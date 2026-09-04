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Top-5 Hitter Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash For Week 24 - Redraft Leagues (2026)

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Seaver King - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospect Sleepers, Stashes, Waiver Wire

Marty Tallman's hitter fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 24 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

Welcome back to our list of the top-hitting prospects to stash for Week 24 of the 2026 MLB season. With less than a month left in the regular season, teams are expected to call up some of their top-hitting prospects as part of the September roster expansion.

Since this is the final hitting prospect stash article of the year, I’m focusing on a few hitters who have a good chance of getting promoted, along with a couple of long shots who could still make their MLB debut.

Thank you for reading my work this season and, as always, if you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me on X at @Marty_Tallman. Let’s take a look!

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Seaver King, SS/2B, Washington Nationals

Seaver King is a 23-year-old shortstop who was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A in May and hasn’t slowed down since. At Triple-A Rochester, King is slashing .303/.379/.531 with 14 home runs and nine stolen bases across 272 plate appearances, good for a 135 wRC+.

After hitting just five home runs across 551 plate appearances last season, there were questions about whether King could tap into his power. After this season, we no longer have that concern.

The former Wake Forest standout has hit 19 home runs across two levels, with a 111-mph max exit velocity and an 11% barrel rate.

However, if he wants to sustain that power at the major-league level, he would benefit from pulling the ball more. King currently has just a 7.7% pull rate, which ranks in the seventh percentile.

The Nationals’ No. 4 prospect has also shown a mature approach at the plate, posting a 20.8% strikeout rate and 10.3% walk rate across 95 games this season.

Defensively, scouts are divided on whether King will ultimately stick at shortstop. Offensively, though, it’s clear he would be a significant upgrade over the Nationals’ current shortstop, Nasim Nunez, who owns a 54 wRC+ across 458 plate appearances this season.

King’s combination of improved power, speed, and on-base ability gives him plenty of appeal in deeper leagues with a middle-infield spot.

He should be stashed in all 15-team leagues, especially if you need stolen bases down the stretch.

 

Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Ralphy Velazquez has been on this list for the past two months because of his power, bat-to-ball skills, and plate approach. The 21-year-old slugger is slashing .294/.384/.554 with 28 home runs and 21 doubles across 505 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

His underlying metrics are just as impressive. The Huntington Beach native has a 14% barrel rate, a 112.6-mph max exit velocity, and a .510 xSLG.

Also, unlike many sluggers his age, Velazquez has posted a respectable 20% strikeout rate while walking 10% of the time. The left-handed hitter’s 74.3% zone contact rate further shows that he has solid bat-to-ball skills for a power hitter.

Just a few days ago, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said he wants to make sure Velazquez has the opportunity to play every day before calling him up. However, the Guardians have been using a platoon at first base depending on the matchup all season.

That includes left-handed hitting Nathaniel Lowe, who, after a strong start to the season, has posted just a 41 wRC+ over the last two weeks.

With Cleveland fighting for a playoff spot, it would make sense to see what they have in their No. 3 prospect before it’s too late.

Velazquez is a strong stash in 15-team leagues and, if he gets called up, should be rostered in all 12-team leagues. Just be aware that his at-bats could be limited, as he will more than likely begin his MLB career as a strong-side platoon bat.

 

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Don't let his braces fool you; Franklin Arias is ready for the big leagues. Arias is slashing .312/.394/.553 with 23 home runs and six stolen bases across 104 games in Double-A and Triple-A.

Since joining Triple-A Worcester, the 20-year-old has posted a .262 xBA, .408 xSLG, and 40.7% hard-hit rate while striking out just 17% of the time.

Defensively, Arias projects as a 60-grade shortstop with a strong arm and plenty of range.

With aging veteran Trevor Story currently manning shortstop in Boston, any injury or underperformance could open the door for a call-up.

Even if Story stays healthy, the Red Sox are poised to make the playoffs, which could mean he sees a few days off down the stretch to keep him fresh for October.

Either way, Arias has given Boston's front office plenty of reason to consider promoting him sooner rather than later.

For now, Arias should be stashed in deeper leagues with a middle-infield spot. Once he reaches the majors, he's worth a look in 12-team leagues.

 

Bo Davidson, OF, San Francisco Giants

Bo Davidson is a 24-year-old outfielder slashing .279/.349/.506 with 26 home runs and 19 stolen bases across 502 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A.

Davidson has a solid combination of power and speed, along with a strong approach at the plate. The Giants No. 8 prospect is striking out just 17.6% of the time while posting a near-11% walk rate.

Under the hood, his numbers are even more impressive. The left-handed hitter out of Caldwell Tech has solid contact skills along with elite quality-of-contact metrics.

Across 183 Triple-A plate appearances, he has an 80.6% contact rate, .275 xBA, .463 xSLG, and 49% hard-hit rate.

Unfortunately, he owns just a 7% pull-air rate, but with this level of power, that concerns me less because he has shown the ability to drive the ball hard to all parts of the field.

The Giants are one of the worst teams in baseball, and with rosters expanded, there is a world where Davidson gets the call in the next few weeks to finish the year at the MLB level.

Overall, he has enough upside to be stashed in 15-team leagues with five outfielders.

 

Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Colorado Rockies

First baseman and corner outfielder Charlie Condon has been a mainstay on this list all year, and after another solid few weeks, it feels like only a matter of time before he dons the purple-and-black Rockies jersey.

Condon is Colorado’s No. 3 prospect and is slashing .269/.386/.499 with 24 home runs and seven stolen bases across 115 games at Triple-A Albuquerque.

The 23-year-old former first-round pick has a 9.7% barrel rate, 112.6 mph max exit velocity, and .348 xwOBA. Although he strikes out more than you’d like, Condon rarely chases and has walked nearly 13% of the time.

Unfortunately, Colorado general manager Josh Byrnes recently said a call-up is unlikely due to a “combination of factors,” with the looming expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1 potentially playing a role.

While nobody around baseball is willing to say it publicly, a potential lockout is certainly something the Rockies and other teams have to consider when deciding whether to add a prospect to the 40-man roster.

If they do add Condon, he wouldn’t be able to use the team’s facilities in Scottsdale or Denver, report to spring training, or play minor-league games during a lockout. This applies to Condon and every other minor-league player on the verge of a call-up.

The other issue is playing time, as the Rockies already have plenty of bats competing for corner-outfield spots, while current first baseman TJ Rumfield has posted a 120 wRC+ this season.

With the front office less than optimistic about a promotion and playing time already crowded, Condon is a long shot to get the call this September. But crazier things have happened.

For those reasons, the 6-foot-5 slugger should be stashed in only the deepest leagues. If he does get called up, however, he should be rostered in any league where you’re looking for a power boost down the stretch.

 

Five Other Prospects to Consider Stashing 

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