Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
As you are reading this, you have either finished assembling rosters or are about to finalize the process of constructing teams during the remaining days of draft season. You have devoted countless hours to preparation, followed by a commitment to flexibility as you progressed through your collection of drafts.
Unfortunately, your efforts will not shield you from a plethora of challenges that will impact your roster as the regular season progresses. However, your waiver wire can become a tremendous resource when those unwanted situations develop. Blake Corum, Kenny Gainwell, Rico Dowdle, Kyle Monangai, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Jacory Croskey-Merritt all emerged from the waiver wire to become viable resources for fantasy managers at various points of the 2025 regular season.
A group of backs that are available in at least 40% of Yahoo leagues is also destined to rescue you from sudden roster issues during the upcoming months. This column is designed to help you locate these players while facilitating your navigation of the numerous challenges that will confront you during the upcoming weeks. After finishing this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck in Week 1, and enjoy the long-awaited return of NFL matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Priorities - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Chris Rodriguez Jr
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|58%
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|54%
|Jonah Coleman
|Denver Broncos
|30%
|Keaton Mitchell
|Los Angeles Chargers
|40%
|MarShawn Lloyd
|Green Bay Packers
|60%
|Tyler Allgeier
|Arizona Cardinals
|45%
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 58% Rostered
Rodriguez signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Jaguars in March. That has integrated the fourth-year back into a depth chart that also contains Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.
The congestion of Jacksonville’s backfield will place constraints on Rodriguez’s ceiling. However, he should accumulate rushing attempts in Liam Coen’s offense while maintaining usage in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Chris Rodriguez on the field for day 1 of camp pic.twitter.com/lRgDznfxgN
— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 29, 2026
Rodriguez’s history with Coen should facilitate his ability to attain that role. Rodriguez assembled 1,379 rushing yards and nine touchdowns at Kentucky in 2021, while Coen was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator.
He also secured career highs in rushing yards (500/38.5 per game) and rushing touchdowns (six) with Washington last season, and was sixth overall in efficiency (3.35) per Next Gen Stats.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is in for the @Commanders TD!
DENvsWAS on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/M4mZTpDyyV
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2025
Rodriguez also attained a 41.2% snap share from Weeks 9-18, while generating 381 rushing yards (54.4 per game), and finishing third overall with 12 carries inside the 5.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs it in for the @Commanders 1st TD of the day!
DETvsWAS on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/uPLAFybF4y
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Rodriguez shared first-team reps with Tuten during the preseason and can be utilized as an RB3/flex if Coen maintains a similar distribution of touches during the regular season. Rodriguez will also operate as Jacksonville’s lead rusher if Tuten is sidelined. That supplies your incentive to target Rodriguez this week.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 54% Rostered
Washington remains stationed directly below Ashton Jeanty on the Las Vegas depth chart, which has cemented him among the league’s most enticing handcuffs.
However, Washington’s impressive performances during the preseason have combined with uncertainty surrounding Jeanty’s ankle injury to expand Washington’s runway toward standalone value.
The rookie Mike Washington Jr. TAKES OFF for 53 yards 😤
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dIDqYckE2T
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Washington’s stock has surged since the beginning of the offseason. This was initially a product of the career-best numbers that he assembled during his final season at the collegiate level, along with his encouraging performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
Washington is a physical runner who led Arkansas in attempts (167/13.9 per game), rushing yards (1,070/89.2 per game), targets (42/3.5 per game), and rushing touchdowns (eight) during 2025.
Washington also led all running backs in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine (4.33) and was second in both the vertical jump (39”) and the broad jump (10’8”).
Mike Washington Jr. has a rare combination of size and speed 👀 pic.twitter.com/cFccsypbN7
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) August 21, 2026
Washington’s statistical eruption during the preseason (168 rushing yards/7.3 yards per attempt) has also intensified the rationale for seizing him while he remains available.
Washington can also launch into standalone value if Klint Kubiak utilizes him in a rotation with Jeanty. He also remains an outstanding insurance policy who could provide RB1 production if Jeanty is sidelined.
That launches Washington among your top priorities from this week’s waiver wire.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 30% Rostered
Coleman will operate in a crowded backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey. However, Coleman is capable of securing an expanding role in Sean Payton’s offense as the season progresses. Coleman will also emerge as a valuable asset if Dobbins is forced to the sideline.
JONAH COLEMAN SAYS GOODNIGHT 😴 @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/ODNF7zpiRA
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 21, 2025
The 5’8”, 220-pound Coleman utilized his vision, contact balance, and physicality while accumulating 3,054 rushing yards (61.1 per game) during his collegiate career. He also possesses the versatility to operate effectively as a receiver and pass-blocker.
|Season
|Team
|Games
|Attempts
|Yards
|YPG
|YPA
|TDs
|2022
|Arizona
|12
|75
|372
|31
|5
|4
|2023
|Arizona
|13
|128
|871
|67
|6.8
|5
|2024
|Washington
|13
|193
|1053
|81
|5.5
|10
|2025
|Washington
|12
|156
|758
|63.2
|4.9
|15
|Career
|Career
|50
|552
|3054
|61.1
|5.5
|34
|Season
|Team
|Games
|Targets
|Rec
|Yards
|YPR
|TDs
|2022
|Arizona
|12
|20
|8
|24
|3
|0
|2023
|Arizona
|13
|31
|25
|283
|11.3
|1
|2024
|Washington
|13
|27
|23
|177
|7.7
|0
|2025
|Washington
|12
|36
|31
|354
|11.4
|2
|Career
|Career
|50
|114
|87
|838
|9.6
|3
Payton should rely on Dobbins as the Broncos’ primary rusher, but Dobbins’ inability to avoid health issues has been a recurrent issue throughout his career. That includes Dobbins’ seven-game absence during 2025 (foot), which vaulted Harvey into a larger workload.
Harvey rose to ninth among all backs in targets (29/4.1 per game) and receptions (22/3.1 per game) during that sequence, but was inefficient as a rusher (3.4 yards per attempt/1.6 yards after contact per attempt).
JONAH COLEMAN pic.twitter.com/oOE6E1aWBN
— Michael🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) August 14, 2026
That improves Coleman’s prospects of catapulting Harvey to function as the Broncos’ lead rusher if Dobbins is unavailable. Coleman also retains the potential to earn an escalating market share after he integrates into Payton’s offense. That should encourage you to add him this week.
Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 40% Rostered
Mitchell's outlook became a polarizing topic in the aftermath of his offseason migration from Baltimore to Los Angeles, due to divergent opinions regarding his projected workload.
Mitchell has been inserted into a backfield that also contains Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal. However, enthusiasm for Mitchell is justified, as he can become a prolific resource in Mike McDaniel’s offense.
FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN FOR @_KeatonMitchell ❗
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/G20hxbg8Fc
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023
McDaniel can script plays that maximize Mitchell’s explosiveness. Mitchell’s big-play ability also fuels his ongoing potential to erupt for significant yardage against overmatched defenders when that happens.
OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Bv6jrldTnk
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023
Mitchell skyrocketed into the fantasy landscape during his 2023 rookie season when he accumulated 396 rushing yards (66.0 per game) from Weeks 9-15.
|2023 - Weeks 9-15
|YPA
|YPG
|Yards
|YAC
|20+
|TDs
|Keaton Mitchell
|8.4
|66
|396
|264
|7
|2
|Jaylen Warren
|6.4
|68.1
|477
|244
|4
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|6.2
|65.5
|393
|191
|6
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|6
|106.7
|640
|331
|5
|4
|Kyren Williams
|5.6
|124.3
|497
|330
|3
|2
|James Cook III
|5.6
|80.3
|482
|253
|3
|1
|David Montgomery
|5.6
|78.3
|470
|275
|2
|4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|5.3
|78
|312
|230
|1
|2
Mitchell also led all backs in yards per attempt (8.4) and rushes of 20+ yards (seven) during that sequence, and averaged 6.3 yards per attempt during his tenure with the Ravens.
Ravens back in it following a Keaton Mitchell TD!
CINvsBAL on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/2oJhi0rN4j
— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025
Hampton should operate as the Chargers’ lead back. Vidal will remain involved in the Chargers’ rotation and could share touches with Mitchell during any absence by Hampton.
Mitchell has missed multiple practices due to what was characterized by McDaniel as a ‘setback’, and his status should be monitored.
However, the prospects of Mitchell’s game-breaking ability being unleashed in McDaniel’s attack should motivate you to seize him this week.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 60% Rostered
Concerns surrounding prospective injuries have been compounded by Josh Jacobs’ placement on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which has intensified the uncertainty regarding Jacobs’ availability during the regular season.
An unrelenting series of health issues (calf/hamstring/groin/ankle) has limited Lloyd to just 10 snaps and seven touches during his first two seasons at the NFL level.
However, the unfavorable trajectory of Lloyd’s career is now improving. Lloyd remained healthy throughout the preseason, and is currently primed to enter Week 1 as the starter if Jacobs can't play.
THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE!
📺: Packers TV Network pic.twitter.com/9mk7y1ry1o
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 22, 2026
Lloyd’s speed, acceleration, and potential as a receiver contributed to his selection in Round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft (88th overall).
Lloyd accumulated 1,621 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 291 attempts during his three collegiate seasons. He also led all draft-eligible backs in forced missed tackle rate (0.41) during 2023, according to PFF.
Packers LG52 Jager Burton had some strong reps vs Denver.
good job hitting his landmark, resetting his backside hand, and keeping his legs driving into the defender.
Awesome job by MarShawn Lloyd helping him out by getting Zach Allen to peak inside. pic.twitter.com/GhdRe2vrZB
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 22, 2026
Lloyd now retains a clear path toward a significant workload during any matchups in which Jacobs is unavailable. Lloyd was only rostered in 22% of all leagues on August 28, and his availability will continue to decline as he remains entrenched among the top options on the Week 1 waiver wire.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 45% Rostered
Several developments have transformed the landscape of Arizona’s backfield since Allgeier signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract with the Cardinals.
Allgeier was initially primed to seize his most extensive workload since 2022, but that scenario evaporated when the Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.
However, Love sustained a high ankle sprain during Arizona’s second preseason matchup. This has positioned Allgeier to secure an expanded workload if Love remains impacted by the injury.
Tyler Allgeier answers back!
ATLvsIND on @NFLNetwork
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/u2HC1aRMsw
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
The congestion in Arizona's backfield was also reduced when Trey Benson was released on August 24. That has created a restructured depth chart that will also contain Bam Knight and James Conner.
The 31-year-old Conner missed Arizona’s final 14 games last season and is still recovering from the foot/ankle injury that he sustained last September.
Allgeier should remain entrenched as the direct backup to Love. Allgeier should also accrue carries near the goal line regardless of Love’s availability.
|Red Zone Att
|Inside 20
|Inside 10
|Inside 5
|2022
|39
|17
|10
|2023
|36
|10
|6
|2024
|25
|13
|6
|2025
|32
|19
|10
Allgeier averaged 33 attempts inside the red zone during his four seasons with Atlanta, while averaging 14.8 carries inside the 10 during that span.
Tyler Allgeier into the end zone! @AtlantaFalcons lead 22-6.
ATLvsMIN on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/njUieTElEX
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2025
These factors should incentivize you to target Allgeier, who could function as a flex option when he shares touches with Love. Allgeier will also flourish with an extensive role during any game in which Love is unavailable.
Secondary Options - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Tyjae Spears
|Tennessee Titans
|37%
|Woody Marks
|Houston Texans
|45%
|Dylan Sampson
|Cleveland Browns
|15%
|Demond Claiborne
|Minnesota Vikings
|2%
|Najee Harris
|New York Giants
|7%
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 37% Rostered
Spears remains available in over 60% of all leagues, as a byproduct of his placement within a crowded backfield that includes Tony Pollard and newcomer Nicholas Singleton.
Spears possesses explosiveness and versatility, which should compel offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to keep him involved in the Titans’ reconstructed attack.
2 shifty
📺 NFL Network pic.twitter.com/yujTzD0w92
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 14, 2026
A high ankle sprain kept Spears on injured reserve until Week 5 last season, but he rose to eighth among all backs in receptions (45/3.8 per game) during his next 12 games. He also finished eighth in both targets (50/4.2) and yards after catch (328).
|Weeks 5-18
|Rec
|Rec/Gm
|Targets
|Targ/Gm
|Yards
|YAC
|Christian McCaffrey
|71
|5.5
|86
|6.6
|619
|491
|Bijan Robinson
|61
|4.7
|80
|6.2
|550
|613
|Kenny Gainwell
|60
|4.6
|69
|5.3
|421
|459
|Chase Brown
|58
|4.5
|74
|5.7
|363
|369
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|57
|4.4
|73
|5.6
|537
|534
|De'Von Achane
|48
|4
|60
|5
|345
|371
|Ashton Jeanty
|48
|3.7
|65
|5
|326
|424
|Tyjae Spears
|45
|3.8
|50
|4.2
|264
|328
|RJ Harvey
|38
|2.9
|47
|3.6
|287
|295
|Rico Dowdle
|34
|2.8
|44
|3.7
|277
|323
Spears should lead Tennessee’s backfield in all major receiving categories, while Pollard will operate as the Titans’ lead rusher. Spears will also accrue a weekly allotment of carries and retain big-play potential when he is operating in the open field.
Spears’ prospects of operating as an RB3/flex are largely dependent on whether Daboll entrusts him with a favorable number of opportunities as a rusher to supplement his production as a pass-catcher.
Spears would also secure an expanded workload if Pollard is impacted by injury during the season. Singleton could also accrue touches if that scenario develops, but that should not discourage you from adding Spears if you are managing rosters in PPR leagues.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 45% Rostered
Marks led Houston’s backfield in a collection of rushing and receiving categories during 2025. His numbers this season could also exceed the tempered expectations that developed after former Lion David Montgomery was traded to the Texans.
Montgomery should operate as the lead rusher, while collecting carries in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Marks will function as the primary receiving weapon in Houston’s backfield, and should also secure a weekly percentage of rushing attempts.
Woody Marks BREAKS TACKLES and scores on the opening drive 😤
LVvsHOU on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ywps3ZE1do
— NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2026
Marks led the Texans in attempts (196/12.3 per game), rushing yards (703/43.9 per game), and yards after contact (422) from Weeks 1-18, while also securing ongoing usage and production as a receiving weapon.
Woody Marks takes the pass 50 yards!
SFvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/fgVqUTFCj9
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025
Marks paced Houston’s backfield in routes run (240), targets (36/2.4 per game), and receiving yards (208/13.0 per game). He also finished 13th in yards after catch per reception (9.3) among backs with 35+ targets
Marks appears primed to attain a consistent role in the Texans’ restructured rotation, and his path toward securing standalone value is promising. He will also vault into an extensive workload if Montgomery is impacted by injury.
That delivers your incentive for adding Marks, who remains available in 55% of all leagues.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns - 15% Rostered
Sampson enters his second season without legitimate competition for his impending role as the direct backup to Quinshon Judkins, following the offseason exodus of Jerome Ford. Sampson should also function as the Browns’ primary pass-catcher from the backfield.
Judkins will operate as the Browns’ unquestioned lead rusher. However, the deficiencies within Cleveland’s roster create the likelihood that the Browns will contend with unfavorable game scripts on a repeated basis during the season.
That scenario should compel Todd Monken to shift his strategic approach toward additional reliance on Cleveland’s aerial attack. Sampson's prospects of collecting opportunities as a receiving weapon will rise when that situation occurs.
Dylan Sampson goes for 43 yards 😤
CLEvsCHI on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Km6FWPu6wD
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
Sampson paced all backs with 40+ targets in both yards per route run (1.91) and targets per route run (28.2%) during 2025. He also finished 23rd overall at his position in receptions (33/2.2 per game).
|Weeks 1-18
|YPRR
|TPRR%
|Targets
|Rec
|Yards
|Dylan Sampson
|1.91
|28.2
|40
|33
|271
|Christian McCaffrey
|1.8
|25.1
|129
|102
|924
|Bijan Robinson
|1.78
|22.4
|103
|79
|820
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|1.72
|26.3
|94
|77
|616
|Jaylen Warren
|1.56
|21.1
|45
|40
|333
|Cam Skattebo
|1.54
|23.9
|32
|24
|207
|Brashard Smith
|1.52
|31
|35
|25
|172
|Bucky Irving
|1.47
|18.6
|35
|30
|277
Judkins’ involvement as a receiver was restricted during 2025 (2.6 targets/12.2 yards per game), and it is unclear whether Monken will deploy Judkins in that capacity with greater frequency.
Sampson would also secure an expanded role if Judkins is sidelined. Those factors have vaulted Sampson among the most intriguing targets on this week’s waiver wire.
Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings - 2% Rostered
A group of backs from this year’s rookie class have emerged as enticing options that can be added in deeper leagues. Claiborne has retained his place among these first-year backs, despite his status as a sixth-round selection during April’s NFL Draft (198th overall).
Claiborne has been placed in a favorable environment due to the big-play potential that he can infuse into Minnesota‘s backfield. Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. will share the majority of touches entering Week 1. However, that may not prevent the explosive Claiborne from securing an expanding workload as the season advances.
Look at Demond Claiborne goooooo 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/mv33nDKio9
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 21, 2026
Claiborne was a four-star recruit who accumulated 558 attempts/2,599 rushing yards/26 rushing touchdowns during his four seasons at Wake Forest. Those results were fueled largely by Claiborne‘s numbers during the final two years of his tenure, when he carried 407 times, assembled 1,956 yards, and generated 21 touchdowns.
He also accumulated 82 missed tackles forced and 48 explosive runs during that sequence, according to PFF. Claiborne’s speed, elusiveness, and lateral agility sustain his prospects of erupting for sizable yardage if he earns touches in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.
Claiborne could also become a valuable resource if either Mason or Jones is forced to the sideline.
Najee Harris, New York Giants - 7% Rostered
Tyrone Tracy Jr. seemed primed to operate as the Giants’ RB2 behind Cam Skattebo. However, the combination of his critical missed block and fumble during New York’s first two preseason matchups could alter the composition of the Giants’ depth chart.
Najee Harris looking real shifty at @Giants practice 😤
(via @SNYGiants) pic.twitter.com/CH9RunPVA3
— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2026
Harris secured a contract with New York on August 18, and his effectiveness as a physical inside runner could propel him to a sizable role in the Giants’ offense. That would also preserve Harris’s proximity to a significant workload if Skattebo's relentless running style leads to health issues.
|2021-2024
|Attempts
|Att/Gm
|Yards
|Yards/Gm
|Derrick Henry
|1173
|20.2
|5563
|95.9
|Najee Harris
|1097
|16.1
|4312
|63.4
|Josh Jacobs
|1091
|17.6
|4659
|75.1
|Saquon Barkley
|1049
|17.8
|4872
|82.6
|Joe Mixon
|1004
|16.5
|4069
|66.7
|Jonathan Taylor
|996
|19.2
|4844
|93.2
|Alvin Kamara
|871
|15.8
|3439
|62.5
Harris finished second among all backs in carries (1,097/16.1 per game) and fifth in rushing yards (4,312/63.4 per game) from 2021-2024.
Multiple injuries derailed his 2025 season after he signed a one-year contract with the Chargers. He sustained a superficial eye injury during a fireworks incident on July 4. Harris eventually resurfaced but only registered 43 snaps before suffering a torn Achilles on September 21.
NAJEEEE pic.twitter.com/Mh0ilwmZoC
— Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 29, 2026
It is unclear how touches will be distributed among Harris, Tracy, and Devin Singletary. However, Harris performed effectively while accumulating 59 total yards with his 12 touches during New York’s preseason finale.
Harris’ capabilities as a downhill runner could keep him highly involved in the Giants’ backfield rotation. That provides the rationale for adding him if you are assembling rosters in deeper leagues.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Backups Could Emerge As League Winners
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|16%
|Tank Bigsby
|Philadelphia Eagles
|34%
|Brian Robinson
|Atlanta Falcons
|24%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|1%
|Braelon Allen
|New York Jets
|16%
|Malik Davis
|Dallas Cowboys
|3%
|Isiah Pacheco
|Detroit Lions
|25%
|Ray Davis
|Buffalo Bills
|14%
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers -16% Rostered
It appeared that Black would compete with second-year back Jordan James for the role of RB2 in San Francisco’s offense, after Black was selected in Round 3 (90th overall) during April’s NFL Draft.
However, James sustained a fractured rib in July. That opened a cavernous path for Black to rise directly below Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers’ depth chart.
Two big back-to-back runs for Kaelon Black.
33 yards on 8 carries for the #49ers rookie. pic.twitter.com/DDbyJGfgr5
— Matt Lively (@mattblively) August 21, 2026
James is now healthy, but that should not impede Black from elevating into an extensive workload in Kyle Shanahan’s attack if McCaffrey is unable to operate as the 49ers’ workhorse back.
The 30-year-old McCaffrey is primed to expand his current career totals in attempts (1,658), receptions (626), and yards from scrimmage (12,979). However, McCaffrey’s massive touch totals also increase his potential to encounter impactful health issues.
#49ers rookie RB Kaelon Black got that dawg in him 🦴 pic.twitter.com/ubyGLkCmrY
— 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) August 21, 2026
Black is a physical runner who accumulated 443 attempts (8.7 per game), 2,261 yards (44.3 per game), and 16 touchdowns while performing under Curt Cignetti throughout his collegiate career.
Black should operate effectively if he vaults into a temporary role as San Francisco’s lead rusher. That makes him the preferred handcuff for anyone who has invested in McCaffrey. That also justifies adding Black while he remains available in over 80% of all leagues.
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 34% Rostered
Bigsby’s touches will be restricted in his role as Philadelphia's backup rusher, due to Saquon Barkley's extensive workload as the Eagles' primary back.
However, Bigsby’s placement on Philadelphia's depth chart also stations him at the threshold of a mammoth role if Barkley is forced to the sideline. This keeps Bigsby embedded among the premier handcuff options, as he can flourish when he secures a substantial workload.
Tank Bigsby picks up the first down on 2nd & 31
NYGvsPHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/dhfL54Zxoa
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025
Bigsby has demonstrated his ability to be a productive asset in your lineup whenever the 29-year-old Barkley is unavailable.
Tank Bigsby to the house to extend the @Eagles lead!
PHIvsWAS on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/z03j4zKAKm
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025
Bigsby reached a 27% snap share during three different games last season and erupted for 236 rushing yards (78.7 per game) in those contests.
He also finished seventh overall with a season-high 104 rushing yards, and rose to fourth in yards after contact (77) after Barkley suffered a groin injury in Week 8. Bigsby also finished 10th in rushing yards (75) and fifth in yards after contact (58) when Barkley was rested in Week 18.
Bigsby can also provide RB1 production if he emerges as the Eagles’ lead back during any matchup throughout the season.
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 24% Rostered
Robinson became a top-tier handcuff option after he was jettisoned from Washington to San Francisco in August, 2025. Robinson’s status as a valuable insurance policy remains intact due to the one-year, $2.5 million contract that he signed with Atlanta in March, which has solidified his role as the direct backup to Bijan Robinson.
Brian Robinson Jr.'s placement on the Falcons' depth chart ensures that he will garner a sizable role if Bijan Robinson is forced to the sideline.
Brian Robinson finds the end zone on the @AtlantaFalcons opening drive!
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GZADsgGnSX
— NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026
Brian Robinson failed to assemble impressive numbers due to a restricted workload last season, as Christian McCaffrey led all backs in snaps (927/82.9%) and touches (413).
Robinson also registered career-lows in snap share (17%), attempts (92/5.4 per game), rushing yards (400/23.5 per game), receiving yards (25/0.5 per game), and red zone touches (17).
Brian Robinson Jr. trucks his way to a 49ers TD
SFvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/bNbN6b4lHR
— NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025
However, Robinson could also seize a higher percentage of opportunities within an attack that will be spearheaded by head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Securing standalone value will be an arduous task due to the ongoing presence of Bijan Robinson, who excelled with a massive workload last season (366 touches) while leading the league in yards from scrimmage (2,298).
However, Brian Robinson’s contingent value supports your rationale for pursuing him from this week’s waiver wire.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 1% Rostered
McGowan was the 12th member of this year’s running back class to be selected during the NFL Draft when Indianapolis secured him in Round 7 (237th overall).
I think Seth McGowan might be pretty good, guys.#Colts#ForTheShoe#Falcons#ATLvsIND pic.twitter.com/guyfW2V9fX
— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) August 22, 2026
McGowan now appears positioned to emerge as the RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor, with only D.J. Giddens below him on the Colts’ depth chart. This would place McGowan at the periphery of a significant workload if Taylor is forced to the sideline.
McGowan is a former four-star recruit. He is also a decisive downhill runner who operates with power and athleticism. He accumulated 370 rushing yards and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt as a freshman at Oklahoma.
|Season
|Team
|Yards
|YPG
|Attempts
|APG
|TDs
|2020
|Oklahoma
|370
|46.3
|58
|7.3
|3
|2024
|New Mexico State
|823
|68.6
|152
|12.7
|3
|2025
|Kentucky
|725
|65.9
|165
|15
|12
|Career
|Career
|1918
|61.9
|375
|12.1
|18
McGowan later advanced through multiple stops at Butler Community College and New Mexico State before concluding his collegiate career at Kentucky.
THAT'S A SETH MCGOWAN TOUCHDOWN 😼
📺 - SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/zBhhHd4Vr7
— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 30, 2025
He led the Wildcats in attempts (165/15.0 per game), rushing yards (725/65.9 per game), and rushing touchdowns (12) during 2025. McGowan also led all backs in both the vertical jump (42.50”) and the broad jump (10’11”) during the 2026 NFL Combine, and finished sixth in the 40-yard dash (4.49).
Anyone who invested a first-round selection on Taylor can benefit from securing McGowan. He is capable of delivering RB2 production if he operates as a short-term RB1 for Indianapolis.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 16% Rostered
All uncertainty surrounding Breece Hall’s immediate future with the Jets was eviscerated when he signed a three-year contract extension in May.
However, the groin injury that Hall sustained on August 17 served as a reminder that there is enormous rationale for securing a handcuff if Hall is contained on your roster.
Allen also remains the back that should be pursued as an insurance policy for Hall, despite offseason conjecture that emerged regarding Isaiah Davis.
Braelon Allen takes it to the house for the touchdown 🏠
TBvsNYJ on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CzSNyT9DEB
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
The 6’1”, 245-pound Allen turned 22 in January and possesses a blend of size, vision, and power as a rusher. He could also secure opportunities in short-yardage and goal-line situations even when Hall is operating as the Jets’ RB1.
Allen also captured a higher snap share than Davis (29%/15%) last season before Allen sustained his season-ending MCL sprain in Week 4. Allen was also leading the backfield with four attempts inside the red zone while Hall had only registered two carries.
Davis has been contending with a knee injury, which sidelined him throughout a significant portion of training camp.
Allen should secure a sizable workload if Hall is sidelined regardless of Davis’ status, which has elevated Allen as a viable handcuff option.
Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys - 3% Rostered
Jaydon Blue’s prospects of earning an ongoing role as the RB2 for Dallas appeared favorable due to the combination of his speed, explosiveness, and positive reports from Brian Schottenheimer.
However, Davis has seized the opportunity to operate as the direct backup to Javonte Williams following his performances during training camp and the preseason.
Davis’s rise within the Cowboys’ depth chart became solidified when Dallas waived Blue and Phil Mafah. This has positioned Davis to operate with an extensive workload if Williams is sidelined for any reason.
Davis was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, but had only accumulated 79 snaps prior to 2025. However, he operated with a 28.2% snap share from Weeks 11-17 last season, while averaging 7.0 attempts/34.9 rushing yards per game.
the offense turns the INT into a TD 💪#DALvsAZ | @Campaign_Lik
📺: #DALvsAZ on CBS11
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/7pAfvQ9tid pic.twitter.com/3TOSx2hFAw
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 23, 2026
Davis also assembled 68 rushing yards and secured an eight-yard touchdown reception during the Cowboys’ first two preseason matchups.
The composition of the Dallas backfield could be altered once again if the Cowboys add another veteran to their depth chart. However, Davis is currently the back to target if you are pursuing a handcuff for Williams.
Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions - 24% Rostered
This recommendation arrives with the caveat that you should monitor Pacheco’s status as Detroit’s Week 1 matchup with New Orleans approaches.
It appears that Pacheco will be available for the Lions’ season opener, which sustains his placement directly below Jahmyr Gibbs on Detroit’s depth chart. Pacheco will not have standalone value, but he still has the potential to seize a sizable workload if Gibbs is unable to function in his usual workhorse role.
Having Pacheco secured on your roster can provide you with a short-term starting option if that scenario develops, particularly if he can perform with the effectiveness that he displayed during 2022 and 2023. Pacheco accumulated 2,139 yards from scrimmage during that span, including 1,765 yards as a rusher (56.9 per game).
Isiah Pacheco gets some big blocks and finds the end zone. 😤 @isiah_pachecoRB
📺: #KCvsNYJ on NBC⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/cLJQ8MOopx pic.twitter.com/Kggr7MHXay
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2023
Pacheco’s most prolific season occurred in 2023, when he finished 17th among backs in yards from scrimmage (1,179/84.2 per game) and 14th in points per game (15.3).
Pacheco missed 10 games in 2024 (fractured fibula/rib strain) and four matchups last season (MCL sprain), while averaging 10.1 attempts/38.6 rushing yards/2.0 targets/9.0 receiving yards per game during that sequence.
However, adding Pacheco provides a safeguard against the massive roster crisis that would otherwise ensue if Gibbs is forced to the sideline.
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 14% Rostered
The concept of adding Davis may be uninspiring in comparison to several other handcuffs who are included in this week’s column. However, the third-year back would capture a significant workload as Buffalo’s temporary lead rusher if James Cook III is forced to the sideline.
Ray Davis scores on the opening drive 🙌
BUFvsCLE on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/4TaW9cpIBQ
— NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2026
Davis and Ty Johnson would both accumulate touches during any absence by Cook, but Davis would operate as the Bills’ lead rusher. Johnson has averaged 3.1 attempts/13.9 rushing yards per game since his 2019 rookie season and is primarily deployed as a receiving weapon.
RAY DAVIS. 63-yard TD for the lead!
📺: #MIAvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/N5btgphjZ2
— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2024
Cook played in all 17 of Buffalo’s regular-season matchups last season, but was limited to two snaps in Week 18. Davis registered a season-best 64% snap share during that contest. He also established career highs in rushing yards (151), attempts (21), and yards after contact (91), while leading all backs in efficiency (2.73), according to Next Gen Stats.
Ray Davis takes it in for the TD! Time for snowballs in Buffalo ☃️
📺: #SFvsBUF on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Mny7SZpama
— NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2024
Davis also averaged 15.3 attempts and 74.7 rushing yards per game in the three games that he exceeded a 32% snap share during his 2024 rookie season.
Davis can deliver high-end RB2 output if he ascends into a lead back role. That makes Davis a viable handcuff for anyone who has invested in Cook.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 55% Rostered
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 10% Rostered
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 3% Rostered
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 1% Rostered
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears -81% Rostered
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 81% Rostered
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 79% Rostered
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