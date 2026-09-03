Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for the 2026 NFL season, including predictions for Jordan Love, Marvin Harrison Jr., and more.
We're down to the stretch run of fantasy football drafts, so I figured I'd give you five additional bold predictions for the 2026 NFL season. My first bold predictions column included Caleb Williams, Ashton Jeanty, DeVonta Smith, Chris Olave, and Brock Bowers.
This time around, I'm going with Jordan Love, David Montgomery, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr. These are some of my favorite targets in drafts.
Each of these players has a high ceiling this season. Find out why below.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Jordan Love Puts Up 40+ Passing Touchdowns
Love is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of leading an efficient and explosive offense. But he doesn't have the typical gaudy numbers you would expect from a player of his caliber.
That's because the Packers have leaned on Josh Jacobs in the last two seasons. During this stretch, Jacobs has put up 28 touchdowns and 535 carries.
I've long clamored for head coach Matt LaFleur to "let Love cook." I couldn't understand why they'd run such a vanilla, run-heavy offense when they have this talented of a quarterback.
this Jordan Love guy is neat pic.twitter.com/0VdHffVOAO
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 22, 2026
Love showed flashes of his talent back in 2023, when he threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns. This year, it looks like we're finally going to get to see what Love can do when he's asked to carry the offense.
That's because Jacobs has been placed on the commissioner's exempt list as he faces aggravated assault charges. This means that it's unclear if Jacobs will play at all this year. If he does, he's likely to miss a chunk of the season.
Without Jacobs, the Packers will likely air it out more. MarShawn Lloyd takes over as starting running back, but he's had an injury-plagued first two seasons, so he's completely unproven. With more passing volume, especially in the red zone, Love is going to provide a major profit at his current ADP.
We'll go bold and say he throws for 40+ touchdowns, but 30+ feels firmly within reach. He's a great target right now.
David Montgomery Scores 15+ Touchdowns
Montgomery is a popular fade among the fantasy community because he fits into the "dead zone RB" mold. That is, a running back who isn't as talented as others at his price, but bumped up due to projected volume. I completely disagree with that take.
For one, the Texans telegraphed their intentions for Montgomery when they traded for him. You rarely see running backs get traded these days, since it's a devalued position, so when it happens, we need to take notice.
On top of that, the Texans drafted Keylan Rutledge in the first round. They also signed Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith. Needless to say, this is going to be an improved offensive line.
2026 David Montgomery reminds me of 2019 Mark Ingram.
After splitting carries with a more dynamic back (Alvin Kamara), Ingram went onto have the lead role with the Ravens in his age-30 season.
Ingram put up 1,200+ yards and 15 TDs.
Similar situation to Monty.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) July 14, 2026
With an elite defense, it's clear that the Texans want their identity to be that of a smash-mouth team. Montgomery fits that mold as a tough runner who can break tackles.
Yes, Woody Marks is still there, but he's more of a change of pace. Montgomery is going to dominate touches in the red zone, playing for a team that should be in several favorable game scripts with how good their defense is.
To that end, I'll boldly claim that Montgomery is scoring 15+ touchdowns this year.
Bhayshul Tuten Puts Up 1,500+ Total Yards
Tuten is an unproven second-year running back who didn't do much as a rookie, which is why people are cautious with him. I'm the opposite, as Tuten is one of my favorite targets.
Let's start with the coaching. Simply put, Liam Coen is one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL. One area where he really excels is in the running game. We've seen both Travis Etienne Jr. and Bucky Irving deliver productive seasons with Coen calling plays.
As an explosive back who can catch passes, Tuten has the profile to be the next running back who has a big year under Coen.
This time last year, the fantasy community was all over Bhayshul Tuten.
Now, Travis Etienne is gone. Tuten is set up to lead this backfield.
Despite this, I'm seeing a lot of "fade Tuten" takes.
So he has the role you wanted all along, and NOW you're fading him? Really?
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) July 21, 2026
Yes, Chris Rodriguez Jr. is there. This is a power back who has been efficient in short spurts. He also played for Coen in college.
However, let me ask you this: are you really concerned about a 25-year-old running back with 198 career rush attempts under his belt in three seasons?
The likely scenario is that Rodriguez is a change of pace who poaches a few touchdowns, similar to Tyler Allgeier when he was with the Falcons.
That leaves enough room for Tuten to make an impact in what should be an efficient and explosive Jaguars offense. We saw Etienne get close to 1,500+ total yards last year, so that's my bold call for Tuten.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Puts Up 12+ Touchdowns
There's no question that Harrison has had a disappointing start to his NFL career. Coming into the league, he was touted as one of the best wide receiver prospects in recent memory, but he hasn't lived up to those lofty expectations.
But Harrison is in a great spot to finally break out. Once again, it all starts with coaching. New head coach Mike LaFleur is going to be an excellent playcaller who puts Harrison in better spots to succeed. Expect more motion, which is something that Drew Petzing rarely did while calling plays.
MARVIN HARRISON JR. ARE YOU SERIOUS?
TENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/44RgpWWK5x
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025
With Jacoby Brissett under center, Harrison should also be more productive, as he clearly didn't have a strong rapport with Kyler Murray. Remember that when Michael Wilson went off last year, Harrison was injured. He could have easily had a similarly productive stretch if he was healthy.
The Cardinals have question marks on defense, so they're likely to be in a number of shootouts this season. That's going to put Harrison in a spot to put up strong numbers.
One area where Harrison has excelled is in scoring touchdowns, finding the end zone 12 times in 29 games in his two seasons. I can see him getting double-digit scores this year. With LaFleur calling plays, I'll boldly call out 12+ touchdowns for Harrison.
Brian Thomas Jr. Puts Up 12+ Touchdowns
At this time last year, Thomas was a Round 1/2 pick, right at the turn. That came after a fantastic rookie year, when he caught 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.
I'm not ready to rule out Thomas after a down year in his sophomore season. Those kinds of rookie numbers for a first-year player who went in the first round are too good to ignore.
BRIAN THOMAS, JR. 85-YARD TD
📺: #INDvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/bfK2p2TlaB
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024
Yes, Thomas was a major bust last year, and Parker Washington has been the talk of Jaguars' camp, but we're talking about a big-bodied wideout who can win downfield, get behind a secondary, and make contested catches.
We already saw Thomas score 10 touchdowns as a rookie, so he can make a major impact in the red zone. Playing for a Jaguars offense that could be elite this year, Thomas could find pay dirt quite often.
This is a textbook contrarian play. While your leaguemates gravitate towards Washington, pivot to Thomas.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordan Love, David Montgomery, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jordan Love, David Montgomery, Bhayshul Tuten, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr.:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!