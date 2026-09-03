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Top-5 MLB Pitching Prospects To Stash For Fantasy Baseball Redraft Leagues - Week 24

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Jonah Tong - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings, MLB Prospects

Marty Tallman's top pitching fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 24 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

Welcome back to our list of the top starting-pitcher prospects to stash for Week 24 of the 2026 MLB season. With only a month left in the season, teams are expected to call up some of their young prospects as part of the September roster expansion.

Since this is the final pitching prospect stash article of the year, I’m focusing on a few pitchers who have a good chance of getting the call, along with a couple of long shots who could still make their MLB debut.

Whether you're finishing up your roto season or you're in the middle of your fantasy playoffs, these arms could be worth stashing as you make your push for a championship. With that said, let's take a look at the top five starting-pitcher prospects fantasy managers should be stashing for Week 24.

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Jonah Tong, New York Mets

Currently at Triple-A

The Mets announced on September 2 that Jonah Tong could be recalled to start against the Marlins in Miami next week, making him a player worth stashing now.

Overall, Tong has struggled this season at Triple-A but has recently begun to find success.

Since August 11, Tong has posted a 0.84 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks across 21 1/3 innings. During that span, batters are hitting just .151 against him.

A lot of the focus has been on Tong's Triple-A numbers and how he has taken a step back compared to last season. However, the Mets and Tong have been working together to fine-tune his arsenal and sequencing.

Because of that, the results don't tell the whole story. He's been actively working on becoming a better major league pitcher, trying new things and making adjustments, and it looks like some of those changes may finally be clicking for the 23-year-old right-hander.

Let's not forget that Tong was considered one of the better pitching prospects in baseball last year after posting a 30% K-BB% across 113 2/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

Tong still needs to improve his command, but he has the type of stuff that can play in the majors. He has a 70-grade fastball to go along with an improving changeup, an excellent cutter, and a curveball with huge vertical drop.

Once he finds the right sequencing, Tong should be able to thrive at any level. For now, he is a strong stash in 12-team leagues.

 

Jonathan Santucci, New York Mets

Currently at Triple-A

Another New York Mets minor league arm to keep an eye on is left-hander Jonathan Santucci. The Mets selected Santucci No. 46 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, and the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the top strikeout arms in the minors this season.

At Triple-A Syracuse, Santucci has posted a 5.94 ERA, 27% strikeout rate, and 15.7% walk rate across 24 innings. FanGraphs currently gives him a 30 command grade, but he may have started to turn things around over his last two outings.

Over his past 10 innings, Santucci has a 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 13 strikeouts and just two walks.

The former Duke standout features a plus fastball that sits around 94 mph and a plus-plus slider that averages 88 mph. His slider has generated a 40% whiff rate in Triple-A, while his curveball has produced an impressive 50% whiff rate.

He also mixes in a changeup 8% of the time, giving him another option against right-handed hitters.

With the Mets falling out of contention, it would make sense for them to see what they have in the upper levels of their system, particularly with a potential retool or rebuild ahead.

Besides, it would give Mets fans something to cheer about instead of watching struggling veterans Sean Manaea, Robert Stock, and Justin Hagenman.

Santucci is a speculative stash in deeper leagues with an NA spot. If he gets the call, his swing-and-miss stuff gives him a chance to provide some fantasy value down the stretch.

 

Gage Wood, Philadelphia Phillies

Currently at Double-A

Gage Wood is the Phillies’ No. 1 prospect, and so far between Single-A and Double-A, he has posted a 2.58 xERA with a 34.3% strikeout rate and 7.8% walk rate across 86 innings.

The 22-year-old right-hander has a 70-grade fastball that he pairs with a solid curveball, slider, and developing changeup.

Under the hood, he posted an elite 35% chase rate to go along with a 36% whiff rate and a 17.64% swinging-strike rate.

Although he has struggled recently at Double-A, there’s a world where Wood gets called up to make a couple of spot starts for the Phillies down the stretch.

He could also piggyback rookie Andrew Painter to help manage his innings heading into the postseason or work out of the bullpen.

For fantasy, Wood is a speculative add in 15-team leagues and could become interesting in 12-team formats depending on his role.

 

Bryce Mayer, Houston Astros

Currently at Triple-A

Bryce Mayer is a 24-year-old right-hander who started the season in Double-A, where he collected 100 strikeouts in just 69 innings before earning a call-up to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Over both stops, Mayer has a combined 3.16 ERA, 34.1% strikeout rate, and 10.9% walk rate across 88 1/3 innings.

Mayer works with a 94-96 mph fastball that can generate both weak contact and plenty of swings and misses. He pairs it with an upper-70s curveball and an 82-85 mph slider.

Both pitches have solid movement, but he can sometimes struggle to consistently throw them for strikes. Lastly, he will also mix in a cutter and rarely a changeup and sinker.

FanGraphs believes he can eventually develop 60-grade command, and we're already seeing some of those improvements in Triple-A.

Under the hood, the Astros No. 7 prospect looks even better. Here's a look at his Triple-A Statcast data.

Across 21 Triple-A innings, Mayer has held hitters to a .169 xBA while limiting hard contact and continuing to attack the zone. His command has also improved, with his walk rate dropping from 12.2% in Double-A to just 6.4%.

Although a call-up is still a long shot, Mayer is excelling at the highest level of the minors, and the Astros are fighting for their lives in the AL West.

Over the last few weeks, Astros starters have posted a 4.81 ERA with just four wins over their last 18 starts. During that span, Peter Lambert has a 7.11 ERA and an 8.5% K-BB%. Lambert has also already thrown a career-high 132 2/3 innings, so he may be starting to run out of gas.

It's possible the Astros could call up Mayer for a couple of starts down the stretch, allowing them to manage their veteran starters while also getting him some valuable MLB experience before 2027.

Overall, Mayer is worth a speculative add in only the deepest leagues and could be a viable streamer if he gets the call to the Show.

 

Tyler Bremner, Los Angeles Angels

Currently at Double-A

Tyler Bremner was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 Draft and has already moved from High-A to Double-A this season. Like Mayer, Bremner is a long shot to make the majors, but the Angels have done crazier things in the past.

This season, the 22-year-old right-hander has a 3.51 xFIP with 92 strikeouts across just 68 1/3 innings. Since his promotion to Double-A Rocket City, he has posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 27.5% K-BB% over 20 innings.

Over that same span, the former UC Santa Barbara standout has generated a 35% whiff rate and 15% swinging-strike rate while holding hitters to a .255 wOBA.

Bremner features a straightforward three-pitch mix led by his changeup. His fastball sits around 95 mph and can touch 98, while his 70-grade changeup features late, hard fade and plays well against both righties and lefties.

He also has a solid slider that he hasn't fully learned to command, but it gives hitters another pitch to worry about beyond his two primary offerings.

Bremner is worth considering only in the deepest leagues, and there’s a good chance he doesn’t get called up at all. If he does, though, his strikeout upside could make him worth rostering for a few starts.

 

Other Prospects To Consider Stashing

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