Jalen Ramsey Steelers Falcons
48 Brandon Jones Broncos Chiefs
49 Marques Sigle 49ers Rams
50 Jaquan Brisker Steelers Falcons

 

DB Riser of the Week:

Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys

Downs was a preseason fade for us, due to his elevated ADP and insane expectations. However, even with a healthy dose of skepticism about whether the Buckeye will return value at his rookie cost, we do expect him to start the season with a bang.

The versatile rookie should split his time between the slot, deep safety, and the box against a Giants offense desperate to keep up with the Cowboys’ high-scoring attack. We don’t expect Downs to come off the field in a high-volume and high-scoring affair. This matchup should reward defensive backs and pass rushers on both sides of the ball.

 

DB Fade of the Week:

Paulson Adebo, New York Giants

Adebo has been a consistent producer for fantasy teams over the past two years, which is why he has been the 17th DB off the boards this preseason. However, camp reports have consistently suggested that Adebo is in a tight race with Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II, with John Harbaugh refusing to name a starter publicly.

The Giants have an elite fantasy matchup on paper, given the Cowboys give up the fifth most fantasy points to opposing DBs over the past four seasons. Ideally, Adebo should capitalize on that if he is a starter… but that is a big if.

The uncertainty surrounding the former Saint has him much lower on our board than his ADP would suggest.

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