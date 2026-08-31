Top 400 Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2QB (2026)

Updated Superflex fantasy football 2QB rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings include the top 400 players for two-quarterback leagues. High-accuracy draft rankings.
Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season is about to kick off, which means it's time to draft your fantasy football teams. Given the rise and surge in popularity of Superflex (2QB) formats, we will provide you with updated Top 400 Superflex/2QB fantasy football draft rankings for the 2026 season.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, and more are ranked for Superflex drafts.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|1
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|8
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|9
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|10
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|11
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|12
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|13
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|14
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|15
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|16
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|3
|17
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|18
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|19
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|3
|21
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|22
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|23
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|24
|Chase Brown
|RB
|4
|25
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|4
|26
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|4
|27
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|4
|28
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|29
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|30
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|31
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|4
|32
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|33
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|34
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|35
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|36
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|5
|37
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|5
|38
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|5
|39
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|5
|40
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|41
|Jared Goff
|QB
|5
|42
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|43
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|44
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|5
|45
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|46
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|5
|47
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|48
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|49
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|50
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|51
|Jordan Love
|QB
|5
|52
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|53
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|54
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|55
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|6
|56
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|57
|Bo Nix
|QB
|6
|58
|Davante Adams
|WR
|6
|59
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|60
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|6
|61
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|6
|62
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|63
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|64
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|7
|65
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|7
|66
|Malik Willis
|QB
|7
|67
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|68
|DJ Moore
|WR
|7
|69
|David Montgomery
|RB
|7
|70
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|71
|Parker Washington
|WR
|7
|72
|Mike Evans
|WR
|7
|73
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|74
|Christian Watson
|WR
|7
|75
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|7
|76
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|77
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|78
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|7
|79
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|80
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|81
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|7
|82
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|83
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|7
|84
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|85
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|86
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|8
|87
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|8
|88
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|8
|89
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|90
|Cam Ward
|QB
|8
|91
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|8
|92
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|8
|93
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|94
|Bryce Young
|QB
|8
|95
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|8
|96
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|97
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|8
|98
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|8
|99
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|100
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|101
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|8
|102
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|9
|103
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|9
|104
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|9
|105
|Josh Downs
|WR
|9
|106
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|9
|107
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|108
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|9
|109
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|110
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|111
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|9
|112
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|9
|113
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|114
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|9
|115
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|116
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|117
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|118
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|119
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|120
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|121
|George Kittle
|TE
|10
|122
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|123
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|124
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|10
|125
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|10
|126
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|127
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|10
|128
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|10
|129
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|130
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|10
|131
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|10
|132
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|133
|Geno Smith
|QB
|10
|134
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|135
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|136
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|137
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|138
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|139
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|140
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|141
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|142
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|11
|143
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|144
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|11
|145
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|146
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|11
|147
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|148
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|149
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|11
|150
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|151
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|152
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|153
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|154
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|155
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|156
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|157
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|158
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|159
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|160
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|161
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|162
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|163
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|164
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|165
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|166
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|167
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|168
|Malik Davis
|RB
|12
|169
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|170
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|171
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|12
|172
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|12
|173
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|12
|174
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|175
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|176
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|177
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|178
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|179
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|180
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|181
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|182
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|183
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|184
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|185
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|186
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|187
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|188
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|189
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|190
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|191
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|192
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|193
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|194
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|12
|195
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|196
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|197
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|198
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|199
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|200
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|13
|201
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|13
|202
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|13
|203
|Justice Hill
|RB
|13
|204
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|13
|205
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|13
|206
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|207
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|208
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|209
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|210
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|211
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|212
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|213
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|214
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|215
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|216
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|217
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|218
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|219
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|220
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|221
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|222
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|223
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|224
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|225
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|226
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|227
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|14
|228
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|14
|229
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|230
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|231
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|232
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|233
|James Conner
|RB
|14
|234
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|14
|235
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|236
|Chris Bell
|WR
|14
|237
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|14
|238
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|239
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|240
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|241
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|242
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|243
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|14
|244
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|245
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|246
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|247
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|14
|248
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|249
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|250
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|251
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|252
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|253
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|14
|254
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|255
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|256
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|257
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|258
|Tyler Loop
|K
|15
|259
|David Njoku
|TE
|15
|260
|Evan Engram
|TE
|15
|261
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|262
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|15
|263
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|264
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|265
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|266
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|267
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|268
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|269
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|270
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|271
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|272
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|273
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|274
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|275
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|276
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|277
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|278
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|279
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|15
|280
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|281
|George Holani
|RB
|15
|282
|Jack Bech
|WR
|15
|283
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|284
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|285
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|286
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|287
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|15
|288
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|15
|289
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|290
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|291
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|15
|292
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|293
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|294
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|295
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|296
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|297
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|298
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|15
|299
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|300
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|301
|Cairo Santos
|K
|16
|302
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|303
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|304
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|305
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|306
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|307
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|308
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|309
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|310
|Haynes King
|QB
|16
|311
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|312
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|313
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|314
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|315
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|316
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|317
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|318
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|319
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|320
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|321
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|322
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|16
|323
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|324
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|325
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|326
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|327
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|328
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|329
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|16
|330
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|331
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|332
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|333
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|334
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|16
|335
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|336
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|337
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|338
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|16
|339
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|340
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|341
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|342
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|343
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|344
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|345
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|346
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|347
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|16
|348
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|349
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|16
|350
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|351
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|17
|352
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|353
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|354
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|355
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|356
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|357
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|358
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|359
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|360
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|361
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|17
|362
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|17
|363
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|364
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|365
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|17
|366
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|367
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|368
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|369
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|370
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|371
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|372
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|373
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|17
|374
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|375
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|376
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|17
|377
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|17
|378
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|379
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|380
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|381
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|382
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|383
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|384
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|385
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|386
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|387
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|388
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|389
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|390
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|391
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|392
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|17
|393
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|394
|Adam Randall
|RB
|17
|395
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|17
|396
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|17
|397
|Savion Williams
|WR
|17
|398
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|399
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|400
|Washington Commanders
|DST
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
For four and a half seasons, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was viewed as a fantasy disappointment after coming into the league with monumental expectations as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but halfway through the 2025 season, something clicked for him in Liam Coen's play-action and motion-heavy offense.
Over the final 10 weeks of the season, Lawrence was the QB1, scoring 6.7 fantasy points per game with his legs alone while garnering MVP consideration. The team's mid-season trade for Jakobi Meyers helped to retool the wide receiver room following Travis Hunter's season-ending LCL tear, and a connection with Parker Washington turned the third-year veteran into the latest receiver to star out of the slot in Coen's offense.
Even with Brian Thomas Jr. facing second-year struggles, the Jaguars' offense proved to be one of the league's most dynamic down the stretch, and with nearly his full complement of pass-catchers returning for 2026, Lawrence is well set up for another big year and could prove to be a league-winner for the second consecutive season, as he's currently being drafted as the QB10.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers
A rash of injuries has limited Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd to only one game since being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but his return to health could not have come at a better time. Starting running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sunday after being formally charged with two misdemeanor counts stemming from his May arrest, and with the roster being trimmed down to 53 players on the same day, the Packers are poised to enter the season with Lloyd as the number one running back.
He will be backed up by Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired via trade on cutdown day and could take some time to get up to speed in a new offense. Lloyd has looked sharp throughout training camp and the preseason, and if he can stay healthy to begin the year, he has RB1 upside in Matt LaFleur's run-heavy offense, with Jacobs' return date entirely in the hands of Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has scored double-digit touchdowns in eight straight seasons, and despite being 32 years old, he still has the second-highest odds to lead the league in rushing scores in 2026, behind only Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs. In an era of PPR prevalence, Henry is one of the few running backs to build a career of fantasy dominance with almost no receiving profile to speak of.
Only twice in his 10-year career has Henry topped 20 receptions, and yet he has finished as an RB1 in six of the past seven seasons, four times cracking the top four, and still finishing as the RB16 in an injury-shortened 2021 season in which he played only eight games. Henry has been as automatic as they come, and in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system, which is expected to put Lamar Jackson under center more frequently, he will be able to play with a head of steam that should only make him more dangerous.
Ravens rookie Adam Randall (undisclosed) will begin the season on injured reserve, and with veteran Justice Hill once more expected to work as Henry's primary backup after handling 1.8 carries per game in 2025, there are no indications that Henry's workload will be lightened in 2026, making him a potential bargain as the RB12 by current ADP.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson ran hard in three preseason contests, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while bringing in six of his seven targets, showing enough for the team to comfortably move on from veteran Emari Demercado, who was just signed to a one-year deal in free agency. The Chiefs kept only three running backs on their initial 53-man roster, hinting at a potential three-down role for Kenneth Walker III and one of the league's most valuable insurance roles for Johnson.
Brashard Smith adds versatility and special teams prowess, but Johnson figures to serve as the team's primary change-of-pace back and is capable of handling a bell cow role if needed after seeing more than 300 opportunities in his final year at Nebraska, turning in one of the most productive seasons of any back in the nation. While Walker's projected usage is likely to limit the rookie's standalone value, Johnson has quickly become one of the most important handcuffs in fantasy and is worthy of a late-round selection in deeper leagues.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
After a disappointing sophomore season, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is primed for one of the biggest fantasy bouncebacks of 2026. The departure of Keenan Allen, who led the team in targets and receptions a year ago in an overlapping role, and the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, whose speed and spacing-based system suits McConkey to a T, could open the path for a big year from the 2024 second-round pick.
While the Chargers have already suffered a significant loss on the offensive line following the season-ending ACL tear of center Tyler Biadasz (knee), the returns of tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater should help to keep quarterback Justin Herbert on his feet and the offense on schedule. McConkey has already demonstrated WR1 upside, finishing as the WR12 as a rookie, and with an expanded role in an improved offensive environment, he could prove to be a league-winning selection at RotoBaller's WR15.
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