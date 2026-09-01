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Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 1 - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, MarShawn Lloyd

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Tank Bigsby - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.

In This Article hide
Top Priorities - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Secondary Options - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

As you are reading this, you have either finished assembling rosters or are about to finalize the process of constructing teams during the remaining days of draft season. You have devoted countless hours to preparation, followed by a commitment to flexibility as you progressed through your collection of drafts.

Unfortunately, your efforts will not shield you from a plethora of challenges that will impact your roster as the regular season progresses.  However, your waiver wire can become a tremendous resource when those unwanted situations develop. Blake Corum, Kenny Gainwell, Rico Dowdle, Kyle Monangai, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Jacory Croskey-Merritt all emerged from the waiver wire to become viable resources for fantasy managers at various points of the 2025 regular season.

A group of backs that are available in at least 40% of Yahoo leagues is also destined to rescue you from sudden roster issues during the upcoming months. This column is designed to help you locate these players while facilitating your navigation of the numerous challenges that will confront you during the upcoming weeks. After finishing this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck in Week 1, and enjoy the long-awaited return of NFL matchups!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Top Priorities - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs

Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires

Top Priorities Team Rostered
Chris Rodriguez Jr Jacksonville Jaguars 58%
Mike Washington Jr. Las Vegas Raiders 54%
Jonah Coleman Denver Broncos 30%
Keaton Mitchell Los Angeles Chargers 40%
MarShawn Lloyd Green Bay Packers 60%
Tyler Allgeier Arizona Cardinals 45%

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 58% Rostered  

Rodriguez signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Jaguars in March. That has integrated the fourth-year back into a depth chart that also contains Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr.

The congestion of Jacksonville’s backfield will place constraints on Rodriguez’s ceiling. However, he should accumulate rushing attempts in Liam Coen’s offense while maintaining usage in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Rodriguez’s history with Coen should facilitate his ability to attain that role. Rodriguez assembled 1,379 rushing yards and nine touchdowns at Kentucky in 2021, while Coen was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator.

He also secured career highs in rushing yards (500/38.5 per game) and rushing touchdowns (six) with Washington last season, and was sixth overall in efficiency (3.35) per Next Gen Stats.

Rodriguez also attained a 41.2% snap share from Weeks 9-18, while generating 381 rushing yards (54.4 per game), and finishing third overall with 12 carries inside the 5.

Rodriguez shared first-team reps with Tuten during the preseason and can be utilized as an RB3/flex if Coen maintains a similar distribution of touches during the regular season. Rodriguez will also operate as Jacksonville’s lead rusher if Tuten is sidelined. That supplies your incentive to target Rodriguez this week.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 54% Rostered 

Washington remains stationed directly below Ashton Jeanty on the Las Vegas depth chart, which has cemented him among the league’s most enticing handcuffs.

However, Washington’s impressive performances during the preseason have combined with uncertainty surrounding Jeanty’s ankle injury to expand Washington’s runway toward standalone value.

Washington’s stock has surged since the beginning of the offseason. This was initially a product of the career-best numbers that he assembled during his final season at the collegiate level, along with his encouraging performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Washington is a physical runner who led Arkansas in attempts (167/13.9 per game), rushing yards (1,070/89.2 per game), targets (42/3.5 per game), and rushing touchdowns (eight) during 2025.

Washington also led all running backs in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine (4.33) and was second in both the vertical jump (39”) and the broad jump (10’8”).

Washington’s statistical eruption during the preseason (168 rushing yards/7.3 yards per attempt) has also intensified the rationale for seizing him while he remains available.

Washington can also launch into standalone value if Klint Kubiak utilizes him in a rotation with Jeanty. He also remains an outstanding insurance policy who could provide RB1 production if Jeanty is sidelined.

That launches Washington among your top priorities from this week’s waiver wire.

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 30% Rostered 

Coleman will operate in a crowded backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey. However, Coleman is capable of securing an expanding role in Sean Payton’s offense as the season progresses. Coleman will also emerge as a valuable asset if Dobbins is forced to the sideline.

The 5’8”, 220-pound Coleman utilized his vision, contact balance, and physicality while accumulating 3,054 rushing yards (61.1 per game) during his collegiate career. He also possesses the versatility to operate effectively as a receiver and pass-blocker.

Season Team Games Attempts Yards YPG YPA TDs
2022 Arizona 12 75 372 31 5 4
2023 Arizona 13 128 871 67 6.8 5
2024 Washington 13 193 1053 81 5.5 10
2025 Washington 12 156 758 63.2 4.9 15
Career Career 50 552 3054 61.1 5.5 34

 

Season Team Games Targets Rec Yards YPR TDs
2022 Arizona 12 20 8 24 3 0
2023 Arizona 13 31 25 283 11.3 1
2024 Washington 13 27 23 177 7.7 0
2025 Washington 12 36 31 354 11.4 2
Career Career 50 114 87 838 9.6 3

Payton should rely on Dobbins as the Broncos’ primary rusher, but Dobbins’ inability to avoid health issues has been a recurrent issue throughout his career. That includes Dobbins’ seven-game absence during 2025 (foot), which vaulted Harvey into a larger workload.

Harvey rose to ninth among all backs in targets (29/4.1 per game) and receptions (22/3.1 per game) during that sequence, but was inefficient as a rusher (3.4 yards per attempt/1.6 yards after contact per attempt).

That improves Coleman’s prospects of catapulting Harvey to function as the Broncos’ lead rusher if Dobbins is unavailable. Coleman also retains the potential to earn an escalating market share after he integrates into Payton’s offense. That should encourage you to add him this week.

Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers - 40% Rostered  

Mitchell's outlook became a polarizing topic in the aftermath of his offseason migration from Baltimore to Los Angeles, due to divergent opinions regarding his projected workload.

Mitchell has been inserted into a backfield that also contains Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal. However, enthusiasm for Mitchell is justified, as he can become a prolific resource in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

McDaniel can script plays that maximize Mitchell’s explosiveness. Mitchell’s big-play ability also fuels his ongoing potential to erupt for significant yardage against overmatched defenders when that happens.

Mitchell skyrocketed into the fantasy landscape during his 2023 rookie season when he accumulated 396 rushing yards (66.0 per game) from Weeks 9-15.

2023 - Weeks 9-15 YPA YPG Yards YAC 20+ TDs
Keaton Mitchell 8.4 66 396 264 7 2
Jaylen Warren 6.4 68.1 477 244 4 2
Jahmyr Gibbs 6.2 65.5 393 191 6 5
Christian McCaffrey 6 106.7 640 331 5 4
Kyren Williams 5.6 124.3 497 330 3 2
James Cook III 5.6 80.3 482 253 3 1
David Montgomery 5.6 78.3 470 275 2 4
Rhamondre Stevenson 5.3 78 312 230 1 2

Mitchell also led all backs in yards per attempt (8.4) and rushes of 20+ yards (seven) during that sequence, and averaged 6.3 yards per attempt during his tenure with the Ravens.

Hampton should operate as the Chargers’ lead back. Vidal will remain involved in the Chargers’ rotation and could share touches with Mitchell during any absence by Hampton.

Mitchell has missed multiple practices due to what was characterized by McDaniel as a ‘setback’, and his status should be monitored.

However, the prospects of Mitchell’s game-breaking ability being unleashed in McDaniel’s attack should motivate you to seize him this week.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 60% Rostered 

Concerns surrounding prospective injuries have been compounded by Josh Jacobs’ placement on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which has intensified the uncertainty regarding Jacobs’ availability during the regular season.

An unrelenting series of health issues (calf/hamstring/groin/ankle) has limited Lloyd to just 10 snaps and seven touches during his first two seasons at the NFL level.

However, the unfavorable trajectory of Lloyd’s career is now improving. Lloyd remained healthy throughout the preseason, and is currently primed to enter Week 1 as the starter if Jacobs can't play.

Lloyd’s speed, acceleration, and potential as a receiver contributed to his selection in Round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft (88th overall).

Lloyd accumulated 1,621 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 291 attempts during his three collegiate seasons. He also led all draft-eligible backs in forced missed tackle rate (0.41) during 2023, according to PFF.

Lloyd now retains a clear path toward a significant workload during any matchups in which Jacobs is unavailable. Lloyd was only rostered in 22% of all leagues on August 28, and his availability will continue to decline as he remains entrenched among the top options on the Week 1 waiver wire.

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 45% Rostered  

Several developments have transformed the landscape of Arizona’s backfield since Allgeier signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract with the Cardinals.

Allgeier was initially primed to seize his most extensive workload since 2022, but that scenario evaporated when the Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

However, Love sustained a high ankle sprain during Arizona’s second preseason matchup. This has positioned Allgeier to secure an expanded workload if Love remains impacted by the injury.

The congestion in Arizona's backfield was also reduced when Trey Benson was released on August 24. That has created a restructured depth chart that will also contain Bam Knight and James Conner.

The 31-year-old Conner missed Arizona’s final 14 games last season and is still recovering from the foot/ankle injury that he sustained last September.

Allgeier should remain entrenched as the direct backup to Love. Allgeier should also accrue carries near the goal line regardless of Love’s availability.

Red Zone Att Inside 20 Inside 10 Inside 5
2022 39 17 10
2023 36 10 6
2024 25 13 6
2025 32 19 10

Allgeier averaged 33 attempts inside the red zone during his four seasons with Atlanta, while averaging 14.8 carries inside the 10 during that span.

These factors should incentivize you to target Allgeier, who could function as a flex option when he shares touches with Love. Allgeier will also flourish with an extensive role during any game in which Love is unavailable.

 

Secondary Options - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs

These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters

Secondary Options Team Rostered
Tyjae Spears Tennessee Titans 37%
Woody Marks Houston Texans 45%
Dylan Sampson Cleveland Browns 15%
Demond Claiborne Minnesota Vikings 2%
Najee Harris New York Giants 7%

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 37% Rostered 

Spears remains available in over 60% of all leagues, as a byproduct of his placement within a crowded backfield that includes Tony Pollard and newcomer Nicholas Singleton.

Spears possesses explosiveness and versatility, which should compel offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to keep him involved in the Titans’ reconstructed attack.

A high ankle sprain kept Spears on injured reserve until Week 5 last season, but he rose to eighth among all backs in receptions (45/3.8 per game) during his next 12 games. He also finished eighth in both targets (50/4.2) and yards after catch (328).

Weeks 5-18 Rec Rec/Gm Targets Targ/Gm Yards YAC
Christian McCaffrey 71 5.5 86 6.6 619 491
Bijan Robinson 61 4.7 80 6.2 550 613
Kenny Gainwell 60 4.6 69 5.3 421 459
Chase Brown 58 4.5 74 5.7 363 369
Jahmyr Gibbs 57 4.4 73 5.6 537 534
De'Von Achane 48 4 60 5 345 371
Ashton Jeanty 48 3.7 65 5 326 424
Tyjae Spears 45 3.8 50 4.2 264 328
RJ Harvey 38 2.9 47 3.6 287 295
Rico Dowdle 34 2.8 44 3.7 277 323

Spears should lead Tennessee’s backfield in all major receiving categories, while Pollard will operate as the Titans’ lead rusher. Spears will also accrue a weekly allotment of carries and retain big-play potential when he is operating in the open field.

Spears’ prospects of operating as an RB3/flex are largely dependent on whether Daboll entrusts him with a favorable number of opportunities as a rusher to supplement his production as a pass-catcher.

Spears would also secure an expanded workload if Pollard is impacted by injury during the season. Singleton could also accrue touches if that scenario develops, but that should not discourage you from adding Spears if you are managing rosters in PPR leagues.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 45% Rostered  

Marks led Houston’s backfield in a collection of rushing and receiving categories during 2025. His numbers this season could also exceed the tempered expectations that developed after former Lion David Montgomery was traded to the Texans.

Montgomery should operate as the lead rusher, while collecting carries in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Marks will function as the primary receiving weapon in Houston’s backfield, and should also secure a weekly percentage of rushing attempts.

Marks led the Texans in attempts (196/12.3 per game), rushing yards (703/43.9 per game), and yards after contact (422) from Weeks 1-18, while also securing ongoing usage and production as a receiving weapon.

Woody Marks takes the pass 50 yards!

Marks paced Houston’s backfield in routes run (240), targets (36/2.4 per game), and receiving yards (208/13.0 per game). He also finished 13th in yards after catch per reception (9.3) among backs with 35+ targets

Marks appears primed to attain a consistent role in the Texans’ restructured rotation, and his path toward securing standalone value is promising. He will also vault into an extensive workload if Montgomery is impacted by injury.

That delivers your incentive for adding Marks, who remains available in 55% of all leagues.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns - 15% Rostered

Sampson enters his second season without legitimate competition for his impending role as the direct backup to Quinshon Judkins, following the offseason exodus of Jerome Ford. Sampson should also function as the Browns’ primary pass-catcher from the backfield.

Judkins will operate as the Browns’ unquestioned lead rusher. However, the deficiencies within Cleveland’s roster create the likelihood that the Browns will contend with unfavorable game scripts on a repeated basis during the season.

That scenario should compel Todd Monken to shift his strategic approach toward additional reliance on Cleveland’s aerial attack. Sampson's prospects of collecting opportunities as a receiving weapon will rise when that situation occurs.

Sampson paced all backs with 40+ targets in both yards per route run (1.91) and targets per route run (28.2%) during 2025. He also finished 23rd overall at his position in receptions (33/2.2 per game).

Weeks 1-18 YPRR TPRR% Targets Rec Yards
Dylan Sampson 1.91 28.2 40 33 271
Christian McCaffrey 1.8 25.1 129 102 924
Bijan Robinson 1.78 22.4 103 79 820
Jahmyr Gibbs 1.72 26.3 94 77 616
Jaylen Warren 1.56 21.1 45 40 333
Cam Skattebo 1.54 23.9 32 24 207
Brashard Smith 1.52 31 35 25 172
Bucky Irving 1.47 18.6 35 30 277

Judkins’ involvement as a receiver was restricted during 2025 (2.6 targets/12.2 yards per game), and it is unclear whether Monken will deploy Judkins in that capacity with greater frequency.

Sampson would also secure an expanded role if Judkins is sidelined. Those factors have vaulted Sampson among the most intriguing targets on this week’s waiver wire.

Demond Claiborne, Minnesota Vikings - 2% Rostered

A group of backs from this year’s rookie class have emerged as enticing options that can be added in deeper leagues. Claiborne has retained his place among these first-year backs, despite his status as a sixth-round selection during April’s NFL Draft (198th overall).

Claiborne has been placed in a favorable environment due to the big-play potential that he can infuse into Minnesota‘s backfield. Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. will share the majority of touches entering Week 1. However, that may not prevent the explosive Claiborne from securing an expanding workload as the season advances.

Claiborne was a four-star recruit who accumulated 558 attempts/2,599 rushing yards/26 rushing touchdowns during his four seasons at Wake Forest. Those results were fueled largely by Claiborne‘s numbers during the final two years of his tenure, when he carried 407 times, assembled 1,956 yards, and generated 21 touchdowns.

He also accumulated 82 missed tackles forced and 48 explosive runs during that sequence, according to PFF. Claiborne’s speed, elusiveness, and lateral agility sustain his prospects of erupting for sizable yardage if he earns touches in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

Claiborne could also become a valuable resource if either Mason or Jones is forced to the sideline.

Najee Harris, New York Giants - 7% Rostered  

Tyrone Tracy Jr. seemed primed to operate as the Giants’ RB2 behind Cam Skattebo. However, the combination of his critical missed block and fumble during New York’s first two preseason matchups could alter the composition of the Giants’ depth chart.

Harris secured a contract with New York on August 18, and his effectiveness as a physical inside runner could propel him to a sizable role in the Giants’ offense. That would also preserve Harris’s proximity to a significant workload if Skattebo's relentless running style leads to health issues.

2021-2024 Attempts Att/Gm Yards Yards/Gm
Derrick Henry 1173 20.2 5563 95.9
Najee Harris 1097 16.1 4312 63.4
Josh Jacobs 1091 17.6 4659 75.1
Saquon Barkley 1049 17.8 4872 82.6
Joe Mixon 1004 16.5 4069 66.7
Jonathan Taylor 996 19.2 4844 93.2
Alvin Kamara 871 15.8 3439 62.5

Harris finished second among all backs in carries (1,097/16.1 per game) and fifth in rushing yards (4,312/63.4 per game) from 2021-2024.

Multiple injuries derailed his 2025 season after he signed a one-year contract with the Chargers. He sustained a superficial eye injury during a fireworks incident on July 4. Harris eventually resurfaced but only registered 43 snaps before suffering a torn Achilles on September 21.

It is unclear how touches will be distributed among Harris, Tracy, and Devin Singletary. However, Harris performed effectively while accumulating 59 total yards with his 12 touches during New York’s preseason finale.

Harris’ capabilities as a downhill runner could keep him highly involved in the Giants’ backfield rotation. That provides the rationale for adding him if you are assembling rosters in deeper leagues.

 

High Upside Handcuffs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Running Backs

These Backups Could Emerge As League Winners 

High Upside Handcuffs Team Rostered
Kaelon Black San Francisco 49ers 16%
Tank Bigsby Philadelphia Eagles 34%
Brian Robinson Atlanta Falcons 24%
Seth McGowan Indianapolis Colts 1%
Braelon Allen New York Jets 16%
Malik Davis Dallas Cowboys 3%
 Isiah Pacheco  Detroit Lions 25%
Ray Davis  Buffalo Bills 14%

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers -16% Rostered  

It appeared that Black would compete with second-year back Jordan James for the role of RB2 in San Francisco’s offense, after Black was selected in Round 3 (90th overall) during April’s NFL Draft.

However, James sustained a fractured rib in July. That opened a cavernous path for Black to rise directly below Christian McCaffrey on the 49ers’ depth chart.

James is now healthy, but that should not impede Black from elevating into an extensive workload in Kyle Shanahan’s attack if McCaffrey is unable to operate as the 49ers’ workhorse back.

The 30-year-old McCaffrey is primed to expand his current career totals in attempts (1,658), receptions (626), and yards from scrimmage (12,979). However, McCaffrey’s massive touch totals also increase his potential to encounter impactful health issues.

Black is a physical runner who accumulated 443 attempts (8.7 per game), 2,261 yards (44.3 per game), and 16 touchdowns while performing under Curt Cignetti throughout his collegiate career.

Black should operate effectively if he vaults into a temporary role as San Francisco’s lead rusher. That makes him the preferred handcuff for anyone who has invested in McCaffrey. That also justifies adding Black while he remains available in over 80% of all leagues.

Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 34% Rostered

Bigsby’s touches will be restricted in his role as Philadelphia's backup rusher, due to Saquon Barkley's extensive workload as the Eagles' primary back.

However, Bigsby’s placement on Philadelphia's depth chart also stations him at the threshold of a mammoth role if Barkley is forced to the sideline. This keeps Bigsby embedded among the premier handcuff options, as he can flourish when he secures a substantial workload.

Bigsby has demonstrated his ability to be a productive asset in your lineup whenever the 29-year-old Barkley is unavailable.

Bigsby reached a 27% snap share during three different games last season and erupted for 236 rushing yards (78.7 per game) in those contests.

He also finished seventh overall with a season-high 104 rushing yards, and rose to fourth in yards after contact (77) after Barkley suffered a groin injury in Week 8. Bigsby also finished 10th in rushing yards (75) and fifth in yards after contact (58) when Barkley was rested in Week 18.

Bigsby can also provide RB1 production if he emerges as the Eagles’ lead back during any matchup throughout the season.

Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 24% Rostered  

Robinson became a top-tier handcuff option after he was jettisoned from Washington to San Francisco in August, 2025. Robinson’s status as a valuable insurance policy remains intact due to the one-year, $2.5 million contract that he signed with Atlanta in March, which has solidified his role as the direct backup to Bijan Robinson.

Brian Robinson Jr.'s placement on the Falcons' depth chart ensures that he will garner a sizable role if Bijan Robinson is forced to the sideline.

Brian Robinson failed to assemble impressive numbers due to a restricted workload last season, as Christian McCaffrey led all backs in snaps (927/82.9%) and touches (413).

Robinson also registered career-lows in snap share (17%), attempts (92/5.4 per game), rushing yards (400/23.5 per game), receiving yards (25/0.5 per game), and red zone touches (17).

However, Robinson could also seize a higher percentage of opportunities within an attack that will be spearheaded by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Securing standalone value will be an arduous task due to the ongoing presence of Bijan Robinson, who excelled with a massive workload last season (366 touches) while leading the league in yards from scrimmage (2,298).

However, Brian Robinson’s contingent value supports your rationale for pursuing him from this week’s waiver wire.

Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 1% Rostered

McGowan was the 12th member of this year’s running back class to be selected during the NFL Draft when Indianapolis secured him in Round 7 (237th overall).

McGowan now appears positioned to emerge as the RB2 behind Jonathan Taylor, with only D.J. Giddens below him on the Colts’ depth chart. This would place McGowan at the periphery of a significant workload if Taylor is forced to the sideline. 

McGowan is a former four-star recruit. He is also a decisive downhill runner who operates with power and athleticism. He accumulated 370 rushing yards and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt as a freshman at Oklahoma.

Season Team Yards YPG Attempts APG TDs
2020 Oklahoma 370 46.3 58 7.3 3
2024 New Mexico State 823 68.6 152 12.7 3
2025 Kentucky 725 65.9 165 15 12
Career Career 1918 61.9 375 12.1 18

McGowan later advanced through multiple stops at Butler Community College and New Mexico State before concluding his collegiate career at Kentucky.

He led the Wildcats in attempts (165/15.0 per game), rushing yards (725/65.9 per game), and rushing touchdowns (12) during 2025. McGowan also led all backs in both the vertical jump (42.50”) and the broad jump (10’11”) during the 2026 NFL Combine, and finished sixth in the 40-yard dash (4.49).

Anyone who invested a first-round selection on Taylor can benefit from securing McGowan. He is capable of delivering RB2 production if he operates as a short-term RB1 for Indianapolis.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 16% Rostered 

All uncertainty surrounding Breece Hall’s immediate future with the Jets was eviscerated when he signed a three-year contract extension in May.

However, the groin injury that Hall sustained on August 17 served as a reminder that there is enormous rationale for securing a handcuff if Hall is contained on your roster.

Allen also remains the back that should be pursued as an insurance policy for Hall, despite offseason conjecture that emerged regarding Isaiah Davis.

The 6’1”, 245-pound Allen turned 22 in January and possesses a blend of size, vision, and power as a rusher. He could also secure opportunities in short-yardage and goal-line situations even when Hall is operating as the Jets’ RB1.

Allen also captured a higher snap share than Davis (29%/15%) last season before Allen sustained his season-ending MCL sprain in Week 4. Allen was also leading the backfield with four attempts inside the red zone while Hall had only registered two carries.

Davis has been contending with a knee injury, which sidelined him throughout a significant portion of training camp.

Allen should secure a sizable workload if Hall is sidelined regardless of Davis’ status, which has elevated Allen as a viable handcuff option.

Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys - 3% Rostered

Jaydon Blue’s prospects of earning an ongoing role as the RB2 for Dallas appeared favorable due to the combination of his speed, explosiveness, and positive reports from Brian Schottenheimer.

However, Davis has seized the opportunity to operate as the direct backup to Javonte Williams following his performances during training camp and the preseason.

Davis’s rise within the Cowboys’ depth chart became solidified when Dallas waived Blue and Phil Mafah. This has positioned Davis to operate with an extensive workload if Williams is sidelined for any reason.

Davis was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, but had only accumulated 79 snaps prior to 2025.  However, he operated with a 28.2% snap share from Weeks 11-17 last season, while averaging 7.0 attempts/34.9 rushing yards per game.

Davis also assembled 68 rushing yards and secured an eight-yard touchdown reception during the Cowboys’ first two preseason matchups.

The composition of the Dallas backfield could be altered once again if the Cowboys add another veteran to their depth chart. However, Davis is currently the back to target if you are pursuing a handcuff for Williams.

Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions - 24% Rostered 

This recommendation arrives with the caveat that you should monitor Pacheco’s status as Detroit’s Week 1 matchup with New Orleans approaches.

It appears that Pacheco will be available for the Lions’ season opener, which sustains his placement directly below Jahmyr Gibbs on Detroit’s depth chart. Pacheco will not have standalone value, but he still has the potential to seize a sizable workload if Gibbs is unable to function in his usual workhorse role.

Having Pacheco secured on your roster can provide you with a short-term starting option if that scenario develops, particularly if he can perform with the effectiveness that he displayed during 2022 and 2023. Pacheco accumulated 2,139 yards from scrimmage during that span, including 1,765 yards as a rusher (56.9 per game).

Pacheco’s most prolific season occurred in 2023, when he finished 17th among backs in yards from scrimmage (1,179/84.2 per game) and 14th in points per game (15.3).

Pacheco missed 10 games in 2024 (fractured fibula/rib strain) and four matchups last season (MCL sprain), while averaging 10.1 attempts/38.6 rushing yards/2.0 targets/9.0 receiving yards per game during that sequence.

However, adding Pacheco provides a safeguard against the massive roster crisis that would otherwise ensue if Gibbs is forced to the sideline.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 14% Rostered  

The concept of adding Davis may be uninspiring in comparison to several other handcuffs who are included in this week’s column. However, the third-year back would capture a significant workload as Buffalo’s temporary lead rusher if James Cook III is forced to the sideline.

Davis and Ty Johnson would both accumulate touches during any absence by Cook, but Davis would operate as the Bills’ lead rusher. Johnson has averaged 3.1 attempts/13.9 rushing yards per game since his 2019 rookie season and is primarily deployed as a receiving weapon.

Cook played in all 17 of Buffalo’s regular-season matchups last season, but was limited to two snaps in Week 18.  Davis registered a season-best 64% snap share during that contest. He also established career highs in rushing yards (151), attempts (21), and yards after contact (91), while leading all backs in efficiency (2.73), according to Next Gen Stats.

Davis also averaged 15.3 attempts and 74.7 rushing yards per game in the three games that he exceeded a 32% snap share during his 2024 rookie season.

Davis can deliver high-end RB2 output if he ascends into a lead back role. That makes Davis a viable handcuff for anyone who has invested in Cook.

 

Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks - 55% Rostered

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs - 10% Rostered

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 3% Rostered

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 1% Rostered

These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears -81% Rostered

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 81% Rostered

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 79% Rostered

 

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Chris Rodriguez Jr., Mike Washington Jr., Tank Bigsby, Jonah Coleman, Keaton Mitchell, Marshwan Lloyd. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Pat Bryant. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Chris Rodriguez Jr., Mike Washington Jr., Tank Bigsby, Jonah Coleman, Keaton Mitchell, Marshawn Lloyd:

Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malik Davis
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
George Holani
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Adam Randall
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
George Holani
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Adam Randall
Tank Bigsby
vs
KC Concepcion
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jalen Coker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tank Bigsby
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Bigsby
vs
Woody Marks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tank Bigsby
vs
Matthew Golden
Tank Bigsby
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brian Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Braelon Allen
Tank Bigsby
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tank Bigsby
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keenan Allen
Tank Bigsby
vs
Najee Harris
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ray Davis
Tank Bigsby
vs
Malik Davis
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Samaje Perine
Tank Bigsby
vs
Seth McGowan
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Brooks
Tank Bigsby
vs
George Holani
Tank Bigsby
vs
Adam Randall
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonah Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Najee Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Brooks
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Holani
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adam Randall
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keaton Mitchell
vs
KC Concepcion
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Matthew Golden
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keaton Mitchell
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Woody Marks
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Braelon Allen
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Najee Harris
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Ray Davis
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Malik Davis
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Seth McGowan
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chris Brooks
Keaton Mitchell
vs
George Holani
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Adam Randall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
KC Concepcion
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Bigsby
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Juwan Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Romeo Doubs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonah Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Khalil Shakir
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashid Shaheed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Braelon Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Sampson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chig Okonkwo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terrance Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Tucker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Najee Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ray Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Malik Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Emmett Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaleb Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Seth McGowan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Holani
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Adam Randall

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