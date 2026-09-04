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Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings for 2026 Drafts: Seahawks, Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Rams, Eagles, Steelers, Bears, Cowboys

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Leonard Williams - Seattle Seahawks DST, IDP Streamers, Defense Rankings

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football DEF/DST rankings for September 2026. These tiered team defense rankings are for redraft leagues and include the 32 defenses.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings
Fantasy Football Defense Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 fantasy football season is about to begin, which means draft season is slowly coming to a close. Below, we will provide you with our updated defense (D/ST) rankings for all standard formats.

For more rankings sets, be sure to view our 2026 best ball fantasy football rankings, 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings, and 2026 NFL rookie fantasy football rankings. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 defense rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Defense Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Houston Texans DST
1 2 Seattle Seahawks DST
1 3 Los Angeles Rams DST
2 4 Denver Broncos DST
2 5 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
2 6 Los Angeles Chargers DST
3 7 Minnesota Vikings DST
3 8 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
3 9 Baltimore Ravens DST
4 10 Philadelphia Eagles DST
5 11 New England Patriots DST
5 12 Chicago Bears DST
5 13 Dallas Cowboys DST
5 14 Kansas City Chiefs DST
5 15 New York Giants DST
6 16 Buffalo Bills DST
6 17 San Francisco 49ers DST
6 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
6 19 Tennessee Titans DST
6 20 Green Bay Packers DST
7 21 Indianapolis Colts DST
7 22 Detroit Lions DST
7 23 Cleveland Browns DST
7 24 Atlanta Falcons DST
7 25 New York Jets DST
7 26 Las Vegas Raiders DST
7 27 New Orleans Saints DST
7 28 Carolina Panthers DST
7 29 Arizona Cardinals DST
7 30 Miami Dolphins DST
7 31 Cincinnati Bengals DST
7 32 Washington Commanders DST

 

Fantasy Football Defense Player News

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons (knee) has been moved to the reserve/PUP list, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. As a result, Parsons will miss the first four games of the regular season, although it has been widely reported that he's targeting Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys for his return, barring a setback.

Parsons is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 15 of the 2025 season, just a couple of months after being traded from Dallas to Green Bay. Across 14 games last year, he amassed 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Now 27, Parsons will offer a major boost to the Packers' defense in a competitive NFC North once he's healthy enough to play. Brenton Cox and Barryn Sorrell are early candidates to earn more defensive snaps in his absence.

Joe Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) has been activated from the PUP list and is officially on the team's initial 53-man roster. Porter missed all of training camp, and prior to suffering the injury, he had been seeking a new contract.

It's unclear whether those talks will continue into the regular season, but the good news is that it doesn't seem like Porter has any plans to let his contract status impact his availability. He should be on the field for the Steelers' season opener against the Falcons on September 13, lining up alongside fellow projected starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Jalen Ramsey.

Trevon Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs. However, general manager John Schneider told Gregg Bell of The Seattle Times that he hopes to re-sign Diggs to the practice squad. Schneider noted that Diggs continues to acclimate to the Seahawks' defense, and he added that the players and coaching staff "love him."

Before he signed his contract less than two weeks ago, Diggs had not worn full pads since January. Across nine games with Dallas and Green Bay last year, he logged 27 tackles, including one tackle for loss. Diggs has declined significantly since the early portion of his career, when he made back-to-back Pro Bowls. In fact, in 2021, he was named a First Team All-Pro with an NFL-leading 11 interceptions.

Assuming he does return to the Seahawks as a practice squad player, he'll be a candidate for elevation to the 53-man roster once the regular season gets underway. He might not be a defensive starter for the reigning Super Bowl champions, but he'll at least offer a solid veteran presence.

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a one-year deal worth $20 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The deal could pay him up to $30 million with potential incentives. Donald is coming out of retirement and will return to the team where he played 10 seasons from 2014 to 2023. During his first stint in Los Angeles, he tallied 111 sacks and 24 forced fumbles.

He made the Pro Bowl in all 10 seasons, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and was an eight-time First Team All-Pro. One of the greatest defensive players of this century, Donald will join forces with fellow superstar Myles Garrett, who was traded from the Browns to the Rams this past offseason. All of a sudden, the Rams D/ST is back to being the #1 unit in fantasy football.

Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) appears on the team's initial 53-man roster, which means that he was not placed on injured reserve. As a result, he'll be eligible to play in the Ravens' first four games this season, although it remains uncertain whether he'll be available for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Pro Bowler continues to work his way back from a very serious cervical neck injury that he suffered during Baltimore's second game last season. Prior to that, though, he had played every game for three consecutive seasons from 2022 through 2024. Between 2023 and 2024, he amassed 99 tackles, 19.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He ranked as a top-12 defensive tackle in IDP leagues during both of those seasons.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers:

Baltimore Ravens
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
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Minnesota Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
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Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
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Houston Texans
Philadelphia Eagles
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New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles
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Chicago Bears
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Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
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Houston Texans
New England Patriots
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Chicago Bears
New England Patriots
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Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots
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Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots
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Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
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New England Patriots
Chicago Bears
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Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
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Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears
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Dallas Cowboys
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New York Giants
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Kansas City Chiefs
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San Francisco 49ers
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Tennessee Titans
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Houston Texans

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