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7 Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers and Busts: Draft Targets, Avoids (2026)

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D'Andre Swift - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

John's running back sleepers and busts for 2026 fantasy football. His top draft targets/values and fades/busts at RB, including David Montgomery, Kyle Monangai, and more.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers to Target
Fantasy Football Running Back Busts to Avoid
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The running back position is, unfortunately, one that tends to get quickly depleted in redraft leagues, whether in standard, half-PPR, or full-PPR. A starting running back with a large role in his offense is an extremely valuable fantasy asset to have.

In recent years, there haven't been many waiver wire league-winning RB pickups to make. Their roles tend to be a bit more defined and well-understood before the season starts, while that's often not the case for wide receivers.

In addition, their volume is often more closely tied to draft capital than it is for wide receivers and tight ends, and that role tends to stay steady regardless of quarterback injuries. So who are some good sleepers to target and some busts to avoid at the RB position for fantasy football in 2026? Let's dive in.

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Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers to Target

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

ADP 46, RB22

The Bears have alluded to Swift getting a bigger role in 2026 than he had last year. He'll be in his second year in elite offensive-minded head coach Ben Johnson's offense, and there are rumors swirling that he'll be asked to catch more passes this season.

A target is easily the most valuable type of touch for a running back in the NFL. Making a catch is a lot easier than running for 10 yards, and any yardage on top of that is just icing on the cake. Bears backup RB Kyle Monangai (knee) is dealing with a knee injury and isn't a good pass-catcher.

Another year in Johnson's system should help him play even better. The Bears have an elite offensive line thanks to the efforts of new head coach Johnson, and the run-blocking is among the best in the NFL.

Swift is the better athlete of the two backs and gives the offense an explosive element out of the backfield. Explosive plays are also a much more important facet of fantasy production in recent seasons. The changes in defensive effectiveness and the shorter drives are a part of this.

The new kickoff rules are allowing offenses to start their drives with less yardage to go, which enables them to go on very short drives before their kickers can kick long field goals and award them points. An explosive play or two per game can change things and lead to more touchdowns.

Swift is a speedster that's ideally suited for playing on a team with a great offensive line. His contact balance isn't high-level, but it doesn't need to be when the defensive linemen are getting moved out of the way effectively.

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

ADP 49, RB 23

Montgomery feels eerily similar to former Texans RB Joe Mixon (foot). Mixon was in a not-so-great offense in 2024 with Houston, but still finished with 17.1 PPR points per game, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns and catching 36 passes for 309 yards and another score.

Mixon was fed a very high number of touches, which helped account for his lack of efficiency. Montgomery is still a solid running back, and he's likely to get the vast majority of the rushing work. He's a much more talented rusher than his backup, RB Woody Marks.

Nearly 20 touches per game, even in an offense that isn't great, is enough to make an RB an every-week starter. The best RBs in fantasy football are highly coveted because they typically win their managers' leagues. Even the ones that don't have elite RB1 upside can be crucial because there's such a drop-off in production toward the lower end.

Montgomery should have multiple touchdowns in some spike weeks, as he'll likely be the goal-line back. The Texans have a solid amount of talent at wide receiver, even if quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to struggle.

Additionally, they have one of the best defenses in the NFL, which is huge for their run game. Running the ball on offense should allow them to control the clock as well, and turnovers typically give an offense far more flexibility in how it wants to operate.

A bigger role as a pass-catcher could be in line, too. Montgomery is an adequate blocker, and staying on the field in obvious passing situations is very important. He's quite effective at making defenders miss in tight spaces.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

ADP 60, RB 26

Price is a tough player to gauge. But with RB Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, we may see the rookie handle the bulk of the carries early in the season. It doesn't make much sense to draft a running back in the first round if you don't have a big role for him early on.

Charbonnet isn't an elite athlete, but he is a solid player who did a better job hitting the right holes and avoiding losses bouncing runs outside. That's an issue we saw RB Kenneth Walker III have, which is probably why he's no longer on the team.

There's obviously concern that later in the season, we'll see Charbonnet start to take away goal-line touches and some short-yardage work. But jumping out to an early-season lead in your league's standings gives you the flexibility to do what you need later in the season, and Price should shine early for fantasy football.

Without former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Seattle's offense might not be quite as good as it was last season, but the rookie is a solid pick to make as a sure-fire starting running back in the middle rounds.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

ADP 100, RB 36

We saw Corum's role increase last season, and RB Kyren Williams' vice grip on the starting role slipped a bit. It's possible the Rams see them as mostly interchangeable, though Corum was still more heavily utilized when the game wasn't on the line. Still... that matters for fantasy football.

We probably won't see Williams have games with 30 or more touches, as he did in previous seasons. It's nice that his efficiency went up, but Corum was more efficient and had six rushing touchdowns as opposed to zero the year before.

Los Angeles still has a great offense, and Corum is a fine pick to make late in drafts. He has enormous upside if Williams gets hurt as well. A further increase in his role to build on last year seems plausible considering the rhetoric that's come out of the Rams organization.

 

Fantasy Football Running Back Busts to Avoid

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ADP 45, RB20

It's tough for me to draft a lot of Irving this season. My analysis indicates that his first year in the NFL was somewhat of a "one-hit-wonder" -- even though he looked solid on film, the elite run-blocking schemes were the major driver of his production.

It's easy to come under fire for saying such things, but it's impossible for me to review his film from 2024 and not gawk at the elite level of run-blocking from offensive linemen to tight ends to receivers the Buccaneers' run game benefited from.

Current Jaguars head coach and former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen transformed the blocking of both offensive lines in a very positive way. The Jaguars offensive line went from one of the worst to a solid unit in 2025.

Irving has nice upside as a receiver and is shifty in open space, but simply does not have the size to be a punishing runner up the middle. Maybe nobody on that roster does, but the problem is that his backup, Kenny Gainwell, was an excellent pass-catching back last season.

Irving isn't cut out for pass protection, so obvious third-down passing situations might be taken from him in favor of Gainwell. That should hurt his upside. Irving's rushing efficiency was horrible last season, too -- he averaged just 3.4 yards per rush last season. That's not sustainable in a large role.

The Buccaneers had injuries along the offensive line, but without Coen, the blocking schemes suffered, and Irving ran into walls at the line of scrimmage often. It may be hard for Tampa Bay to replicate that success moving forward.

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

ADP 101, RB37

Monangai had a few big games when the starter Swift was injured last season. But now, the second-year pro is recovering from a knee injury and was less efficient and less effective than Swift both as a pass-catcher and as a runner.

We may see the gap between the two widen. Monangai was certainly a surprise, but he was a Round 7 draft pick at a position that isn't valued very highly by NFL teams. Swift is the better athlete by a long shot, too. Monangai is bigger, which helps at the goal line, but he could regress.

It's hard to imagine a late-round pick carving out a larger role over time. Typically, their careers are quite short-lived. Even if Monangai looks solid on film, good coaches tend to know where to give the proper credit, and the offensive lines and run schemes helped him be relevant in fantasy and real football.

Monangai isn't much of a pass-catching back. The upside case relies on a ton of volume for both backs and an offense that puts up a huge amount of points. Even then, the risk of poor games is very high for someone being drafted inside the top 40 running backs.

He's essentially a more expensive handcuff.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans 

ADP 42, RB 132

The signing of Montgomery indicates clearly that Houston doesn't want Marks to be the team's workhorse RB. His role is quite unclear now. While many assume he'll catch a lot of passes, that's hardly a given. Montgomery is quite solid with the ball in his hands in space, though he doesn't have extensive usage in that role.

Marks struggled to break tackles both in college and his rookie season. The Texans offense isn't great, and change-of-pace backs in bad offenses tend to be non-factors in fantasy football.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans didn't have much meaningful advice to provide on Marks' role in Year 2. He will be competing with much tougher competition, though, as RB Nick Chubb was clearly not his old self last year, and that was likely a big part of his recent retirement.

The lack of tackle-breaking ability on a bad offense could end up being a death sentence for Marks' chances at having a consistent role. You don't want benchwarmers in fantasy football when you could be using roster spots on high-upside players or those who have untapped potential.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for D'Andre Swift, David Montgomery, Blake Corum, Jadarian Price, Bucky Irving, Woody Marks:

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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
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Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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DK Metcalf
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jordan Addison
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Kyren Williams
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Blake Corum
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Malik Nabers
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Bucky Irving
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
CFB

Quincy Porter to Miss Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Questionable for Opening Game
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has Massive Upside In Oklahoma State Debut
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Set For TE1 Season
CFB

Malachi Toney Primed for Fast Start Against Stanford
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Poised for Huge Showing in Opener
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ethan Davis Available in Week 1 Against Furman
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
CFB

Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
CFB

Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
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Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

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Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

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Jacob Bridgeman

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Tommy Fleetwood

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Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
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Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
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