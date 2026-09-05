John Laghezza's Fantasy Football Bold Predictions For Every Team: Part II (2026)

John's bold predictions for every team this 2026 fantasy football season. His predictions include players from the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and more.
Once more, fortune favors the bold, especially in this crazy game of fantasy football. Face it. With only one trophy to go around, there's zero glory in finishing fifth. Do your research and take a stand on those results. At the end of the day, we all get a million things incorrect — may as well go down swinging on your own beliefs.
With a couple hundred hand drafts of all sizes and scoring formats under my belt, the mind eventually wanders away from the mean, toward edge cases. For all the chaos in fantasy football, one thing's for certain — there's a zero percent chance every player produces to their mean projection. That's not how it works.
Well, I'm back in the saddle for whichever teams couldn't fit in our first installment, as I stretch the imagination for what could be. It's part two of my bold fantasy calls for every single NFL team heading into 2026.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Las Vegas Raiders
For starters, the lack of talent depth in the Raiders' WR room is well documented. Plus, we know Klint Kubiak always runs a ton of play-action-heavy schemes out of 12-personnel.
So why is the Raiders' third option (and arguably second, depending on your Tre Tucker views) going undrafted as the TE35? Huh? Huge misread by the market here on the fact that a "backup TE" can't prove viable in fantasy — Michael Mayer finishes as a top-12 TE1 from off the board.
Kirk Cousins to Michael Mayer! Raiders score on their opening drive!
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/d0IuH5LYG8
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Los Angeles Chargers
After another sunny season riddled with frustrations, everything's suddenly coming up roses for the Bolts. Former 34th overall pick Ladd McConkey certainly bore the brunt of that aggravation with old man Keenan Allen soaking up a ridiculous 122 targets in 2025.
However, with the 34-year-old veteran off to Indianapolis, the runway's clear for McConkey to reassume a lot of those Mike McDaniel lay-up zone opportunities underneath. Add that to an already strong career 20.9% target/route, 1.86 yards/route combo, and we're cooking with gas — Ladd McConkey's a top-10 fantasy WR.
Los Angeles Rams
Tight end slander's gone entirely too far. If I can't interest you in the third option on the league's highest-scoring offense outside of pick 200, what are we even doing here? Plagued by injuries early on, Colby Parkinson didn't secure a full-time role until Week 12 — when he scored for the third week in a row on his way to a TE4 finish from that point on.
Serving as Matthew Stafford's secondary end zone target, Colby Parkinson closes 2026 as a top-5 TE. Yes, it sounds crazy, but believe it or not, he earned more red-zone and end-zone targets than Puka Nacua in fewer games played!
OMG STAFFORD TO PARKINSON FOR THE LEAD!
LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qLSKKdmoBO
— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026
Miami Dolphins
Throwing dirt on this Miami Dolphins' offense before the first whistle will be among the biggest mistakes drafters make this season. Chained to pattern-matched priors that disallow challenging a wider range of outcomes, it turns out that yes, Malik Willis is a baller.
He tried to tell us... but we just wouldn't listen. With the help of fellow dog De'Von Achane and some creativity in the run-pass option game, Malik Willis runs for over 750 yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Minnesota Vikings
Maybe J.J. McCarthy really was that bad, because Kyler Murray isn't that good. Nevertheless, just league-average quarterback play gets the historically prolific Kevin O'Connell train back on the tracks.
Suddenly, it hits us — maybe the lead back for the Vikings (who flashed an +11% explosive rush rate in a terrible situation) shouldn't be going as late in drafts as he is. Camp reports about pass blocking improvements prove true, and just like that, Jordan Mason's a top-15 RB being drafted as the RB35.
Jordan Mason makes it a one-score game (wait for the celly)
CHIvsMIN on FOX/FOX One+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/zRAAcA0Fde
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025
New England Patriots
While everyone's arguing about which New England RB to draft or where A.J. Brown should go in the second, it's actually Romeo Doubs serving as the main beneficiary of all the Patriots' new weaponry.
Finally getting a full complement of snaps as a much-needed intermediate WR2, he makes the most of a career +20% target/route share in an ascending offense — Romeo Doubs culminates a top-25 WR season in his new home with Drake Maye.
New Orleans Saints
Here's more proof I spend entirely too much time thinking about this stuff. As much as coaches lie, roster moves only tell the truth. Kellen Moore traded a fourth- and a seventh-round pick for Devaughn Vele before his first season even started. While it took a minute to get acclimated and secure snaps, once New Orleans traded away Rashid Shaheed, that hurdle was cleared.
Vele stepped into the clearest of number two roles behind Chris Olave — scoring over 12 fantasy points per game for a month after the Saints' Week 11 bye. Sadly, Jordyn Tyson never gets going, and Devaughn Vele volumes his way to a top-35 WR finish as a reliable weekly flex option.
Devaughn Vele got 🆙 pic.twitter.com/R4Ze4Nf9KO
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
New York Giants
Fantasy gamers spent years chasing Isaiah Likely's talent, even as the second TE on his own team. Now he's not only creating buzz in camp, but Big Blue just vacated +140 underneath targets with the departure of Wan'Dale Robinson.
Likely is set up to be the Giants' second-highest target earner, in an offense that's got to improve with the addition of Malik Nabers. Don't overthink it — Isaiah Likely's a top-5 tight end going outside pick 110.
New York Jets
The time's finally arrived, and as a Jets fan, let me tell you, we're long overdue. It's been over a decade since Gang Green's offense posted a positive EPA/dropback across a full season — something new quarterback Geno Smith accomplished four of the last five years. What was clearly missing in 2025's anomalistic downturn? A viable deep threat.
Smith's always been effective downfield, ranking 12th among all starters in deep shot EPA going back through 2022. Sure, everyone loves Garrett Wilson, but it's actually Adonai Mitchell's ability to challenge every blade of grass that pops in 2026. Get used to the new elite battery in town; AD Mitchell scores nine TDs in a top-20 WR finish.
Tyrod goes DEEP to AD Mitchell for the 52-yard TD!
ATLvsNYJ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1Vn37w4nNN
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles
Life happens slowly, then all at once. Saquon Barkley is easily one of this generation's best tailbacks. However, between severely declining efficiency metrics (4.1 yards/attempt, 2.71 yards after contact per rush) and a 30th birthday on the horizon, we shouldn't be acting surprised as if there weren't signs.
Still effective in the pass attack, Barkley's not a zero, though he's no longer the best inside-the-tackle runner on the team. Remove some rushing volume off the top, plus Jalen Hurts' return to tush-push prevalence, and what do you get? Saquon Barkley fails to finish inside the top 25 at the position.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Not to say the Steelers' offseason moves were lipstick on a pig, but so long as Aaron Rodgers is running the offense under center, there will be certain stylistic limitations — namely, avoiding every hit at all costs. Pittsburgh also moved on from Kenny Gainwell, vacating a running back role which yielded an overall RB7 finish from Week 11 on.
Easily the most talented pass-catcher in the backfield, with experience inside the system and protection in particular, Jaylen Warren steps into that prominent role, catches +70 balls, and finishes as a high-end RB2.
JAYLEN WARREN
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/VZhYufGFWl
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025
San Francisco 49ers
The Niners finally decide to implode that darn electrical substation in some ancient sacrificial ritual, and miraculously suffer zero injuries the rest of the way. Too bold, huh? Kidding aside, my prediction does have to do with health, but not the way you think. Stop trusting Kyle Shanahan when it comes to veterans in the preseason.
San Francisco understands what's at stake this season, and how important Mike Evans is to the entire operation's success — he's being bubble-wrapped. We're talking about being the alpha-X in a Shanahan offense, the same scheme that got us a ridiculous 203-target campaign for Julio Jones.
Mike Evans stays healthy, logs the usual +280 fantasy point season in classic Mike Evans fashion, and closes 2026 out as a top-10 WR... again.
Mike Evans is so back
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tsLkj4vqrw
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2025
Seattle Seahawks
First-round draft capital and a crystal-clear pathway to the lion's share of RB opportunities, yet Jadarian Price goes off the board as the RB22. Huh? Come again? Hard to punish a guy for not being able to do something he never got the chance to try — and for the first time he's the lead dog.
Injury pessimism also wins out again when Zach Charbonnet never gets back to 100%. In the most obvious breakout ever, Jadarian Price handles +300 opportunities, winds up as a backend RB1, and gets drafted in the second round next year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Maybe it's my own injury pessimism bleeding through, but running backs coming off missed time terrify me; especially when they're attached to tons of competition for touches. Despite a combination of foot and shoulder injuries costing him seven games in 2025, Bucky Irving's still being drafted as a top-20 RB in round 4. I don't get it.
Not only did Tampa Bay upgrade their receiving back in Gainwell, but they also retained Sean Tucker. That's a direct threat to both pass-catching and goal line work — the two main aspects for fantasy RB domination. Fantasy gamers get an encore of last year's post-Week 13 return (3.4 yards/rush, 2.7 targets/game, 0% goal-line rush rate), and Bucky Irving's a massive letdown, ranking outside the top-30 RBs.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee's answer to a historically flaccid season, one that landed them in the bottom-3 across the board in every meaningful predictive metric, was a luxury WR pick at number four overall. Why? Don't get me wrong, I don't think Carnell Tate's a bad player whatsoever.
Nevertheless, an offensive situation can be beyond reprieve, where it's impossible for anyone to thrive in fantasy. Cam Ward fails once again to complete more than 60% of passes, crack +6.0 yards per pass attempt, or take fewer than 55 sacks — not a single Titan claims a spot in the overall top 100.
Devin Bush intercepts Cam Ward!
TENvsCLE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/adKxo8zSCL
— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025
Washington Commanders
In what was universally considered a monumental letdown outside of the injury that derailed his entire season, Jayden Daniels still finished as the QB18 in fantasy points per game. I'm throwing 2025 away entirely, and looking forward to Washington's future with the best skill position group in Daniels' career. Stop trying to predict players getting hurt — upside wins championships.
Who better exemplifies a ceiling outcome than a player who's already posted a 350 fantasy-point season on the ledger? In the least shocking bold call ever, Jayden Daniels reassumes peak powers, scores +24 points per game and wraps 2026 as a top-3 QB.
Confirmed: Jayden Daniels is still ELECTRIC ⚡️
Watch on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/oiFlJfX4XP
— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2025
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!