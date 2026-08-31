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Fantasy Football League-Winners: 6 Must-Have Quarterbacks to Draft (RotoBaller Staff Roundtable)

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Dak Prescott - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller staff's league-winners for the 2026 fantasy football season at the quarterback position. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, and more.

While many savvy managers may consider fading the quarterback position and playing the waiver wire, finding a league-winner at this position can give your team a massive edge over the competition.

In this piece, we will spotlight some of the top "league-winners" at the quarterback position who you can find within these parts of the draft from members of our RotoBaller fantasy football staff, including Dan Palyo, Andy Smith, Nick Mariano, Corbin Young, and Nathan Harvey.

Who will be this season's league winners? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

So you want a quarterback who is a running threat, but you'd rather not count on Malik Willis on what could be one of the worst offenses in the NFL? Kyler is your guy! While he didn't win much in Arizona, he still has up stats. His per-17-game career averages include 4,000 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, a 67% completion rate, 624 yards rushing, and six rushing touchdowns.

Not a lot of quarterbacks can make these types of plays with their legs.

If Kevin O'Connell got a QB11 finish from Sam Darnold in 2024 and a QB7 finish from Kirk Cousins in 2023, who's to say he can't do it with Murray, too? He's certainly got weapons at his disposal with Justin Jefferson, Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, as well as what should be a solid run game with Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones.

There's really no disputing Murray's talent, even if we do have reason to question his focus and mental approach to the game the last few years. If he's bought into a fresh start with a new coach and a more talented roster, I think he could easily finish inside the top 10 this year.

- Dan Palyo

 

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

In 2025, Prescott was the catalyst for one of the game's top offensive units, finishing the campaign as the overall QB5 in standard scoring. He tossed 30 passing scores for the second time in three seasons and totaled 4,552 yards, the second-highest mark of his career.

There are two major reasons why Prescott enjoyed a monster season. The first was the addition of George Pickens. While CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson already raised his passing ceiling, Pickens took his level of play to another level. In his first campaign in Dallas, Pickens enjoyed a breakout season of his own, scoring nine touchdowns with 1,429 yards.

The other major reason for Prescott's level of play was his game script. While the Cowboys averaged 27.7 PPG (seventh-most in the sport), their defense sat at the bottom. Last fall, Dallas allowed a league-worst 30.1 PPG.

While the team has begun to take strides in improving its defense, especially by adding two first-rounders in the draft in Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, expecting a drastic turnaround in one season is unlikely.

Additionally, Lamb, the team's No. 1 option, appeared in only 14 games in 2025 and logged only seven snaps in one game, which could allow Prescott to reach an even higher ceiling if he stays healthy. Going off the board as the QB9 in Yahoo drafts, Prescott has a clear path to another top-5 season.

- Andy Smith

 

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love averaged just 16.1 fantasy points per game last season, good for a QB21 finish. He threw for only eight fewer yards than he did in 2024, but cut his interceptions down from 11 to just six. He missed two games last season and in 2024 with injuries, but has been pretty durable since taking over as the starter in Green Bay in 2023.

I think the 4,000+ passing yards and 32 touchdowns that we saw from Love in 2023 are well within reach this year, but with even greater efficiency. Love was the second-most efficient passer in the league last season (behind Drake Maye) in terms of EPA per dropback. He did a great job protecting the football, too, with only a 4.3% sack rate and 1.4% interception rate.

But it's time to take the training wheels off this offense in Green Bay. They've been a run-first, ball-control offense under Matt LaFleur, especially the last two seasons when the Packers ranked 30th and 27th in pass attempts.

Love has proven that he can put up big games when he's asked to do more. He had three 300+ yard passing games last season and tossed 10 touchdowns across those three games. He has legit downfield threats in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden who can take the top of the defense, and gets Tucker Kraft back at the tight end position to bolster his receiving corps.

As much as the Packers want to run the football, I think they're likely to find themselves in the position to have to throw the ball more this year. That's a good thing, especially if you want to invest in a big year from Love.

- Dan Palyo

 

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

There seems to be plenty of value at the quarterback position throughout the draft. Herbert ranked sixth in expected fantasy points per game (20) and 11th in rushing expected fantasy points (3.2) among quarterbacks.

The only quarterbacks with 3.0 or more rushing expected points and 15 passing expected points were Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Murray, and Trevor Lawrence. That shows that these quarterbacks have rushing upside.

Furthermore, Herbert ranked 12th in completion rate over expected (CPOE), 27th in adjusted yards per attempt, and third in scramble rush attempts. With the Chargers having offensive line injuries, Herbert's pressure-to-sack rate was brutal at 20.2% (No. 42), though sacks have been an issue, given his 2024 rate of 25.3%.

The Chargers passed at the 10th-highest rate in neutral game scripts, with the Dolphins at 17th. Both teams used slow paces during neutral scripts, with the Chargers ranking 25th in seconds per snap and the Dolphins at No. 32, though Los Angeles ran significantly more plays (671) than Miami (480) in these situations. That indicates the Chargers have been and will continue to be a better offense with more volume.

We've seen Herbert produce as a passer with the most rushing yards of his career last season. There's a good chance Herbert has a spike season, with a top-3 QB within the range of outcomes on a Chargers team projected for the 12th-most implied points per game.

- Corbin Young

 

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

After a productive rookie season in 2025, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart enters his sophomore year with high expectations. After taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 4, Dart completed 216 of 339 passes for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.

While his passing production was average last season, there are clear reasons it should improve this season.

Star wide receiver Malik Nabers played only one half with Dart last season before tearing his ACL. With reports indicating a positive outlook for Week 1, having an alpha receiver out wide is huge for Dart’s value.

He also has the additions of Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, rookie Malachi Fields, and tight end Isaiah Likely, who has been great at camp. This group is a night-and-day difference from the weapons he was throwing to in 2025.

Still, even if the passing doesn’t improve, Dart offers so much upside on the ground that should keep him in starting lineups in fantasy this season. Dart had 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games as the starter, and was a major reason he averaged over 20 fantasy points per game.

Head coach John Harbaugh has said he wants to utilize Dart’s rushing similar to how he did in Baltimore with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. The conversation about Dart is that he’s too dangerous with his body and will get hurt, but at the end of the day, fantasy points are fantasy points.

If his passing improves with upgraded weapons and he keeps the same rushing ceiling as his rookie season, Dart will outplay his ADP by a mile in 2026.

- Nathan Harvey

 

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough was the QB8 in traditional formats between Weeks 13-17 last year, making him a fantasy playoff hero to streamers. He now had a full offseason to prepare as the starter for Kellen Moore’s creative game plan, and the team made some fun offensive additions in Travis Etienne Jr. and Jordyn Tyson

Like Goff, the enthusiasm waned a bit after Dillon Radunz suffered a torn ACL in an early-August practice, and then we took on more water with Tyson’s hamstring woes, pushing his debut into October. Now Alvin Kamara will miss a month with an MCL injury as well.

Shough and Chris Olave/Juwan Johnson can keep the offense moving until health returns, but the early-year wet blankets are heavy. That said, he seems to be navigating things just fine with a sneaky riser at WR making waves:

- Nick Mariano

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Justin Herbert. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Justin Herbert:

Kyler Murray
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Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
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Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
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Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
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Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
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Malik Willis
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Jaxson Dart
Kyler Murray
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Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
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Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
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Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
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Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
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Brock Purdy
Kyler Murray
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Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
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C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
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Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
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Trevor Lawrence
Kyler Murray
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Caleb Williams
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Justin Herbert
Kyler Murray
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Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
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Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
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Cam Ward
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Jayden Daniels
Kyler Murray
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Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
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Jalen Hurts
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Lamar Jackson
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Josh Allen
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Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
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Jacoby Brissett
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Makai Lemon
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Romeo Doubs
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Dalton Kincaid
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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George Kittle
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Kyle Monangai
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Alec Pierce
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Rachaad White
Kyler Murray
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KC Concepcion
Kyler Murray
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Kyler Murray
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kyler Murray
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kyler Murray
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Travis Kelce
Kyler Murray
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Jakobi Meyers
Kyler Murray
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Josh Jacobs
Kyler Murray
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyler Murray
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Jalen Coker
Kyler Murray
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Kenneth Gainwell
Kyler Murray
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Dallas Goedert
Kyler Murray
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Xavier Worthy
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Mark Andrews
Kyler Murray
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Khalil Shakir
Kyler Murray
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Matthew Golden
Kyler Murray
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Juwan Johnson
Kyler Murray
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Stefon Diggs
Kyler Murray
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Rashid Shaheed
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyler Murray
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Tyjae Spears
Kyler Murray
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RJ Harvey
Kyler Murray
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyler Murray
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyler Murray
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Michael Wilson
Kyler Murray
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Keaton Mitchell
Kyler Murray
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Isaiah Likely
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Jordan Mason
Kyler Murray
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyler Murray
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jake Ferguson
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Carnell Tate
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Jalen McMillan
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Courtland Sutton
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Kyler Murray
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Josh Downs
Kyler Murray
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Brandon Aubrey
Kyler Murray
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Quentin Johnston
Kyler Murray
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Woody Marks
Kyler Murray
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Blake Corum
Kyler Murray
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Jordyn Tyson
Kyler Murray
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Jordan Addison
Kyler Murray
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Brenton Strange
Kyler Murray
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Jonathon Brooks
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Denzel Boston
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DK Metcalf
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Mike Washington Jr.
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J.K. Dobbins
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Tony Pollard
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Tre Tucker
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MarShawn Lloyd
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De'Von Achane
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Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
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Tua Tagovailoa
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Michael Penix Jr.
Kyler Murray
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Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
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Deshaun Watson
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Shedeur Sanders
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J.J. McCarthy
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Kyler Murray
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Ty Simpson
Dak Prescott
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Trevor Lawrence
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Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
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Justin Herbert
Dak Prescott
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Dak Prescott
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Joe Burrow
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Brock Purdy
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Matthew Stafford
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
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Jaxson Dart
Dak Prescott
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Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
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Baker Mayfield
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Jordan Love
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Bo Nix
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Josh Allen
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Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
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Malik Willis
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Daniel Jones
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Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
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Sam Darnold
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C.J. Stroud
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Cam Ward
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Sam Laporta
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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J.K. Dobbins
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TreVeyon Henderson
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DK Metcalf
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Matthew Golden
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Dak Prescott
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Emeka Egbuka
Dak Prescott
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Jameson Williams
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dak Prescott
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Luther Burden III
Dak Prescott
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Colston Loveland
Dak Prescott
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KC Concepcion
Dak Prescott
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Jaylen Waddle
Dak Prescott
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Alec Pierce
Dak Prescott
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Davante Adams
Dak Prescott
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George Kittle
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Dalton Kincaid
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Garrett Wilson
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Jeremiyah Love
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Romeo Doubs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Kyle Monangai
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Breece Hall
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Rachaad White
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Aaron Rodgers
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Jacoby Brissett
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Fernando Mendoza
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Geno Smith
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Tua Tagovailoa
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Michael Penix Jr.
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Kirk Cousins
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Deshaun Watson
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Shedeur Sanders
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J.J. McCarthy
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Haynes King
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Ty Simpson
Jordan Love
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Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
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Bo Nix
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Jaxson Dart
Jordan Love
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Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
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Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
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Malik Willis
Jordan Love
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Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
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Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
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Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
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Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
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Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
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Sam Darnold
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Justin Herbert
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Drake Maye
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Joe Burrow
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Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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KC Concepcion
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Alec Pierce
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Xavier Worthy
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George Kittle
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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RJ Harvey
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Kyle Monangai
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Rachaad White
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Michael Wilson
Jordan Love
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Love
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Jordan Mason
Jordan Love
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Travis Kelce
Jordan Love
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Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Love
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Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Love
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Carnell Tate
Jordan Love
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Josh Jacobs
Jordan Love
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Courtland Sutton
Jordan Love
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Jalen Coker
Jordan Love
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Josh Downs
Jordan Love
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Dallas Goedert
Jordan Love
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Quentin Johnston
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Mark Andrews
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Blake Corum
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Khalil Shakir
Jordan Love
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Jordan Addison
Jordan Love
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Juwan Johnson
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Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Love
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DK Metcalf
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Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Love
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J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Love
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Tyjae Spears
Jordan Love
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Tony Pollard
Jordan Love
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Love
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Love
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Sam Laporta
Jordan Love
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Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Love
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Isaiah Likely
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Jayden Reed
Jordan Love
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Jake Ferguson
Jordan Love
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Tucker Kraft
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Jalen McMillan
Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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Jordan Love
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Love
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Woody Marks
Jordan Love
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Love
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Jordyn Tyson
Jordan Love
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Rico Dowdle
Jordan Love
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Brenton Strange
Jordan Love
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Denzel Boston
Jordan Love
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Jaylen Warren
Jordan Love
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Love
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Rome Odunze
Jordan Love
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Love
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Fernando Mendoza
Jordan Love
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Geno Smith
Jordan Love
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Tua Tagovailoa
Jordan Love
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Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
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Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
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Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
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Shedeur Sanders
Jordan Love
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J.J. McCarthy
Jordan Love
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Haynes King
Jordan Love
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Ty Simpson
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
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Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
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C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
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Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Cam Ward
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Matthew Stafford
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Aaron Rodgers
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Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
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Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Shough
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Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
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Justin Herbert
Tyler Shough
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Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
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Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
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Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
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Tyjae Spears
Tyler Shough
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Isaiah Likely
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Juwan Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
Tyler Shough
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Mark Andrews
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Jalen McMillan
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tank Bigsby
Tyler Shough
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Jalen Coker
Tyler Shough
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Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Shough
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Josh Jacobs
Tyler Shough
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Woody Marks
Tyler Shough
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Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Shough
vs
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
vs
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Tyler Shough
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Shough
vs
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Tyler Shough
vs
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Tyler Shough
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Rachaad White
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Shough
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyler Shough
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Shough
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Shough
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Shough
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Shough
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Makai Lemon
Tyler Shough
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Dalton Schultz
Tyler Shough
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Shough
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Shough
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George Kittle
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Shough
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Alec Pierce
Tyler Shough
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Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Shough
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Shough
vs
Houston Texans
Tyler Shough
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Shough
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Shough
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Tre Harris
Tyler Shough
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Shough
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Malik Davis
Tyler Shough
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Jalen Nailor
Tyler Shough
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Shough
vs
Ray Davis
Tyler Shough
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Xavier Worthy
Tyler Shough
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Shough
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Matthew Golden
Tyler Shough
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Jonah Coleman
Tyler Shough
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Stefon Diggs
Tyler Shough
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Shough
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Calvin Ridley
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RJ Harvey
Tyler Shough
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Emmett Johnson
Tyler Shough
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
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Michael Wilson
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Fernando Mendoza
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Geno Smith
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Tua Tagovailoa
Tyler Shough
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Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
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Kirk Cousins
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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J.J. McCarthy
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Ty Simpson
Jaxson Dart
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Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
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Jared Goff
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vs
Baker Mayfield
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Jordan Love
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vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
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Bo Nix
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vs
Brock Purdy
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vs
Kyler Murray
Jaxson Dart
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Dak Prescott
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Malik Willis
Jaxson Dart
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaxson Dart
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaxson Dart
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Justin Herbert
Jaxson Dart
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Daniel Jones
Jaxson Dart
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Tyler Shough
Jaxson Dart
vs
Drake Maye
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vs
Joe Burrow
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaxson Dart
vs
Sam Darnold
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Jalen Hurts
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C.J. Stroud
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Lamar Jackson
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Josh Allen
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Cam Ward
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Bryce Young
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Aaron Rodgers
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Jacoby Brissett
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Matthew Golden
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Xavier Worthy
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Stefon Diggs
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
RJ Harvey
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vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Michael Wilson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jordan Mason
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KC Concepcion
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Chuba Hubbard
Jaxson Dart
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaxson Dart
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaxson Dart
vs
George Kittle
Jaxson Dart
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaxson Dart
vs
Dalton Kincaid
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vs
Makai Lemon
Jaxson Dart
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Josh Downs
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vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaxson Dart
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Romeo Doubs
Jaxson Dart
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Blake Corum
Jaxson Dart
vs
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Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaxson Dart
vs
Rachaad White
Jaxson Dart
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaxson Dart
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaxson Dart
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaxson Dart
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaxson Dart
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jakobi Meyers
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Sam Laporta
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Josh Jacobs
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Jalen Coker
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Jayden Reed
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Dallas Goedert
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Tucker Kraft
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Mark Andrews
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Khalil Shakir
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Juwan Johnson
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Rashid Shaheed
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vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaxson Dart
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaxson Dart
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaxson Dart
vs
Keaton Mitchell
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vs
Isaiah Likely
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vs
Rome Odunze
Jaxson Dart
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jaxson Dart
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jaxson Dart
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jaxson Dart
vs
Geno Smith
Jaxson Dart
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jaxson Dart
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jaxson Dart
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jaxson Dart
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Shedeur Sanders
Jaxson Dart
vs
J.J. McCarthy
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vs
Haynes King
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Ty Simpson
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Brock Purdy
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Lamar Jackson
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Matthew Stafford
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Jordan Love
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Bo Nix
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Malik Willis
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Jayden Reed
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Rome Odunze
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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J.K. Dobbins
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DK Metcalf
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Jonathon Brooks
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Blake Corum
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Christian Watson
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Quentin Johnston
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Jadarian Price
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Josh Downs
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Cam Skattebo
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David Montgomery
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Courtland Sutton
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vs
Mike Evans
Justin Herbert
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Carnell Tate
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Chuba Hubbard
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Parker Washington
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Jordan Mason
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DJ Moore
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Bucky Irving
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Michael Wilson
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Terry Mclaurin
Justin Herbert
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Tetairoa McMillan
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RJ Harvey
Justin Herbert
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Emeka Egbuka
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Jameson Williams
Justin Herbert
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Luther Burden III
Justin Herbert
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Stefon Diggs
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Colston Loveland
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Matthew Golden
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Jaylen Waddle
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Davante Adams
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Garrett Wilson
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Jeremiyah Love
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Dalton Kincaid
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Zay Flowers
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Emmett Johnson
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Justin Herbert
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Justin Herbert
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
CFB

Quincy Porter to Miss Week 1 Against Wisconsin
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Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Questionable for Opening Game
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Caleb Hawkins Has Massive Upside In Oklahoma State Debut
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Set For TE1 Season
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Malachi Toney Primed for Fast Start Against Stanford
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Poised for Huge Showing in Opener
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ethan Davis Available in Week 1 Against Furman
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
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Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
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Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

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Pelle Larsson

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Umar Nurmagomedov

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Maxime Raynaud

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Song Yadong

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Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

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Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
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Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
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Sumudaerji

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Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

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Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

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Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

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Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

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Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
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LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

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Cale Makar

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Puka Nacua

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Keenan Allen

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Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

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Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

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Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
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Trevor Story

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Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

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George Kittle

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Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
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Jalen Duren

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Aaron Nesmith

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Luther Burden III

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Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

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Keenan Allen

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Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
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Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
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TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
Pete Crow-Armstrong

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Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

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Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

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Chase Briscoe

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Carson Hocevar

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Ryan Preece

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Kirk Cousins

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Christopher Bell

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Goga Bitadze

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Spencer Strider

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Yan Xiaonan

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Thatcher Demko

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Victor Hedman

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Rory McIlroy

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a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

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Min Woo Lee

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