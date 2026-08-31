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Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings - Eric Cross' August 2026 Update

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Pete Crow-Armstrong - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Eric Cross' updated top 200 dynasty fantasy baseball rankings, updated for August 2026. His top MLB players to target in dynasty leagues for 2026 and beyond.

In This Article hide
What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

We're through the dog days of summer and approaching the final month of the season. This season has seen plenty of notable risers and fallers in fantasy rankings, and the month of August was no different. You'll see several names with notable jumps or tumbles in my August dynasty rankings.

We also have a new member of the Top-10. Everyone, please say hello to Pete Crow-Armstrong. PCA has been an absolute stud this season and could join the 40/40 club with a strong finish to the season. He's more than deserving of a Top-10 spot at this point.

Below, you'll find my top 200 Dynasty Rankings for August 2026, with notes on notable risers or fallers in my August update. Check out my Patreon for my full top-500 Dynasty Rankings, plus plenty of additional content.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Many elements go into dynasty rankings, but I primarily weigh the following:

  • Current/Recent Performance
  • Expected future short-term performance (next 2-3 years)
  • Expected future long-term performance
  • Profile/metrics analysis
  • Durability
  • Team Context (it matters a little bit)

 

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Updated: August 2026. For the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

Rank Player Pos. Team Age Previous
1 Bobby Witt Jr. SS KCR 26.20 1
2 Shohei Ohtani UT/SP LAD 32.15 2
3 Juan Soto OF NYM 27.84 3
4 James Wood OF WAS 23.94 4
5 Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL 24.40 6
6 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF CHC 24.42 14
7 Elly De La Cruz SS CIN 24.62 5
8 Junior Caminero 3B TBR 23.14 7
9 Yordan Alvarez OF HOU 29.17 8
10 Corbin Carroll OF ARI 26.01 10
11 Nick Kurtz 1B ATH 23.46 9
12 Konnor Griffin SS PIT 20.34 11
13 Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B/OF SDP 27.65 19
14 Tarik Skubal SP LAD 29.77 15
15 Paul Skenes SP PIT 24.24 13
16 Jackson Chourio OF MIL 22.46 12
17 CJ Abrams SS WAS 25.90 16
18 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS DET 22.02 20
19 Sal Stewart 1B/2B/3B CIN 22.72 31
20 Jordan Walker OF STL 24.26 22
21 Ronald Acuna Jr. OF ATL 28.69 18
22 Julio Rodriguez OF SEA 25.66 17
23 Chase Burns SP CIN 23.61 24
24 Cam Schlittler SP NYY 25.55 25
25 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B CHW 26.77 33
26 Aaron Judge OF NYY 34.34 21
27 Brice Turang 2B MIL 26.76 26
28 Ben Rice 1B NYY 27.51 23
29 Roman Anthony OF BOS 22.28 28
30 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD 28.03 29
31 Kyle Schwarber UT PHI 33.48 32
32 Pete Alonso 1B BAL 31.72 50
33 Josue De Paula OF LAD 21.25 55
34 Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI 29.71 27
35 Andy Pages OF LAD 25.71 38
36 Jesus Made SS MIL 19.30 42
37 Oneil Cruz OF PIT 27.90 43
38 Eury Perez SP MIA 23.36 46
39 Jose Ramirez 3B CLE 33.94 36
40 Dylan Cease SP TOR 30.66 45
41 Matt Olson 1B ATL 32.42 47
42 Wyatt Langford OF TEX 24.78 44
43 JJ Wetherholt 2B STL 23.96 34
44 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B TOR 27.45 39
45 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B NYY 28.57 40
46 Leo De Vries SS ATH 19.87 54
47 Jesus Luzardo SP PHI 28.91 70
48 Garrett Crochet SP BOS 27.18 30
49 Nolan McLean SP NYM 25.09 37
50 Chase DeLauter OF CLE 24.88 62
51 Kade Anderson SP SEA 22.14 63
52 Drake Baldwin C ATL 25.41 35
53 Jac Caglianone OF KCR 23.54 103
54 Gunnar Henderson SS BAL 25.16 41
55 Logan Gilbert SP SEA 29.31 53
56 Michael Harris II OF ATL 25.47 64
57 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 21.51 75
58 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 23.99 69
59 Payton Tolle SP BOS 23.82 84
60 Hunter Goodman C COL 26.88 60
61 Bryan Woo SP SEA 26.57 49
62 Alec Burleson 1B/OF STL 27.75 100
63 Cole Ragans SP KCR 28.71 57
64 Mason Miller RP SDP 28.01 72
65 Jackson Merrill OF SDP 23.35 90
66 Riley Greene OF DET 25.91 58
67 Luis Garcia Jr. 1B NYY 26.28 95
68 Randy Arozarena OF SEA 31.50 68
69 Max Clark OF DET 21.68 76
70 Max Fried SP NYY 32.61 61
71 Rafael Devers 1B SFG 29.84 78
72 Zach Neto SS LAA 25.57 79
73 Bryce Eldridge 1B SFG 21.85 67
74 Hunter Brown SP HOU 27.99 51
75 Francisco Lindor SS NYM 32.79 73
76 Theo Gillen OF TBR 20.95 121
77 Carson Benge OF NYM 23.60 111
78 Gavin Williams SP CLE 27.09 80
79 Joe Ryan SP MIN 30.23 59
80 Munetaka Murakami 1B CHW 26.57 71
81 Bryce Harper 1B PHI 33.86 82
82 Cade Cavalli SP WAS 28.03 181
83 Samuel Basallo C BAL 22.03 65
84 Spencer Schwellenbach SP ATL 26.24 77
85 Kyle Tucker OF LAD 29.61 52
86 Ceddanne Rafaela OF BOS 25.94 102
87 Logan Webb SP SFG 29.77 91
88 Mike Sirota OF LAD 23.19 92
89 Tyler Soderstrom OF ATH 24.75 88
90 Jeremy Pena SS HOU 28.93 81
91 Cody Bellinger OF NYY 31.13 87
92 Sam Antonacci OF/2B CHW 23.55 83
93 Ketel Marte 2B ARI 32.88 48
94 Seiya Suzuki OF CHC 32.03 94
95 Jared Jones SP PIT 25.03 99
96 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 19.64 127
97 Franklin Arias SS BOS 20.76 149
98 Shea Langeliers C ATH 28.77 85
99 Seth Hernandez SP PIT 20.16 109
100 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B KCR 28.88 157
101 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 20.45 135
102 Ryan Sloan SP SEA 20.57 148
103 Maikel Garcia 3B KCR 26.48 66
104 Parker Messick SP CLE 25.83 130
105 Otto Lopez SS MIA 27.90 86
106 Drew Rasmussen SP TBR 31.09 146
107 Byron Buxton OF MIN 32.69 96
108 Jonathan Aranda 1B TBR 28.26 101
109 Brent Rooker OF ATH 31.82 98
110 William Contreras C MIL 28.67 104
111 Eli Willits SS WAS 18.71 97
112 Kyle Harrison SP MIL 25.04 170
113 Michael Busch 1B CHC 28.80 110
114 Hunter Greene SP CIN 27.06 56
115 Sandy Alcantara SP MIA 30.97 132
116 Josh Naylor 1B SEA 29.18 122
117 Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT 26.89 113
118 Jake McCarthy OF COL 29.08 133
119 Trey Yesavage SP TOR 23.08 115
120 Trea Turner SS PHI 33.16 105
121 Michael King SP SDP 31.26 119
122 Tyler Glasnow SP LAD 33.01 123
123 Ozzie Albies 2B ATL 29.63 107
124 Wilyer Abreu OF BOS 27.17 142
125 Roch Cholowsky SS CHW 21.38 128
126 Trevor Rogers SP BAL 28.79 164
127 Mookie Betts SS LAD 33.89 108
128 Zyhir Hope OF DET 21.60 112
129 Willy Adames SS SFG 30.99 114
130 Jake Bauers 1B/OF MIL 30.89 184
131 Reid Detmers SP LAA 27.14 243
132 Ryan Waldschmidt OF ARI 23.88 118
133 Corey Seager SS TEX 32.34 116
134 Seaver King SS/OF WAS 23.34 367
135 Bo Bichette 3B/SS NYM 28.48 159
136 Logan Henderson SP MIL 24.48 183
137 Dillon Dingler C DET 27.94 120
138 Griffin Jax SP TBR 31.76 228
139 Kyle Bradish SP BAL 29.96 89
140 Yandy Diaz 1B TBR 35.06 143
141 Jhoan Duran RP PHI 28.63 131
142 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS CHW 24.49 93
143 Blake Snell SP LAD 33.73 136
144 Cade Smith RP CLE 27.30 152
145 Pablo Lopez SP MIN 30.47 141
146 Bubba Chandler SP PIT 23.95 176
147 Joshua Baez OF STL 23.16 145
148 Kaelen Culpepper SS MIN 23.66 209
149 Ryan Pepiot SP TBR 29.02 151
150 Chandler Simpson OF TBR 26.02 158
151 Cole Carrigg OF COL 24.30 150
152 Kyle Stowers OF MIA 28.65 161
153 George Kirby SP SEA 28.56 74
154 Ivan Herrera C STL 26.23 125
155 Josh Hader RP HOU 32.39 155
156 Brandon Nimmo OF TEX 33.42 124
157 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF MIN 24.03 194
158 Roki Sasaki SP LAD 24.81 160
159 Caleb Bonemer 3B/SS CHW 20.89 177
160 Mike Trout OF LAA 35.06 165
161 Shane McClanahan SP TBR 29.33 168
162 Jackson Holliday 2B BAL 22.73 137
163 George Lombard Jr. SS NYY 21.24 258
164 Andrew Fischer 3B MIL 22.25 196
165 Troy Melton SP DET 25.73 208
166 Shota Imanaga SP CHC 32.99 162
167 Ian Happ OF CHC 32.04 175
168 Grady Emerson SS TBR 18.51 199
169 Taj Bradley SP MIN 25.43 179
170 Brandon Lowe 2B PIT 32.14 180
171 Geraldo Perdomo SS ARI 26.85 154
172 Xavier Edwards 2B MIA 27.05 178
173 Bryce Miller SP SEA 28.01 106
174 Cal Raleigh C SEA 29.75 117
175 Emil Morales SS LAD 19.92 237
176 Thomas White SP MIA 21.90 129
177 Edward Florentino OF PIT 19.79 126
178 A.J. Ewing OF NYM 22.04 138
179 Cade Horton SP CHC 25.02 191
180 Felnin Celesten SS SEA 20.94 185
181 Manny Machado 3B SDP 34.14 134
182 Freddy Peralta SP TBR 30.23 173
183 Luis Pena SS MIL 19.78 189
184 Christian Yelich OF MIL 34.73 172
185 Emerson Hancock SP SEA 27.24 200
186 Casey Schmitt 1B/3B/OF SFG 27.49 190
187 Anthony Eyanson SP BAL 21.88 265
188 Jacob Wilson SS ATH 36.08 147
189 Connelly Early SP WAS 24.40 171
190 Colt Emerson SS/3B SEA 21.10 140
191 MacKenzie Gore SP TEX 27.50 186
192 Adley Rutschman C BOS 28.55 182
193 Ralphy Velazquez 1B CLE 21.24 267
194 Casey Mize SP SDP 29.32 195
195 Jordan Westburg 3B BAL 27.52 188
196 Heliot Ramos OF NYY 26.97 167
197 Luis Robert Jr. OF NYM 29.06 203
198 Henry Bolte OF ATH 23.06 294
199 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B BOS 25.83 198
200 Alex Bregman 3B CHC 32.41 249

 

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

After scuffling a bit in July, Jac Caglianone has been a beast here in August. In 98 plate appearances this month, Caglianone has slashed .411/.429/.684 with eight doubles, six home runs, three steals, 26 RBI, and 17 runs scored. And for the season, Cags is now up to 23 home runs and six steals in 492 plate appearances, along with a .284/.333/.499 slash line.

When it comes to quality of contact, Caglianone's profile is littered with red. He's currently in the 93rd percentile or higher in xSLG, AVG EV, barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and bat speed, along with also having a 92nd percentile xBA at .283. Caglianone mashes all pitch types too, posting an AVG EV of 92 mph or higher on fastballs, breaking balls, and offspeed pitches. It's also helped that Caglianone has increased his air rate by 5.1%, his pull rate by 4.7%, and his pull-air rate by 4.2% this season.

The power alone has Caglianone pushing Top-50 overall status right now. But with that said, I'm not sure I envision another notable rise in my rankings in the near future. Caglianone is still overly aggressive with a 5.9% walk rate and 39% chase rate. But fortunately, he's managed to maintain a respectable 82.6% zone and 70.8% overall contact rate. That contact rate is a bit below-average, but fine given Caglianone's elite quality of contact.

Carson Benge, New York Mets

On the hitting side, you can make a case for Carson Benge being the most underrated rookie of the 2026 season so far. In 541 plate appearances, Benge is slashing .277/.336/.422 with 69 runs, 54 RBI, 18 doubles, 16 home runs, and 19 steals. He needs just four more home runs and one more steal to become the 10th rookie in the 21st century to join the 20/20 club in their debut season.

Benge has been especially hot at the plate over the last two months, hitting .302 in July and .320 in August with a .371 OBP in each month. He's now hit above .300 in three of the last four months, and has cranked five home runs in two of the last three months.

The metrics under the hood for Benge don't really stand out outside of his arm strength, but he does many things well across the board. Benge is currently running an 88.9 mph AVG EV, 40% % hard-hit rate, 85.8% zone contact rate, and a 78.7% overall contact rate. Given his above-average contact and the ability to go 20/25 annually, Benge needs to be a Top-100 dynasty asset at this point in time.

Colson Montgomery, Chicago White Sox

After cracking the top-100 overall for a few months, Colson Montgomery tumbled down around 50 spots in this month's update. There are two things that Montgomery does better than most shortstops: Hit home runs and play defense. Montgomery currently ranks 2nd in home runs, 2nd in RBI, and 2nd in ISO among the 59 shortstops with at least 100 plate appearances this season. He also ranks in the 95th percentile in OAA.

However, once you get past the home runs, bat speed, and the defense, Montgomery's profile becomes much more concerning. He's currently rocking a 34.1% strikeout rate with a 78% zone contact rate, 32.8% chase rate, 62.9% overall contact rate, and a .207 xBA. And for the season, Montgomery is now down to a .211 AVG and .289 OBP after hitting .205 or lower with an OBP below .270 in each of the last three months.

As a shortstop who brings zero speed to the table, Montgomery needs to manage at least a respectable average in the .240-.250 range along with more than 30 home runs annually if he wants to be a Top-10 option at the position in fantasy. The power side has held up, but he's yet to show he can maintain an average above .230.

Cade Cavalli, Washington Nationals

After a few years of struggles, both with performance and durability, Cade Cavalli has finally made the transition from "former top prospect" to one of the most dynamic arms in baseball over the last few months. In his last 13 starts dating back to June 25, Cavalli has recorded a stellar 2.15 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 6.2% walk rate, and a 32.6% strikeout rate across 75.1 innings.

For the season, Cavalli is now down to a 3.12 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 29 starts, along with a 7.2% walk rate and a 27.7% strikeout rate. Among the 53 qualified starting pitchers this season, Cavalli ranks 15th in ERA, 11th in strikeout rate, and 11th in K-BB rate.

The metrics on Cavalli's 4-seamer aren't great for the season (.298 BAA, .500 SLG), but he's been using the offering less often here in August, down to 27% from his normal 34-36% range. On top of that, Cavalli's knuckle curve and sweeper have been dynamic offerings for him this season, both having a BAA under .190 and a whiff rate north of 34%. I'm not ready to put him in the ace discussion, but Cavalli is certainly in the SP2 mix right now, and inside my Top-100 overall.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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