RotoBaller staff's league-winners for the 2026 fantasy football season at the quarterback position. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, and more.
While many savvy managers may consider fading the quarterback position and playing the waiver wire, finding a league-winner at this position can give your team a massive edge over the competition.
In this piece, we will spotlight some of the top "league-winners" at the quarterback position who you can find within these parts of the draft from members of our RotoBaller fantasy football staff, including Dan Palyo, Andy Smith, Nick Mariano, Corbin Young, and Nathan Harvey.
Who will be this season's league winners? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
So you want a quarterback who is a running threat, but you'd rather not count on Malik Willis on what could be one of the worst offenses in the NFL? Kyler is your guy! While he didn't win much in Arizona, he still has up stats. His per-17-game career averages include 4,000 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, a 67% completion rate, 624 yards rushing, and six rushing touchdowns.
Not a lot of quarterbacks can make these types of plays with their legs.
Kyler. Murray. Wow.
CARvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/DykwefAuk8
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025
If Kevin O'Connell got a QB11 finish from Sam Darnold in 2024 and a QB7 finish from Kirk Cousins in 2023, who's to say he can't do it with Murray, too? He's certainly got weapons at his disposal with Justin Jefferson, Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, as well as what should be a solid run game with Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones.
There's really no disputing Murray's talent, even if we do have reason to question his focus and mental approach to the game the last few years. If he's bought into a fresh start with a new coach and a more talented roster, I think he could easily finish inside the top 10 this year.
- Dan Palyo
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
In 2025, Prescott was the catalyst for one of the game's top offensive units, finishing the campaign as the overall QB5 in standard scoring. He tossed 30 passing scores for the second time in three seasons and totaled 4,552 yards, the second-highest mark of his career.
There are two major reasons why Prescott enjoyed a monster season. The first was the addition of George Pickens. While CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson already raised his passing ceiling, Pickens took his level of play to another level. In his first campaign in Dallas, Pickens enjoyed a breakout season of his own, scoring nine touchdowns with 1,429 yards.
The other major reason for Prescott's level of play was his game script. While the Cowboys averaged 27.7 PPG (seventh-most in the sport), their defense sat at the bottom. Last fall, Dallas allowed a league-worst 30.1 PPG.
While the team has begun to take strides in improving its defense, especially by adding two first-rounders in the draft in Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, expecting a drastic turnaround in one season is unlikely.
Additionally, Lamb, the team's No. 1 option, appeared in only 14 games in 2025 and logged only seven snaps in one game, which could allow Prescott to reach an even higher ceiling if he stays healthy. Going off the board as the QB9 in Yahoo drafts, Prescott has a clear path to another top-5 season.
- Andy Smith
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love averaged just 16.1 fantasy points per game last season, good for a QB21 finish. He threw for only eight fewer yards than he did in 2024, but cut his interceptions down from 11 to just six. He missed two games last season and in 2024 with injuries, but has been pretty durable since taking over as the starter in Green Bay in 2023.
Jordan Love on His Only Drive Tonight:
5/7, 56 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT, 134.5 Rating pic.twitter.com/iOqzOWletV
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 22, 2026
I think the 4,000+ passing yards and 32 touchdowns that we saw from Love in 2023 are well within reach this year, but with even greater efficiency. Love was the second-most efficient passer in the league last season (behind Drake Maye) in terms of EPA per dropback. He did a great job protecting the football, too, with only a 4.3% sack rate and 1.4% interception rate.
But it's time to take the training wheels off this offense in Green Bay. They've been a run-first, ball-control offense under Matt LaFleur, especially the last two seasons when the Packers ranked 30th and 27th in pass attempts.
Love has proven that he can put up big games when he's asked to do more. He had three 300+ yard passing games last season and tossed 10 touchdowns across those three games. He has legit downfield threats in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden who can take the top of the defense, and gets Tucker Kraft back at the tight end position to bolster his receiving corps.
As much as the Packers want to run the football, I think they're likely to find themselves in the position to have to throw the ball more this year. That's a good thing, especially if you want to invest in a big year from Love.
- Dan Palyo
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
There seems to be plenty of value at the quarterback position throughout the draft. Herbert ranked sixth in expected fantasy points per game (20) and 11th in rushing expected fantasy points (3.2) among quarterbacks.
The only quarterbacks with 3.0 or more rushing expected points and 15 passing expected points were Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Murray, and Trevor Lawrence. That shows that these quarterbacks have rushing upside.
Furthermore, Herbert ranked 12th in completion rate over expected (CPOE), 27th in adjusted yards per attempt, and third in scramble rush attempts. With the Chargers having offensive line injuries, Herbert's pressure-to-sack rate was brutal at 20.2% (No. 42), though sacks have been an issue, given his 2024 rate of 25.3%.
The Chargers passed at the 10th-highest rate in neutral game scripts, with the Dolphins at 17th. Both teams used slow paces during neutral scripts, with the Chargers ranking 25th in seconds per snap and the Dolphins at No. 32, though Los Angeles ran significantly more plays (671) than Miami (480) in these situations. That indicates the Chargers have been and will continue to be a better offense with more volume.
We've seen Herbert produce as a passer with the most rushing yards of his career last season. There's a good chance Herbert has a spike season, with a top-3 QB within the range of outcomes on a Chargers team projected for the 12th-most implied points per game.
- Corbin Young
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
After a productive rookie season in 2025, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart enters his sophomore year with high expectations. After taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 4, Dart completed 216 of 339 passes for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.
While his passing production was average last season, there are clear reasons it should improve this season.
Star wide receiver Malik Nabers played only one half with Dart last season before tearing his ACL. With reports indicating a positive outlook for Week 1, having an alpha receiver out wide is huge for Dart’s value.
He also has the additions of Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, rookie Malachi Fields, and tight end Isaiah Likely, who has been great at camp. This group is a night-and-day difference from the weapons he was throwing to in 2025.
Still, even if the passing doesn’t improve, Dart offers so much upside on the ground that should keep him in starting lineups in fantasy this season. Dart had 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games as the starter, and was a major reason he averaged over 20 fantasy points per game.
JAXSON DART DOES IT HIMSELF.
PHIvsNYG on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Q3yGPJiZRQ
— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2025
Head coach John Harbaugh has said he wants to utilize Dart’s rushing similar to how he did in Baltimore with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. The conversation about Dart is that he’s too dangerous with his body and will get hurt, but at the end of the day, fantasy points are fantasy points.
If his passing improves with upgraded weapons and he keeps the same rushing ceiling as his rookie season, Dart will outplay his ADP by a mile in 2026.
- Nathan Harvey
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Shough was the QB8 in traditional formats between Weeks 13-17 last year, making him a fantasy playoff hero to streamers. He now had a full offseason to prepare as the starter for Kellen Moore’s creative game plan, and the team made some fun offensive additions in Travis Etienne Jr. and Jordyn Tyson.
Like Goff, the enthusiasm waned a bit after Dillon Radunz suffered a torn ACL in an early-August practice, and then we took on more water with Tyson’s hamstring woes, pushing his debut into October. Now Alvin Kamara will miss a month with an MCL injury as well.
Shough and Chris Olave/Juwan Johnson can keep the offense moving until health returns, but the early-year wet blankets are heavy. That said, he seems to be navigating things just fine with a sneaky riser at WR making waves:
I've got #Saints QB Tyler Shough at 15/20 with two touchdowns on the day in the joint practice with the Rams. My yardage estimations are around 158 or so. He had two touchdown passes to Bryce Lance, who caught all four of his targets from Shough.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 20, 2026
- Nick Mariano
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, Justin Herbert. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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