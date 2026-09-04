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Dynasty Fantasy Football Market Watch: Risers and Fallers to Buy or Sell?

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Andy's dynasty fantasy football market watch. The top risers and fallers from training camp and preseason. Should dynasty managers buy or sell these trending players?

In This Article hide
Market Risers - Dynasty Fantasy Football Risers
Market Fallers - Dynasty Fantasy Football Fallers
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey, RotoBallers! The preseason is behind us, and we are now finally just days away from "real" football. While the preseason games do not count in the standings, they did provide valuable context for our dynasty teams.

In this piece, we will look at key risers and fallers using the market index from KeepTradeCut and determine which steps managers should take with these surging or declining players.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

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Market Risers - Dynasty Fantasy Football Risers

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

There may not have been a bigger riser in the preseason than MarShawn Lloyd. While Lloyd did not earn the massive value jump from his play on the field, he did so because his position lost value in 2026. Josh Jacobs, the team's starting running back, was placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which all but guarantees that he will miss ample time in 2026.

While the league has yet to provide further details, Jacobs is currently unable to practice or play with the team, which opens the door for Lloyd to see a heavy dose of opportunities. While the Packers also brought in Kaleb Johnson from the Steelers, Lloyd is familiar with this system and has been deployed as the RB1 all through camp while Jacobs was tending to a minor groin injury.

The one concern that managers should have with Lloyd is his lack of NFL experience. The former USC standout has appeared in just one NFL game (over two seasons) and taken a mere six carries. However, his play in college granted him Day 2 pick status, which is worth noting. Injuries have limited him, but when he was on the field at USC, he flashed high-end upside.

However, despite the opportunity, managers should truly consider "selling high." While there is an outcome in which Lloyd takes over the backfield and does not look back, his lack of track record (and staying healthy) should be a major red flag for savvy managers.

Over the past seven days, Lloyd has gone from RB42 to RB28, putting him in the range of an early 2026 rookie pick and a mid-2027 rookie pick, and near players such as George KittleJaylen Warren, and DK Metcalf.

Rebuilding managers who were stashing Lloyd should look to flip this lottery ticket in the immediate future, as his value may not go much higher unless he proves that he can stay on the field. Contenders who were rostering Jacobs should steer clear of "buying" Lloyd at this hefty price tag. Instead, they should pivot to cheaper running backs such as J.K. Dobbins and Tony Pollard.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Cyrus Allen was an afterthought in most rookie drafts as he sat at the WR243 back in May when most rookie drafts were starting. However, the fifth-rounder out of Cincinnati has since surged to the WR64 on KeepTradeCut and has a legitimate path to early season snaps in the Chiefs offense.

Throughout training camp, Allen has earned praise from his coaching staff and future Hall of Fame QB. During the early stages of practices, while Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy were still working back from injury, Allen was viewed as the "go-to" option for Patrick Mahomes, a sentence not many managers thought would ever be said back in the spring.

In the preseason, he drew 12 targets and brought in six of them for just 39 yards, but his play in training camp and the impression he made on the coaching staff played a major role in his rise in dynasty consensus rankings.

While he will open the season as a depth wideout behind Rice, Worthy, and likely Tyquan Thornton, the path to targets is still possible. Rice is working his way back from a serious injury, and Worthy has struggled to stay on the field after suffering a serious shoulder injury in his sophomore campaign. Any setback opens the door for Allen to see a full-time role.

Unlike Lloyd, Allen is an intriguing "buy" even at this increased price. He could still be had at a late 2027 second-round price tag, which could be worth the investment given that he will be acting as a pass-catcher for Mahomes.

Dohnte Meyers, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Let's dig a bit deeper for our next riser. Dohnte Meyers was likely sitting on the waiver wire in most dynasty formats as he spent a few seasons in the Canadian Football League. However, a strong training camp earned him a ticket to the 53-man roster and potentially the WR3 role.

In the preseason, he led the passing room, tallying an impressive 121 yards on just 11 receptions. Additionally, during the final week of camp, Meyers was promoted to the first team to train with it while Ja'Marr Chase was dealing with an injury.

While Meyers has not played himself into a massive role, he is worth picking up in all 12+ team dynasty leagues. The team's No. 3 WR, Andrei Iosivas, has yet to truly prove he belongs in this role, and Meyers' strong camp may have pushed the team's hand.

In addition, any injury to the "oft-injured" Tee Higgins or a setback to Chase could open a path for Meyers to run with the first team alongside Joe Burrow.

This feel-good story could have legitimate fantasy implications if Higgins or Chase miss time. Managers who have an empty spot on their bench should look no further than a Delta State product.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

The final riser we will look at is also a rookie in Caleb Douglas. Entering the 2026 season, the Dolphins WR room was viewed as the weakest in the league by a wide margin. However, given the lack of talent, the No. 1 role was up for the taking, as Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington, and rookies Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas were viewed as worthwhile dart throws in trade packages in hopes they would claim the job.

It did not take long for Douglas to emerge as Malik Willis' No. 1. Douglas was listed as the starting receiver on the initial depth chart and was even held out of the team's second and third preseason games, suggesting that the coaching staff has high expectations for him.

While running back De'Von Achane will be the engine of this offense, Douglas has the potential to see the most targets among pass-catching wide receivers. During his final two seasons in college, Douglas totaled over 800 yards and punched in at least six touchdowns each season.

He has risen to the WR67 on the KeepTradeCut consensus rankings, but that may not be high enough for a player seeing a full-time role and who could lead his team in targets.

 

Market Fallers - Dynasty Fantasy Football Fallers

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

While Lloyd's value skyrocketed, the team's starter dipped dramatically. Jacobs has fallen to the RB46 on KTC after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list. The veteran running back is now not allowed to practice or play in any NFL games, putting his status for 2026 and potentially the remainder of his career in doubt.

As noted above, the league has not provided a clear timeline, but dynasty managers have rightfully begun to "panic," as shown by his near-20-point drop among running backs.

Even though the team's GM noted that he expects Jacobs to suit up this season, his trade value has dipped to a career low. Contending managers who were rostering Jacobs should not look to sell him low, as that could be a costly mistake.

However, his all-time low price opens the door to a sneaky buy for those who can take the early season hit. In 2025, Jacobs punched in double-digit touchdowns in back-to-back seasons and ran for 929 yards.

Even if Jacobs does not return until the back half of the season, once he steps back onto the field, his dynasty trade value will see a sizable jump. If his value continues to plummet, sending a later 2027 rookie pick could work for a team needing a final boost for the fantasy playoffs.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Among quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa saw his value steeply decline over the preseason. Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in the preseason, which put him in competition alongside Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job.

Through camp, Tagovailoa appeared to be the slight favorite by the coaching staff, which declined to name a starter. Even as of writing (September 2), the Falcons have not yet named a starter, which has likely caused the further drop in his dynasty value.

Even in a QB room that lacked much experience, the former first-round pick out of Alabama could not emerge as the true front-runner. Even if Tagovailoa were to win the starting job (which he likely will), there is no guarantee he remains in this role for a long period.

In 2025, Tagovailoa posted a rough 20:15 TD:INT over 14 games while throwing for 2,660 yards. He has yet to come close to replicating his 4,624-yard campaign back in 2023.

While his low price tag does make him an intriguing buy for contending managers needing a third QB, managers should look elsewhere in the trade market. There are far more enticing low-end QB3s like Geno Smith who have a far more solidified role on their roster. Another disappointing season and Tagovailoa could find himself on the waiver wire in most Superflex leagues.

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

While Gadsden has only fallen from the TE10 (on August 1) to the TE16, his current outlook is far dimmer than it was a few months ago. Gadsden turned in a very respectable debut despite seeing limited snaps, tallying 664 yards and three touchdowns (on only 49 receptions).

With Mike McDaniel taking over OC duties, dynasty managers were quite bullish on his outlook heading into Year 2. However, McDaniel has quickly flipped the script as he not only brought in David Njoku and Charlie Kolar, but both have been seeing more snaps with the first team ahead of Gadsden.

Gadsden is not as developed as a blocker (in comparison to Kolar and Njoku), which has pushed him down the depth chart. Additionally, throughout the preseason, Kolar and Njoku have seen much more work with the starters while Gadsden has run with the second and third teams.

Unlike Tagovailoa and the name below, Gadsden is a perfect buy-low candidate, as he still has the raw talent to be an explosive difference-maker at this position. In terms of rookie tight ends, Gadsden put himself in an elite group last season.

His receiving yardage put him 15th highest among total receiving yardage for a rookie tight end (in a single season), but he was overshadowed by potentially the best TE class in recent history as Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Harold Fannin Jr. finished higher.

McDaniel was the catalyst for Jonnu Smith's 88-catch effort in 2024 and played a major role in Darren Waller's late-career breakout, catching four touchdowns in three games before suffering an injury.

Once Gadsden takes the next step as a blocker, he will join a prime offensive environment led by Justin Herbert. Rebuilding teams should look to acquire Gadsden, who is currently priced at a late 2027 second-round pick, with confidence.

Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rounding out our faller section will be former No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter. Hunter was a top pick in all rookie drafts last season but has failed to live up to the hype. After a potential breakout showing in Week 7 where he totaled 101 yards with a score, he would suffer a season-ending knee injury.

While he is set to be cleared ahead of Week 1, Hunter may not see many opportunities on offense. Through training camp, the Colorado product has seen most of his snaps at cornerback and only occasionally moved to the offensive side of the ball. On the team's unofficial training camp depth charts, Hunter was listed as a starting cornerback and a backup wide receiver, further clouding his fantasy outlook.

However, what has made matters worse for Hunter has been the emergence of Parker Washington, who has all but claimed the WR1 role on the team. This pushes Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers into WR2/WR3 roles, making Hutner's path to consistent targets quite difficult.

While an injury could open the door for a position change, it appears Hunter will spend most of the 2026 season on defense, with the potential to see occasional plays at wide receiver.

Unfortunately, unlike Gadsden, his training camp usage makes him a borderline sell-low candidate. While the 23-year-old is still a raw prospect, the opportunities for him to move to WR are very limited on this roster.

Managers should look to flip him following a potential spike week for anything more than a late-second-round pick in next year's rookie drafts. Hunter may be a "full-time" cornerback under this regime in Jacksonville.

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