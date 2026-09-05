Andy Smith's fantasy football cheat sheet and draft guide for 2026. Andy's targets, avoids, sleepers, and busts for 2026 fantasy football.
Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, and we have just a few days left to draft our fantasy football teams. However, even if you are just starting your research, don't panic; this article is your one-stop shop for all your fantasy needs.
Below, I'll share my top targets, fades, and strategies for each main fantasy football position (quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, kicker, and defense), along with a few other helpful notes. For each position, I will note my top targets and fades by referencing consensus ADP and some strategies on how to navigate the position in your draft room.
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For each of the four main positions, I will include an ADP table (courtesy of Yahoo) with designations for my strong targets, targets, and fades. If a player does not receive a designation, that simply means I am in different to them at cost and would not mind selecting them in most builds. It is important to note that a fade is only a "fade at price."
If a player that is noted as a fade on my list were to drop 10-12 spots, they could be a great value. It all depends on your scoring, platform, and league mates.
With that being said, let's get to the nitty-gritty!
|ADP Rank
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|My Stance
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|1.3
|Strong Target
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|2
|Strong Target
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|5.9
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|6.3
|5
|James Cook III
|BUF
|9.4
|Strong Target
|6
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|11.3
|Fade
|7
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|15.2
|Fade
|8
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|15.4
|Strong Target
|9
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|15.7
|Strong Target
|10
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|17.2
|Strong Target
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|17.7
|12
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|18.2
|Strong Target
|13
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|28
|14
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|29.7
|Fade
|15
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|33.8
|Strong Target
|16
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|34.6
|Fade
|17
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|42
|Fade
|18
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|42.4
|Fade
|19
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|45.7
|20
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|49.5
|Fade
|21
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|53.1
|22
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|54.2
|Target
|23
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|54.6
|Fade
|24
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|61.1
|25
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|63.9
|Strong Target
|26
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|66.8
|Fade
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|76.1
|Strong Target
|28
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|77.3
|29
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|85.9
|Fade
|30
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|86.3
|31
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|90.5
|32
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|91.4
|33
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|94.7
|Target
|34
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|96.9
|Target
|35
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|99.5
|36
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|106.7
|Strong Target
|37
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|108.9
|38
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|109.5
|39
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|112.4
|Strong Target
|40
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|114
|41
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|119
|42
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|123.4
|43
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|123.5
|44
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|124.2
|45
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|124.2
|46
|Isiah Pacheco
|DET
|125.5
|47
|James Conner
|ARI
|125.6
|48
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|125.8
|49
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|126.7
|Top Stash
|50
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|127.6
|51
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|129.3
|Top Stash
|52
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|129.5
|53
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|130
|54
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|130.1
|Top Stash
|55
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|130.6
|56
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|130.7
|Top Stash
|57
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|130.7
|58
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|130.7
|59
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|131.6
|60
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|132.5
The running back position is the most important in all of fantasy football. However, this position is not as deep as it may seem on the surface, and the "high-end" players dry up very quickly, which most managers do not realize. As a result, it is crucial to have at least your RB1 and RB2 by the fourth or fifth round of most standard 12-team drafts.
While those in shallower leagues are likely to get away with going with the "Single-RB" strategy, those in most standard leagues will not have that luxury given the lack of depth at this position.
As a result, I want to put a strong emphasis on the first 25 running backs in current ADP. Those with a top-two pick should not think twice and comfortably select Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson (in that order). Both are primed for massive workloads and potentially the highest of their career. I prefer Gibbs over Robinson given his offensive environment, playing in some of the game's most premier offenses.
However, Robinson should get plenty of targets his way with Tua Tagovailoa likely playing under center in Atlanta for much of the 2026 season.
The next tier of running backs consists of three options: Christian McCaffrey, Jonathon Taylor, and James Cook. While I do not mind selecting the proven McCaffrey and Taylor at their ADPs, I would rather reach for James Cook in the middle of the first round. Cook is the younger option in this group (age 26) and is well set up for the best season of his career.
In 2025, Cook ran for a season-best 1,621 yards and punched in at least 12 rushing scores for the second straight season. His lone "weakness" was his modest reception total, bringing in just 33 of his 40 targets. However, new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has suggested that the running back could be even more involved in the passing game. Don't be surprised if he runs away with the RB3 crown in 2026.
While I am not targeting De'Von Achane and Saquon Barkley at their current prices due to a poor offensive environment for the former and a potentially more pass-happy scheme for the latter, managers cannot go wrong with the next group. Kenneth Walker, Chase Brown, Omarion Hampton, and Derrick Henry are top targets at the back half of the first round, and I would prefer them over Achane and Barkley.
Out of this group, Brown would be my top option. The Bengals RB was a league-winner down the stretch in 2025, posting an elite 21.2 PPR points per game over his last 10 games of the campaign, which made him the RB5 on a per-game basis. He showed similar upside down the stretch in 2024 with Joe Burrow on the field.
While Burrow's health does raise some flags, when this offense is in rhythm, Brown can be a 20-point player each week.
The next group contains some fool's gold options along with one of my other strong targets (Javonte Williams). Near Williams, managers will likely see Jeremiyah Love, Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., and potentially Cam Skattebo. Williams inked a three-year extension with the Cowboys this winter and is set to remain the clear three-down option in 2026.
During his debut season in Dallas, Williams was the RB12 in total points and should remain an elite scoring option, as the Cowboys are projected to score the fifth-most points per Vegas implied point totals. In comparison, Etienne could lose third-down work to Alvin Kamara (as suggested by training camp usage), Hall will struggle to find high-upside touches in the New York offense, and Skattebo has serious injury concerns (and potentially workload concerns with Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the depth chart).
When looking at the next group, it becomes apparent why I strongly suggest finding at least two running backs before you hit the fifth round. However, if you opt to wait to find your RB2, I'd suggest targeting Bucky Irving, Jaylen Warren, and Jadarian Price. Warren is the high-floor play in this group who could quietly finish near the top of the board, especially in terms of receiving following the departure of Kenny Gainwell.
The other two targets have more risk but far more upside. Irving was a winner in 2024 and was on track to carry this trajectory in 2025 before suffering a string of injuries. Through Weeks 1 through 4, Irving averaged an elite 18.5 PPR points per game, but stumbled down the stretch as he worked his way back from these injuries.
Bucky Irving a Bounce-Back Candidate with Clean Bill of Healthhttps://t.co/99CTlWBr8c
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 4, 2026
However, seeing him return to camp fully healthy, Irving could provide great value at this price tag. Even though the team resigned Sean Tucker and brought in Gainwell, Irving often ceded passing work to Rachaad White and remained a borderline RB1. Finding a 24-year-old back with this proven production and ceiling at this point of the draft is rare.
The lone back I'm fading in this range is TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson flashed incredible upside in his debut season in New England, totaling six runs for more than 20 yards and hitting the 25.0+ PPR point mark in three games. Despite his eye-catching breakaway speed, Henderson has often ceded passing work to Rhamondre Stevenson in camp and is also dealing with an ankle injury.
Stevenson could very well see more than 65% of the snaps, especially if Henderson continues to struggle in pass protection.
Outside of several high-floor FLEX options in the mid-to-late rounds like Jordan Mason and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, targeting late-round RBs as handcuffs is a great way to find lottery tickets late in the draft. As noted above, targeting rookies like Emmett Johnson and Jonah Coleman could pay off greatly down the stretch.
Both are listed as the primary "backups" to their starters, who have both battled serious injury concerns in their careers (Kenneth Walker III and J.K. Dobbins). Managers in formats with deeper benches should highly prioritize these two handcuffs, as they could become lottery tickets in the likely event that both Walker and Dobbins miss time during the campaign.
|ADP Rank
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|My Stance
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|3.5
|Strong Target
|2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|5
|Strong Target
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|7.2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|7.9
|Strong Target
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|11
|Fade
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|13.2
|Fade
|7
|Drake London
|ATL
|20.1
|Fade
|8
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|21.6
|9
|George Pickens
|DAL
|22.5
|Target
|10
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|24
|11
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|29.5
|Strong Target
|12
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|30.4
|Strong Target
|13
|Chris Olave
|NO
|31.3
|Strong Target
|14
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|33.5
|Strong Target
|15
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|35.6
|16
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|35.7
|Strong Target
|17
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|40
|Strong Target
|18
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|41.9
|Fade
|19
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|44.6
|Strong Target
|20
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|45.6
|Fade
|21
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|48
|Strong Target
|22
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|54.1
|Fade
|23
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|56.7
|Strong Target
|24
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|57.9
|25
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|59.2
|26
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|65.6
|27
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|66.3
|Target
|28
|Christian Watson
|GB
|67.7
|29
|Mike Evans
|SF
|69.5
|30
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|77.4
|Target
|31
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|78.3
|32
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|81.5
|33
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|84
|34
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|85.7
|35
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|95.6
|Strong Target
|36
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|95.9
|37
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|100.4
|38
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|100.9
|39
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|104.3
|40
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|105.9
|41
|Josh Downs
|IND
|106.4
|Strong Target
|42
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|SF
|109.1
|43
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|109.3
|Strong Target
|44
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|115.5
|45
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|116.6
|46
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|117.1
|47
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|120.2
|48
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|120.9
|Target
|49
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|123.5
|50
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|124.1
|51
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|124.2
|52
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|125.4
|53
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|125.8
|54
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|125.8
|55
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|126.1
|56
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|126.8
|57
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|127.3
|Strong Target
|58
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|128.3
|59
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|128.4
|60
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|129.1
|61
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|129.2
|62
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|130.3
|63
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|130.8
|Strong Target
|64
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|130.9
|65
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|131.5
|66
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|132
|67
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|133.3
|Strong Target
|68
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|147
|69
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|153
|70
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|154
|71
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|158
|72
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|162
|73
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|170
|74
|Cyrus Allen
|KC
|173
|75
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|186
|76
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|190
|77
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|192
|78
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|194
|79
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|200
|80
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|206
While I'd much rather walk out of the first round with my RB1, if you are sitting within the 1.03-1.04 range and potentially near the back end, you will likely have many high-end wide receivers to choose from. In this scenario, managers should avoid reaching for a running back just to have one and instead pivot to a select group of wide receivers.
Assuming Robinson and Gibbs are selected first and second, managers sitting in the third and fourth spot should look to target Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua (in that order). While there has been some concern surrounding Nacua due to a possible injury and suspension, he is a strong target at the 1.03 and 1.04.
Seeing Nacua avoid a suspension earlier this week suggests that he should be clear for the remainder of the season and is on track for another high-volume season. In 2025, Nacua led the way in Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign, catching 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 scores.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is a safe high-floor pick if managers are a bit weary of McCaffrey and Taylor in the middle of the opening round.
However, the next group of WRs has far more glaring concerns, and savvy managers should pivot to the noted RBs near the 1-2 turn (Brown/Hampton).
Lamb had a down season in 2205 due to injuries and sharing the field with Pickens. Reports out of Cowboys camp suggest Pickens has looked just as dominant and could very well take over the WR1A role in this offense. The other WR in this territory, Justin Jefferson, was a major bust last season and could disappoint once again. Even though Kyler Murray is set to take over QB1 duties, managers predicting a major bounce-back should temper expectations.
Despite playing in all 17 games, Jefferson finished as the WR21 in overall PPR points and the WR30 on a per-game basis. Murray has not appeared in a game since suffering a foot injury in Week 5 of the 2025 season and would only throw a mere 21 passing scores in his last full season (2024). There is an outcome in which Jefferson is a weekly WR2 but rarely reaches the "WR1" range.
Another landmine to avoid is Drake London, who is going near the back end of Round 2. London has proven to be "QB-proof" in each of the past two seasons but could take a step back with a potential scheme change in 2026. London was dominant in the slot in each of the past two seasons but could shift to a larger role on the outside with a new coaching staff and the addition of Olamide Zaccheaus, who has been a primary slot WR in his career.
With shaky QB play, London could take a step back from his typical WR1 profile.
However, after the first 25 picks, managers can find a strong tier of wide receivers that are perfect "WR1s" for managers who went double-RB to begin their draft. Some of the highlights of this group are Chris Olave, Malik Nabers, DeVonta Smith, Tee Higgins, and, in some cases, George Pickens if he were to fall a few slots in ADP.
Olave was an elite fantasy stud all seasons, but is among the best at his position once Tyler Shough finds his footing. From Week 10 through 17, Olave was the WR4 in PPR scoring. His ceiling could be just as high with rookie Jordyn Tyson set to miss at least the first weeks, as he is beginning the season on the PUP list.
The next tier of WRs have some more risk, but just as much upside as this initial tier and make for prime "WR2s" with upside. Many of my top targets (Zay Flowers, Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, and Garrett Wilson) are in this tier, as they are not only the clear WR1s on their roster, but also saw a major boost in their surrounding over the offseason.
Ravens new OC, Declan Doyle, has hinted at pushing the ball downfield; McConkey and the Chargers will have their plays called by Mike McDaniel; Waddle joins a Denver offense that threw the ball the fourth-most times in the sport; and Wilson (who was the WR5 through the first month) has much more stable QB play in Geno Smith.
While these four names have the potential to finish in the top 10, there are some landmines managers should be wary of. Emeka Egbuka was on a league-winning trajectory to begin his rookie career but endured some tough growing pains down the stretch. Now, he is dealing with a toe injury and is in danger of missing Week 1. Managers should instead pivot to the No. 2 option on this team (more on him later).
Sitting on an island just past this group is potentially the most undervalued WR on the board, Davante Adams. Adams smashed expectations in his first season in Los Angeles, catching 14 touchdowns in 14 games with 789 yards.
Davante Adams is currently being drafted as the WR24 in Round 5. Is that the biggest WR discount on the board? 🤔 @FantasyPtsData pic.twitter.com/pkoVXB63Lh
— Fantasy Points (@FantasyPts) September 3, 2026
Even though he was "TD-reliant" in some weeks, the Rams schemed their red-zone offense around his skill set (32 total red-zone targets), and managers should gladly take the future Hall of Famer who will remain a focal point of the game's most dangerous offense.
In the middle rounds, managers should look to pair these high-upside players with high-floor options to round out their WR3/FLEX spots. Egbuka's teammate Chris Godwin is going off the board nearly 50 picks later but could very well draw more targets.
In 2024 (before suffering the serious ankle injury), he drew 8.9 targets per game while averaging 19.7 PPR points per game. This is an offense to invest in but manage; should take the far cheaper option that will likely carry more upside. Godwin is potentially the best value among all positions in current ADP.
Looking to the later rounds, managers can target "boring" options that provide high value as FLEX options, especially in PPR formats. As noted above, my favorite targets past pick 125 are Deebo Samuel Sr. and Wan'Dale Robinson. Samuel was averaging a high 17.7 PPR points per game over the first five games before the injuries hit Washington, while Robinson has drawn 140 targets in each of his past two seasons.
When looking in the final rounds, Jalen Coker highlights the group of lottery tickets. With Chris Brazzell II out for the season, Coker faces nearly any competition for the No. 2 role and flashed high-end talent in their Wild Card loss as he topped 100 yards and found the back of the end zone.
|ADP Rank
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|My Stance
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|20.6
|Fade
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|38.6
|Target *
|3
|Drake Maye
|NE
|47.7
|Fade
|4
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|50.2
|Fade
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|55.2
|Fade
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|56.8
|7
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|66.7
|8
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|70.3
|Strong Target
|9
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|73.1
|Strong Target
|10
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|83.8
|Strong Target
|11
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|92.3
|12
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|98.4
|13
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|98.8
|Strong Target
|14
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|99.7
|Strong Target
|15
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|103.5
|16
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|112.6
|17
|Jared Goff
|DET
|113.7
|Strong Target
|18
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|115.9
|19
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|118.6
|20
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|121.4
|21
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|122.4
|22
|Jordan Love
|GB
|122.7
|23
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|124.1
|24
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|125.1
|25
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|125.6
|26
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|125.8
|Strong Target
|27
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|127.2
|Strong Target
|28
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|130
|Strong Target
|29
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|208
|30
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|248
|31
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
Given that I repeatedly emphasized prioritizing the RB and WR positions early (through much of the first 6-7 rounds), I do not have many early-round QBs/TEs on my roster. However, if I were to go off my plan and select a QB early, I would prioritize Lamar Jackson. Jackson is coming off a down year and could be had at a much lower cost than last year.
As noted in our discussion of Flowers, NFL Network's Trevor Sikkema believes we could see "one of the most explosive" versions of Jackson, which would boost his upside as both a passer and a rusher. We could see Jackson finish as the overwhelming favorite for league MVP.
With that being said, after fading the top options above, managers can value not only the position but also players who could finish in the top-5 at the position. In this range sits Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford, and even Jared Goff (a few rounds after).
Sitting as the QB10 in ADP is Trevor Lawrence, who may have the clearest path to doing so. Lawrence had a slow start in the Liam Coen offense but became a league winner down the stretch. Following his Week 8 bye, Lawrence was the overall QB1 as he tossed 20 passing scores, added another seven through his legs, and averaged 238.7 passing yards per game.
With an improving WR room, Lawrence could maintain this ceiling and finish this season as an elite option at the position.
Goff is the best value of this group and continues to be overlooked by the fantasy community, primarily due to his lack of rushing upside. Even though Goff will not add much with his legs, the Lions' field general has been a top-8 QB in each of the past two seasons and remains in one of the most favorable situations in fantasy football.
In short, let your leaguemates dictate this position, take the best value on the board, and avoid reaching for one. Instead, focus on strengthening your FLEX spots in the first seven rounds.
|ADP Rank
|Player
|Team
|ADP
|My Stance
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|21
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|27.1
|Fade
|3
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|39.2
|Fade
|4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|47.1
|Target
|5
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|60.4
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|63.2
|Target
|7
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|70.8
|8
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|72.2
|Fade
|9
|George Kittle
|SF
|82.9
|Strong Target
|10
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|94.8
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|97.6
|Strong Target
|12
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|105.3
|Strong Target
|13
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|109.5
|Strong Target
|14
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|113.2
|15
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|117.3
|16
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|123.8
|Target
|17
|David Njoku
|LAC
|124
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|124
|19
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|125.3
|20
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|126.3
|Target
|21
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|126.5
|22
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|126.5
|23
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|127.2
|Strong Target
|24
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|127.6
|25
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|128.4
|26
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|129.4
|27
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|130
|28
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|131.4
Like for QBs, I rarely target an early-round TE, as my focus is building out my running back and wide receiver rooms. However, if the value presents itself, Brock Bowers is a worthwhile investment if he falls into the middle of the second round. Bowers had a record-breaking rookie season, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
However, injuries limited him in Year 2 as he caught only 64 passes. Despite the drop in production, Bowers enters 2026 as the only reliable pass catcher in Las Vegas and could very well draw nearly 170 targets from Kirk Cousins.
Instead, I am instead focusing on targeting TE9 through TE13 in Yahoo ADP while potentially looking at Sam LaPorta (TE6) if he falls past pick 70. In this broader range, managers can find upside options like Dalton Kincaid and Isaiah Likely, as well as many trusted veterans such as George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, and Travis Kelce.
Kittle was tied for the TE2 in terms of PPR points per game last season and is well-suited to remain a key part of the 49ers offense once again. While they brought in Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. in the offseason, they lost Jauan Jennings to free agency and Ricky Pearsall to injury. From Weeks 8 through 16 last season, Kittle was seeing seven targets per game and may very well exceed that amount in 2026.
In terms of upside, look no further than Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid has been very productive on a per-snap basis but is rarely deployed in a full-time role despite being the team's "TE1." In the games in which Kincaid saw more than 30 offensive snaps (including playoffs), he averaged 15.4 PPR points per game. In the others, he averaged just 9.0 PPR points per game.
Reports out of Bills camp suggest Kincaid has improved his pass blocking, which could net him even more snaps, as he often ceded this role to the depth options on the roster.
Other intriguing late-round targets to consider are Juwan Johnson and Dalton Schultz (for high floors) and Terrance Ferguson for an upside dart-throw in deeper formats.
Kickers and Defense
Let's round this out with a quick-hit section. Managers should only select their kicker and defense with their final two picks. Managers should emphasize defense with great early-season matchups (available here!) and kickers on high-scoring offense units, such as Cameron Dicker, Jake Bates, and Eddy Pineiro.
Conclusion
Here's your TLDR (Too Long, Didn't Read!) summary...
- Target RBs early in your draft - Try to have at least two after the first four rounds
- Target RBs/WRs often through the first seven rounds
- Look to find a value at the TE position in discounted veterans
- Look to be one of (if not) the last managers to select their QB1
- Do not draft your kicker or defense until the final two rounds
Good luck, RotoBallers!
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