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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 23

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Andrew Painter - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 23 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Andrew Painter, Henry Bolte, Max Clark, Mason Montgomery, Tyler Mahole, and Griffin Conine.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Labor Day weekend has arrived, and there are only three weeks left in the 2026 MLB season.  With not much time remaining, fantasy managers need to plan ahead and add players who could be a potential league winner down the stretch. At RotoBaller HQ, we prioritize who to add off the waiver wire in all league sizes with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 23 (August 31 through September 6) for leagues that allow daily moves.

Heading into the weekend, we saw MLB rosters expand. Prospects such as Yohandy Morales, BJ Murray, Jared Serna, and Nick Morabito all got the call to the big leagues. In injury news, Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela is day-to-day with quad tightness. Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers was pulled from Thursday's game against the Royals with left hamstring tightness. Cubs right-hander Ben Brown, who is currently on the injured list, has been ruled out for the season with a stress reaction in his neck. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Carson Benge OF 67 Add in All Leagues
2 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Adley Rutschman C 66 Add in All Leagues
4 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
5 Chase DeLauter OF 68 Add in All Leagues
6 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
7 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
8 Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
9 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
10 Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in All Leagues
11 Kade Anderson SP 60 Add in All Leagues
12 Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in All Leagues
13 Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in All Leagues
14 Carter Jensen C 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Walker Jenkins OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Jacob Lopez SP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Andrew Painter SP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Trevor Story SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Joshua Baez OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Ty France 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Tyler Mahle SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Mickey Moniak OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Alejandro Kirk C 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
36 Zach Thornton SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Max Clark OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Tristan Peters OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Zebby Matthews SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Hayden Wesneski SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Ben Joyce RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Mickey Gasper C/1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Heriberto Hernandez OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Hector Rodriguez OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Luis Robert Jr. OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Gleyber Torres 2B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Ethan Salas C 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Andrew Kittredge RP 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Jung Hoo Lee OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Trent Grisham OF 61 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Grant Holmes SP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Brandon Young SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Lazaro Montes OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Brandon Marsh OF 49 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Samuel Basallo C/1B 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Nolan Arenado 3B 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Mason Montgomery, Griffin Conine, Max Clark, Tyler Mahle, Henry Bolte, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Mason Montgomery, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery's fantasy stock is on the rise, and he is the clear favorite for saves of late after shutting the door yet again in Thursday's 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park. Montgomery threw a clean ninth inning with one strikeout to pick up his eighth save of the year. Right-hander Luke Weaver worked the eighth frame for his 18th hold of the season. It looked like Weaver might take over the closing duties in the Steel City over lefty Gregory Soto when the Bucs acquired him in a deadline deal with the New York Mets, but it has been Montgomery who has been the preferred ninth-inning choice.

The 26-year-old southpaw has converted eight straight save chances while giving up two runs in his last 26 innings pitched to lower his ERA for the year to 2.97. He also has a 1.06 WHIP with 90 strikeouts and 22 walks over his 57 2/3 total innings in 2026. The hard-throwing lefty should see his ownership continue to climb with the fantasy postseason approach. Right now, Montgomery is rostered in just 34% of Yahoo leagues.

Griffin Conine, Miami Marlins

Across 335 plate appearances in 2026, Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .217/.290/.365 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 41 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. While the 24-year-old's top-line numbers for the year don't leap off the page, his 9.8% barrel rate and 44.2% hard-hit rate both support higher-level production.

Crews has also been better in the second half of the season than he was in the first half, posting a .710 OPS with four home runs and three stolen bases across 146 plate appearances since the All-Star break after logging a .613 OPS with six home runs and five stolen bases across 189 plate appearances before the break. The 24-year-old has a tendency to hit the ball in the air the opposite way, which has led to his actual production lagging behind his expected output.

However, if Crews can start to pull the ball more often and hit a few more line drives, he could quickly see improvements in both power and batting average. Fantasy managers should temper their expectations for the former top prospect, but Crews remains a viable waiver wire target with some five-category upside.

 

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark has been hit-or-miss in his first 30 major-league games since making his debut on July 31 against the Athletics with a 3-for-4 performance with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored. The 21-year-old former third overall pick in 2023 came into Thursday's slate with a .257 average (27-for-105) with two home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored, a stolen base, nine walks, and 25 strikeouts in 118 plate appearances.

The left-handed-hitting outfielder came into Wednesday's game against the division-rival Minnesota Twins with a .179 average over his previous 10 games, but he reminded us why he has plenty of upside to close out the 2026 campaign with a 3-for-4 performance with three doubles, an RBI, three runs scored, and two walks. Clark became the first Tigers player with three doubles in a game since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2018. The Tigers' top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has high-end power-speed potential and is only rostered in 19% of Yahoo leagues. There will be growing pains, but fantasy managers should ride the upside.

 

Tyler Mahle, Los Angeles Angels

Right-hander Tyler Mahle went 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA (4.37 FIP) and 1.39 WHIP with 89 strikeouts and 37 walks in 94 2/3 innings and 18 starts to begin the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants before the Atlanta Braves acquired him in a trade at midseason. Since the move to the first-place Braves, the 31-year-old veteran has looked like a different pitcher, going 2-1 with a 1.48 ERA (2.87 FIP) and 0.96 WHIP with 32 strikeouts and only five walks in 30 1/3 frames over five starts.

Mahle has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his five starts so far for Atlanta, and he gave up only one earned run with no walks and a season-high nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in his last outing on Sunday, Aug. 30, against the Colorado Rockies. He will have a pretty big test his next time out this weekend against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. In two starts already this year against the Phils, Mahle allowed five earned runs on nine hits while walking seven and striking out nine in 10 2/3 innings. Mahle will be a riskier fantasy streamer in that matchup, but regardless, he deserves more waiver-wire attention down the stretch. Mahle is currently rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues.

Henry Bolte, Athletics 

Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte has hit the ground running. Across 376 plate appearances this year, the 23-year-old is hitting .274/.350/.389 with eight home runs, 30 RBI, 41 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. Swing-and-miss is a potential red flag in his profile, as he's struck out in 27.4% of his plate appearances. However, Bolte hits the ball hard (47.2% hard-hit rate) and on the ground a ton (62.4%).

When combined with his elite speed, Bolte's mix has allowed him to consistently run high batting averages on balls in play throughout his time in the A's system. After posting a .407 BABIP across 488 minor league plate appearances in 2025, Bolte's BABIP in the big leagues this year is .372. If he can continue to improve his strikeout rate while also raising his launch angle just a bit, Bolte has five-category breakout potential. In leagues where he remains available, Bolte should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 68 Add in All Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trevor Story SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in All Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 61 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Lazaro Montes OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 49 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Adley Rutschman C 66 Add in All Leagues
Carter Jensen C 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ethan Salas C 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C/1B 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 60 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in All Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in All Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hayden Wesneski SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Grant Holmes SP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Young SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire?  heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions.  Today's focus is on specific players such as Walker Jenkins, Andrew Painter, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Tyler Mahle, Max Clark, Griffin Conine, Spencer Jones, Zach Thornton, Jeff McNeil, Tristan Peters, Zebby Matthews, Javier Sanoja, Mickey Gaspar, Jake Burger, Ethan Salas, Yohandy Morales, JJ Bleday, Elvis Alvarado, Lazaro Montes, and Rafael Flores Jr.  These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool.  This is a simple tool but very powerful.  The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name.  Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup?  button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup?  You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup?  tool has gotten an overhaul.  We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026.  You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Andrew Painter, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Tyler Mahle, Max Clark, Griffin Conine, Spencer Jones, Zach Thornton, Jeff McNeil, Tristan Peters, Zebby Matthews, Javier Sanoja, Mickey Gaspar, Jake Burger, Ethan Salas, Yohandy Morales, JJ Bleday, Elvis Alvarado, Lazaro Montes, and Rafael Flores Jr.:

Walker Jenkins
vs
Carter Jensen
Walker Jenkins
vs
Clay Holmes
Walker Jenkins
vs
Walbert Urena
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jacob Lopez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ian Seymour
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake Bennett
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Walker Jenkins
vs
Lawrence Butler
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kyle Leahy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kyle Stowers
Walker Jenkins
vs
Andrew Painter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Noah Cameron
Walker Jenkins
vs
Trevor Story
Walker Jenkins
vs
Alec Bohm
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brooks Lee
Walker Jenkins
vs
Steven Kwan
Walker Jenkins
vs
Isaac Paredes
Walker Jenkins
vs
Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Joshua Baez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mickey Moniak
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kody Clemens
Walker Jenkins
vs
Zack Gelof
Walker Jenkins
vs
Dominic Canzone
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tim Tawa
Andrew Painter
vs
Kyle Leahy
Andrew Painter
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
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Zebby Matthews
vs
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vs
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Zebby Matthews
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Zebby Matthews
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Zebby Matthews
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Zebby Matthews
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George Lombard Jr.
Zebby Matthews
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Zebby Matthews
vs
Travis Bazzana
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vs
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Zebby Matthews
vs
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Zebby Matthews
vs
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Zebby Matthews
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vs
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Zebby Matthews
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vs
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Javier Sanoja
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Jake Burger
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Jake Burger
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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Jake Burger
vs
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vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Ethan Salas
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ethan Salas
vs
Jake Burger
Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
Mickey Gasper
Ethan Salas
vs
Keider Montero
Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
Carter Jensen
Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
vs
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Ethan Salas
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
vs
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
vs
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Yohandy Morales
vs
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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Yohandy Morales
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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Jackson Holliday
JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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Jared Jones
JJ Bleday
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Brandon Young
JJ Bleday
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
vs
Keider Montero
JJ Bleday
vs
Elvis Alvarado
JJ Bleday
vs
Yohandy Morales
JJ Bleday
vs
Lazaro Montes
JJ Bleday
vs
Jordan Romano
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandon Marsh
JJ Bleday
vs
Andrew Kittredge
JJ Bleday
vs
Samuel Basallo
JJ Bleday
vs
A.J. Ewing
JJ Bleday
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Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
vs
Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
vs
Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
vs
Steven Kwan
JJ Bleday
vs
Kyle Stowers
JJ Bleday
vs
Lawrence Butler
JJ Bleday
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Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
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Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
vs
Kody Clemens
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Cam Smith
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Lazaro Montes
Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
Trent Grisham
Elvis Alvarado
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Sam Antonacci
Elvis Alvarado
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JJ Bleday
Elvis Alvarado
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Andruw Monasterio
Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Nolan Arenado
Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Jordan Romano
Elvis Alvarado
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Tanner Scott
Elvis Alvarado
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Sam Antonacci
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Lazaro Montes
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Lazaro Montes
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Keider Montero
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Yohandy Morales
Lazaro Montes
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Jordan Romano
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Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
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Rafael Flores Jr.
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vs
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Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
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