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Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (September 2026): Top 350 Players

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Emeka Egbuka - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Prop Picks

Updated top 350 dynasty fantasy football rankings for the 2026 season. These staff tiered rankings are for dynasty drafts and trades, and include RB, WR, TE, and QB.

In This Article hide
2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL Season is about to kick off, which means it's time to update our Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings.

These fantasy football dynasty rankings are consensus staff rankings by Matt Donnelly, Jorden Hill, and Chris Gregory. These include dynasty rankings for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks, and are for single-QB leagues after the preseason. Bookmark the leading fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates.

In addition to these dynasty rankings, check out our team's fantasy football dynasty articles and analysis -- we discuss all things dynasty! Most importantly, our updated free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, rankings, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts! Bookmark our brand-new injury tool—it’s got the latest updates, projected statuses, durability ratings, and everything else you need for fantasy football injury coverage.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Dynasty Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to check out our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard. In case you missed it, you can also see our 2026 NFL rookie rankings for fantasy football.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Justin Jefferson WR
2 8 Malik Nabers WR
2 9 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 10 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 11 Brock Bowers TE
2 12 Drake London WR
3 13 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 14 De'Von Achane RB
3 15 Trey McBride TE
3 16 George Pickens WR
4 17 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 18 James Cook III RB
4 19 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 20 Omarion Hampton RB
5 21 Nico Collins WR
5 22 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 23 Josh Allen QB
5 24 Carnell Tate WR
5 25 Garrett Wilson WR
6 26 Drake Maye QB
6 27 Chris Olave WR
6 28 Rashee Rice WR
6 29 Colston Loveland TE
6 30 Luther Burden III WR
6 31 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 32 DeVonta Smith WR
6 33 Zay Flowers WR
7 34 Jayden Daniels QB
7 35 Chase Brown RB
7 36 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 37 A.J. Brown WR
7 38 Ladd McConkey WR
8 39 Lamar Jackson QB
8 40 Saquon Barkley RB
8 41 Kenneth Walker III RB
8 42 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 43 Tyler Warren TE
8 44 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 45 Rome Odunze WR
8 46 Breece Hall RB
9 47 Makai Lemon WR
9 48 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 49 Tee Higgins WR
9 50 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 52 Kyren Williams RB
9 53 Bucky Irving RB
9 54 Jameson Williams WR
9 55 Caleb Williams QB
10 56 Jadarian Price RB
10 57 Cam Skattebo RB
10 58 Josh Jacobs RB
10 59 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
10 60 Joe Burrow QB
10 61 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 62 Javonte Williams RB
10 63 Jalen Hurts QB
10 64 Jordan Addison WR
10 65 Bhayshul Tuten RB
10 66 Patrick Mahomes II QB
10 67 Sam LaPorta TE
10 68 Tucker Kraft TE
11 69 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 70 DJ Moore WR
11 71 Christian Watson WR
11 72 Justin Herbert QB
11 73 Parker Washington WR
11 74 Michael Wilson WR
11 75 Alec Pierce WR
11 76 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 77 Denzel Boston WR
11 78 Terry McLaurin WR
11 79 Derrick Henry RB
11 80 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 81 Josh Downs WR
11 82 Jaxson Dart QB
11 83 D'Andre Swift RB
11 84 KC Concepcion WR
11 85 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
12 86 DK Metcalf WR
12 87 David Montgomery RB
12 88 Trevor Lawrence QB
12 89 Jonathon Brooks RB
12 90 Matthew Golden WR
12 91 Mike Evans WR
12 92 Davante Adams WR
12 93 Jayden Higgins WR
12 94 Isaiah Likely TE
12 95 Kyle Monangai RB
12 96 Jayden Reed WR
12 97 Brock Purdy QB
12 98 Courtland Sutton WR
13 99 Jonah Coleman RB
13 100 Bo Nix QB
13 101 RJ Harvey RB
13 102 Dak Prescott QB
13 103 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
13 104 Quentin Johnston WR
13 105 Travis Hunter WR
13 106 Jakobi Meyers WR
13 107 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 108 Eli Stowers TE
13 109 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 110 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
13 111 Blake Corum RB
13 112 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 113 Jaylen Warren RB
13 114 Dalton Kincaid TE
14 115 George Kittle TE
14 116 Xavier Worthy WR
14 117 Jordan Love QB
14 118 Jalen Coker WR
14 119 Cam Ward QB
14 120 Chris Bell WR
14 121 Jake Ferguson TE
14 122 Antonio Williams WR
14 123 Tony Pollard RB
14 124 Rachaad White RB
14 125 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 126 Rico Dowdle RB
14 127 Germie Bernard WR
14 128 Tank Dell WR
15 129 Chuba Hubbard RB
15 130 Stefon Diggs WR
15 131 Romeo Doubs WR
15 132 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
15 133 Tyler Shough QB
15 134 Zachariah Branch WR
15 135 Khalil Shakir WR
15 136 Ricky Pearsall WR
15 137 C.J. Stroud QB
15 138 Baker Mayfield QB
15 139 Jalen McMillan WR
15 140 Tre' Harris WR
16 141 Kyler Murray QB
16 142 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
16 143 MarShawn Lloyd RB
16 144 Kenny Gainwell RB
16 145 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
16 146 Jared Goff QB
16 147 Ted Hurst III WR
16 148 J.K. Dobbins RB
16 149 Mark Andrews TE
16 150 Nicholas Singleton RB
16 151 Brenton Strange TE
16 152 Woody Marks RB
16 153 Malachi Fields WR
16 154 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 155 Chig Okonkwo TE
16 156 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
16 157 Jordan Mason RB
17 158 Jauan Jennings WR
17 159 Jack Bech WR
17 160 Tyler Allgeier RB
17 161 Kaytron Allen RB
17 162 Sam Darnold QB
17 163 Malik Willis QB
17 164 Dallas Goedert TE
17 165 Gunnar Helm TE
18 166 Matthew Stafford QB
18 167 Travis Kelce TE
18 168 Chris Brazzell II WR
18 169 Chimere Dike WR
18 170 T.J. Hockenson TE
18 171 Kayshon Boutte WR
18 172 Jaylin Noel WR
18 173 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
18 174 Adonai Mitchell WR
18 175 Emmett Johnson RB
18 176 Ty Simpson QB
18 177 Mike Washington Jr. RB
18 178 Rashid Shaheed WR
18 179 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
18 180 Tory Horton WR
18 181 Troy Franklin WR
18 182 Max Klare TE
18 183 Isaac TeSlaa WR
18 184 Isiah Pacheco RB
18 185 Kaelon Black RB
18 186 Hunter Henry TE
18 187 Dylan Sampson RB
18 188 Daniel Jones QB
18 189 Bryce Young QB
19 190 Jalen Nailor WR
19 191 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
19 192 Juwan Johnson TE
19 193 Tre Tucker WR
19 194 Cyrus Allen WR
19 195 Skyler Bell WR
19 196 Jerry Jeudy WR
19 197 AJ Barner TE
19 198 Alvin Kamara RB
19 199 Malik Washington WR
19 200 Michael Penix Jr. QB
19 201 Jordan James RB
19 202 Mason Taylor TE
19 203 Terrance Ferguson TE
19 204 Zavion Thomas WR
19 205 Demond Claiborne RB
20 206 Keon Coleman WR
20 207 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
20 208 Tyreek Hill WR
20 209 Pat Bryant WR
20 210 Kyle Williams WR
20 211 Dalton Schultz TE
20 212 Adam Randall RB
20 213 Trey Benson RB
20 214 Kaleb Johnson RB
20 215 Elic Ayomanor WR
20 216 James Conner RB
20 217 Brenen Thompson WR
20 218 David Njoku TE
20 219 Colbie Young WR
20 220 Braelon Allen RB
20 221 Kimani Vidal RB
20 222 Tyjae Spears RB
21 223 Jacoby Brissett QB
21 224 Brandon Aiyuk WR
21 225 Oscar Delp TE
21 226 Colby Parkinson TE
21 227 Bryce Lance WR
21 228 Jaydon Blue RB
21 229 Rashod Bateman WR
21 230 Keaton Mitchell RB
21 231 Eli Raridon TE
21 232 Dontayvion Wicks WR
21 233 Ray Davis RB
21 234 Calvin Ridley WR
21 235 Cedric Tillman WR
21 236 Cade Otton TE
21 237 Elijah Arroyo TE
21 238 Josh Cameron WR
21 239 Caleb Douglas WR
21 240 J.J. McCarthy QB
21 241 Darnell Mooney WR
21 242 Jeff Caldwell WR
21 243 Hollywood Brown WR
21 244 Malik Benson WR
21 245 Tua Tagovailoa QB
21 246 Jaylen Wright RB
21 247 Emanuel Wilson RB
21 248 Deion Burks WR
21 249 Pat Freiermuth TE
21 250 CJ Daniels WR
21 251 Ryan Flournoy WR
21 252 Greg Dulcich TE
21 253 Justin Joly TE
21 254 Tez Johnson WR
21 255 Eli Heidenreich WR
21 256 Devin Neal RB
21 257 Tank Bigsby RB
21 258 Jake Tonges TE
21 259 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
21 260 Sean Tucker RB
21 261 Ollie Gordon II RB
21 262 Christian Kirk WR
22 263 Seth McGowan RB
22 264 DJ Giddens RB
22 265 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
22 266 Jalen Royals WR
22 267 Keenan Allen WR
22 268 Isaiah Bond WR
22 269 Shedeur Sanders QB
22 270 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB
22 271 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
22 272 Theo Johnson TE
22 273 Deshaun Watson QB
22 274 Taylen Green QB
22 275 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
22 276 Evan Engram TE
22 277 Tanner Koziol TE
22 278 Brashard Smith RB
22 279 Geno Smith QB
22 280 Xavier Legette WR
22 281 Drew Allar QB
22 282 J'Mari Taylor RB
22 283 Cooper Kupp WR
22 284 Carson Beck QB
22 285 Isaiah Davis RB
22 286 Jalen Tolbert WR
22 287 Joe Mixon RB
22 288 Darius Slayton WR
22 289 Michael Mayer TE
22 290 Robert Henry Jr. RB
22 291 Cole Payton QB
22 292 Michael Trigg TE
22 293 Justin Fields QB
22 294 Jaydn Ott RB
22 295 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
22 296 Tahj Brooks RB
22 297 Darnell Washington TE
22 298 Aaron Rodgers QB
22 299 Jalen Milroe QB
22 300 Treylon Burks WR
23 301 Jerome Ford RB
23 302 Jarquez Hunter RB
23 303 Garrett Nussmeier QB
23 304 Kendre Miller RB
23 305 DeMario Douglas WR
23 306 John Metchie III WR
23 307 Roman Hemby RB
23 308 Trevor Etienne RB
23 309 Kirk Cousins QB
23 310 Joshua Palmer WR
23 311 Cole Kmet TE
23 312 Najee Harris RB
23 313 Jack Endries TE
23 314 Zach Ertz TE
23 315 Chris Brooks RB
23 316 Eric Rivers WR
23 317 Will Shipley RB
23 318 Mac Jones QB
23 319 Cade Klubnik QB
23 320 Jam Miller RB
23 321 George Holani RB
23 322 Eric McAlister WR
23 323 Dyami Brown WR
23 324 Jonnu Smith TE
23 325 Barion Brown WR
23 326 Bam Knight RB
23 327 Aaron Anderson WR
23 328 Devin Singletary RB
23 329 Roman Wilson WR
23 330 Mike Gesicki TE
23 331 Kaden Wetjen WR
23 332 Luke McCaffrey WR
23 333 Joe Flacco QB
23 334 Devaughn Vele WR
23 335 Dae'Quan Wright TE
23 336 Calvin Austin III WR
23 337 Isaac Guerendo RB
23 338 Noah Whittington RB
23 339 Damien Martinez RB
23 340 Kareem Hunt RB
23 341 Quinn Ewers QB
23 342 Justice Hill RB
23 343 Chase Roberts WR
23 344 Noah Fant TE
24 345 Sam Roush TE
24 346 Tyren Montgomery WR
24 347 Andrei Iosivas WR
24 348 Jahan Dotson WR
24 349 Tyquan Thornton WR
24 350 Roschon Johnson RB

 

Fantasy Football Player News

Justin Joly, Miami Dolphins

Tight end Justin Joly has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins from the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Klis. Denver traded up to select Joly 152nd overall in April, but the fifth-round rookie was waived Sunday during final cuts. He did leave the Broncos with one big preseason highlight, catching an 88-yard touchdown against Minnesota in the finale. Joly finished August with five receptions for 105 yards and one score.

The 22-year-old caught 49 passes for 489 yards and seven touchdowns at NC State last season and was viewed coming out of college as a movable receiving tight end who could work from several alignments. Miami initially kept Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Ben Sims and Seydou Traore at the position, so Joly joins another crowded group.

Dulcich remains the most established receiving option, leaving Joly without an obvious immediate fantasy role, but Miami gives the rookie another developmental opportunity after his brief stay in Denver.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is "progressing really well" toward playing in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers after taking another step on Sunday, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. LaFleur said Love was set to take another step forward on Monday.

The third overall pick out of Notre Dame suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason earlier in August, putting his availability for the 2026 regular-season opener in question. Although Love is heading in the right direction, fantasy managers may want to prepare for a limited workload in his NFL debut in the regular season against the Bolts if he is not quite 100%. Trey Benson (knee) is out for the year, and veteran James Conner (foot) is starting on Injured Reserve, but Tyler Allgeier figures to be the Cardinals' lead ball-carrier in Week 1, potentially even if Love is active.

Love has clear three-down abilities and a future as a bell-cow back in the NFL, but the Cardinals are expected to ease him into his rookie season. RotoBaller currently has the 21-year-old ranked as the RB18, right behind the Chicago Bears' D'Andre Swift.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Monday that rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) is on track to be ready for the Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sadiq still has lots of long-term fantasy upside in dynasty/keeper leagues, but managers in single-year formats should be tempering expectations for the Oregon product after he missed most of training camp this summer following surgery for a hernia.

The Jets have already acknowledged that they will scale back Sadiq's role on offense early in 2026 to ease him in after he missed so much valuable developmental time in camp. It is good news for Mason Taylor, who caught 44 of his 65 targets for 369 yards and a touchdown in his first 13 games in the league a year ago. Once Sadiq is fully healthy and learns the offense, he will be deployed down the field as a high-upside pass-catching tight end with elite athleticism. For now, though, RotoBaller has Sadiq ranked as the No. 28 fantasy TE entering his rookie campaign.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders trimmed some depth at the running back position on roster cutdown day on Sunday, giving rookie fourth-round RB Mike Washington Jr. an even clearer path to a sizable early-season workload, even if starter Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is ready to go for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Washington looked good in the team's preseason finale last week against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, rushing eight times for 49 yards, including a couple of chunk gains on the ground.

The 23-year-old impressed the Raiders' coaching staff this summer during training camp, and he is firmly entrenched as the RB2 in Sin City, with only Dylan Laube behind him in the running back room. In upcoming fantasy football drafts, managers should view Washington as a strong handcuff option for Jeanty with a potential path to a starting role in Week 1 if Jeanty is limited or ruled out entirely.

The drawback to Washington is that he was not very efficient as a pass-catcher in college, and he comes with some ball-security issues. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 49 fantasy RB for 2026.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
CFB

Quincy Porter to Miss Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Questionable for Opening Game
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has Massive Upside In Oklahoma State Debut
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Set For TE1 Season
CFB

Malachi Toney Primed for Fast Start Against Stanford
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Poised for Huge Showing in Opener
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ethan Davis Available in Week 1 Against Furman
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
CFB

Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
CFB

Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
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