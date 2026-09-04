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NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 1 Targets and Avoids

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Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

The top NFL survivor pool picks for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Kevin's weekly survivor league pool targets and avoids -- expert picks for survivor leagues.

In This Article hide
Survivor Pool Tools and Resources
Implied Point Totals, Point Spreads, and Over/Under Totals for Week 1
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Target for Week 1
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Avoid for Week 1
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome to the first installment of NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season! Football is back in just a few short days, and there are so many different pools, fantasy leagues, weekly bets, future bets, and so many other ways to consume football each season. That said, survivor pools are one of the most accessible formats out there. All you have to do is pick a team and have it win, but you can't choose it again.

This is my third season giving you my Survivor picks this season, and I've got a ton of skin in the game, as I'll be using my picks in this article in Survivor this season. I'll be entering a single-elimination Survivor pool, and I will be documenting my progress throughout the season, as well as giving you my recommendations on which teams to select and which ones to avoid all season long!

In Week 1, we really just have vibes. Sure, players change teams, but games aren't played on paper. We all have ideas on which teams will be good this season, but ultimately, it's speculation for a decent number of teams outside of the elite few. We have zero data points. The stars don't play too much in the preseason, so it's hard to gauge who is going to be good and who won't be. That said, let's get some boilerplate stuff out of the way before diving right in with our picks for the opening week of the NFL season.

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Survivor Pool Tools and Resources

Love Survivor pools as much as we do? Of course you do. Be sure to check these out:

Survivor Picks Tool
Optimize your weekly picks and plan your future picks with our free new Survivor Pool Picks Tool!

Survivor League Guide
For detailed survivor pool strategy and tips to help you win, check out our "How To Win Your Survivor League" guide!

Join A Survivor Pool
Want to play in a free $1,000 Survivor Pool? Play in our contest at TheSZN.

Manage A Survivor Pool
Want to manage your own Survivor Pool? Use our friends over at Benchsports.com.

 

Implied Point Totals, Point Spreads, and Over/Under Totals for Week 1

Before jumping into the picks for Week 1, it's helpful to get an overview of the slate with implied point totals, point spreads, and over/under totals from betting markets.

NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 1 Targets and Avoids

Now, let's look at the survivor pool pick recommendations to target and avoid for Week 1.

 

Top Survivor Pool Picks to Target for Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers (vs. ARI)

*My top pick for Week 1*

Let's kick off the Survivor pool picks with a LeBron James chalk toss, shall we? The Los Angeles Chargers are the likely chalk in all Survivor pools for Week 1, as they're hosting the Arizona Cardinals and new head coach Mike LaFleur in the late window.

Looking at the implied point totals, the Chargers sport the largest team total at 28.5 points and the largest point spread of any Week 1 game. You can certainly see why.

On the flip side, the Cardinals hold just an 18-point implied total as a heavy road underdog, and they'll have their work cut out for them with a new head coach in LaFleur. Not to mention, the playing status of third overall pick Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is still in question for Week 1.

The Chargers have plenty of value this season outside of Week 1, with two matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders, a Week 11 game at home against the New York Jets, and a late Week 16 tilt on the road in Miami against the Dolphins. But starting out with a win is crucial, so despite the allure of future value, the RotoBaller NFL Survivor Grid Tool has the Chargers with the least overall value of all NFL teams.

We're just going to lock in the Chargers for Week 1. The betting markets project the Cardinals as the worst team in the NFL, and in 8-of-17 games, their opponent is favored by at least 10.0 points or more. That should tell you all you need to know about the Cardinals in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. CLE)

We go from backing the team with the highest implied point total to a good team playing the team with the lowest implied point total for Week 1, as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns. The Jags are favored by 7.5 points at home for this game, while the Browns head south carrying a minuscule 16.5-point implied point total.

It's not hard to figure out why the Jaguars are a smash here: it's the Cleveland quarterback room. Deshaun Watson is slated to get the start in Week 1, and he looked horrible in the preseason in his competition [air quotes] with Shedeur Sanders. The Browns are also protecting Watson up front with five new starters on the offensive line. Seems bad!

Jacksonville holds solid future value here with two divisional games against the Tennessee Titans, but the Jags hold a 67% win probability for this game. That's the highest percentage in Week 1 on the RotoBaller NFL Survivor Grid Tool, just slightly ahead of the Chargers.

If you don't want to use the Chargers, the Jaguars are a nice pivot off the chalk to ... well, slightly less chalk. Jacksonville will still be a popular pick, but a Jacksonville win and a Chargers loss would knock out a much larger chunk of the Survivor pool, if you want to play that game.

 

Top Survivor Pool Picks to Avoid for Week 1

New York Jets and Tennessee Titans (NYJ at TEN)

Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders (MIA at LV)

We're going to lump these four teams plus the opponents of the two games in the targeted matchups (Arizona and Cleveland) as "The Shadowy Place." Arizona, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Miami, the New York Jets, and Tennessee represent six of the seven longest odds to win the Super Bowl this season, according to oddsmakers.

Unless something happens with these teams, this group of six teams will be targeted almost every week in Survivor Pools. So when teams in this group of six square off against each other, you'll want to steer clear. Luckily, we're blessed with two matchups right off the bat, with the Jets heading to Nashville to play the Titans and the Dolphins heading to Vegas to tangle with the Raiders.

Both of these Week 1 games feature over/under totals of 38.5 for the Jets/Titans and 40.5 for the Dolphins/Raiders. These games will probably be low-scoring and turnover-filled, and I don't want to be touching either. Thankfully, there are much better games to pick and better spots to pick AGAINST these teams, rather than choosing one and hoping it can eke out a win.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings Updates Ahead of Week 1
League Winners: RotoBaller’s Staff Picks
League-Losing Picks: RotoBaller Staff Avoids
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em



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