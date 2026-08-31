👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Updated Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 1 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Drake Maye - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Prop Picks, Injury News

RotoBaller's updated quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 QB rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Fantasy Football Quarterback News, Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Week 1 is just around the corner, which means it's time to set some fantasy lineups! In this piece, we will provide you with updated quarterback rankings for your Week 1 fantasy football matchups.

Let's take a look at where the top quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, and Trevor Lawrence sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important QB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Joe Burrow QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Josh Allen QB
1 4 Justin Herbert QB
1 5 Jalen Hurts QB
1 6 Trevor Lawrence QB
1 7 Jayden Daniels QB
2 8 Baker Mayfield QB
2 9 Dak Prescott QB
2 10 Jared Goff QB
2 11 Drake Maye QB
2 12 Caleb Williams QB
2 13 Jaxson Dart QB
2 14 Matthew Stafford QB
2 15 Brock Purdy QB
2 16 Tyler Shough QB
2 17 Patrick Mahomes II QB
2 18 Bo Nix QB
2 19 Kyler Murray QB
3 20 Malik Willis QB
3 21 Jordan Love QB
3 22 C.J. Stroud QB
3 23 Daniel Jones QB
3 24 Sam Darnold QB
3 25 Jacoby Brissett QB
3 26 Cam Ward QB
3 27 Kirk Cousins QB
3 28 Aaron Rodgers QB
3 29 Geno Smith QB
3 30 Bryce Young QB
3 31 Tua Tagovailoa QB
3 32 Deshaun Watson QB
4 33 Shedeur Sanders QB
4 34 Haynes King QB

 

Fantasy Football Quarterback News, Outlooks

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is certainly not a flashy option in fantasy football, but he continues to rank as a mid-range QB2 for the 2026 season. Brissett was the overall QB16 last season despite making just 12 starts, and he averaged 2.0 touchdowns and 0.7 interceptions per game. He ranked as the overall QB6 from Weeks 6-18.

It's hard to envision Brissett replicating that level of production this year, but he certainly has the supporting cast necessary to support him as a top-15 fantasy quarterback. Michael Wilson is coming off a breakout year, Marvin Harrison Jr. still has plenty of untapped potential, and Trey McBride is arguably the best tight end in football. Arizona also has a very deep backfield headlined by No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love.

Brissett has an ADP of 232.6, which means he is going undrafted in most fantasy leagues. Heading into a new season where every quarterback is healthy, Brissett isn't necessarily a must-draft player, but managers looking for a high-upside option should consider drafting him in the last couple of rounds.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has finished as the QB8 in fantasy football each of the last two seasons, but he has top-five upside heading into the 2026 campaign. The Eagles' offense is projected to improve this year under new coordinator Sean Mannion, and Hurts is one of several players who stand to benefit. For starters, the tush push is expected to remain a staple of Mannion's offense, leaving plenty of touchdown opportunities for Hurts.

Meanwhile, he reportedly looks faster and is expected to run more in the new system, giving him additional volume and yardage in the rushing attack. Furthermore, Hurts only has 11 interceptions over his last two seasons, so his lack of turnovers should also help his fantasy stock. Even after five consecutive top-10 fantasy finishes, Hurts finds himself trending upward once again. He ranks as the overall QB3 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026.

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to name veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins their Week 1 starter. Even though Cousins was slated to take the starting job back at the beginning of training camp, newly appointed head coach Klint Kubiak has kept the door open for a competition. However, the veteran earned the starting gig over first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell.

Cousins has been sharp in the preseason, going 5-for-6 in the opener and 8-for-11 in their preseason finale this past Thursday evening. Last season, Cousins appeared in 10 games for the Falcons and averaged 205.5 passing yards per game with a 10:5 TD:INT in the eight games in which he logged more than 50 offensive snaps. Given that the Raiders lack many proven options in the passing game outside of star tight end Brock Bowers, the 38-year-old carries low-end QB3 appeal in their Week 1 opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) is on track to start in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. "Maybe [the Chiefs] will have to adjust to a little more run game, a little more defense; we shall see," Rapoport said of Kansas City's Week 1 scheme. "But Patrick Mahomes is tracking to be on the field when the season begins."

The 30-year-old signal-caller has been a full participant in training camp but has not seen any game action since tearing his ACL and LCL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers last year. The two-time Pro Bowler has seen dips in his production over the last two seasons, and he ended 2025 with a 62.7% completion rate and a 22:11 TD:INT ratio.

Given the major knee surgery and the fact that the Chiefs' offense lacks the downfield explosiveness it had a few years ago, fantasy managers should consider Mahomes a high-end QB2 heading into the 2026 season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Patrick Mahomes II, Bo Nix, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Jordan Love. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough, Patrick Mahomes II, Bo Nix, Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Jordan Love:

Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Justin Herbert
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jared Goff
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jared Goff
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Bo Nix
Jared Goff
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Josh Allen
Jared Goff
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jared Goff
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Caleb Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaxson Dart
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jared Goff
Jaxson Dart
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jordan Love
Jaxson Dart
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaxson Dart
vs
Bo Nix
Jaxson Dart
vs
Josh Allen
Jaxson Dart
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaxson Dart
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bo Nix
vs
Jordan Love
Bo Nix
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
vs
Jared Goff
Bo Nix
vs
Kyler Murray
Bo Nix
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bo Nix
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bo Nix
vs
Josh Allen
Bo Nix
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bo Nix
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Allen
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
vs
Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Willis
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top 400 Superflex Draft Rankings
Adam Koffler's Draft Cheat Sheet
League Winners: Corbin Young's Must-Haves
RB League Winners: RotoBaller’s Staff Picks


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
CFB

Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
CFB

Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
CFB

North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
CFB

USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
CFB

Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
CFB

Trent Mosley Stars for USC in Collegiate Debut
CFB

Beau Pribula Dominates in Virginia Debut
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Luther Burden III

"Moving Well," Trending Toward Week 1 Availability
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Patrick Mahomes

On Track to Play in Week 1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
J.J. McCarthy

Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Josh Jacobs

Packers "Fully Anticipate" Josh Jacobs Will Remain on Roster
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 8/31
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers