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Andy Smith's Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet (2026)

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Andy Smith's fantasy football cheat sheet and draft guide for 2026. Andy's targets, avoids, sleepers, and busts for 2026 fantasy football.

In This Article hide
How to Navigate the Running Back Position
How to Navigate the Wide Receiver Position
How to Navigate the Quarterback Position
How to Navigate the Tight End Position
Kickers and Defense
Conclusion
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, and we have just a few days left to draft our fantasy football teams. However, even if you are just starting your research, don't panic; this article is your one-stop shop for all your fantasy needs.

Below, I'll share my top targets, fades, and strategies for each main fantasy football position (quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, kicker, and defense), along with a few other helpful notes. For each position, I will note my top targets and fades by referencing consensus ADP and some strategies on how to navigate the position in your draft room.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

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How to Navigate the Running Back Position

For each of the four main positions, I will include an ADP table (courtesy of Yahoo) with designations for my strong targets, targets, and fades. If a player does not receive a designation, that simply means I am in different to them at cost and would not mind selecting them in most builds. It is important to note that a fade is only a "fade at price."

If a player that is noted as a fade on my list were to drop 10-12 spots, they could be a great value. It all depends on your scoring, platform, and league mates.

With that being said, let's get to the nitty-gritty!

ADP Rank Player Team ADP My Stance
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 1.3 Strong Target
2 Bijan Robinson ATL 2 Strong Target
3 Christian McCaffrey SF 5.9
4 Jonathan Taylor IND 6.3
5 James Cook III BUF 9.4 Strong Target
6 Saquon Barkley PHI 11.3 Fade
7 De'Von Achane MIA 15.2 Fade
8 Kenneth Walker III KC 15.4 Strong Target
9 Chase Brown CIN 15.7 Strong Target
10 Derrick Henry BAL 17.2 Strong Target
11 Ashton Jeanty LV 17.7
12 Omarion Hampton LAC 18.2 Strong Target
13 Kyren Williams LAR 28
14 Jeremiyah Love ARI 29.7 Fade
15 Javonte Williams DAL 33.8 Strong Target
16 Breece Hall NYJ 34.6 Fade
17 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 42 Fade
18 Cam Skattebo NYG 42.4 Fade
19 D'Andre Swift CHI 45.7
20 Josh Jacobs GB 49.5 Fade
21 David Montgomery HOU 53.1
22 Bucky Irving TB 54.2 Target
23 Quinshon Judkins CLE 54.6 Fade
24 Bhayshul Tuten JAX 61.1
25 Jadarian Price SEA 63.9 Strong Target
26 TreVeyon Henderson NE 66.8 Fade
27 Jaylen Warren PIT 76.1 Strong Target
28 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 77.3
29 Tony Pollard TEN 85.9 Fade
30 Rico Dowdle PIT 86.3
31 Chuba Hubbard CAR 90.5
32 Jonathon Brooks CAR 91.4
33 J.K. Dobbins DEN 94.7 Target
34 MarShawn Lloyd GB 96.9 Target
35 Blake Corum LAR 99.5
36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 106.7 Strong Target
37 RJ Harvey DEN 108.9
38 Kyle Monangai CHI 109.5
39 Jordan Mason MIN 112.4 Strong Target
40 Kenneth Gainwell TB 114
41 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL 119
42 Mike Washington Jr. LV 123.4
43 Ray Davis BUF 123.5
44 Rachaad White WAS 124.2
45 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN 124.2
46 Isiah Pacheco DET 125.5
47 James Conner ARI 125.6
48 Alvin Kamara NO 125.8
49 Emmett Johnson KC 126.7 Top Stash
50 Braelon Allen NYJ 127.6
51 Jonah Coleman DEN 129.3 Top Stash
52 Tank Bigsby PHI 129.5
53 Tyler Allgeier ARI 130
54 Kaelon Black SF 130.1 Top Stash
55 Zach Charbonnet SEA 130.6
56 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX 130.7 Top Stash
57 Woody Marks HOU 130.7
58 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG 130.7
59 Keaton Mitchell LAC 131.6
60 Tyjae Spears TEN 132.5

The running back position is the most important in all of fantasy football. However, this position is not as deep as it may seem on the surface, and the "high-end" players dry up very quickly, which most managers do not realize. As a result, it is crucial to have at least your RB1 and RB2 by the fourth or fifth round of most standard 12-team drafts.

While those in shallower leagues are likely to get away with going with the "Single-RB" strategy, those in most standard leagues will not have that luxury given the lack of depth at this position.

As a result, I want to put a strong emphasis on the first 25 running backs in current ADP. Those with a top-two pick should not think twice and comfortably select Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson (in that order). Both are primed for massive workloads and potentially the highest of their career. I prefer Gibbs over Robinson given his offensive environment, playing in some of the game's most premier offenses.

However, Robinson should get plenty of targets his way with Tua Tagovailoa likely playing under center in Atlanta for much of the 2026 season.

The next tier of running backs consists of three options: Christian McCaffrey, Jonathon Taylor, and James Cook. While I do not mind selecting the proven McCaffrey and Taylor at their ADPs, I would rather reach for James Cook in the middle of the first round. Cook is the younger option in this group (age 26) and is well set up for the best season of his career.

In 2025, Cook ran for a season-best 1,621 yards and punched in at least 12 rushing scores for the second straight season. His lone "weakness" was his modest reception total, bringing in just 33 of his 40 targets. However, new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has suggested that the running back could be even more involved in the passing game. Don't be surprised if he runs away with the RB3 crown in 2026.

While I am not targeting De'Von Achane and Saquon Barkley at their current prices due to a poor offensive environment for the former and a potentially more pass-happy scheme for the latter, managers cannot go wrong with the next group. Kenneth Walker, Chase Brown, Omarion Hampton, and Derrick Henry are top targets at the back half of the first round, and I would prefer them over Achane and Barkley.

Out of this group, Brown would be my top option. The Bengals RB was a league-winner down the stretch in 2025, posting an elite 21.2 PPR points per game over his last 10 games of the campaign, which made him the RB5 on a per-game basis. He showed similar upside down the stretch in 2024 with Joe Burrow on the field.

While Burrow's health does raise some flags, when this offense is in rhythm, Brown can be a 20-point player each week.

The next group contains some fool's gold options along with one of my other strong targets (Javonte Williams). Near Williams, managers will likely see Jeremiyah Love, Breece Hall, Travis Etienne Jr., and potentially Cam Skattebo. Williams inked a three-year extension with the Cowboys this winter and is set to remain the clear three-down option in 2026.

During his debut season in Dallas, Williams was the RB12 in total points and should remain an elite scoring option, as the Cowboys are projected to score the fifth-most points per Vegas implied point totals. In comparison, Etienne could lose third-down work to Alvin Kamara (as suggested by training camp usage), Hall will struggle to find high-upside touches in the New York offense, and Skattebo has serious injury concerns (and potentially workload concerns with Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the depth chart).

When looking at the next group, it becomes apparent why I strongly suggest finding at least two running backs before you hit the fifth round. However, if you opt to wait to find your RB2, I'd suggest targeting Bucky Irving, Jaylen Warren, and Jadarian Price. Warren is the high-floor play in this group who could quietly finish near the top of the board, especially in terms of receiving following the departure of Kenny Gainwell.

The other two targets have more risk but far more upside. Irving was a winner in 2024 and was on track to carry this trajectory in 2025 before suffering a string of injuries. Through Weeks 1 through 4, Irving averaged an elite 18.5 PPR points per game, but stumbled down the stretch as he worked his way back from these injuries.

However, seeing him return to camp fully healthy, Irving could provide great value at this price tag. Even though the team resigned Sean Tucker and brought in Gainwell, Irving often ceded passing work to Rachaad White and remained a borderline RB1. Finding a 24-year-old back with this proven production and ceiling at this point of the draft is rare.

The lone back I'm fading in this range is TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson flashed incredible upside in his debut season in New England, totaling six runs for more than 20 yards and hitting the 25.0+ PPR point mark in three games. Despite his eye-catching breakaway speed, Henderson has often ceded passing work to Rhamondre Stevenson in camp and is also dealing with an ankle injury.

Stevenson could very well see more than 65% of the snaps, especially if Henderson continues to struggle in pass protection.

Outside of several high-floor FLEX options in the mid-to-late rounds like Jordan Mason and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, targeting late-round RBs as handcuffs is a great way to find lottery tickets late in the draft. As noted above, targeting rookies like Emmett Johnson and Jonah Coleman could pay off greatly down the stretch.

Both are listed as the primary "backups" to their starters, who have both battled serious injury concerns in their careers (Kenneth Walker III and J.K. Dobbins). Managers in formats with deeper benches should highly prioritize these two handcuffs, as they could become lottery tickets in the likely event that both Walker and Dobbins miss time during the campaign.

 

How to Navigate the Wide Receiver Position

ADP Rank Player Team ADP My Stance
1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 3.5 Strong Target
2 Puka Nacua LAR 5 Strong Target
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 7.2
4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 7.9 Strong Target
5 CeeDee Lamb DAL 11 Fade
6 Justin Jefferson MIN 13.2 Fade
7 Drake London ATL 20.1 Fade
8 Nico Collins HOU 21.6
9 George Pickens DAL 22.5 Target
10 A.J. Brown NE 24
11 DeVonta Smith PHI 29.5 Strong Target
12 Malik Nabers NYG 30.4 Strong Target
13 Chris Olave NO 31.3 Strong Target
14 Tee Higgins CIN 33.5 Strong Target
15 Rashee Rice KC 35.6
16 Zay Flowers BAL 35.7 Strong Target
17 Jaylen Waddle DEN 40 Strong Target
18 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 41.9 Fade
19 Ladd McConkey LAC 44.6 Strong Target
20 Emeka Egbuka TB 45.6 Fade
21 Garrett Wilson NYJ 48 Strong Target
22 Terry McLaurin WAS 54.1 Fade
23 Davante Adams LAR 56.7 Strong Target
24 Luther Burden III CHI 57.9
25 DJ Moore BUF 59.2
26 Jameson Williams DET 65.6
27 Rome Odunze CHI 66.3 Target
28 Christian Watson GB 67.7
29 Mike Evans SF 69.5
30 Parker Washington JAX 77.4 Target
31 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI 78.3
32 Carnell Tate TEN 81.5
33 Brian Thomas Jr. JAX 84
34 DK Metcalf PIT 85.7
35 Chris Godwin Jr. TB 95.6 Strong Target
36 Alec Pierce IND 95.9
37 Michael Wilson ARI 100.4
38 Jordyn Tyson NO 100.9
39 Stefon Diggs WAS 104.3
40 Courtland Sutton DEN 105.9
41 Josh Downs IND 106.4 Strong Target
42 De'Zhaun Stribling SF 109.1
43 Quentin Johnston LAC 109.3 Strong Target
44 Jordan Addison MIN 115.5
45 Jayden Reed GB 116.6
46 Makai Lemon PHI 117.1
47 Cooper Kupp SEA 120.2
48 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT 120.9 Target
49 KC Concepcion CLE 123.5
50 Kayshon Boutte HOU 124.1
51 Isaac TeSlaa DET 124.2
52 Travis Hunter JAX 125.4
53 Matthew Golden GB 125.8
54 Keenan Allen IND 125.8
55 Jauan Jennings MIN 126.1
56 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL 126.8
57 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF 127.3 Strong Target
58 Tre Tucker LV 128.3
59 Rashid Shaheed SEA 128.4
60 Xavier Worthy KC 129.1
61 Jalen Nailor LV 129.2
62 Jakobi Meyers JAX 130.3
63 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN 130.8 Strong Target
64 Khalil Shakir BUF 130.9
65 Denzel Boston CLE 131.5
66 Romeo Doubs NE 132
67 Jalen Coker CAR 133.3 Strong Target
68 Adonai Mitchell NYJ 147
69 Jalen McMillan TB 153
70 Dontayvion Wicks PHI 154
71 Pat Bryant DEN 158
72 Ryan Flournoy DAL 162
73 Caleb Douglas MIA 170
74 Cyrus Allen KC 173
75 Tre' Harris LAC 186
76 Jaylin Noel HOU 190
77 Devaughn Vele NO 192
78 Jerry Jeudy CLE 194
79 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ 200
80 Chris Bell MIA 206

While I'd much rather walk out of the first round with my RB1, if you are sitting within the 1.03-1.04 range and potentially near the back end, you will likely have many high-end wide receivers to choose from. In this scenario, managers should avoid reaching for a running back just to have one and instead pivot to a select group of wide receivers.

Assuming Robinson and Gibbs are selected first and second, managers sitting in the third and fourth spot should look to target Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua (in that order). While there has been some concern surrounding Nacua due to a possible injury and suspension, he is a strong target at the 1.03 and 1.04.

Seeing Nacua avoid a suspension earlier this week suggests that he should be clear for the remainder of the season and is on track for another high-volume season. In 2025, Nacua led the way in Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign, catching 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 scores.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a safe high-floor pick if managers are a bit weary of McCaffrey and Taylor in the middle of the opening round.

However, the next group of WRs has far more glaring concerns, and savvy managers should pivot to the noted RBs near the 1-2 turn (Brown/Hampton).

Lamb had a down season in 2205 due to injuries and sharing the field with Pickens. Reports out of Cowboys camp suggest Pickens has looked just as dominant and could very well take over the WR1A role in this offense. The other WR in this territory, Justin Jefferson, was a major bust last season and could disappoint once again. Even though Kyler Murray is set to take over QB1 duties, managers predicting a major bounce-back should temper expectations.

Despite playing in all 17 games, Jefferson finished as the WR21 in overall PPR points and the WR30 on a per-game basis. Murray has not appeared in a game since suffering a foot injury in Week 5 of the 2025 season and would only throw a mere 21 passing scores in his last full season (2024). There is an outcome in which Jefferson is a weekly WR2 but rarely reaches the "WR1" range.

Another landmine to avoid is Drake London, who is going near the back end of Round 2. London has proven to be "QB-proof" in each of the past two seasons but could take a step back with a potential scheme change in 2026. London was dominant in the slot in each of the past two seasons but could shift to a larger role on the outside with a new coaching staff and the addition of Olamide Zaccheaus, who has been a primary slot WR in his career.

With shaky QB play, London could take a step back from his typical WR1 profile.

However, after the first 25 picks, managers can find a strong tier of wide receivers that are perfect "WR1s" for managers who went double-RB to begin their draft. Some of the highlights of this group are Chris Olave, Malik Nabers, DeVonta Smith, Tee Higgins, and, in some cases, George Pickens if he were to fall a few slots in ADP.

Olave was an elite fantasy stud all seasons, but is among the best at his position once Tyler Shough finds his footing. From Week 10 through 17, Olave was the WR4 in PPR scoring. His ceiling could be just as high with rookie Jordyn Tyson set to miss at least the first weeks, as he is beginning the season on the PUP list.

The next tier of WRs have some more risk, but just as much upside as this initial tier and make for prime "WR2s" with upside. Many of my top targets (Zay Flowers, Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, and Garrett Wilson) are in this tier, as they are not only the clear WR1s on their roster, but also saw a major boost in their surrounding over the offseason.

Ravens new OC, Declan Doyle, has hinted at pushing the ball downfield; McConkey and the Chargers will have their plays called by Mike McDaniel; Waddle joins a Denver offense that threw the ball the fourth-most times in the sport; and Wilson (who was the WR5 through the first month) has much more stable QB play in Geno Smith.

While these four names have the potential to finish in the top 10, there are some landmines managers should be wary of. Emeka Egbuka was on a league-winning trajectory to begin his rookie career but endured some tough growing pains down the stretch. Now, he is dealing with a toe injury and is in danger of missing Week 1. Managers should instead pivot to the No. 2 option on this team (more on him later).

Sitting on an island just past this group is potentially the most undervalued WR on the board, Davante Adams. Adams smashed expectations in his first season in Los Angeles, catching 14 touchdowns in 14 games with 789 yards.

Even though he was "TD-reliant" in some weeks, the Rams schemed their red-zone offense around his skill set (32 total red-zone targets), and managers should gladly take the future Hall of Famer who will remain a focal point of the game's most dangerous offense.

In the middle rounds, managers should look to pair these high-upside players with high-floor options to round out their WR3/FLEX spots. Egbuka's teammate Chris Godwin is going off the board nearly 50 picks later but could very well draw more targets.

In 2024 (before suffering the serious ankle injury), he drew 8.9 targets per game while averaging 19.7 PPR points per game. This is an offense to invest in but manage; should take the far cheaper option that will likely carry more upside. Godwin is potentially the best value among all positions in current ADP.

Looking to the later rounds, managers can target "boring" options that provide high value as FLEX options, especially in PPR formats. As noted above, my favorite targets past pick 125 are Deebo Samuel Sr. and Wan'Dale Robinson. Samuel was averaging a high 17.7 PPR points per game over the first five games before the injuries hit Washington, while Robinson has drawn 140 targets in each of his past two seasons.

When looking in the final rounds, Jalen Coker highlights the group of lottery tickets. With Chris Brazzell II out for the season, Coker faces nearly any competition for the No. 2 role and flashed high-end talent in their Wild Card loss as he topped 100 yards and found the back of the end zone.

 

How to Navigate the Quarterback Position

ADP Rank Player Team ADP My Stance
1 Josh Allen BUF 20.6 Fade
2 Lamar Jackson BAL 38.6 Target *
3 Drake Maye NE 47.7 Fade
4 Joe Burrow CIN 50.2 Fade
5 Jayden Daniels WAS 55.2 Fade
6 Jalen Hurts PHI 56.8
7 Caleb Williams CHI 66.7
8 Justin Herbert LAC 70.3 Strong Target
9 Dak Prescott DAL 73.1 Strong Target
10 Trevor Lawrence JAX 83.8 Strong Target
11 Jaxson Dart NYG 92.3
12 Brock Purdy SF 98.4
13 Bo Nix DEN 98.8 Strong Target
14 Matthew Stafford LAR 99.7 Strong Target
15 Patrick Mahomes II KC 103.5
16 Kyler Murray MIN 112.6
17 Jared Goff DET 113.7 Strong Target
18 Aaron Rodgers PIT 115.9
19 Fernando Mendoza LV 118.6
20 Bryce Young CAR 121.4
21 Sam Darnold SEA 122.4
22 Jordan Love GB 122.7
23 Cam Ward TEN 124.1
24 Malik Willis MIA 125.1
25 C.J. Stroud HOU 125.6
26 Baker Mayfield TB 125.8 Strong Target
27 Daniel Jones IND 127.2 Strong Target
28 Tyler Shough NO 130 Strong Target
29 Jacoby Brissett ARI 208
30 Geno Smith NYJ 248
31 Kirk Cousins LV

Given that I repeatedly emphasized prioritizing the RB and WR positions early (through much of the first 6-7 rounds), I do not have many early-round QBs/TEs on my roster. However, if I were to go off my plan and select a QB early, I would prioritize Lamar Jackson. Jackson is coming off a down year and could be had at a much lower cost than last year.

As noted in our discussion of Flowers, NFL Network's Trevor Sikkema believes we could see "one of the most explosive" versions of Jackson, which would boost his upside as both a passer and a rusher. We could see Jackson finish as the overwhelming favorite for league MVP.

With that being said, after fading the top options above,  managers can value not only the position but also players who could finish in the top-5 at the position. In this range sits Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford, and even Jared Goff (a few rounds after).

Sitting as the QB10 in ADP is Trevor Lawrence, who may have the clearest path to doing so. Lawrence had a slow start in the Liam Coen offense but became a league winner down the stretch. Following his Week 8 bye, Lawrence was the overall QB1 as he tossed 20 passing scores, added another seven through his legs, and averaged 238.7 passing yards per game.

With an improving WR room, Lawrence could maintain this ceiling and finish this season as an elite option at the position.

Goff is the best value of this group and continues to be overlooked by the fantasy community, primarily due to his lack of rushing upside. Even though Goff will not add much with his legs, the Lions' field general has been a top-8 QB in each of the past two seasons and remains in one of the most favorable situations in fantasy football.

In short, let your leaguemates dictate this position, take the best value on the board, and avoid reaching for one. Instead, focus on strengthening your FLEX spots in the first seven rounds.

 

How to Navigate the Tight End Position

ADP Rank Player Team ADP My Stance
1 Brock Bowers LV 21
2 Trey McBride ARI 27.1 Fade
3 Colston Loveland CHI 39.2 Fade
4 Tyler Warren IND 47.1 Target
5 Tucker Kraft GB 60.4
6 Sam LaPorta DET 63.2 Target
7 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 70.8
8 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL 72.2 Fade
9 George Kittle SF 82.9 Strong Target
10 Travis Kelce KC 94.8
11 Dalton Kincaid BUF 97.6 Strong Target
12 Dallas Goedert PHI 105.3 Strong Target
13 Isaiah Likely NYG 109.5 Strong Target
14 Mark Andrews BAL 113.2
15 Jake Ferguson DAL 117.3
16 Juwan Johnson NO 123.8 Target
17 David Njoku LAC 124
18 Pat Freiermuth PIT 124
19 AJ Barner SEA 125.3
20 Dalton Schultz HOU 126.3 Target
21 Chig Okonkwo WAS 126.5
22 Oronde Gadsden II LAC 126.5
23 Terrance Ferguson LAR 127.2 Strong Target
24 Hunter Henry NE 127.6
25 T.J. Hockenson MIN 128.4
26 Brenton Strange JAX 129.4
27 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ 130
28 Greg Dulcich MIA 131.4

Like for QBs, I rarely target an early-round TE, as my focus is building out my running back and wide receiver rooms. However, if the value presents itself, Brock Bowers is a worthwhile investment if he falls into the middle of the second round. Bowers had a record-breaking rookie season, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.

However, injuries limited him in Year 2 as he caught only 64 passes. Despite the drop in production, Bowers enters 2026 as the only reliable pass catcher in Las Vegas and could very well draw nearly 170 targets from Kirk Cousins.

Instead, I am instead focusing on targeting TE9 through TE13 in Yahoo ADP while potentially looking at Sam LaPorta (TE6) if he falls past pick 70. In this broader range, managers can find upside options like Dalton Kincaid and Isaiah Likely, as well as many trusted veterans such as George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, and Travis Kelce.

Kittle was tied for the TE2 in terms of PPR points per game last season and is well-suited to remain a key part of the 49ers offense once again. While they brought in Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. in the offseason, they lost Jauan Jennings to free agency and Ricky Pearsall to injury. From Weeks 8 through 16 last season, Kittle was seeing seven targets per game and may very well exceed that amount in 2026.

In terms of upside, look no further than Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid has been very productive on a per-snap basis but is rarely deployed in a full-time role despite being the team's "TE1." In the games in which Kincaid saw more than 30 offensive snaps (including playoffs), he averaged 15.4 PPR points per game. In the others, he averaged just 9.0 PPR points per game.

Reports out of Bills camp suggest Kincaid has improved his pass blocking, which could net him even more snaps, as he often ceded this role to the depth options on the roster.

Other intriguing late-round targets to consider are Juwan Johnson and Dalton Schultz (for high floors) and Terrance Ferguson for an upside dart-throw in deeper formats.

 

Kickers and Defense

Let's round this out with a quick-hit section. Managers should only select their kicker and defense with their final two picks. Managers should emphasize defense with great early-season matchups (available here!) and kickers on high-scoring offense units, such as Cameron Dicker, Jake Bates, and Eddy Pineiro.

 

Conclusion

Here's your TLDR (Too Long, Didn't Read!) summary...

  1. Target RBs early in your draft - Try to have at least two after the first four rounds
  2. Target RBs/WRs often through the first seven rounds
  3. Look to find a value at the TE position in discounted veterans
  4. Look to be one of (if not) the last managers to select their QB1
  5. Do not draft your kicker or defense until the final two rounds

Good luck, RotoBallers!

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New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
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