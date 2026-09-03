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Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings Updates Ahead of Week 1 - Tre Tucker, Mike Washington, Roschon Johnson, Braelon Allen, Chris Brooks

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nick Mariano's updated fantasy football waiver wire rankings ahead of Week 1 (2026). His top free agent options to add/stash off waivers for all league sizes.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 1?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Labor Day weekend is here, and Week 1 of the NFL season will be kicking off in a few days. While there are some fantasy football drafts going on this weekend, many have been completed, and it's time to start navigating the waiver wire to bolster your rosters. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our rankings to reflect the latest news and injuries with our updated fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 1 of 2026 to help you prioritize who to add ahead of your Week 1 matchup.

There are several players who still have low ownership percentages and could make immediate fantasy impacts in 2026. Even with Ashton Jeanty healthy, has Mike Washington Jr. carved out a bigger role in the Raiders' backfield after his impressive training camp? Is Kayshon Boutte worth adding after being acquired by the Texans and is expected to be Houston's No. 2 option behind Nico Collins? Is Roschon Johnson worth adding with injuries to backfield teammates D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai?

Our Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more -- they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 75 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. For those new to this article series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 1?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league, depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Pos. % Ros. Baller Move
1 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 61 Add in All Leagues
2 Mike Washington Jr. RB 57 Add in All Leagues
3 Tyler Allgeier RB 48 Add in All Leagues
4 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 67 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Xavier Worthy WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Jalen Coker WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Tank Bigsby RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Juwan Johnson TE 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Roschon Johnson RB 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Keaton Mitchell RB 41 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Jakobi Meyers WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Romeo Doubs WR 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Rashid Shaheed WR 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Dalton Schultz TE 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Woody Marks RB 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Brian Robinson RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Brenton Strange TE 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Terrance Ferguson TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Jonah Coleman RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Dylan Sampson RB 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Tre Tucker WR 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Keenan Allen WR 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Denzel Boston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Rashod Bateman WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Hunter Henry TE 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Chig Okonkwo TE 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Ray Davis RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Malik Davis RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Jalen McMillan WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Emmett Johnson RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
36 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
37 Kaelon Black RB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
38 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 George Holani RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Najee Harris RB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Kayshon Boutte WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Caleb Douglas WR 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
43 Dontayvion Wicks WR 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 T.J. Hockenson TE 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 19 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Isaac TeSlaa WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Samaje Perine RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Chris Brooks RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Zavion Thomas WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Cyrus Allen WR 9 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Jahdae Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Jacob Saylors RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Kaleb Johnson RB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
64 Jordan Love QB 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Baker Mayfield QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Tyler Shough QB 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 Malik Willis QB 41 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Sam Darnold QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 C.J. Stroud QB 28 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Cam Ward QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Los Angeles Chargers DST 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Baltimore Ravens DST 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Green Bay Packers DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Tennessee Titans DST 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Detroit Lions DST 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Buffalo Bills DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Mike Washington Jr., Roschon Johnson, Tre'Harris, Kayshon Boutte, and Brenton Strange, We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 1:

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 2

The Las Vegas Raiders are optimistic about the health of running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle), NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports, but that doesn't mean rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. will take a back seat this season. Rapoport says Washington "is going to be a thing this year, not just in real football, in fantasy football as well." Rapoport went on to say, "he for sure is going to be a weapon in Las Vegas." Washington stands out as a sleeper pick even if Jeanty does return to full health.

Washington finished this preseason with 168 rushing yards on 23 carries for 7.3 yards per rush. Jeanty is recovering from a low ankle sprain that looked a little bit worse to teammates at the time. But now it looks like Jeanty is considered day-to-day with the injury. He is a top-of-the-line running back, but it seems as if Washington is carving out a role for himself in Las Vegas this season.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Bears

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 10

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said that running back Roschon Johnson finished training camp strong and that the team can "trust him if someone goes down with an injury," per Zack Pearson of 247 Sports. Johnson appeared in just seven games in 2025 due to injury issues and has played a limited offensive role in his NFL career to this point, recording 519 rushing yards across 36 career games.

However, he's excelled in short-yardage situations, which could lead to him stealing some touchdowns from Bears running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai (knee). Additionally, Monangai's status for the start of the regular season is unclear as he battles a hyperextended knee. In deeper leagues, Johnson could be worth stashing in a bench spot should Monangai miss time.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, Texans

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 41

Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte landed in a great spot for his fantasy value to potentially take off this year. Last year with the Patriots, Boutte had 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns while helping Drake Maye take the next step in his development. With the team's offseason moves, though, Boutte was in a much smaller role this season and was ultimately traded to the Texans, who have a big need for a second receiver across from Nico Collins. Second-year receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) was lost for the year to a torn ACL this preseason, opening playing time and targets across the field from Collins.

With Tank Dell (knee) on IR to start the year and Jaylin Noel (hamstring/finger) battling injury as well, Boutte should have a clear path to a significant role early in the year if he can develop good chemistry with QB C.J. Stroud right away. Boutte is currently the No. 62 WR in RotoBaller's rankings, but he brings intriguing upside in his potentially expanded role with his new team.

 

Tre' Harris, WR, Chargers

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 36

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (undisclosed) continues to be projected as the third option in the receiver room, despite the fact that he has missed the team's first two preseason games due to an undisclosed injury. Even for the duration of his absence, Harris has held on to the No. 3 job without any teammates threatening to take his spot. In fact, we expect him to take a step forward this year and have a much larger role than he did as a rookie in 2025.

Last year, as the Bolts' No. 4 receiver, he caught 30 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown. Now that Keenan Allen is gone, he's jumping to third in the pecking order behind just Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. The 24-year-old Ole Miss product currently ranks as the WR65 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.

George Holani, RB, Seahawks

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 39

The Athletic's Andrew Destin anticipates Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani being used on third downs and in short-yardage and goal-line situations, with rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price being featured plenty on first and second downs. Price was slowed by "upper-leg soreness" early in training camp, making it easier for Seattle to embrace more of a platoon backfield as they open the 2026 regular season without Zach Charbonnet (knee), who tore his ACL in the playoffs in January.

Free-agent signee Emanuel Wilson will occasionally mix in behind Holani and Price. When Charbonnet makes his season debut, he should pair well with Price, which "should allow Holani to slide back into a third-string role." Price has more short- and long-term fantasy appeal with more upside than Holani, which is why RotoBaller has Price ranked as the RB22 and Holani ranked at No. 75. If anything, Holani might be a thorn in Price's side early on in 2026. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent from Boise State has seen only 25 carries for 83 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 16 games (zero starts) in his first two years in the NFL in Seattle.

 

Running Backs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 61 Add in All Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 57 Add in All Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 48 Add in All Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 1 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 41 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Woody Marks RB 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 16 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ray Davis RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Davis RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
George Holani RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Najee Harris RB 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jacob Saylors RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pierre Strong Jr. RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 67 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 57 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jalen Coker WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 44 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Denzel Boston WR 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jalen McMillan WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 19 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Isaac TeSlaa WR 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Bell WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Zavion Thomas WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 9 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jahdae Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Juwan Johnson TE 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dalton Schultz TE 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordan Love QB 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Shough QB 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 41 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 28 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 14 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Los Angeles Chargers DST 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baltimore Ravens DST 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tennessee Titans DST 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Detroit Lions DST 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 1 rankings, check out some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller, including more articles which are coming soon.

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington, Rocschon Johnson, Tre' Harris, Khalil Shakir, Brenton Strange, Kayshon Boutte, Dylan Sampson, Denzel Boston, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Ja'Kobi Lane, Jacob Saylors, George Holani, Najee Harris, T.J. Hockenson, and Eli Raridon. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Pat Bryant. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Pat Bryant:

Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Matthew Golden
Mike Washington Jr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Keaton Mitchell
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Tyjae Spears
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Jalen Coker
Mike Washington Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
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Juwan Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Romeo Doubs
Mike Washington Jr.
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
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Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
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Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
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Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
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Rashid Shaheed
Mike Washington Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
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Ray Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
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Malik Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaleb Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
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Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Brooks
Tre' Harris
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Emmett Johnson
Tre' Harris
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Kayshon Boutte
Tre' Harris
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Jalen McMillan
Tre' Harris
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Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
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Malik Davis
Tre' Harris
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Caleb Douglas
Tre' Harris
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Ray Davis
Tre' Harris
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Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
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Hunter Henry
Tre' Harris
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Malachi Fields
Tre' Harris
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Rashod Bateman
Tre' Harris
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T.J. Hockenson
Tre' Harris
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Denzel Boston
Tre' Harris
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Jalen Nailor
Tre' Harris
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Ryan Flournoy
Tre' Harris
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre' Harris
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Najee Harris
Tre' Harris
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Isaac TeSlaa
Tre' Harris
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Keenan Allen
Tre' Harris
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Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
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Tre Tucker
Tre' Harris
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Pat Bryant
Tre' Harris
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Matthew Golden
Tre' Harris
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
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Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
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Jalen Coker
Tre' Harris
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KC Concepcion
Tre' Harris
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Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
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Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Tre' Harris
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Rashid Shaheed
Khalil Shakir
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Jonah Coleman
Khalil Shakir
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Woody Marks
Khalil Shakir
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Khalil Shakir
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Dalton Schultz
Khalil Shakir
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Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Jakobi Meyers
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Brian Robinson
Khalil Shakir
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Khalil Shakir
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Braelon Allen
Khalil Shakir
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KC Concepcion
Khalil Shakir
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Dylan Sampson
Khalil Shakir
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Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
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Brenton Strange
Khalil Shakir
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Tyjae Spears
Khalil Shakir
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Chig Okonkwo
Khalil Shakir
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Keaton Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
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Terrance Ferguson
Khalil Shakir
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Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
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Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
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Matthew Golden
Khalil Shakir
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Wan'dale Robinson
Khalil Shakir
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Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
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Jalen McMillan
Khalil Shakir
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Adonai Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
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Jalen Nailor
Khalil Shakir
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Isaac TeSlaa
Khalil Shakir
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Dontayvion Wicks
Khalil Shakir
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Pat Bryant
Brenton Strange
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Dylan Sampson
Brenton Strange
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Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
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Braelon Allen
Brenton Strange
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Terrance Ferguson
Brenton Strange
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Brian Robinson
Brenton Strange
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Tre Tucker
Brenton Strange
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Brenton Strange
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Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
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Rashid Shaheed
Brenton Strange
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Najee Harris
Brenton Strange
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Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
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Ryan Flournoy
Brenton Strange
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Woody Marks
Brenton Strange
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Denzel Boston
Brenton Strange
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Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
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Rashod Bateman
Brenton Strange
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Jonah Coleman
Brenton Strange
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Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Brenton Strange
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Ray Davis
Brenton Strange
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Romeo Doubs
Brenton Strange
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Malik Davis
Brenton Strange
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Juwan Johnson
Brenton Strange
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Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
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Evan Engram
Kayshon Boutte
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Tre' Harris
Kayshon Boutte
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Adonai Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
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Emmett Johnson
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Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
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Jalen McMillan
Kayshon Boutte
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Kaelon Black
Kayshon Boutte
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Malik Davis
Kayshon Boutte
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Malachi Fields
Kayshon Boutte
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Ray Davis
Kayshon Boutte
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T.J. Hockenson
Kayshon Boutte
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Hunter Henry
Kayshon Boutte
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Jalen Nailor
Kayshon Boutte
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Rashod Bateman
Kayshon Boutte
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Kayshon Boutte
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Denzel Boston
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Najee Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Bryant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Matthew Golden
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Coker
Kayshon Boutte
vs
KC Concepcion
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kayshon Boutte
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dylan Sampson
vs
Braelon Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brenton Strange
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brian Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dylan Sampson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tre Tucker
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keenan Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Woody Marks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Najee Harris
Dylan Sampson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Denzel Boston
Dylan Sampson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Hunter Henry
Dylan Sampson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ray Davis
Dylan Sampson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dylan Sampson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malik Davis
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Najee Harris
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Ray Davis
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Davis
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Denzel Boston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre' Harris
Denzel Boston
vs
Dylan Sampson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Najee Harris
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ray Davis
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Davis
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Braelon Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre' Harris
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brian Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Matthew Golden
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
KC Concepcion
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ray Davis
Rashod Bateman
vs
Najee Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Davis
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre' Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brian Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malachi Fields
Rashod Bateman
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Nailor
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ray Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Pat Bryant
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cyrus Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Romeo Doubs
Caleb Douglas
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Malachi Fields
vs
Kaelon Black
Malachi Fields
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Malachi Fields
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Nailor
Malachi Fields
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Malachi Fields
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Malachi Fields
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Malachi Fields
vs
Tre' Harris
Malachi Fields
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malachi Fields
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Bryant
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen McMillan
Malachi Fields
vs
Cyrus Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Malik Davis
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Bell
Malachi Fields
vs
Ray Davis
Malachi Fields
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Hunter Henry
Malachi Fields
vs
Samaje Perine
Malachi Fields
vs
Rashod Bateman
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Malachi Fields
vs
Matthew Golden
Malachi Fields
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Coker
Malachi Fields
vs
KC Concepcion
Malachi Fields
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malachi Fields
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malachi Fields
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Malachi Fields
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen Nailor
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malachi Fields
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pat Bryant
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kaelon Black
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Cyrus Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Chris Bell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tre' Harris
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Seth McGowan
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Chris Brooks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malik Davis
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Matthew Golden
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen Coker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
KC Concepcion
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Holani
vs
Evan Engram
George Holani
vs
Elijah Sarratt
George Holani
vs
Jaylin Noel
George Holani
vs
Adam Randall
George Holani
vs
Chris Brooks
George Holani
vs
Eli Raridon
George Holani
vs
Seth McGowan
George Holani
vs
Jordan Love
George Holani
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Holani
vs
Baker Mayfield
George Holani
vs
Samaje Perine
George Holani
vs
Tyler Shough
George Holani
vs
Kaleb Johnson
George Holani
vs
Malik Willis
George Holani
vs
Chris Bell
George Holani
vs
Daniel Jones
George Holani
vs
Cyrus Allen
George Holani
vs
Sam Darnold
George Holani
vs
Pat Bryant
George Holani
vs
C.J. Stroud
George Holani
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
George Holani
vs
Jacoby Brissett
George Holani
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
George Holani
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Holani
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Holani
vs
Keaton Mitchell
George Holani
vs
Tyjae Spears
George Holani
vs
Tank Bigsby
George Holani
vs
Jonah Coleman
George Holani
vs
Woody Marks
George Holani
vs
Brian Robinson
Najee Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Najee Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Najee Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Najee Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Najee Harris
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Najee Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Najee Harris
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Najee Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Najee Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Najee Harris
vs
Ray Davis
Najee Harris
vs
Dylan Sampson
Najee Harris
vs
Malik Davis
Najee Harris
vs
Braelon Allen
Najee Harris
vs
Jalen McMillan
Najee Harris
vs
Brian Robinson
Najee Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Najee Harris
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Najee Harris
vs
Tre' Harris
Najee Harris
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Najee Harris
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Najee Harris
vs
Dalton Schultz
Najee Harris
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Najee Harris
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Najee Harris
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Najee Harris
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Najee Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Najee Harris
vs
Tyjae Spears
Najee Harris
vs
Tank Bigsby
Najee Harris
vs
Jonah Coleman
Najee Harris
vs
Woody Marks
Najee Harris
vs
Kaelon Black
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Malachi Fields
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jalen Nailor
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kaelon Black
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Caleb Douglas
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Bryant
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tre' Harris
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Cyrus Allen
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chris Bell
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jalen McMillan
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Malik Davis
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Samaje Perine
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Ray Davis
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Seth McGowan
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Juwan Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dalton Schultz
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Evan Engram
Eli Raridon
vs
Adam Randall
Eli Raridon
vs
Jordan Love
Eli Raridon
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Eli Raridon
vs
Baker Mayfield
Eli Raridon
vs
George Holani
Eli Raridon
vs
Tyler Shough
Eli Raridon
vs
Evan Engram
Eli Raridon
vs
Malik Willis
Eli Raridon
vs
Jaylin Noel
Eli Raridon
vs
Daniel Jones
Eli Raridon
vs
Chris Brooks
Eli Raridon
vs
Sam Darnold
Eli Raridon
vs
Seth McGowan
Eli Raridon
vs
C.J. Stroud
Eli Raridon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Eli Raridon
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Eli Raridon
vs
Samaje Perine
Eli Raridon
vs
Kirk Cousins
Eli Raridon
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Eli Raridon
vs
Cam Ward
Eli Raridon
vs
Chris Bell
Eli Raridon
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Eli Raridon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Eli Raridon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Eli Raridon
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Eli Raridon
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Eli Raridon
vs
Hunter Henry

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Danny Scudero Now Listed As Probable
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
CFB

Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
CFB

Ryan Wingo Earning High Praise from Head Coach
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
CFB

SEC Files Lawsuit against LSU, Lane Kiffin
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Poised for Big Things in Juicy Week 1 Matchup
CFB

DeSean Bishop Eyeing Big Showing in Favorable Week 1 Test
CFB

KJ Duff Looking for Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Clash
CFB

John Mateer Tweaks his Mechanics This Offseason
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
CFB

NCAA Finds Cincinnati Not At Fault In Brendan Sorsby Betting Probe
CFB

Freshman Legend Bey Starting As Ohio State's Kick Returner
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
CFB

Savion Hiter Will Play In Season Opener
CFB

Nic Anderson Impressing Will Stein With Speed
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
CFB

Tanook Hines Listed As Co-Starter For Week 1
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
CFB

Dabo Swinney Lacking Confidence in Christopher Vizzina?
CFB

Rico Scott, Derek Meadows Expected to Both Factor Into Alabama's Offense
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Kyle Mangas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
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