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Top 100 Fantasy Football Rookie Draft Rankings (2026)

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026. These tiered top 100 rankings are for RBs, WRs, TEs, and QB. Use this rookie rankings to dominate your rookie and dynasty drafts.

In This Article hide
NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)
Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The NFL regular season is just ahead, and it's time for a fresh look at our fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026. Dominate those last-minute rookie and dynasty drafts with these rankings, which have been updated all offseason long based on the latest injury news and camp buzz.

These updated 2026 rookie rankings are put together by Matt Donnelly, Phil Clark, Jackson Sparks, and Andrew Lalama. These are RotoBaller's final rookie rankings ahead of the 2026 regular season. Below, see where key first-year players such as Mike Washington Jr., Ted Hurst, Cyrus Allen, Chris Bell, Emmett Johnson, Jadarian Price, Carnell Tate, and more rank.

On top of these rookie rankings, in our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard, you will also find our team's Dynasty League rankings. Bookmark that page so that you can swiftly use it to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football dynasty league drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

NFL Rookie Rankings for Fantasy Football (Post-NFL Draft)

Check out our PPR fantasy football rankings and standard (non-PPR) fantasy football rankings as well:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 2 Carnell Tate WR
2 3 Jordyn Tyson WR
2 4 Makai Lemon WR
3 5 Jadarian Price RB
3 6 KC Concepcion WR
3 7 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
3 8 Fernando Mendoza QB
4 9 Kenyon Sadiq TE
4 10 Denzel Boston WR
4 11 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
4 12 Jonah Coleman RB
4 13 Eli Stowers TE
5 14 Antonio Williams WR
5 15 Chris Bell WR
5 16 Emmett Johnson RB
5 17 Germie Bernard WR
5 18 Ted Hurst WR
5 19 Ty Simpson QB
6 20 Mike Washington Jr. RB
6 21 Nicholas Singleton RB
6 22 Zachariah Branch WR
6 23 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
6 24 Malachi Fields WR
7 25 Elijah Sarratt WR
7 26 Cyrus Allen WR
7 27 Demond Claiborne RB
7 28 Kaelon Black RB
7 29 Kaytron Allen RB
7 30 Caleb Douglas WR
7 31 Eli Raridon TE
8 32 Bryce Lance WR
8 33 Skyler Bell WR
8 34 Oscar Delp TE
8 35 Brenen Thompson WR
8 36 Adam Randall RB
8 37 Max Klare TE
8 38 Chris Brazzell II WR
8 39 Eli Heidenreich WR
9 40 Carson Beck QB
9 41 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
9 42 CJ Daniels WR
9 43 Colbie Young WR
9 44 Drew Allar QB
9 45 Seth McGowan RB
9 46 Zavion Thomas WR
10 47 Tanner Koziol TE
9 48 Jam Miller RB
9 49 Josh Cameron WR
9 50 Justin Joly TE
9 51 Deion Burks WR
10 52 Malik Benson WR
10 53 Taylen Green QB
10 54 Matthew Hibner TE
10 55 J'Mari Taylor RB
10 56 Cole Payton QB
10 57 Sam Roush TE
10 58 Barion Brown WR
10 59 Cade Klubnik QB
10 60 Roman Hemby RB
10 61 Marlin Klein TE
10 62 Garrett Nussmeier QB
10 63 Jeff Caldwell WR
10 64 Chase Roberts WR
11 65 Jack Endries TE
11 66 Lewis Bond WR
11 67 Eric Rivers WR
11 68 Nate Boerkircher TE
11 69 Reggie Virgil WR
11 70 Michael Trigg TE
11 71 Dean Connors RB
11 72 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. WR
10 73 CJ Williams WR
11 74 Jalon Daniels QB
11 75 Jaydn Ott RB
11 76 Robert Henry Jr. RB
11 77 Kendrick Law WR
11 78 Noah Whittington RB
11 79 John Michael Gyllenborg TE
11 80 Joe Royer TE

 

Fantasy Football Rookie Outlooks, News

Cyrus Allen, Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen has quickly earned the trust of his quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes. "Even when there were a couple routes he ran the wrong thing and lined up the wrong way in the game, the quarterback still threw the ball to him," head coach Andy Reid told Jesse Newell of The Athletic. "You go, 'All right. There's a certain trust there.' And he'll work through all the other stuff."

Mahomes recently dubbed Allen one of the team's biggest camp standouts, and Newell noted that the team's quarterbacks have all been very comfortable throwing him the ball even when he's covered. That level of trust should go a long way in the regular season. Even though Allen is set to open the year behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on the depth chart, he could work his way onto the fantasy radar by midseason, especially if Rice or Worthy get injured. Having Mahomes throwing him the football should only boost his stock in redraft and dynasty formats. Allen currently has an ADP of 186.5, which corresponds to the 16th round of drafts and makes him the 68th receiver off the board.

Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch is not expected to have a starting role in Week 1, and his low position on the depth chart likely takes him off the redraft radar entirely. The Falcons' latest depth chart lists Branch with the second-team offense, likely putting him in the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver role. He's penciled in behind Drake LondonOlamide Zaccheaus, and Jahan Dotson, as well as potentially Chris Blair. Branch was a third-round pick, so it's not a total shock to see him lower on the depth chart to open his career.

With that said, he caught 81 passes at Georgia last year, so we know that he can produce against a strong caliber of opponent. Nevertheless, it looks like fantasy managers will have to be patient with Branch, who is likely headed for a more consistent role on special teams than on offense. He caught just four passes for 21 yards in the preseason, and he has fallen to WR81 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for fantasy football.

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders named veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as their Week 1 starter on Wednesday, and while some late training camp rumblings hinted at Fernando Mendoza potentially starting his career as the third quarterback behind Aidan O'Connell, the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will serve as the team's primary backup, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Mendoza appeared in all three of the Raiders' preseason games, turning in a mixed bag on his way to a 56.5% completion percentage and two interceptions to his one touchdown.

The Raiders face a daunting schedule to begin the year, a fact that could lead to early calls from fans to put the rookie on the field, but also a landmine that the coaching staff must navigate with the ultimate goal of setting Mendoza up for long-term success. Equipped with the tools and mindset to eventually become the face of the franchise, Mendoza is RotoBaller's QB29 and not a player who needs to be drafted as anything more than a third quarterback in 2026 superflex leagues.

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman could move into a much bigger role sooner than expected. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the belief is that Coleman will overtake RJ Harvey on the depth chart early in the season and would be Denver's top choice to handle the lead job if J.K. Dobbins misses time. The Broncos took Coleman in the fourth round this year despite already having Dobbins and Harvey, and they have liked his fit from the start.

Sean Payton praised the 5-foot-8, 220-pound back's physical running style, intelligence and ability to handle third-down work after the draft. Denver also viewed Coleman as a strong pass protector coming out of Washington. Dobbins remains the starter after rushing for 772 yards in 10 games last season, but injuries have followed him throughout his career. Coleman still has to earn his way past Harvey, but ESPN's report gives the rookie a clear path to becoming much more than a depth piece.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Mike Washington Jr., Ted Hurst, Cyrus Allen, Chris Bell, Emmett Johnson, Jadarian Price, Carnell Tate:

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Germie Bernard
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Cooper Kupp
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Baltimore Ravens
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Chris Brooks
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Jaylin Noel
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Ted Hurst
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Jahan Dotson
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Cyrus Allen
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Samaje Perine
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Gunnar Helm
Cyrus Allen
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Jerry Jeudy
Cyrus Allen
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Aaron Rodgers
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Tyquan Thornton
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Jauan Jennings
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Mack Hollins
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Chimere Dike
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Caleb Douglas
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Puka Nacua
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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CeeDee Lamb
Cyrus Allen
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Justin Jefferson
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Drake London
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vs
George Pickens
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Nico Collins
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Chris Olave
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A.J. Brown
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Malik Nabers
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Zay Flowers
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Devonta Smith
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Ladd McConkey
Cyrus Allen
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Tee Higgins
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Rashee Rice
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Garrett Wilson
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Davante Adams
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Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
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Jameson Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Terry Mclaurin
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Ted Hurst
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Kimani Vidal
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Kaelon Black
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Alvin Kamara
Chris Bell
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Cyrus Allen
Chris Bell
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Greg Dulcich
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Jake Bates
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Jaylen Wright
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Colby Parkinson
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Mike Gesicki
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Najee Harris
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AJ Barner
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Kaytron Allen
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Jacoby Brissett
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Michael Mayer
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Chris Brooks
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Malik Washington
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Justice Hill
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Tyquan Thornton
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Omar Cooper Jr.
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Fernando Mendoza
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Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Bell
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Andrei Iosivas
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Jahan Dotson
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Geno Smith
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Samaje Perine
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Eddy Pineiro
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Zach Charbonnet
Chris Bell
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Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
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Jerry Jeudy
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Chimere Dike
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Aaron Rodgers
Chris Bell
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Demond Claiborne
Chris Bell
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Malachi Fields
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Emanuel Wilson
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Cade Otton
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Tua Tagovailoa
Chris Bell
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Dontayvion Wicks
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George Holani
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Rashod Bateman
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Darren Waller
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Puka Nacua
Chris Bell
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Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Bell
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Bell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Bell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Bell
vs
Drake London
Chris Bell
vs
George Pickens
Chris Bell
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Bell
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Bell
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Bell
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Bell
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Bell
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Bell
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Bell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Bell
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Bell
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Bell
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Bell
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Bell
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cam Ward
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bryce Young
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ray Davis
Emmett Johnson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cam Little
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Davis
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Bryant
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Denver Broncos
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jason Myers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Emmett Johnson
vs
Houston Texans
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Emmett Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emmett Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Emmett Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Emmett Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emmett Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Emmett Johnson
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Justice Hill
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emmett Johnson
vs
James Cook III
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emmett Johnson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emmett Johnson
vs
De'Von Achane
Emmett Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chase Brown
Emmett Johnson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emmett Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emmett Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Emmett Johnson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emmett Johnson
vs
David Montgomery
Emmett Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emmett Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Nix
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyler Murray
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
CFB

Rico Scott, Derek Meadows Expected to Both Factor Into Alabama's Offense
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Mangas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
CFB

Alabama's Defense Could Have Nick Saban Influence this Season
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
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