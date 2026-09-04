👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

John Laghezza's Fantasy Football Bold Predictions For Every Team: Part I (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

John Laghezza's first edition of his bold predictions for every NFL team this 2026 fantasy football season. Who could emerge as a fantasy star and who could take an unexpected dip?

Fortune favors the bold, especially in fantasy football. Only one team wins the trophy, so do your due diligence and take a stand on those results. At the end of the day, even the most accurate gamers get tons of stuff wrong -- we may as well go down swinging.

And what's bolder than the standard, boring piece with just a small handful of needle-moving predictions? How about one for every team? What?!?! I know, I know. Frankly, I wasn't quite ready for the sheer volume that undertaking would entail, but I have to admit, I'm feeling good that there are a few skeleton keys to winning this league.

So, here we go -- Part 1 of my bold fantasy calls for every single NFL team heading into 2026...

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Arizona Cardinals

Top-down mismanagement, a bottom-10 offensive line, one fairly serious ankle injury, and a quality career vulture backup (who's managed to consistently earn green zone opportunities over Bijan Robinson) all come together in a symphony of misery for the Cardinals. Forced back too soon, rookie phenom Jeremiyah Love battles ankle issues in an uphill battle all season to steal goal-line touches back from his understudy to no avail -- Tyler Allgeier leads all Arizona running backs in fantasy points this year.

 

Atlanta Falcons

It's a victory for the adults in the room as rational coaching finally prevails. New HC Kevin Stefanski loves to funnel his offense through a single matchup nightmare underneath, and immediately understands Drake London is where the Falcons' pass-catching bread gets buttered.

He's a career 27% target/route, 2.16 yards/route player who's shown an overall WR1 ceiling for extended stretches (see Weeks 4-11). Despite some understandably questionable QB play, a truly porous defense sets up the weekly negative game scripts to help Drake London flash as a top-3 fantasy WR.

 

Baltimore Ravens

Guess all it took was a bit of health and a fresh new voice in the room. Roughly five minutes into the 2026 NFL season, we will all instantly realize Declan Doyle's newfound impact at Baltimore's switches. News flash: Lamar Jackson is still incredible at football -- and almost perfectly replicates his 27.6 fantasy points/game explosion to begin last year before getting hurt. Lamar Jackson is fantasy football's top overall scorer once more.

 

Buffalo Bills

Will he? Won't he? Turns out among the massive fog of war created by nonstop social media camp rumors, whispers of James Cook III's expanded pass-catching landed right on the mark. Adding DJ Moore into the fold forces defenses to protect against Buffalo's deep routes for the first time in years, opening up the off-ramp to Checkdown City.

Having already shown an ability to handle 300+ carries for a top-flight offense, he also tacks on 60+ targets for the first time in his career -- James Cook III finishes as a top-3 fantasy RB.

 

Carolina Panthers

First-round draft capital? Check. Supremely talented alpha wideout? Check. Terribly affected to the downside by severely limited QB play? Sadly, also check. Despite lovely volume, Tetairoa McMillan's total points scored suffered from poor efficiency with good reason in 2025 -- only Cam Ward posted a lower yards-per-attempt than the Panthers' habitually disappointing Bryce Young.

Of all 89 WRs with 40+ targets earned in 2025, McMillan finished 46th (!) in fantasy points per target (1.73), and the floor's significantly lower than that. Tetairoa McMillan winds up outside the top-40 WRs.

 

Chicago Bears

When looking back on the 2026 season, the most frustrating thing for GMs will be not buying the dip on Bears second-year phenom WR Luther Burden III. After turning out to be a total nothing-burger, the groin injury didn't pave the way for one of fantasy's biggest profit picks.

While Burden's yards per route dips a bit from historical rookie outputs (2.71), he more than makes up for it by running over 450 routes in one of the league's most creative offenses.

Luther Burden III finishes as a top-12 WR after putting up a season very similar to Stefon Diggs (102 targets, 85 catches, 1,013 yards) ... except with more touchdowns.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Forever consumed with the newest shiny toy, the fantasy universe seems to have forgotten just how insanely potent the Cincinnati Bengals offense is, particularly with a viable QB calling shots. From Week 7 on, Chase Brown averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game in an essential tie with Bijan Robinson for fourth-best in that span.

Cincy's solely focused on a division title and finally gets a full, healthy offseason from Joe Burrow at the helm -- Chase Brown scores north of 23 fantasy points per game in a top-4 positional finish.

 

Cleveland Browns

Combine Cleveland's league-worst quarterback play with a bottom-rung offensive line and an outstanding pass-catching backup. What do you get? A recurring fantasy nightmare for early down back Quinshon Judkins.

The former second-rounder out of Ohio State played just roughly 40% of snaps when the Browns trailed in 2025, and they're currently the odds-on favorite to lead the NFL in losses. Sorry to break it to you, but Quinshon Judkins' shares go belly up in a disappointing RB5 campaign.

 

Dallas Cowboys

No one's going to be surprised when the Cowboys rate near the top of the board in passing efficiency again. What will raise eyebrows, however, is who thrives in the encore of three-WR set frequency (NFL's third-highest rate; 68.0%), leading to a Ryan Flournoy breakout out of nowhere.

Dallas' former sixth-rounder builds off the major step forward taken last year in terms of efficiency (20.6% target route, 1.75 yards/route). Ryan Flournoy eclipses 180 fantasy points and rounds out 2026 as a backend WR3 for America's Team.

 

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has done everything imaginable to telegraph just what acquiring Jaylen Waddle means to the Broncos offense. From the king's ransom in draft picks to nonstop quotes from camp, Denver believes it finally has the do-it-all versatile threat to get it over the hump toward the promised land.

Already a bona fide NFL WR1, his 23.0% target/route, 2.13 yard/route combination could explode after finally getting a chance to be the top dog in a competent offense for the first time. Get your TD celebrations ready; Waddle wraps 2026 with double-digit TDs as a top-8 wide receiver (and goes in the early second round of drafts next year).

 

Detroit Lions

Despite our widespread obsession with dual-threat quarterbacks, one of the statue-style pocket passers always manages to rise like fantasy cream to the top. Enter Jared Goff into the conversation, who's got the best imaginable setup for a non-running QB.

Between the league's easiest schedule, a potentially leaky Lions defense, and fast tracks throughout, Jared Goff rides the volume train all the way to his first 40+ passing TD season as a top-3 QB.

 

Green Bay Packers

When a player tells you who he is, listen. Anyone rightfully worried about Christian Watson's ability to stay healthy coming off an ACL tear but hasn't had that dread assuaged is missing the forest for the trees. Stop trying to predict injuries.

Only three WRs in the entire NFL have racked up more fantasy points per route (0.55) than Watson ... and they all go in the top seven overall! Now, Green Bay has vacated a metric ton of targets, and it's obvious how this ends -- Watson caps off 2026 as a top-10 WR and smash profit at cost.

 

Houston Texans

Winning fantasy titles comes down to finding those great players who haven't posted their best season yet. Not sure anyone better exemplifies the genie waiting to burst out of the bottle than Nico Collins. Even while playing for a defense-first team with some spotty quarterback/offensive line play at times, only one WR claims a higher yards per route run going back to 2023.

His name is Puka Nacua, and you'd be lucky to get him at No. 5 overall. With Jayden Higgins missing for the year, the vast majority of Houston's passing attack runs through Nico Collins, this year's Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

 

Indianapolis Colts

The recipe for a fantasy breakout is simple -- talent plus opportunity. Well, Josh Downs finished as the WR44 despite running fewer routes from a two-WR set (25) than all but 10 of the 111 WRs who earned 30+ targets in 2025.

Now, Michael Pittman Jr. is off to the Steel City as Alec Pierce recovers from ankle surgery. And newly signed Keenan Allen? He's one of the 10 wideouts to operate from 12 personnel less frequently than Downs!

By all intents and purposes, the setup is perfect. Josh Downs finally gets his chance to prove his mettle as a starter, shakes the slot-merchant narrative, and finishes as a top-24 WR.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Two words, one name. Parker Washington. No slice of real estate is more cherished or valuable in all of fantasy football than Liam Coen's slot role. Took a while to solidify the job in 2025, but after the Jaguars' Week 8 bye, P-Wash boasted elite production as the overall WR11.

Trevor Lawrence tends to lock in on his first read, and right now that title belongs to the hardest-working man in the building, according to all camp reports. Parker Washington picks up right where he left off with a backend WR1 finish in a glorious encore.

 

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's old, Xavier Worthy's fragile, and Rashee Rice appears to be missing at least a step. Yes, all-world QB and slam-dunk first-ballot Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes is coming off his first 20+ fantasy points per game season since 2022. However, the 30-year-old also needed to set career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns before tearing his knee in mid-December to get there.

Then, the Chiefs bring in Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, and we're supposed to believe another spike season is on deck for the superstar veteran? I'm not buying it. The rushing attack dries up for a defensively driven team, and while he won't sink your squad, Patrick Mahomes dips under 17 fantasy points per game and finishes outside the top-15 QBs.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Half-PPR FLEX Draft Rankings
Updated Week 1 K Rankings
Trendy Fantasy Football Picks
Updated Team Defense Rankings (D/ST)



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
CFB

Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
CFB

KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
CFB

Austin Simmons Dazzles In Missouri Debut
CFB

LSU Wins Court Case Of Former NFL Training Camp Players
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Danny Scudero Now Listed As Probable
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
CFB

Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
CFB

Ryan Wingo Earning High Praise from Head Coach
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
CFB

SEC Files Lawsuit against LSU, Lane Kiffin
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Poised for Big Things in Juicy Week 1 Matchup
CFB

DeSean Bishop Eyeing Big Showing in Favorable Week 1 Test
CFB

KJ Duff Looking for Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Clash
CFB

John Mateer Tweaks his Mechanics This Offseason
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
CFB

NCAA Finds Cincinnati Not At Fault In Brendan Sorsby Betting Probe
CFB

Freshman Legend Bey Starting As Ohio State's Kick Returner
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
CFB

Savion Hiter Will Play In Season Opener
CFB

Nic Anderson Impressing Will Stein With Speed
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
CFB

Tanook Hines Listed As Co-Starter For Week 1
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
CFB

Dabo Swinney Lacking Confidence in Christopher Vizzina?
CFB

Rico Scott, Derek Meadows Expected to Both Factor Into Alabama's Offense
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Mangas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 24
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/4/26)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 9/4
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 9/4