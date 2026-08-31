👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Top 400 Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: 2QB (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Updated Superflex fantasy football 2QB rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings include the top 400 players for two-quarterback leagues. High-accuracy draft rankings.

In This Article hide
Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season is about to kick off, which means it's time to draft your fantasy football teams. Given the rise and surge in popularity of Superflex (2QB) formats, we will provide you with updated Top 400 Superflex/2QB fantasy football draft rankings for the 2026 season.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, and more are ranked for Superflex drafts.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jalen Hurts QB
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 8 Joe Burrow QB
2 9 Puka Nacua WR
2 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 11 Drake Maye QB
2 12 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 13 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 14 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 15 James Cook III RB
2 16 Justin Herbert QB
3 17 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 18 Caleb Williams QB
3 19 Derrick Henry RB
3 20 Saquon Barkley RB
3 21 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 22 Justin Jefferson WR
3 23 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 24 Chase Brown RB
4 25 Omarion Hampton RB
4 26 Dak Prescott QB
4 27 De'Von Achane RB
4 28 Drake London WR
4 29 George Pickens WR
4 30 Matthew Stafford QB
4 31 A.J. Brown WR
4 32 Brock Bowers TE
4 33 Nico Collins WR
4 34 Chris Olave WR
4 35 Kyren Williams RB
4 36 Patrick Mahomes II QB
5 37 Javonte Williams RB
5 38 Brock Purdy QB
5 39 Jaxson Dart QB
5 40 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 41 Jared Goff QB
5 42 Malik Nabers WR
5 43 Trey McBride TE
5 44 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 45 DeVonta Smith WR
5 46 Zay Flowers WR
5 47 Breece Hall RB
5 48 Baker Mayfield QB
5 49 Ladd McConkey WR
5 50 Tee Higgins WR
5 51 Jordan Love QB
5 52 D'Andre Swift RB
5 53 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 54 Rashee Rice WR
6 55 Garrett Wilson WR
6 56 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 57 Bo Nix QB
6 58 Davante Adams WR
6 59 Colston Loveland TE
6 60 Bucky Irving RB
6 61 Luther Burden III WR
6 62 Jameson Williams WR
6 63 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 64 Kyler Murray QB
7 65 Tetairoa McMillan WR
7 66 Malik Willis QB
7 67 Terry McLaurin WR
7 68 DJ Moore WR
7 69 David Montgomery RB
7 70 Cam Skattebo RB
7 71 Parker Washington WR
7 72 Mike Evans WR
7 73 Jadarian Price RB
7 74 Christian Watson WR
7 75 Daniel Jones QB
7 76 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 77 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 78 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 79 Tyler Warren TE
7 80 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 81 Tyler Shough QB
7 82 Rico Dowdle RB
7 83 Sam Darnold QB
7 84 Rome Odunze WR
7 85 Jaylen Warren RB
7 86 C.J. Stroud QB
8 87 TreVeyon Henderson RB
8 88 MarShawn Lloyd RB
8 89 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 90 Cam Ward QB
8 91 Tucker Kraft TE
8 92 Jayden Reed WR
8 93 Tony Pollard RB
8 94 Bryce Young QB
8 95 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 96 Blake Corum RB
8 97 Sam LaPorta TE
8 98 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 99 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 100 Jordan Addison WR
8 101 Aaron Rodgers QB
8 102 DK Metcalf WR
9 103 Quentin Johnston WR
9 104 Chuba Hubbard RB
9 105 Josh Downs WR
9 106 Carnell Tate WR
9 107 Courtland Sutton WR
9 108 Jordan Mason RB
9 109 RJ Harvey RB
9 110 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 111 Michael Wilson WR
9 112 Jacoby Brissett QB
9 113 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 114 Stefon Diggs WR
9 115 Matthew Golden WR
9 116 Xavier Worthy WR
9 117 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 118 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 119 Alec Pierce WR
9 120 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 121 George Kittle TE
10 122 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 123 KC Concepcion WR
10 124 Fernando Mendoza QB
10 125 Kyle Monangai RB
10 126 Makai Lemon WR
10 127 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 128 Romeo Doubs WR
10 129 Rachaad White RB
10 130 Josh Jacobs RB
10 131 Travis Kelce TE
10 132 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 133 Geno Smith QB
10 134 Jalen Coker WR
10 135 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 136 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 137 Dallas Goedert TE
10 138 Mark Andrews TE
10 139 Khalil Shakir WR
10 140 Juwan Johnson TE
10 141 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 142 Isaiah Likely TE
11 143 Tyjae Spears RB
11 144 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 145 Tank Bigsby RB
11 146 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
11 147 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 148 Brandon Aubrey K
11 149 Jake Ferguson TE
11 150 Jalen McMillan WR
11 151 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 152 Woody Marks RB
11 153 Brenton Strange TE
11 154 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 155 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 156 Denzel Boston WR
11 157 Hunter Henry TE
11 158 Tre Tucker WR
11 159 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 160 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 161 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 162 Dalton Schultz TE
11 163 Keenan Allen WR
11 164 Houston Texans DST
11 165 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 166 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 167 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 168 Malik Davis RB
12 169 Ray Davis RB
12 170 Tre Harris WR
12 171 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 172 Tua Tagovailoa QB
12 173 Chig Okonkwo TE
12 174 Jonah Coleman RB
12 175 Emmett Johnson RB
12 176 Jalen Nailor WR
12 177 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 178 Cam Little K
12 179 Denver Broncos DST
12 180 Pat Bryant WR
12 181 Calvin Ridley WR
12 182 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 183 Jason Myers K
12 184 Cameron Dicker K
12 185 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 186 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 187 Caleb Douglas WR
12 188 Devaughn Vele WR
12 189 Dylan Sampson RB
12 190 Jauan Jennings WR
12 191 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 192 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 193 Rashod Bateman WR
12 194 Isiah Pacheco RB
12 195 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 196 Cade Otton TE
12 197 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 198 Malachi Fields WR
12 199 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 200 Kirk Cousins QB
13 201 Samaje Perine RB
13 202 Jaylin Noel WR
13 203 Justice Hill RB
13 204 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
13 205 Chris Brooks RB
13 206 Alvin Kamara RB
13 207 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 208 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 209 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 210 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 211 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 212 Najee Harris RB
13 213 Seth McGowan RB
13 214 Germie Bernard WR
13 215 Travis Hunter WR
13 216 AJ Barner TE
13 217 Zachariah Branch WR
13 218 Kaelon Black RB
13 219 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 220 Braelon Allen RB
13 221 Jake Bates K
13 222 Cyrus Allen WR
13 223 Greg Dulcich TE
13 224 Deshaun Watson QB
13 225 Colby Parkinson TE
13 226 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 227 Charlie Kolar TE
14 228 Jaylen Wright RB
14 229 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 230 Sean Tucker RB
14 231 Jordan James RB
14 232 Mike Gesicki TE
14 233 James Conner RB
14 234 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 235 Cooper Kupp WR
14 236 Chris Bell WR
14 237 Gunnar Helm TE
14 238 Kaytron Allen RB
14 239 Malik Washington WR
14 240 Jahan Dotson WR
14 241 Michael Mayer TE
14 242 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 243 Ted Hurst WR
14 244 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 245 Eddy Pineiro K
14 246 Mack Hollins WR
14 247 Kimani Vidal RB
14 248 Demond Claiborne RB
14 249 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 250 Chimere Dike WR
14 251 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 252 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 253 Kalif Raymond WR
14 254 Darren Waller TE
14 255 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 256 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 257 DeMario Douglas WR
14 258 Tyler Loop K
15 259 David Njoku TE
15 260 Evan Engram TE
15 261 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 262 Darius Slayton WR
15 263 Evan McPherson K
15 264 Joshua Palmer WR
15 265 Antonio Williams WR
15 266 Dawson Knox TE
15 267 Troy Franklin WR
15 268 Darnell Washington TE
15 269 Chris Boswell K
15 270 Xavier Legette WR
15 271 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 272 New England Patriots DST
15 273 Bryce Lance WR
15 274 Will Reichard K
15 275 Chicago Bears DST
15 276 Treylon Burks WR
15 277 Harrison Butker K
15 278 Harrison Mevis K
15 279 Darnell Mooney WR
15 280 Chase McLaughlin K
15 281 George Holani RB
15 282 Jack Bech WR
15 283 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 284 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 285 Noah Gray TE
15 286 Cole Kmet TE
15 287 Jonnu Smith TE
15 288 Spencer Shrader K
15 289 Trey Smack K
15 290 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 291 Jalen Tolbert WR
15 292 Isaiah Davis RB
15 293 Jahdae Walker WR
15 294 Tez Johnson WR
15 295 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 296 Theo Johnson TE
15 297 Marquise Brown WR
15 298 J.J. McCarthy QB
15 299 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 300 New York Giants DST
16 301 Cairo Santos K
16 302 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 303 Buffalo Bills DST
16 304 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 305 Devin Singletary RB
16 306 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 307 Skyler Bell WR
16 308 Trevor Etienne RB
16 309 Noah Fant TE
16 310 Haynes King QB
16 311 Keon Coleman WR
16 312 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 313 Jake Tonges TE
16 314 Eli Raridon TE
16 315 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 316 Brashard Smith RB
16 317 Tutu Atwell WR
16 318 Erick All Jr. TE
16 319 Wil Lutz K
16 320 Kyle Williams WR
16 321 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 322 Zavion Thomas WR
16 323 Audric Estime RB
16 324 Tyler Bass K
16 325 Mason Taylor TE
16 326 Marlin Klein TE
16 327 Ty Johnson RB
16 328 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 329 Ty Simpson QB
16 330 Darius Cooper WR
16 331 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 332 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 333 Jordan Whittington WR
16 334 Daniel Carlson K
16 335 Kendre Miller RB
16 336 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 337 Tennessee Titans DST
16 338 Christian Kirk WR
16 339 Tank Dell WR
16 340 Oscar Delp TE
16 341 Jake Elliott K
16 342 Will Shipley RB
16 343 Austin Hooper TE
16 344 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 345 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 346 Andy Borregales K
16 347 Matthew Hibner TE
16 348 Green Bay Packers DST
16 349 Jaylin Lane WR
16 350 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 351 DJ Giddens RB
17 352 Elijah Higgins TE
17 353 Cade Stover TE
17 354 Barion Brown WR
17 355 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 356 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 357 Detroit Lions DST
17 358 Cleveland Browns DST
17 359 Brenen Thompson WR
17 360 Nick Folk K
17 361 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 362 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 363 Tyler Higbee TE
17 364 Matt Gay K
17 365 Cedric Tillman WR
17 366 Dyami Brown WR
17 367 Jacob Cowing WR
17 368 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 369 New York Jets DST
17 370 John Bates TE
17 371 Adam Trautman TE
17 372 Tommy Tremble TE
17 373 Dylan Laube RB
17 374 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 375 Max Klare TE
17 376 Eli Stowers TE
17 377 Jaydon Blue RB
17 378 Joey Slye K
17 379 Chad Ryland K
17 380 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 381 Tyler Conklin TE
17 382 Ashton Dulin WR
17 383 Riley Patterson K
17 384 New Orleans Saints DST
17 385 Tanner Hudson TE
17 386 Josh Oliver TE
17 387 Carolina Panthers DST
17 388 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 389 Brock Wright TE
17 390 Miami Dolphins DST
17 391 Davis Allen TE
17 392 Greg Dortch WR
17 393 Tory Horton WR
17 394 Adam Randall RB
17 395 Eli Heidenreich WR
17 396 Emari Demercado RB
17 397 Savion Williams WR
17 398 Luke Farrell TE
17 399 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 400 Washington Commanders DST

 

Recent Fantasy Football Player News

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

For four and a half seasons, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was viewed as a fantasy disappointment after coming into the league with monumental expectations as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but halfway through the 2025 season, something clicked for him in Liam Coen's play-action and motion-heavy offense.

Over the final 10 weeks of the season, Lawrence was the QB1, scoring 6.7 fantasy points per game with his legs alone while garnering MVP consideration. The team's mid-season trade for Jakobi Meyers helped to retool the wide receiver room following Travis Hunter's season-ending LCL tear, and a connection with Parker Washington turned the third-year veteran into the latest receiver to star out of the slot in Coen's offense.

Even with Brian Thomas Jr. facing second-year struggles, the Jaguars' offense proved to be one of the league's most dynamic down the stretch, and with nearly his full complement of pass-catchers returning for 2026, Lawrence is well set up for another big year and could prove to be a league-winner for the second consecutive season, as he's currently being drafted as the QB10.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers

A rash of injuries has limited Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd to only one game since being drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but his return to health could not have come at a better time. Starting running back Josh Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Sunday after being formally charged with two misdemeanor counts stemming from his May arrest, and with the roster being trimmed down to 53 players on the same day, the Packers are poised to enter the season with Lloyd as the number one running back.

He will be backed up by Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired via trade on cutdown day and could take some time to get up to speed in a new offense. Lloyd has looked sharp throughout training camp and the preseason, and if he can stay healthy to begin the year, he has RB1 upside in Matt LaFleur's run-heavy offense, with Jacobs' return date entirely in the hands of Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has scored double-digit touchdowns in eight straight seasons, and despite being 32 years old, he still has the second-highest odds to lead the league in rushing scores in 2026, behind only Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs. In an era of PPR prevalence, Henry is one of the few running backs to build a career of fantasy dominance with almost no receiving profile to speak of.

Only twice in his 10-year career has Henry topped 20 receptions, and yet he has finished as an RB1 in six of the past seven seasons, four times cracking the top four, and still finishing as the RB16 in an injury-shortened 2021 season in which he played only eight games. Henry has been as automatic as they come, and in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system, which is expected to put Lamar Jackson under center more frequently, he will be able to play with a head of steam that should only make him more dangerous.

Ravens rookie Adam Randall (undisclosed) will begin the season on injured reserve, and with veteran Justice Hill once more expected to work as Henry's primary backup after handling 1.8 carries per game in 2025, there are no indications that Henry's workload will be lightened in 2026, making him a potential bargain as the RB12 by current ADP.

Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson ran hard in three preseason contests, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while bringing in six of his seven targets, showing enough for the team to comfortably move on from veteran Emari Demercado, who was just signed to a one-year deal in free agency. The Chiefs kept only three running backs on their initial 53-man roster, hinting at a potential three-down role for Kenneth Walker III and one of the league's most valuable insurance roles for Johnson.

Brashard Smith adds versatility and special teams prowess, but Johnson figures to serve as the team's primary change-of-pace back and is capable of handling a bell cow role if needed after seeing more than 300 opportunities in his final year at Nebraska, turning in one of the most productive seasons of any back in the nation. While Walker's projected usage is likely to limit the rookie's standalone value, Johnson has quickly become one of the most important handcuffs in fantasy and is worthy of a late-round selection in deeper leagues.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

After a disappointing sophomore season, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is primed for one of the biggest fantasy bouncebacks of 2026. The departure of Keenan Allen, who led the team in targets and receptions a year ago in an overlapping role, and the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, whose speed and spacing-based system suits McConkey to a T, could open the path for a big year from the 2024 second-round pick.

While the Chargers have already suffered a significant loss on the offensive line following the season-ending ACL tear of center Tyler Biadasz (knee), the returns of tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater should help to keep quarterback Justin Herbert on his feet and the offense on schedule. McConkey has already demonstrated WR1 upside, finishing as the WR12 as a rookie, and with an expanded role in an improved offensive environment, he could prove to be a league-winning selection at RotoBaller's WR15.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top 400 Superflex Draft Rankings
Adam Koffler's Draft Cheat Sheet
League Winners: Corbin Young's Must-Haves
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Post-Draft Waiver Wire


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
CFB

North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
CFB

USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
CFB

Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
CFB

Trent Mosley Stars for USC in Collegiate Debut
CFB

Beau Pribula Dominates in Virginia Debut
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Luther Burden III

"Moving Well," Trending Toward Week 1 Availability
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Patrick Mahomes

On Track to Play in Week 1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
J.J. McCarthy

Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Josh Jacobs

Packers "Fully Anticipate" Josh Jacobs Will Remain on Roster
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 8/31
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold, or Sell Low?
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers