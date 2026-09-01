Updated top 350 dynasty fantasy football rankings for the 2026 season. These staff tiered rankings are for dynasty drafts and trades, and include RB, WR, TE, and QB.
Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL Season is about to kick off, which means it's time to update our Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings.
These fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. These include dynasty rankings for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB leagues after the preseason. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.
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2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.
Fantasy Football Player News
Justin Joly, Miami Dolphins
Tight end Justin Joly has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Klis. Denver traded up to select Joly 152nd overall in April, but the fifth-round rookie was waived Sunday during final cuts. He did leave the Broncos with one big preseason highlight, catching an 88-yard touchdown against Minnesota in the finale. Joly finished August with five receptions for 105 yards and one score.
The 22-year-old caught 49 passes for 489 yards and seven touchdowns at NC State last season and was viewed coming out of college as a movable receiving tight end who could work from several alignments. Miami initially kept Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Ben Sims and Seydou Traore at the position, so Joly joins another crowded group.
Dulcich remains the most established receiving option, leaving Joly without an obvious immediate fantasy role, but Miami gives the rookie another developmental opportunity after his brief stay in Denver.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is "progressing really well" toward playing in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers after taking another step on Sunday, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. LaFleur said Love was set to take another step forward on Monday.
The third overall pick out of Notre Dame suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason earlier in August, putting his availability for the 2026 regular-season opener in question. Although Love is heading in the right direction, fantasy managers may want to prepare for a limited workload in his NFL debut in the regular season against the Bolts if he is not quite 100%. Trey Benson (knee) is out for the year, and veteran James Conner (foot) is starting on Injured Reserve, but Tyler Allgeier figures to be the Cardinals' lead ball-carrier in Week 1, potentially even if Love is active.
Love has clear three-down abilities and a future as a bell-cow back in the NFL, but the Cardinals are expected to ease him into his rookie season. RotoBaller currently has the 21-year-old ranked as the RB18, right behind the Chicago Bears' D'Andre Swift.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Monday that rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) is on track to be ready for the Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sadiq still has lots of long-term fantasy upside in dynasty/keeper leagues, but managers in single-year formats should be tempering expectations for the Oregon product after he missed most of training camp this summer following surgery for a hernia.
The Jets have already acknowledged that they will scale back Sadiq's role on offense early in 2026 to ease him in after he missed so much valuable developmental time in camp. It is good news for Mason Taylor, who caught 44 of his 65 targets for 369 yards and a touchdown in his first 13 games in the league a year ago. Once Sadiq is fully healthy and learns the offense, he will be deployed down the field as a high-upside pass-catching tight end with elite athleticism. For now, though, RotoBaller has Sadiq ranked as the No. 28 fantasy TE entering his rookie campaign.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders trimmed some depth at the running back position on roster cutdown day on Sunday, giving rookie fourth-round RB Mike Washington Jr. an even clearer path to a sizable early-season workload, even if starter Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is ready to go for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Washington looked good in the team's preseason finale last week against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, rushing eight times for 49 yards, including a couple of chunk gains on the ground.
The 23-year-old impressed the Raiders' coaching staff this summer during training camp, and he is firmly entrenched as the RB2 in Sin City, with only Dylan Laube behind him in the running back room. In upcoming fantasy football drafts, managers should view Washington as a strong handcuff option for Jeanty with a potential path to a starting role in Week 1 if Jeanty is limited or ruled out entirely.
The drawback to Washington is that he was not very efficient as a pass-catcher in college, and he comes with some ball-security issues. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 49 fantasy RB for 2026.
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.