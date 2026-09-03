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Later-Round Wide Receivers: Fantasy Football Value Picks With Upside (2026)

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Quentin Johnston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

John Johnson's fantasy football wide receiver value picks and late-round sleepers for 2026. His draft targets include Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, and more.

The wide receiver position seems to produce excellent values, and even a few league-winners in the later rounds of drafts or even among those wideouts who aren't drafted in most fantasy football leagues.

A big part of the appeal of drafting multiple running backs early in redraft leagues is that their roles are usually more defined in their offenses, while things are much more fluid with receivers. Roles can come alive and evaporate in no time, while the workhorse running backs tend to keep their roles throughout the season.

Such a gap in predictability means that taking shots on WRs with upside in the later rounds can be worth your effort, while picking random handcuff running backs usually leads to nothing much, aside from in injury situations. So, let's break down eight late-round sleeper WRs you should consider for your fantasy football leagues in 2026!

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Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts

ADP: 173, WR60

Allen's recent DUI arrest complicates things a bit. His ADP will probably fall. But if his suspension this season isn't long or it's pushed to next year altogether, we could see Allen have one of the better seasons of any late-round wideout.

He's still a competent wideout, and he was likely signed to help with run-blocking. He'll probably be on the field for two-WR sets. There was quite a bit of smoke earlier in the offseason about WR Josh Downs taking those reps, but he's a diminutive player who's not well-suited for blocking bigger cornerbacks and even linebackers.

Additionally, it's likely that the case won't be handled until after this season, per Drew Davenport. He sees it as unlikely that Allen faces a suspension at all, meaning he should be good to go for this season. That might lead to a fall in ADP, which would be good to take advantage of.

Before the Los Angeles Chargers offense collapsed last season, as it typically does, Allen was a legitimate top-10 fantasy receiver, with 15.9 PPR fantasy points per game and multiple contests with more than 19 points.

He's 34 years old, and while his athleticism has faded, he's typically won with high-level route running and great ball skills at the catch point. The Colts got rid of a lot of their receiving talent last season and are rolling with Alec Pierce (ankle), Downs, and tight end Tyler Warren as their top targets.

Pierce's injury situation is very concerning. He had surgery on his ankle, and recent videos suggest he can't even walk properly. He's likely to miss time, and some injury experts think he won't be 100 percent until late in the season.

Early in the year, the Colts should be leaning on Allen heavily, which is what you want when drafting him. It's easy to see a path to top-25 production over the first eight weeks of the year, which is far better than what you get for WRs around his WR60 ADP in most cases.

 

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

ADP: 96, WR43

The Chargers offense under former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel should be much improved over where it was in previous seasons. OC Greg Roman, who was with the team the two years prior, never led a good offensive attack, especially in the passing game.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston, by all accounts a first-round bust to this point in his career, could see usage more in line with what he was asked to do in college. That happens to align better with his skill set -- he's a big receiver who's not ideally suited to play X, but is excellent after the catch.

McDaniel told Johnston that his "drive phase" would "tear this league up," which seems to hint Johnston will be used in more of a yards-after-catch role. That tends to lead to easier PPR fantasy points through receptions on shorter passes. McDaniel did a good job setting his players up to run after the catch last year in Miami.

McDaniel, often lauded for his creative play-calling, has never been paired with a quarterback as talented as the Chargers' Justin Herbert. He sports a Howitzer for a right arm and is capable of making insane throws when the play calls for it. There's plenty of reason to be excited about this team's receivers.

While WR Ladd McConkey put up more receiving yards in the last two seasons, Johnston was more efficient, with over 14.4 yards per target, significantly higher than McConkey's. And Johnston has a much cheaper price tag, which allows you to draft better players earlier, like Denver Broncos wideout Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle has nearly the same ADP as McConkey, and comes with fewer question marks. In the early rounds, it's better to focus on scarcity more by drafting running backs anyway, according to my analysis. A rising tide lifts all boats, and McDaniel's potential proper utilization of Johnston should lead to a great fantasy outcome, making QJ a solid value in the later rounds.

 

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

ADP: 164, WR58

The Cleveland Browns are a mess on offense right now. They're handled incompetently by the team's owner, and that's unlikely to change. We have QB Deshaun Watson as the starting QB early in the season, which could spell doom for all the team's pass-catchers. Watson has been utterly horrific, both on and off the field, for a while now.

Eventually, it's hard to see him not getting benched. It will likely be extremely difficult for the coaching staff to justify keeping him out there and not giving quarterback Shedeur Sanders the starting reins. Sanders was quite bad last season, too, but at least he's young and has potential for improvement.

Watson, meanwhile, is one of the few players my analysis indicates is hardly trying to play good football. On film, he seems to ooze a lack of effort, almost as if he was handed a massive guaranteed contract, realized it was the last huge one he would get, and understood that he wouldn't have to try at all.

He can put zero effort into playing football, and as long as he shows up for practices and games and trots on the field, he will get paid. Cleveland pulled off the worst trade of all time to get him, and it is reaping what it sowed. Once he's benched, though, we could see rookie WR Denzel Boston have some surprising games.

While Sanders is exceptionally poor at navigating the pocket, throwing on time, sensing pressure, and avoiding sacks, he does have a tendency to launch deep passes. When he's kept clean, he's not wildly inaccurate. Boston could get more than a few deep downfield looks, and it wouldn't take many for him to be a nice flex fill-in in deeper leagues.

Of course, it's hard to imagine Cleveland's offense being great this season. But the Browns don't have a ton of receiver talent to take looks away from him. A few good games later in the season would make him worth keeping your eye on for waivers.

He was drafted lower than fellow rookie WR KC Concepcion, but the deep passes from Sanders could lead to an asymmetrical benefit for the bigger wideout.

 

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

ADP: 156, WR57

Shaheed seems to have been completely forgotten in this draft cycle. It makes sense when you look at his production last season -- after being traded to the Seattle Seahawks, he was less than an afterthought in their offense. But he's a talented wideout and will be much more involved this season.

Players traded midseason to another team tend to struggle to put up numbers. There are exceptions, like San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, but he's a Hall of Fame-level talent who an NFL team can build its offense around.

In 2024, Shaheed's accomplishments included outproducing Saints WR Chris Olave while both were on the same team. In the five healthy games they played together, Shaheed had over 71 PPR fantasy points compared to Olave's 56.

We didn't see much work out last season, but that was to be expected. Shaheed is a speedster, and his quarterback, Sam Darnold, has one of the better deep balls in the NFL. The pairing should be a nice match for when Shaheed has had a full offseason to acclimate to the new offense, learn the playbook, and build chemistry with his new QB.

Shaheed is the clear WR2 on what could be a solid passing offense. Darnold helped propel WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to over 1,700 receiving yards and the receiving yards title in 2025. There should be room for another target to be productive in fantasy football, especially since the team's tight ends aren't very special.

That's a lot of upside for a player outside the top-50 wide receivers in fantasy.

 

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

ADP: 175, WR61

Tucker has a shot of being the Raiders' WR1. He's been on the team longer than the rest of the top receivers the team has, and he's actually flashed upside, unlike the others. He's a bit of an underrated player. Playing on a bad team with poor quarterback play and an offensive coordinator who was an extremely questionable hire, among other things, hasn't worked out well for any of the team's wideouts.

The Raiders made a few moves in free agency to try to bolster their receiving corps. One of them was to sign WR Jalen Nailor, but he played with the second team in the preseason while the starters rested. He was seen as a sleeper by many, but it should be Tucker who gets a lot more work in the offense.

He'll start, and he hardly has any competition. And he'll be playing in a much better offense headed by new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. Even if QB Kirk Cousins starts this season while rookie Fernando Mendoza takes a redshirt year, Tucker at WR61 seems cheap.

 

Tyreek Hill

ADP: 200, WR69

The moment Hill signs with a team in desperate need of receiving talent, expect his ADP to rise. That may not happen until midseason, but he'll immediately become worthy of flex consideration. He still has plenty of work to do in his recovery from a devastating knee injury early last season.

That doesn't mean he doesn't have any value this year. He's one of the best wideouts to ever play football, and he changed the way defensive coordinators try to stop the pass, leading to more two-high safety looks. In his prime, which wasn't long ago, he was impossible to stop, even when double-covered.

There's an argument to be made that Hill is a top-5 receiver of all time in his prime. His career numbers don't stack up with a lot of Hall of Famers, but he was so unguardable in his prime that he gave defensive coordinators fits. They'd plan their pass defense around stopping him without much success.

Even after his injury, and with him being over 30 years old, it's hard to believe there's not gas left in the tank. He doesn't have to be elite to be worth stashing in the late rounds.

 

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

ADP: 222, WR76

There is little doubt now that Flournoy is genuinely a talented receiver. His efficiency metrics have been impressive, and several highly regarded film analysts have put out glowing reports about his skill set on film. He simply has to play behind two of the NFL's best wideouts.

WRs George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb will obviously continue to take the lion's share of the valuable targets for Dallas. But if one of them goes down with an injury, Flournoy immediately becomes a player you should consider starting at FLEX in fantasy football.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott combine to run one of the best offenses in the NFL. The passing attack is excellent, Prescott is still playing at a high level, the schemes are good, the scoring is high, and drives are consistent. There's not much more you could ask for from a receiver's standpoint.

Of course, you can't expect a player to get injured. But in a deeper league, Flournoy is an intriguing receiver handcuff because he has immediate upside for high receptions, yards, and touchdowns when either Lamb or Pickens aren't playing for whatever reason.

 

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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, Denzel Boston, Rashid Shaheed, Tyreek Hill, Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy:

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Cameron Dicker
Denzel Boston
vs
Bo Nix
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Dylan Sampson
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jauan Jennings
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Love
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Jayden Reed
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Daniel Jones
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Shough
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Willis
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Sam Darnold
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Woody Marks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rachaad White
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyler Murray
Rashid Shaheed
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rashid Shaheed
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Kittle
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashid Shaheed
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashid Shaheed
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Bo Nix
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Houston Texans
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordan Love
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jared Goff
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tre Harris
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Davis
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Nailor
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ray Davis
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rashid Shaheed
vs
RJ Harvey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Cam Ward
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordan Mason
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Bryce Young
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Calvin Ridley
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Drake London
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Pickens
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Nico Collins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rashee Rice
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Davante Adams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashid Shaheed
vs
DJ Moore
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Parker Washington
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Evans
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Christian Watson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jayden Reed
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
DK Metcalf
Tre Tucker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Darnold
Tre Tucker
vs
Houston Texans
Tre Tucker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Tucker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Tre Harris
Tre Tucker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Davis
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Shough
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre Tucker
vs
Ray Davis
Tre Tucker
vs
Daniel Jones
Tre Tucker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Cam Ward
Tre Tucker
vs
Mark Andrews
Tre Tucker
vs
Bryce Young
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Willis
Tre Tucker
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Cam Little
Tre Tucker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Denver Broncos
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jason Myers
Tre Tucker
vs
Rachaad White
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre Tucker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyler Murray
Tre Tucker
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tre Tucker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tre Tucker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tre Tucker
vs
George Kittle
Tre Tucker
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tre Tucker
vs
Alec Pierce
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
vs
Bo Nix
Tre Tucker
vs
Cade Otton
Tre Tucker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Davante Adams
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Evans
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Jayden Reed
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
DK Metcalf
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Houston Texans
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Woody Marks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Sam Darnold
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Harris
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Davis
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Nailor
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Shough
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ray Davis
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Daniel Jones
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cam Ward
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Bryce Young
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Calvin Ridley
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mark Andrews
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cam Little
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Willis
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Bryant
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denver Broncos
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jason Myers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Kelce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rachaad White
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cameron Dicker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyler Murray
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jauan Jennings
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Makai Lemon
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
vs
George Kittle
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Alec Pierce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Cade Otton
Ryan Flournoy
vs
KC Concepcion
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malachi Fields
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Bo Nix
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Puka Nacua
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Drake London
Ryan Flournoy
vs
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Nico Collins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Olave
Ryan Flournoy
vs
A.J. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Nabers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Zay Flowers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devonta Smith
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tee Higgins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashee Rice
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Davante Adams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Luther Burden III
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jameson Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ryan Flournoy
vs
DJ Moore
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Parker Washington
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Evans
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Christian Watson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rome Odunze
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jayden Reed
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
DK Metcalf

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

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Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Mangas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
CFB

Alabama's Defense Could Have Nick Saban Influence this Season
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

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Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

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CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

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Riley Greene

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Christian McCaffrey

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Will Smith

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Puka Nacua

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Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

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Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

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Keenan Allen

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Ashton Jeanty

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Josh Jacobs

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Deni Avdija

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Jalen McMillan

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Ziaire Williams

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Charlotte Hornets

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Zay Flowers

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Matthew Murrell

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Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

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Aaron Judge

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Ketel Marte

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Dennis Schröder

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Umar Nurmagomedov

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Song Yadong

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Denise Gomes

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Aoriqileng

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Sumudaerji

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Elly De La Cruz

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Pete Alonso

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Lazaro Montes

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Will Smith

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Xavier Edwards

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Kevin Korchinski

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Cale Makar

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Ryan Preece

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Daniel Suarez

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Tyler Reddick

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Christopher Bell

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Joey Logano

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Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
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