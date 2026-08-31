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Corbin Young's Fantasy Football League-Winners: 9 Must-Draft Players (2026)

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Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Corbin's 9 fantasy football breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His top breakout candidates include Nico Collins, RJ Harvey, Justin Herbert, and more.

We're at the point in the fantasy football draft season where we won't overanalyze things. The goal is for players to remain healthy for the rest of the preseason, with signs pointing to these players being regular starters in our fantasy lineups. Most of these players we highlight will come from the early to middle rounds.

Though these players are targets of mine, we want to be flexible with drafting and adjusting to the market prices. This list could have been 20 players long because there are several players to target and prioritize throughout different points in the draft.

Fantasy managers are sharper than ever, with average draft position being efficient, meaning it's harder to find edges with the range of tools, news sources, and advanced data. That said, my goal with this article was to highlight players to target at different rounds and points throughout the draft after the second round.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

FFPC ADP: 25.7, WR9

The Texans were one of seven teams with one pass catcher running a route over 75% of the time. Collins was the lone Texans pass catcher (WR/TE) to surpass the 75% route rate mark. He has strong usage, with a 28.1% first-read target share (No. 18) and 15.8 expected fantasy points per game (No. 13).

The Texans lost Jayden Higgins to a torn ACL, who was picking up steam in the preseason as a potential breakout. They acquired Kayshon Boutte from the Patriots this week, since New England had some receiving depth. That said, Boutte has been deployed as a downfield threat, with an average target depth of 17.5, yet is not a strong target earner (13%).

Theoretically, the already-consolidated passing offense for the Texans should continue to feed Collins. They invested in their offensive line throughout the draft and free agent acquisitions. That's evident by drafting Center Keylan Rutledge in the first and Left Guard Febechi Nwaiwu. Plus, they signed former Browns tackle Wyatt Teller, former Colts tackle Braden Smith, and backup center Evan Brown from the Cardinals.

Assuming the Texans' offensive line and run game improve after ranking 30th in adjusted yards before contact per attempt, 31st in rushing success rate, and 26th in EPA per rush, it should help C.J. Stroud and their passing offense. This is a bet on Collins being valued as a backend WR1 with top-5 WR upside based on the volume.

It looks like this year we want to target receivers early and find running back value later in somewhat of a HeroRB approach.

 

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

FFPC ADP: 35.4, WR15

Like the Texans, the Ravens were one of the teams with only one pass catcher (WR/TE) posting a 75% route rate or higher last season. Flowers plays on one of the more run-heavy offenses, ranking 31st in neutral script pass rate in 2025 and 28th in 2024 with Derrick Henry on the Ravens.

Flowers soaks up most of the team's opportunities, given his 33.3% first-read target share and 35.1% air yards share while generating 2.61 yards per route run (No. 9). Furthermore, Flowers accounts for 36.9% of the Ravens' team yardage, ranking third behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba (44.1%) and Puka Nacua (37.9%).

The Ravens have Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator, the former Bears OC under Ben Johnson. Doyle previously was the tight ends coach for the Broncos in 2023-2024. Working under Sean Payton and Johnson suggests Doyle likely has a detail-oriented approach to crafting an NFL offense. That aligns with what Ravens' players have mentioned in interviews: attention to detail.

Flowers is coming off his most efficient season with 3.1 fantasy points over expected (FPOE/G), ranking sixth while maintaining his WR25 usage in expected fantasy points. Though Flowers hasn't surpassed six receiving touchdowns in his first three seasons in the NFL, we've seen his red zone target share increase to 9.4% last season from 6.1% (2024).

With Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar gone, there's a chance Flowers garners more targets in the red zone, potentially boosting his touchdown upside. We're buying Flowers as a WR2, but he possesses WR1 upside as we saw in 2025.

 

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

FFPC ADP: 58.5, RB26

Maybe it's a fool's errand, but I've been into the trio of Seahawks running backs at their given prices. Price's top analytical comparisons based on draft capital, size, and speed were Josh Jacobs, Tyrion Davis-Price, Miles Sanders, Zamir White, James Cook III, and D'Andre Swift.

Playing alongside Jeremiyah Love, Price's most productive season came in 2025, rushing for 11 touchdowns, which led to a 31% RB Dominator. Price profiles as an explosive rusher with the ability to generate yards after contact and force missed tackles. That's evident in Price's 3.92 yards after contact per attempt, along with a 25.3% missed-tackle rate and a 51.2% breakaway-rush percentage in his career.

The visual below shows the running back prospects sorted by career breakaway rush percentage (15+ yards).

The Seahawks' offensive line ranked 18th in adjusted yards before contact per attempt with the third-lowest pressure rate allowed. They returned several of their starters and added 5th-round guard Beau Stephens and tackle Bobby Hart from the Chargers. There have been rumblings that Klint Kubiak's scheme could negatively impact their offensive line this season.

Price is similar to Kenneth Walker III as a prospect, given their ability to force missed tackles and lack of receiving opportunities in college. However, Walker had a better peak season in his final college season at Michigan State with over 1,600 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, and a 57% RB Dominator.

Whenever Zach Charbonnet returns, they will share the touches and opportunities, which can dampen Price's floor and ceiling. That said, there's a chance that variance hits and Price comes out of the gate strong, as an efficient rusher with explosive plays, leading to more work than expected when Charbonnet returns.

Price borders the RB2 and RB3 group in drafts, with potential RB1 spike weeks within the range of outcomes. Target Price on your team's RB2 or RB3 after taking one earlier because there are pieces to like and not being outpriced yet.

 

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

FFPC ADP: 70.1, RB 29

Warren is coming off of his best usage, as RB19 in expected fantasy points per game, via a career-high in opportunities (256). That was on a Steelers team with Kenny Gainwell garnering 50% of the snaps, a 16% target share, and 28% of the team's rushing opportunities.

For context, Warren posted a 25% (2023), 12% (2024), and 9% target share (2025) over the past few seasons. Warren typically soaked up running back targets while rushing 211 times, a career high. With the higher rushing workload, Warren had 53.8% of the team's attempts inside the five-yard line, significantly higher than in 2024 (16%).

Warren consistently flashed juicy rushing metrics, with a 54.5% success rate, 21% missed tackle rate, 2.48 yards after contact, and 2.06 yards before contact per attempt. In the three previous seasons with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, not including 2024, he often targeted running backs.

That's evident in the expected fantasy points for receiving to running backs with the Steelers, Jets, and Packers. The down season with the Jets in 2025 was partly due to Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams accounting for 45.5% of the team's targets. The Steelers added Michael Pittman Jr. and Rico Dowdle during the offseason, with Dowdle likely sharing the backfield workload.

Warren showed he can handle a heavier rushing workload with the receiving upside, similar to prime Austin Ekeler. Keep buying Warren as an RB3 with high-end RB2 upside.

 

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

FFPC ADP: 90.5, RB38

Mason was in a recent bold predictions article. He doesn't typically rank highly in expected fantasy points because he lacks receiving upside. However, Mason had strong rushing advanced stats. That's evident in Mason handling 53.8% of the team's rush attempts with a 56% rushing success rate.

Furthermore, Mason forced missed tackles on 19% of his rush attempts, with 2.35 yards before contact and 2.42 yards after contact per attempt. Running backs who played alongside Kyler Murray have often been efficient rushers, seen in the rushing fantasy points over expected (ruFPOE).

That should bode well for Mason and his rushing efficiency with Murray as the starting quarterback. Aaron Jones Sr. will continue to factor into the backfield workload, especially through the air, with a 14% target share (No. 7) and 12% target share (No. 9) over the past two seasons with the Vikings.

Historically, Murray hardly threw to his running backs, given their low receiving expected fantasy points per game. That might dampen the expectations for Jones, since his fantasy value comes via targets. Fantasy managers won't need to pay up for Mason, as an RB3 or RB4 with RB2 upside, though he might be touchdown-dependent.

 

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

FFPC ADP: 103, WR45

The Packers were one of six teams with zero pass catchers (WR/TE) with a route rate of 75% or higher last season. Romeo Doubs was the only one over 70%. With Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gone, Reed and Matthew Golden elevate on the depth chart, though Reed was primarily deployed out of the slot (73.6%).

The draft market has been valuing Christian Watson higher, with plenty of steam, and rightfully so, after four WR1 performances last season. Watson should be a target in most leagues, though Reed is someone to prioritize with a WR4 price tag and boom potential.

Reed's downside is if he can't find his way onto the field in 2-WR sets, given his route percentage fell from 69.3% (2024) to 52.6% (2025). Logical coaching would tell us Watson, Reed, and Tucker Kraft should be the three focal points of the Packers' passing offense.

The visual below shows the Packers' pass catchers sorted by Average Separation Score against man coverage over the past two seasons.

Though has been deployed in the slot, he has shown above-average separation scores and efficiency over the past two seasons. That's evident in Reed's 0.125 Average Separation Score against man coverage last season, similar to his mark in 2024. Reed's broken collarbone early in the 2025 season impacted his playing time and effectiveness.

Buy the dip in Reed's price and reap the rewards, assuming full health, as an explosive back who can create separation and yards after the catch while having sneaky usage out of the backfield.

 

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

FFPC ADP: 107.3, QB8

There seems to be plenty of value at the quarterback position throughout the draft. Herbert ranked sixth in expected fantasy points per game (20) and 11th in rushing expected fantasy points (3.2) among quarterbacks.

The only quarterbacks with 3.0 or more rushing expected points and 15 passing expected points were Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Murray, and Trevor Lawrence. That shows that these quarterbacks have rushing upside.

Furthermore, Herbert ranked 12th in completion rate over expected (CPOE), 27th in adjusted yards per attempt, and third in scramble rush attempts. With the Chargers having offensive line injuries, Herbert's pressure-to-sack rate was brutal at 20.2% (No. 42), though sacks have been an issue, given his 2024 rate of 25.3%.

The Chargers passed at the 10th-highest rate in neutral game scripts, with the Dolphins at 17th. Both teams used slow paces during neutral scripts, with the Chargers ranking 25th in seconds per snap and the Dolphins at No. 32, though Los Angeles ran significantly more plays (671) than Miami (480) in these situations. That indicates the Chargers have been and will continue to be a better offense with more volume.

We've seen Herbert produce as a passer with the most rushing yards of his career last season. There's a good chance Herbert has a spike season, with a top-3 QB within the range of outcomes on a Chargers team projected for the 12th-most implied points per game.

 

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

FFPC ADP: 88, RB 37

I've talked about Jonah Coleman as a later-round sleeper, and I won't hammer that home again. However, Harvey could be an interesting mid-round choice at running back. Under Sean Payton, the Broncos' running backs have been valuable in fantasy during 2025 and 2023.

It was a down season in 2024 from a rushing standpoint, with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin leading the backfield, though Williams had a strong receiving profile. That indicates we want to target the Broncos' running backs, though they can mix in three of them at times, making it frustrating for managers.

After J.K. Dobbins was injured, Harvey had the 10th-highest target rate (25%) with the 16th-highest yards per route run (1.59) among running backs with 25 routes in Weeks 11-18.

During that time, Harvey handled 66.7% (No. 9) of the team's rush attempts inside the five-yard line while forcing a decent rate of missed tackles (16%). For context, Harvey handled 45% of the team's attempts inside the five with an identical 16% missed tackle rate across the season.

It sounds like Dobbins is dealing with a soft tissue injury after finishing 2025 with a season-ending foot injury. There's a chance Harvey takes on a heavier workload for the beginning of the season, with upside as a rusher and receiver. I'm avoiding Dobbins and taking chances with Harvey and Coleman to invest in the Broncos' backfield.

 

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints

FFPC ADP: 114.3, TE16

After Rashid Shaheed was traded to the Seahawks, Johnson averaged 61.2 receiving yards and an 18% target share while playing on 66% of the team's snaps in Weeks 10-18. The Saints ranked fifth in neutral script pass rate and 1st in pace (26.3 seconds per snap).

This should be a high-volume offense that leans toward the pass game. With Jordyn Tyson injured to start the season, Johnson should garner the second-most targets behind Chris Olave. Johnson finished second on the Saints in first-read target share (19.4%), with his efficiency increasing to 1.93 yards per route run in Weeks 11-18 compared to the season-long average (1.76).

He was deployed as a slot receiver for the Saints, running a route in the slot 55.6% of the time. Until Tyson returns, Johnson should be a streaming tight end with TE1 upside. He finished as a TE1 in 53% of his games last season, averaging 13.9 PPR/G in those TE1 finishes. In deeper leagues with multiple flex spots, Johnson could be a starter.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Nico Collins, Jayden Reed, Zay Flowers, Jadarian Price, Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason, RJ Harvey, Juwan Johnson:

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vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Zay Flowers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Herbert
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Alec Pierce
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
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Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Davis
Jadarian Price
vs
Ray Davis
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
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Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaylen Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ray Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Mason
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Mason
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
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Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
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De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
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Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
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Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
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Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
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Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
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Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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Jordan Mason
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David Montgomery
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordan Mason
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
Ray Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Stafford
RJ Harvey
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Patrick Mahomes II
RJ Harvey
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Jaxson Dart
RJ Harvey
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Michael Pittman Jr.
RJ Harvey
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Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
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Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
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Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
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Jared Goff
RJ Harvey
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Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
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Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
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Brock Purdy
RJ Harvey
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Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Quentin Johnston
RJ Harvey
vs
Bo Nix
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathon Brooks
RJ Harvey
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Baker Mayfield
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyler Murray
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Dak Prescott
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Jayden Reed
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Trevor Lawrence
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
RJ Harvey
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Justin Herbert
RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
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Jakobi Meyers
RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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Malik Willis
RJ Harvey
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Joe Burrow
RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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RJ Harvey
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Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
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Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
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Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
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Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
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Daniel Jones
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Von Achane
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Breece Hall
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tank Bigsby
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
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Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
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Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Juwan Johnson
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Jalen McMillan
Juwan Johnson
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Rachaad White
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Love
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
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Brandon Aubrey
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Makai Lemon
Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
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Bo Nix
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Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Juwan Johnson
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Kenneth Gainwell
Juwan Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Juwan Johnson
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Matthew Golden
Juwan Johnson
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Terrance Ferguson
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Jared Goff
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Houston Texans
Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Seattle Seahawks
Juwan Johnson
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Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
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Los Angeles Rams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Juwan Johnson
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Patrick Mahomes II
Juwan Johnson
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Tre Harris
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Juwan Johnson
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Jalen Nailor
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Juwan Johnson
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Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
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Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
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Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
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Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
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AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
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Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
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Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
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Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
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Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
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Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
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vs
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Juwan Johnson
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Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
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Cole Kmet
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vs
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vs
Jake Tonges

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Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
CFB

North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
CFB

USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
CFB

Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
CFB

Trent Mosley Stars for USC in Collegiate Debut
CFB

Beau Pribula Dominates in Virginia Debut
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Luther Burden III

"Moving Well," Trending Toward Week 1 Availability
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Patrick Mahomes

On Track to Play in Week 1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
J.J. McCarthy

Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Josh Jacobs

Packers "Fully Anticipate" Josh Jacobs Will Remain on Roster
Cody Williams

Heads to Minnesota
Josh Green

Sent to Utah
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
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