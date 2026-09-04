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5 League-Winning Fantasy Football Draft Picks: Wyatt's Early-Round Targets

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Kevin Tompkins' Five Football League Winners

Wyatt McClintock's early-round fantasy football draft targets and must-have league-winners for 2026. High-upside draft targets, including Brock Bowers.

Every year, only a few players end up becoming legit difference-makers in the fantasy football season. Not to say sleepers and late-round picks don’t matter, but they don’t move the needle as much as we make them out to.

ESPN data showed that only five players were found on 20 percent or more of championship rosters in 2025. That list included Puka Nacua (29.1%), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (25.2%), Bijan Robinson (23.8%), Trey McBride (22.4%), and Christian McCaffrey (20.1%).

Today, we’re throwing out ADP and values to look at five players who could dominate and land on the most championship rosters in 2026.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Bijan Robinson, RB - Atlanta Falcons

Only a limited number of managers will be able to draft Bijan Robinson in redraft leagues this season. The young, talented back is entering his prime and has yet to have a statement season that puts his name into the all-time elite conversation.

Robinson led the league in scrimmage yards last season, rushing for 1,478 yards with 820 receiving yards. However, he only had seven rushing touchdowns and didn’t even lead his own team in that department.

Tyler Allgeier led the team in rushing touchdowns and vultured eight rushing touchdowns, which was very frustrating to watch as a Robinson stakeholder. If those eight touchdowns had gone to Robinson, he would have had 19 total touchdowns, been the RB1 in overall scoring, and had 24.6 PPR fantasy points per game.

That would have been good enough to be the No. 2 scoring fantasy running back in PPR scoring since 2013, only behind Christian McCaffrey’s historic 2019 season.

We will finally get to see Robinson operate in an offense without Allgeier, with him departing for Arizona in free agency. It is within Robinson’s range of outcomes to have 1,500 rushing yards, 1,000 receiving yards, 100 catches, and 20 combined touchdowns in any given season. That would put him right with McCaffrey's 471.2-point season in 2019.

Robinson offers a rare ceiling with his unique talent, making him the clear No. 1 in all fantasy drafts in my book.

 

Omarion Hampton, RB - Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton has been a popular player for fantasy experts to plant their flag on this year for many good reasons. He is a talented young back in his own right and will be running for Mike McDaniel in 2026.

Hampton finished as the RB12 in fantasy points per game (15.1) out of running backs who played in at least nine games. The 23-year-old was an RB1 in PPR fantasy points per game despite running behind one of the worst blocking offensive lines. The Chargers ranked 32nd in run blocking (PFF) and 31st in ESPN's Run Block Win Rate.

This season, he will run behind a much-improved line with Pro Bowl tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt fully healthy.

More importantly, McDaniel will be running the Chargers offense this season. McDaniel has produced a top-5 fantasy running back in each of the last three seasons, with four running backs averaging over 17 fantasy points per game.

The offensive guru has also weaponized the running back spot in the passing game. During his tenure in Miami, the position had a target share of at least 20 percent each season, according to CBS Sports. Furthermore, De'Von Achane has seen 85-plus targets, totaled 480-plus receiving yards, and caught at least four receiving touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

McDaniel managed to piece together one of the league's most explosive offenses with Tua Tagovailoa playing behind a shaky offensive line. It will be fun to see how much more creative and explosive his offense can be with a quarterback like Justin Herbert at the helm behind a good offensive line.

Hampton could catapult himself into the top-5 running back conversation by the end of the year, and I am actively drafting him to make sure I have as much exposure to him as possible this season.

 

Brock Bowers, TE - Las Vegas Raiders

There is one guy who can ultimately tilt fantasy in managers' favor every single week, and his name is Brock Bowers.

“He’s kind of a football robot in a good way,” HC Klint Kubiak told team reporters. “He's a football robot from heaven; he's a Cadillac out there. We got to get the most out of Brock.”

With Ashton Jeanty battling an ankle injury, Bowers is the only fully healthy weapon in the Raiders offense. Fortunately, we saw coach Kubiak run a successful offense by funneling targets to one guy.

According to Fantasy Life’s Adam Pfeifer, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a 44.4% first-read target share and 35% overall target share, both of which led the NFL, while his 31% targets per route run trailed only Puka Nacua.

JSN turned that into 119 catches for 1,793 yards with 10 touchdowns on 163 targets, which equates to 359.9 total PPR fantasy points and 21.2 points per game.

If Bowers produced those numbers at the tight end position, he would, on average, outscore opposing tight ends by more than 10 points per week. The top-15 tight ends who played at least 10 games combined for an average of 11.0 points per game.

Bowers would give managers a 10-point head start each week against their opponents and be the ultimate cheat code that breaks fantasy football this season.

 

Ladd McConkey, WR - Los Angeles Chargers

The expectations are sky-high in Los Angeles, which has another Charger landing on this list. The McDaniel effect is in full blast, and Ladd McConkey could be the biggest beneficiary.

In a disappointing sophomore campaign, McConkey still led the team in receiving yards and saw over 100 targets. His play took a major hit last season due to a lack of third-down production after Keenan Allen became Justin Herbert’s go-to target to move the chains.

Per Sharp Football Analysis, Allen had 33.6% of third-down targets last season, which was second in the league behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (37%). McConkey’s target share on third downs (18.4%) dropped significantly from 2024 (25.4%).

With Allen now in Indianapolis, he will leave 122 targets available in the offense and the third-down role. McConkey should slide back into that role and find his way into a larger target share in 2026.

In addition, McDaniel orchestrated one of the league's most explosive offenses during his tenure in Miami. His offense had the second-most total yards, the second-most passing yards, and the fourth-most points scored in 2022 and 2023 combined. The offense also led the league in passing yards in 2023.

Tyreek Hill produced his two best statistical seasons in Miami under McDaniel, posting two 1,700-plus receiving yard campaigns. At the same time, teammate Jaylen Waddle surpassed 900 yards receiving and 100 targets three times. That was all with Tua Tagovailoa conducting the offense.

Now, imagine how creative McDaniel can be when designing his offense with Justin Herbert and his elite arm talent and processing ability running the offense. McConkey will be deployed similarly to Hill and Waddle, but will have one of the league's best quarterbacks throwing him the football.

McConkey could be in line for a Jaxon Smith-Njigba breakout season with an abundance of targets available for a limited target tree and an offensive guru to call shots.

 

A.J. Brown, WR - New England Patriots

After many years of being off A.J. Brown, I finally gave in and jumped on the bandwagon for 2026. He’s a talented deep-threat receiver being paired with one of the best deep throwers in the league. On paper, it is a match made in heaven.

Patriots team reporter Evan Lazar noted that, per Next Gen Stats, Drake Maye completed an impressive 52.1% of his deep attempts (25-of-48) and added +1.31 expected points per drop-back on throws over 20 air yards, the second-highest EPA output of the Next Gen era (since 2016).

Despite ranking third in air yards per pass attempt (9.2), Maye led the league in completion rate (72.0%), showing how accurate he is throwing downfield.

Per NBC Boston, Brown has led the NFL in deep passing touchdowns (nine) over the last two seasons. Deep passes are defined as any pass attempt that travels in the air for 20 or more yards.

With the utmost respect, that is a lot of impressive data that Brown and Maye produced with subpar counterparts to play with. The two should be able to raise an already high floor to the next level this season.

Not to mention, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels has historically peppered his WR1s with targets over his play-calling career. So all of those previously mentioned stats could be magnified substantially.

Brown shouldn’t have time for reading books on the sideline with the elite volume heading his way in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Bijan Robinson, Omarion Hampton, Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, A.J. Brown:

Bijan Robinson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Bijan Robinson
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Puka Nacua
Bijan Robinson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
Bijan Robinson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bijan Robinson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bijan Robinson
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Jonathan Taylor
Bijan Robinson
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CeeDee Lamb
Bijan Robinson
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James Cook III
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Justin Jefferson
Bijan Robinson
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Kenneth Walker III
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Saquon Barkley
Bijan Robinson
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De'Von Achane
Bijan Robinson
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Drake London
Bijan Robinson
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Derrick Henry
Bijan Robinson
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Chase Brown
Bijan Robinson
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Omarion Hampton
Bijan Robinson
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George Pickens
Bijan Robinson
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Brock Bowers
Bijan Robinson
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Nico Collins
Bijan Robinson
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Chris Olave
Bijan Robinson
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A.J. Brown
Bijan Robinson
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Malik Nabers
Bijan Robinson
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Javonte Williams
Bijan Robinson
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Trey McBride
Bijan Robinson
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Kyren Williams
Bijan Robinson
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Zay Flowers
Bijan Robinson
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Ashton Jeanty
Bijan Robinson
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Devonta Smith
Bijan Robinson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Bijan Robinson
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Ladd McConkey
Bijan Robinson
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Breece Hall
Bijan Robinson
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Tee Higgins
Bijan Robinson
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D'Andre Swift
Bijan Robinson
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Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Allen
Bijan Robinson
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Rashee Rice
Bijan Robinson
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Davante Adams
Bijan Robinson
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Jaylen Waddle
Bijan Robinson
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Colston Loveland
Bijan Robinson
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Luther Burden III
Bijan Robinson
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Bucky Irving
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Jameson Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
Bijan Robinson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Bijan Robinson
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Terry Mclaurin
Bijan Robinson
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DJ Moore
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Parker Washington
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Lamar Jackson
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Mike Evans
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David Montgomery
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Cam Skattebo
Bijan Robinson
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Jadarian Price
Bijan Robinson
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Christian Watson
Bijan Robinson
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Jalen Hurts
Bijan Robinson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Bijan Robinson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Bijan Robinson
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Jayden Daniels
Bijan Robinson
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Tyler Warren
Bijan Robinson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bijan Robinson
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Quinshon Judkins
Bijan Robinson
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Rome Odunze
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Joe Burrow
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Jaylen Warren
Bijan Robinson
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Drake Maye
Bijan Robinson
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Sam Laporta
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Rico Dowdle
Bijan Robinson
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Justin Herbert
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Caleb Williams
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Trevor Lawrence
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Tucker Kraft
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Jayden Reed
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Dak Prescott
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Tony Pollard
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DK Metcalf
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J.K. Dobbins
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Jordan Addison
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Jonathon Brooks
Bijan Robinson
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Quentin Johnston
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Josh Downs
Bijan Robinson
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Blake Corum
Bijan Robinson
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jordan Mason
Bijan Robinson
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RJ Harvey
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bijan Robinson
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Rachaad White
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Josh Jacobs
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Kyle Monangai
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Tyjae Spears
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Keaton Mitchell
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tank Bigsby
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Woody Marks
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Malik Davis
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Ray Davis
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Zach Charbonnet
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Samaje Perine
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Justice Hill
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Chris Brooks
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Seth McGowan
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Kaelon Black
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Braelon Allen
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Kimani Vidal
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Alvin Kamara
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Jaylen Wright
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Sean Tucker
Omarion Hampton
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Chase Brown
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George Pickens
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Derrick Henry
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vs
Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
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Drake London
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vs
Nico Collins
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De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
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Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
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A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
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Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
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Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
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Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Ladd McConkey
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Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
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Bijan Robinson
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Tee Higgins
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
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Omarion Hampton
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Lamar Jackson
Omarion Hampton
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Mike Evans
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Omarion Hampton
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Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
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Jadarian Price
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Christian Watson
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Omarion Hampton
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
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Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
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Tyler Warren
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Omarion Hampton
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Rome Odunze
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Joe Burrow
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Jaylen Warren
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Drake Maye
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Sam Laporta
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Rico Dowdle
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TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
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Justin Herbert
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Trevor Lawrence
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Tucker Kraft
Omarion Hampton
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Jayden Reed
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Dak Prescott
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Tony Pollard
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DK Metcalf
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J.K. Dobbins
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Jordan Addison
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Quentin Johnston
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Josh Downs
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Blake Corum
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
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RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Rachaad White
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Josh Jacobs
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Tyjae Spears
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Keaton Mitchell
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tank Bigsby
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Woody Marks
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Malik Davis
Omarion Hampton
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Justice Hill
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Najee Harris
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Seth McGowan
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Kaelon Black
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Braelon Allen
Omarion Hampton
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Kimani Vidal
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Jaylen Wright
Omarion Hampton
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Sean Tucker
Brock Bowers
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George Pickens
Brock Bowers
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Nico Collins
Brock Bowers
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Omarion Hampton
Brock Bowers
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Chris Olave
Brock Bowers
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Chase Brown
Brock Bowers
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A.J. Brown
Brock Bowers
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Derrick Henry
Brock Bowers
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Malik Nabers
Brock Bowers
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Drake London
Brock Bowers
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De'Von Achane
Brock Bowers
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Trey McBride
Brock Bowers
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Saquon Barkley
Brock Bowers
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Kyren Williams
Brock Bowers
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Kenneth Walker III
Brock Bowers
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Zay Flowers
Brock Bowers
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Justin Jefferson
Brock Bowers
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Ashton Jeanty
Brock Bowers
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James Cook III
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Devonta Smith
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CeeDee Lamb
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Jonathan Taylor
Brock Bowers
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Ladd McConkey
Brock Bowers
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brock Bowers
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Breece Hall
Brock Bowers
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brock Bowers
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Tee Higgins
Brock Bowers
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Christian McCaffrey
Brock Bowers
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D'Andre Swift
Brock Bowers
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Ja'Marr Chase
Brock Bowers
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Jeremiyah Love
Brock Bowers
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Puka Nacua
Brock Bowers
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Josh Allen
Brock Bowers
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Bijan Robinson
Brock Bowers
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Rashee Rice
Brock Bowers
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Brock Bowers
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Davante Adams
Brock Bowers
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Jaylen Waddle
Brock Bowers
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Colston Loveland
Brock Bowers
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Luther Burden III
Brock Bowers
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Bucky Irving
Brock Bowers
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Jameson Williams
Brock Bowers
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Emeka Egbuka
Brock Bowers
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Tetairoa McMillan
Brock Bowers
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Terry Mclaurin
Brock Bowers
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DJ Moore
Brock Bowers
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Parker Washington
Brock Bowers
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Lamar Jackson
Brock Bowers
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Mike Evans
Brock Bowers
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David Montgomery
Brock Bowers
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Cam Skattebo
Brock Bowers
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Jadarian Price
Brock Bowers
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Christian Watson
Brock Bowers
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Jalen Hurts
Brock Bowers
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Brock Bowers
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Bhayshul Tuten
Brock Bowers
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Jayden Daniels
Brock Bowers
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Tyler Warren
Brock Bowers
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Quinshon Judkins
Brock Bowers
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Rome Odunze
Brock Bowers
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Joe Burrow
Brock Bowers
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Jaylen Warren
Brock Bowers
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Drake Maye
Brock Bowers
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Sam Laporta
Brock Bowers
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Rico Dowdle
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Justin Herbert
Brock Bowers
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Caleb Williams
Brock Bowers
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Trevor Lawrence
Brock Bowers
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Tucker Kraft
Brock Bowers
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Jayden Reed
Brock Bowers
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MarShawn Lloyd
Brock Bowers
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Dak Prescott
Brock Bowers
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Tony Pollard
Brock Bowers
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DK Metcalf
Brock Bowers
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J.K. Dobbins
Brock Bowers
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Jordan Addison
Brock Bowers
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Jonathon Brooks
Brock Bowers
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Quentin Johnston
Brock Bowers
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Josh Downs
Brock Bowers
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brock Bowers
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Dalton Kincaid
Brock Bowers
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George Kittle
Brock Bowers
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Travis Kelce
Brock Bowers
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Dallas Goedert
Brock Bowers
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Mark Andrews
Brock Bowers
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Juwan Johnson
Brock Bowers
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Isaiah Likely
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Jake Ferguson
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Brenton Strange
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Hunter Henry
Brock Bowers
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T.J. Hockenson
Brock Bowers
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Dalton Schultz
Brock Bowers
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Terrance Ferguson
Brock Bowers
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Chig Okonkwo
Brock Bowers
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Pat Freiermuth
Brock Bowers
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Cade Otton
Brock Bowers
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AJ Barner
Brock Bowers
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Charlie Kolar
Brock Bowers
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Colby Parkinson
Brock Bowers
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Kenyon Sadiq
Brock Bowers
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Greg Dulcich
Brock Bowers
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Mike Gesicki
Brock Bowers
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Oronde Gadsden II
Brock Bowers
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Gunnar Helm
Brock Bowers
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Michael Mayer
Brock Bowers
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